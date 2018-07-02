HIV-1 latent reservoir size and diversity are stable following brief treatment interruption

Patient population and study schema. Nine individuals participated in this component of the ACTG clinical trial A5340. As shown in the study schema (Figure 1), participants receiving infusions of VRC01 underwent ATI and were monitored weekly for viral rebound. Participants experienced viral rebound between weeks 3 and 11 of ATI and were restarted on ART after confirmation of plasma viremia above 1,000 copies/ml. We analyzed plasma and/or peripheral blood mononuclear cell (PBMC) samples from 4 time points (Figure 1): (a) Plasma samples obtained prior to ART initiation (available for 5 participants); (b) plasma obtained in the first and/or second week of viral rebound after ATI; (c) plasma and PBMCs obtained by leukapharesis upon trial entry (prior to VRC01 administration or ATI); and (d) plasma and PBMCs obtained at least 6 months after plasma viral suppression to fewer than 200 copies/ml on ART.

Figure 1 Study schema. The A5340 clinical trial schema is shown at the top, with the type and timing of clinical specimens obtained for the present study shown in the center, and the assays performed shown at the bottom.

The participants’ demographic and clinical characteristics are shown in Table 1. At study entry, all 9 participants had plasma viral loads measured below 40 copies/ml and had been on suppressive ART for a median of 4.8 years (range, 3.6–14.5 years). Prior to ATI or VRC01 administration, the participants underwent leukapheresis and rectal biopsy. After ART interruption, the participants were monitored weekly for detectable viremia, and ART was reinitiated upon confirmation of a plasma viral load of more than 1,000 copies/ml. The median duration of viremia of more than 200 copies/ml during ATI was 5 weeks (range, 4–6 weeks). The participants’ plasma viral load was resuppressed to fewer than 200 copies/ml on ART for a median of 34 weeks (range, 23–44 weeks) prior to the second leukapheresis. The specifics of each participant’s time on ART prior to ATI, time to viral rebound, and peak viral load during ATI are shown in Supplemental Figure 1 (supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI120194DS1).

Table 1 Baseline, clinical, and study characteristics

Quantitative measures of reservoir change. We performed several assays to quantitatively estimate within-person changes in the size of the peripheral latent reservoir before and after ATI. Using PBMCs obtained during ART suppression of viremia prior to ATI and 6 months after viral resuppression on ART (Figure 1), we negatively selected CD4+ T cells and measured the levels of total HIV-1 DNA and cell-associated RNA by quantitative PCR (qPCR) for all participants, except participant A06, in whom DNA levels were undetectable because of primer failure (Figure 2). Total DNA levels ranged from 21.4 to 1,791.2 copies/million CD4+ T cells before ATI and from 25.4 to 1,564.5 copies/million CD4+ T cells after ATI. We found no significant change between the within-person pre- and post-ATI values, with a median log 10 change (first quartile [Q1], third quartile [Q3]) of 0.08 (–0.13, 0.18) (P = 0.313). Likewise, we detected no significant changes in cell-associated RNA levels between pre- and post-ATI samples. RNA measures at both time points ranged from 6.1 to 10,834.7 copies/million cells, with a median log 10 change (Q1, Q3) of –0.05 (–0.15, 0.2) (P = 0.734).

Figure 2 Quantitative measures of reservoir change. Pre-ATI and post-ATI values (obtained at study entry and more than 6 months after viral suppression following ART reinitiation, respectively) of total HIV-1 DNA in CD4+ T cells (A), cell-associated HIV-1 RNA (caRNA) in CD4+ T cells (B), and the frequency of resting CD4+ T cells bearing replication-competent virus (IUPM) (C) are shown for each A5340 participant. Total DNA is not shown for participant A06, because the values were below detectable levels at both time points. P values shown in A–C indicate the significance of the within-participant changes and were determined by Wilcoxon signed-rank test.

Using the same PBMC samples collected before and after ATI, we measured the frequency of resting CD4+ T cells harboring replication-competent virus using a quantitative viral outgrowth assay (QVOA) (18). Infectious units per million cells (IUPM) ranged from 0.033 to 16.248 IUPM before the trial and from 0.023 to 8.35 IUPM after the trial. We found no evidence suggesting significant within-person changes, with a median log 10 change (Q1, Q3) of 0.3 (–0.16, 0.63) (P = 0.652, Figure 2).

We tested the association between the 3 quantitative assessments at baseline, after the trial, and in the change between time points. We found a modest correlation between the measures of total HIV-1 DNA in CD4+ T cells and replication-competent virus recovered via viral outgrowth of resting CD4+ T cells, with Spearman’s correlation coefficients of 0.68 and (P = 0.06) at baseline, 0.83 (P = 0.01) after ATI, and 0.79 (P = 0.02) for the change between baseline and after ATI (Supplemental Figure 2).

A single-copy assay was performed to detect low-level viremia in plasma collected during suppressive ART before and after the trial (Supplemental Figure 3). With a limit of detection of fewer than 0.5 copies/ml, viremia in 3 participants remained undetectable before and after ATI, viremia was above detectable levels at both time points in 3 participants, the levels in 1 participant went from just above detection (0.53 copies/ml) to undetectable, while the remaining 2 participants had plasma viral loads that went from undetectable to 2.14 copies/ml and 2.19 copies/ml, respectively.

Phylogenetic analysis of reservoir change. We next tested whether treatment interruption and transient viremia changed the composition of the viral reservoir populations using phylogenetic analysis of 8 participants. Participant A14 had a limited sequence yield and was not included in the analyses. Participant A09 was infected with both subtype A and B viruses (17); only subtype B viruses were included in these analyses. We performed single-genome sequencing (SGS) of gp160 env from virus replicating in all available p24+ culture wells of the pre- and post-ATI QVOA assays (8 participants). For each culture well, the consensus sequence of multiple SGS-derived env sequences is shown; cultures with evidence of multiple templates were excluded from analysis (see Methods). QVOA culture env sequences were compared with SGS-derived gp160 env sequences from plasma virus sampled prior to ART initiation (available for 5 participants) and plasma virus sampled during the first and second weeks of detectable rebound viremia after ATI. When analyzed together in a maximum likelihood (ML) tree, the 8 participants’ sequences clustered independently (17).

Clonal populations are prevalent within the replication-competent peripheral latent reservoir. Figures 3 and 4 display ML phylogenetic trees of each individual participant’s gp160 env sequences from pre-ART, rebound, and pre- and post-ATI QVOA time points. Participant sequences showed a range of maximum within-patient diversity (range, 0.87%–6.1%) and tree structure, as expected for sequences obtained after ART initiation during chronic infection. For 7 of 8 participants, viral rebound was polyclonal, with multiple genetically distinct, low-diversity rebound lineages replicating systemically within weeks of ATI (17).

Figure 3 ML phylogenetic trees of SGS-derived gp160 env sequences from pre-ART plasma, rebound plasma, and replication-competent latent viruses for participants A01, A02, and A05–A07. Env sequences from pre-ART plasma are shown as black circles, sequences from rebound plasma from the first and second weeks of detectable viremia after ATI are shown as red and orange triangles, respectively, and sequences from virus supernatant from individual pre- and post-ATI p24+ QVOA culture supernatants are shown as solid blue or open blue squares. Genetic distance is shown by the scale bar, indicating 5 nucleotides (or ~0.2% difference). Bootstrap values above 70 are indicated by asterisks. Envs tested for neutralization sensitivity (Neut tested) in participants A01, A02, and A06 are indicated with an inverted v (^). Populations of identical QVOA sequences are seen in participants A01, A02, and A06, including a single dominant clone in participant A01 representing 95% of all QVOA sequences. Rebound sequences are generally distinct from QVOA sequences, except in participant A06, in which limited genetic diversity challenged distinction and in A07, in which the single QVOA sequence aligned with a rebound lineage.

Figure 4 ML phylogenetic trees of SGS-derived gp160 env sequences from pre-ART plasma, rebound plasma, and replication-competent latent viruses for participants A08, A09, and A13. Genetic distance is shown by the scale bar, indicating 5 nucleotides (or ~0.2% difference) for participants A08 and A13, and 20 nucleotides (~0.8% difference) for participant A09. Bootstrap values above 70 are indicated by asterisks. Envs tested for neutralization sensitivity in participants A09 are indicated with an inverted v (^). Populations of identical QVOA sequences are seen in participants A08, A09, and A13. Viral rebound sequences are distinct from QVOA sequences in participants A09 and A13; in participant A08, some pre- and post-ATI QVOA sequences are identical or nearly identical to rebound lineages.

Upon examination of the QVOA sequences, we found multiple groups of identical env sequences. The env sequences were generated using primers with a clonal prediction score of 95, indicating a high likelihood that identical env sequences reflected identical whole genomes (19). While definitive proof of clonal expansion requires a demonstration of identical whole genomes with identical integration sites in viruses from different cells, modeling and empiric studies showed that multiple identical gp160 env sequences provide strong support for clonal expansion (19–22). Given the mutations that can accrue during the 14 to 21 days of ex vivo QVOA culture and the in vitro error inherent in reverse transcription PCR, we included sequences with up to 2 nucleotide polymorphisms within our definition of clonal lineages (23, 24).

In each participant with sufficient (>2 per time point) QVOA sequences (A01, A02, A06, A08, A09, and A13), we found clonal sequence groups. In the 4 participants with more than 20 QVOA sequences, clonal sequences comprised 68% of the total viruses. We note participant A01 as an extreme example of clonal expansion of replication-competent virus, with a single clonal lineage comprising 41 of 43 (95%) of the pre- and post-trial QVOA sequences (Figure 3). Participant A02 also had a high proportion of pre-ATI QVOA virus (55%, 6 of 11 sequences) that fell within 2 clonal lineages. Participant A08 had multiple expanded lineages, with 6 distinct groups of 2 or more identical sequences representing 48% (14 of 29) of the QVOA sequences (Figure 4).

Minimal enrichment of rebound sequences in the post-trial latent reservoir. We next looked for phylogenetic evidence that viral rebound influenced the latent reservoir. In each participant, we asked whether post-trial QVOA sequences, compared with pre-trial QVOA sequences, were enriched with rebound viruses. In 5 participants (A01, A02, A05, A09, and A13) (Figures 3 and 4), we found that no post-ATI QVOA sequences clustered with or near rebound viruses. In participant A08, in contrast, we found a suggestion of enrichment of post-trial populations with rebound sequences. The sequences for participant A08 had 2 of 6 rebound lineages that contained both rebound and QVOA sequences; a minor lineage contained sequences from both pre- and post-trial QVOAs, while the most populous rebound lineage contained 2 identical post-trial QVOA sequences.

The findings for 2 participants were more challenging to interpret phylogenetically. Participant A07 had a very small reservoir with no replication-competent virus recovered in post-trial QVOA, suggesting that the reservoir was not enhanced quantitatively, but leaving us unable to make a qualitative assessment. Participant A06 had a very low within-patient diversity (maximum of 0.83% or ~15 total nucleotide differences in env), which made distinguishing between discrete lineages challenging. The sequences for participant A06 contained a single, relatively low-diversity lineage (maximum difference of 3 nucleotides or 0.12%) containing rebound, pre- and post-trial QVOA sequences. We interpret the frequencies of pre-trial QVOA sequences (70%, 7 of 10) and post-trial QVOA sequences (33%, 5 of 15) aligned with this rebound virus as suggesting the preexistence of this lineage before ATI, rather than enrichment of this lineage from rebound viremia.

Thus, in 5 of 6 evaluable participants, we found no evidence that transient viral rebound changed the composition of the reservoir.

Limited relatedness of pre-ATI QVOA to rebound sequences. We next examined the relatedness of sequences from preexisting samples (pre-ART and QVOA) to rebound viruses, asking whether the viruses recovered ex vivo in QVOA cultures are representative of those that reactivated in vivo upon treatment interruption. For all participants, the pre-trial QVOA sequences were within a few percentage points of identity with the pre-ART, rebound, and post-trial QVOA sequences and were generally interspersed within the larger phylogeny. For 5 participants (A01, A02, A05, A09, and A13), the rebound viruses did not arise from the sampled pre-trial QVOA sequences.

The lack of correlation between pre-trial QVOA and rebound virus populations is particularly notable in participants with pre-trial QVOA sequences that were composed largely of expanded clones. For example, in participant A01, 93% (13 of 14 sequences) of pre-trial QVOA sequences belonged to a single expanded clone. Of the 4 distinct virus populations that reactivated in vivo upon ATI, none of the viruses emanated from this clonal population. In participant A02, 55% (5 of 9 sequences) of pre-ATI QVOA sequences were part of 2 clonal populations, but no representatives of these clones reactivated during the first 2 weeks of viral rebound in vivo. Likewise, 30% (3 of 10 sequences) of the pre-trial QVOA sequences for participant A09 were part of a single clone, which was not seen in the 7 distinct virus populations that rebounded in vivo. Thus, in most participants, even when pre-ATI QVOA sequences defined a latent pool with a predominant clonally expanded population, this sampling method did not specifically predict the virus that would reactivate in vivo upon ATI.

We did, however, observe exceptions to this pattern. In participant A07, who had the lowest measures of viral reservoir before the trial (IUPM, DNA), we recovered just a single virus in the pre-trial QVOA. This single QVOA viral sequence was identical to 1 of the 2 rebound virus populations (Figure 3). Participant A06 had extremely narrow viral diversity throughout the pre-ART, rebound, and QVOA sequences, making all sampled viruses, including rebound and QVOA viruses, closely related. Finally, participant A08 had 2 pre-trial QVOA sequences that were related to a minor rebound lineage (with 4 to 7 nucleotide differences between lineages).

Neutralization sensitivity to VRC01 and autologous plasma. Many potential mechanisms exist to explain the lack of concordance between the viruses sampled by QVOA before ATI and those that reactivated in vivo during ATI, some of which were experimentally testable. First, we reasoned that the high concentrations of VRC01 circulating in the plasma at the time of rebound may have acted as a sieve to prevent more VRC01-sensitive viruses from replicating systemically. Thus, we hypothesized that autologous neutralizing Abs circulating during ATI may have had differential pressure on certain viruses. To test this, we cloned the consensus sequence of lineages of QVOA and rebound populations, as well as selected pre-ART plasma viruses from participants A01, A02, A06, and A09 (as shown in Figures 3 and 4), and tested the Envs as pseudoviruses for neutralization sensitivity to VRC01. In each participant tested, we found similar neutralization sensitivity (by IC 80 ) to VRC01 of the rebound and QVOA Envs. As shown in Figure 5, the VRC01 neutralization curves of the QVOA, rebound, and pre-ART Envs overlapped for participant A01, and the IC 80 values across all 4 tested participants were not substantially different between the virus groups.

Figure 5 Neutralization sensitivity to VRC01 and autologous plasma at the time of viral rebound. Representative Envs from 4 participants were cloned and tested as pseudoviruses in infectivity assays for sensitivity to VRC01 and autologous plasma. Representative infectivity curves for the rebound and QVOA Envs for participant A01 are shown against VRC01 (A) and autologous plasma (B). All assays were performed in triplicate, and the mean infectivity ± SEM for each dilution is shown. The mean IC 80 for virus inhibition against VRC01 (C) and autologous plasma (D) is shown for 4 participants. Pre-ATI viruses are shown in black, QVOA viruses in blue, and rebound viruses in red.

The same Env pseudoviruses were tested for sensitivity to autologous plasma collected at viral rebound, which contained both the exogenously administered VRC01 and circulating polyclonal autologous neutralizing Abs (Figure 5). While the limited number of viruses tested in each group prevented robust statistical comparisons, we observed a trend toward greater sensitivity to plasma in QVOA viruses than in rebound viruses for all participants.

Phylogenetic analysis of intact gp160 env from resting CD4+ T cell proviral DNA. To examine a different surrogate of latent virus that allowed for greater sampling depth, we performed SGS of proviral DNA from the resting CD4+ T cells collected before and after ATI. The vast majority of integrated provirus has been shown to be defective (21, 25–27). To at least partially mitigate this, we restricted our analyses to sequences without evidence of mixed templates or hypermutation that encoded a complete, intact gp160 env open reading frames. We generated 546 total intact env sequences (median of 70 per participant) and analyzed them and other sequences in within-participant ML phylogenetic trees (Figures 6 and 7).

Figure 6 ML phylogenetic trees of SGS-derived gp160 env sequences from pre-ART plasma, rebound plasma, replication-competent latent viruses, and genetically intact proviral DNA for participants A01, A02, and A05–A07. Env sequences from pre-ART plasma are shown as black circles, sequences from rebound plasma from the first and second weeks of detectable viremia after ATI are shown as red and orange triangles, respectively, sequences from virus supernatant from pre- and post-ATI individual p24+ QVOA culture well supernatants are shown as solid blue or open blue squares, and sequences from pre- and post-ATI proviral DNA (pDNA) are shown as solid purple or open purple diamonds. For clearer visualization, identical sequences are aligned horizontally in rows of 5. Genetic distance is shown by the scale bar, indicating 5 nucleotides (or ~0.2% difference) in all trees. Bootstrap values above 70 are indicated by asterisks. Populations of identical proviral DNA sequences are seen in all participants, including a large clonal population in participant A02 comprising 61% of total proviral DNA sequences. In general, the larger clonal populations of proviral DNA sequences show limited or no overlap with the larger QVOA clones.

Figure 7 ML phylogenetic trees of SGS-derived gp160 env sequences from pre-ART plasma, rebound plasma, replication-competent latent viruses, and genetically intact proviral DNA for participants A08, A09, and A13. Populations of identical proviral DNA sequences are found in all participants, including a single clone comprising 78% of the proviral DNA sequences for participant A13, which was not sampled in the QVOA sequences. Bootstrap values above 70 are indicated by asterisks.

In each participant, we found evidence for clonal expansion within the genetically intact proviral DNA compartment, with all 8 participants displaying multiple populations of identical proviral DNA sequences. Clonal populations comprised a total of 52% of intact proviral sequences at varying frequencies per participant, ranging from 5% to 78% of all proviral DNA sequences. Two participants, A02 and A13, had expanded clones comprising more than half of the proviral DNA sequences (61% and 78%, respectively) (Figures 6 and 7). Notably, these 2 expanded proviral DNA populations were not sampled in the QVOA sequences of these participants. In general, there was detectable, but low-level, overlap between the proviral DNA and QVOA sequences across the cohort. In participant A01, for example, the clonal population representing 95% of QVOA sequences represented only approximately 2% of the proviral DNA sequences (Figure 6). Only in participant A09 did we find the same larger expanded lineages in both QVOA and proviral DNA compartments (Figure 7).

As in the QVOA sequence analysis, the pre- and post-trial proviral DNA sequences were generally distinct from rebound viruses. The pre-trial proviral DNA sequences did not align with rebound viruses in the majority of participants (A01, A02, A05, A06, A08, and A09). Notably, the extensively expanded clonal populations in participants A02 and A13 did not predict in vivo viral rebound. Consistent with the QVOA sequence analysis, the participant with the smallest latent reservoir, A07, served as an exception, with proviral DNA sequences aligning with rebound lineages (Figure 5). Thus, for the majority of participants, the proviral DNA sequences — even when highly enriched for a single clonal population — did not accurately predict the virus populations that would later rebound in vivo.

Likewise, proviral DNA phylogenies did not indicate that viral rebound altered the post-ATI latent reservoir. In 3 participants (A01, A02, and A05), we found no post-ATI proviral DNA sequences aligned with rebound virus. Three participants had both pre- and post-ATI proviral DNA sequences that aligned with rebound at roughly the same frequency, suggesting no change due to ATI (A06, A07, and A13). In the remaining 2, we found a minor population of post-trial proviral DNA envs aligned with rebound that were not detected before the trial (5% [1 of 21] in A08 and 6% [2 of 32] in A09). These data support the findings of QVOA sequence analysis that viral rebound did not substantially change the composition of the latent reservoir.

Statistical comparisons of virus populations. To assess the relatedness of virus compartments more objectively, we performed 2 independent analyses. To test phylogenetic relatedness, we determined genealogical sorting indices (GSI) (Table 2) (28). The GSI tests the phylogenetic similarities of 2 sequence groups, with the null hypothesis that the virus populations were the same; GSI values range from 0 (complete interspersion) to 1 (complete monophyly), with statistical significance indicating greater than random segregation between groups. Comparisons of pre- and post-ATI QVOA and proviral DNA populations indicated that the majority of participants had highly interspersed latent pre- and post-ATI virus populations. Only the QVOA sequences for participant A08 had a statistically significantly high GSI value, indicating changes in the composition of the replication-competent viruses over time. The highly interspersed pre- and post-ATI sequence sets support the concept that ATI induced no substantial changes to the sampled reservoir. Next, we grouped the pre- and post-ATI sequences together and compared QVOA and proviral DNA viruses. In 5 of 6 evaluable participants (those with >2 QVOA sequences per time point), we found significant (P < 0.05) differences between the replication-competent (QVOA) and genetically intact (proviral DNA) viruses sampled from the same resting CD4+ T cells. Finally, we compared QVOA and proviral DNA viruses with rebound viruses. In all evaluable participants, the latent viral sequences differed significantly (P < 0.001) from those of the rebound virus populations.

Table 2 Geneological Sorting Indices

Next, we used a non-tree–based method examining sequence differences to compare the same virus populations. For each participant, we calculated the pairwise Levenshtein edit distance (LD) between all sequences. We then performed pairwise comparisons between virus populations using pairwise permutational multivariate analysis of variance (PERMANOVA) to test the null hypothesis that the distributions of LDs were the same when comparing virus populations with themselves and with other virus populations (Supplemental Figure 4). As with GSI, we first compared pre- and post-ATI QVOA and proviral DNA sequences and found that they were highly similar (Supplemental Figure 4, left box for each participant). Then, we grouped the pre- and post-ATI sequences together and compared proviral DNA with QVOA sequences (Supplemental Figure 4, right box for each participant). Here, we found statistical significance in the same participants as with the GSI method, with the exception of participant A09, in whom an extremely high intrapopulation genetic diversity prevented distinction between QVOA and proviral DNA sequences. Finally, comparisons of rebound sequences with QVOA and proviral DNA showed highly significant differences in all participants except those with limited or narrow QVOA sequence populations (A06 and A07). Thus, both statistical methods supported phylogenetic analysis results suggesting that ATI did not substantially change the composition of the reservoir and that the QVOA, proviral DNA, and rebound virus populations all differed substantially from each other.