Cardiovascular outcome trials of diabetes drugs: lessons learned

Viewpoint 10.1172/JCI99820
1Division of Endocrinology, Diabetes, and Nutrition, Department of Medicine, University of Maryland School of Medicine, Baltimore, Maryland, USA.
2Seventh Doctor Consulting, Princeton, New Jersey, USA.
Address correspondence to: Simeon I. Taylor, University of Maryland School of Medicine, MSTF 357-B, 655 West Baltimore Street, Baltimore, Maryland 21201, USA. Phone: 301.980.5272; Email: staylor2@som.umaryland.edu.
First published February 12, 2018 - More info
Excerpt: Diabetes mellitus is a risk factor for coronary heart disease, ischemic stroke, and peripheral arterial occlusion (macrovascular disease), as well as chronic kidney disease, neuropathy, and retinopathy (microvascular disease). Antihyperglycemic treatments reduce the risk of microvascular conditions, but their effect on macrovascular events is uncertain (1, 2). Years ago, the...
