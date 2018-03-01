Cardiovascular outcome trials of diabetes drugs: lessons learned

Viewpoint 10.1172/JCI99820

Address correspondence to: Simeon I. Taylor, University of Maryland School of Medicine, MSTF 357-B, 655 West Baltimore Street, Baltimore, Maryland 21201, USA. Phone: 301.980.5272; Email: staylor2@som.umaryland.edu .

1 Division of Endocrinology, Diabetes, and Nutrition, Department of Medicine, University of Maryland School of Medicine, Baltimore, Maryland, USA.

Address correspondence to: Simeon I. Taylor, University of Maryland School of Medicine, MSTF 357-B, 655 West Baltimore Street, Baltimore, Maryland 21201, USA. Phone: 301.980.5272; Email: staylor2@som.umaryland.edu .

1 Division of Endocrinology, Diabetes, and Nutrition, Department of Medicine, University of Maryland School of Medicine, Baltimore, Maryland, USA.

Excerpt: Diabetes mellitus is a risk factor for coronary heart disease, ischemic stroke, and peripheral arterial occlusion (macrovascular disease), as well as chronic kidney disease, neuropathy, and retinopathy (microvascular disease). Antihyperglycemic treatments reduce the risk of microvascular conditions, but their effect on macrovascular events is uncertain (1, 2). Years ago, the...

Continue reading with a subscription.

A subscription is required for you to read this article in full. If you are a subscriber, you may sign in to continue reading.

Already subscribed?

Click here to sign into your account.

Don't have a subscription?

Please select one of the subscription options, which includes a low-cost option just for this article.

At an institution or library?

If you are at an institution or library and believe you should have access, please check with your librarian or administrator (more information).

Problems?

Please try these troubleshooting tips.