Neoantigen identification strategies enable personalized immunotherapy in refractory solid tumors

Targeted sequencing–guided neoantigen identification by the peptide de novo synthesis model. Personalized neoantigen identification was performed in vitro on 4 patients with advanced solid tumor who underwent 416-gene panel sequencing and HLA typing based on PCR–sequence-based typing (PCR-SBT) (Supplemental Table 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI99538DS1). Somatic mutations with allele frequency (AF) greater than 2% were selected to predict T cell epitopes that bind to patients’ HLA class I and class II allotypes (Supplemental Table 2). Specifically, NetMHC 3.4/NetMHC 4.0 and NetMHCpan 3.0 were used to predict MHC class I–restricted T cell epitopes, and NetMHCII 2.2 was used to predict MHC class II–restricted T cell epitopes. The predicted neoepitopes were ranked, and peptides were prioritized according to the following criteria: (a) strong binders with IC 50 less than 50 nM or a percentage rank of affinity (%rank) of less than 0.5; (b) peptides with mutations with higher tumor variant allele frequency; (c) peptides predicted to bind 2 or more HLA molecules; and (d) peptides that could be predicted by different algorithms. To further characterize the specificity of the preexisting T cell response to the prioritized mutant peptides, each patient’s PBMCs were stimulated with peptides for 10 days in the presence of IL-2. Subsequently, both the secretion of the effector cytokine IFN-γ using an enzyme-linked immunospot (ELISPOT) assay and the upregulation of the T cell activation marker 4-1BB using flow cytometry were measured, since these approaches could provide complementary and nonredundant information about antigen-specific T cell responses.

First, neoantigen identification was performed based on the somatic nonsynonymous mutation in tumor samples of 2 patients (ID: A008, A017). Patient A008 with metastatic pancreatic cancer was enrolled, and the top 9 predicted binding peptides restricted by autologous MHC class I and class II allotypes were synthesized and tested for recognition by autologous PBMCs in vitro (Supplemental Table 3). The ELISPOT assay and flow cytometry analysis consistently demonstrated that an A*3001-restricted CD8+ T cell epitope (TP53-V25G-1, R G RAMAIYK) and a DRB1*0701-restricted CD4+ T cell epitope (DIS3L2-I777V, MVMG V LKQAFDVLVL) induced significant peptide-specific T cell responses (Figure 1, A and B).

Figure 1 Identification of personalized neoantigen in patient A008 with metastatic pancreatic cancer. Autologous PBMCs were stimulated with candidate mutant peptides every 3 days in the presence of IL-2, and on day 10 T cell responses to each antigen were measured by flow cytometric analysis for 4-1BB upregulation on CD8+ T and CD4+ T cells (gated on CD3) (A) and IFN-γ ELISPOT assay (B). The no-peptide (media) stimulation was tested as control. Data are representative of 3 independent experiments.

For patient A017 with metastatic thymoma, who expressed the highly prevalent HLA class I allele HLA-A*0201, three HLA-A*0201–restricted T cell epitopes with the highest mutation abundance (AF > 10%) and excellent binding affinity were selected, while incorporating nine HLA-A*02–restricted irrelevant mutant peptides from the customized shared neoepitope peptide library, to assess the T cell–specific antigen response level. The results demonstrated that the mutated CDC73-Q254E nonamer (NIFAIL E SV) stimulated high amounts of IFN-γ spots and obvious CD8+4-1BB+ T cells, whereas no detectable responses were observed against the irrelevant mutant peptides or the control group (no peptide stimulation) (Figure 2, A–C, and Supplemental Tables 4 and 5). Subsequently, the binding affinity of the mutant CDC73 (CDC73-MT) and the corresponding wild-type (CDC73-WT) peptides to HLA-A*0201 was assessed using the T2 cell line. The CDC73-MT peptide (NIFAIL E SV) showed substantial binding to HLA-A*0201 molecule, which was stronger than that of CDC73-WT (NIFAILQSV) at concentrations ranging from 6.25 μM to 50 μM. Notably, though, the CDC73-WT peptide also showed a strong binding affinity at a higher concentration of 100 μM (Figure 2D and Supplemental Table 6). Thus, the specificity and reactivity of autologous T cells against mutant and corresponding WT CDC73 peptides were further assessed at concentrations ranging from 0.01 nM to 1000 nM. The patient’s T cells recognized T2 cells pulsed with a minimum of 1.0 nM of the mutated CDC73-Q254E peptide but failed to recognize cells pulsed with 100 nM of the corresponding WT peptides (Figure 2E). Even though the WT peptide showed moderate affinity to HLA-A*0201, it failed to induce the IFN-γ secretion of autologous T cells, indicating that the mutated amino acids in the CDC73 peptide may predominantly affect T cell receptor contact residues. Subsequently, patient A017, who failed 3 lines of treatment, was enrolled in neoantigen-based personalized immunotherapy. Clinical-grade NRTs (bulk T cells composed of ~7% neoantigen-reactive CD8+CD137+ T cells; Supplemental Figure 1) showed a median of 39.5% specific killing of CDC73-Q254E peptide–loading T2 cells at an effector/target (E/T) ratio of 40:1 compared with a median of 17.2% of nonspecific cell lysis of unpulsed T2 cells. The specific lysis showed E/T ratio–dependent characteristics, with specific lysis decreasing with reduced E/T ratios (Figure 2F).

Figure 2 Characterization and immunogenicity testing of neoantigen in patient A017 with metastatic thymoma. (A–C) Three HLA-A*0201–restricted candidate mutant peptides and 9 irrelevant mutant peptides from the shared neoepitope peptide library were selected to assess the T cell–specific antigen response. After 10-day recall memory T cell assay, IFN-γ ELISPOT (A) and flow cytometry (B and C) were performed to measure the IFN-γ and 4-1BB expression (gated on CD3). (D) T2 cells were cocultured with the mutant CDC73 (CDC73-MT) and the corresponding wild-type (CDC73-WT) peptides to assess the binding affinity to HLA-A*0201. The HLA-A*0201–restricted CMV-pp65-495, EBV-LMP2a-356, and EBV-LMP2a-426 peptides were used as positive control; the HLA-A*1101–restricted KRAS-G12C peptide was used as negative control. The fluorescence index is shown for each peptide. (E) IFN-γ release measured by cytometric bead array after overnight coculture of T cells with T2 cells that were pulsed with the indicated concentrations of mutant peptides and corresponding wild-type peptides. (F) NRTs (bulk T cells) were cocultured with CFSE-labeled T2 cells that were pulsed with mutant CDC73 peptide or T2 cells not pulsed with peptide at an effector/target (E/T) ratio of 2.5:1, 5:1, 10:1, 20:1, and 40:1, respectively. After 6 hours, propidium iodide (PI) was added and the PI+CFSE+ T cells were analyzed by FACS. A–C are representative of 3 independent experiments. In D–F, data are presented as mean ± SEM (n = 3); *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01 by 2-tailed Student’s t test.

Furthermore, neoantigen identification of the other 2 patients with advanced gastric cancer (ID: A004, A015) was based on somatic mutations that were present both in the tumor tissues and in plasma ctDNA. The nonsynonymous and frameshift mutations with AF greater than 2% were used to predict T cell epitopes that bound to each patient’s HLA-A, HLA-B, and HLA-C alleles with a binding affinity (%rank) less than 2.0. The final prioritized candidate mutant peptides were pursued for the immunogenicity study (Supplemental Tables 7 and 8). In patient A004, one neoepitope (CYP2A6-N438Y, KR Y CFGEGL) of the 9 prioritized peptides, which was predicted to bind to both HLA-B*1402 and HLA-C*0704, was recognized by autologous peripheral blood lymphocytes that were confirmed by IFN-γ and 4-1BB expression levels (Figure 3, A and B). In patient A015, the prioritized 12 candidate mutant peptides were analyzed to repeatedly stimulate PBMCs in vitro, but no peptide-specific responses were detected (Supplemental Figure 2).

Figure 3 Identification of personalized neoantigen in patient A004 with advanced gastric cancer. (A) Autologous PBMCs were stimulated with 8 candidate mutant peptides for 10 days, after which IFN-γ ELISPOT assays were performed to assess the T cell–specific antigen response. (B) FACS was used to detect 4-1BB upregulation on CD8+ T cells (gated on CD3). Phytohemagglutinin (PHA) was used as positive control, and no-peptide stimulation was tested as negative control. Data are representative of 3 independent experiments.

Assessment of mutational and neoantigen loads by targeted sequencing. To evaluate the potential of mutation and neoantigen identification, a large clinical-grade targeted sequencing panel of 416 cancer-related genes was performed in 17 patients with advanced solid tumor, and HLA typing data for each patient were determined by PCR-SBT (Supplemental Table 2). A median of 35 somatic missense mutations (range 9–73) was identified (Figure 4A). The candidate neoantigen epitopes were identified for each patient’s nonsynonymous single-nucleotide variation mutations of the restricting HLA class I alleles (HLA-A, HLA-B, and HLA-C). A median of 55 predicted HLA class I–restricted neoantigens (range 8–140) were identified by the NetMHCpan 3.0 program with %rank less than 2. Among the aforementioned candidate epitopes, the number of strong binders (%rank < 0.5) ranged from 0 to 43, with a median of 19. Besides, the number of weak binders (0.5 < %rank < 2) ranged from 8 to 98, with a median of 44 (Figure 4B). The individual total number of mutations and complexity of HLA genotypes reflected the number of potential peptides that ranked within the cutoff criteria for testing. The 4 patients who performed neoantigen screening in vitro showed moderate and even more mutations among the 17 patients (Figure 4). Apparently, a large targeted sequencing panel has the potential to identify mutations and neoantigens for multiple patients with advanced solid tumors. Intriguingly, a frameshift mutation of the DNA polymerase epsilon (POLE) gene [p.V1446fs (c.4337_4338del)] was detected in the ctDNA of patient A017, who represented the highest mutational load among the 17 patients. Recently, Mehnert et al. revealed that mutation of POLE in patients with endometrial cancer was associated with an ultramutator phenotype beyond the microsatellite instability (MSI) phenotypes, as the presence of POLE mutation could detect 82.2 ± 25 somatic mutations using a panel of 315 cancer-related genes (FoundationOne, Foundation Medicine) (21).

Figure 4 Frequency of somatic mutations and predicted epitopes in 17 patients with advanced solid tumor. (A) A large clinical-grade targeted sequencing panel of 416 cancer-related genes was performed in 17 patients with advanced solid cancer. Tumor-specific somatic mutations were identified. The frequency of somatic missense mutations of each patient is shown. (B) The frequency of neoantigen epitopes was predicted for each patient’s nonsynonymous single-nucleotide variations of the restricting HLA class I alleles (HLA-A, HLA-B, and HLA-C). “+” indicates screened tumor samples in which neoantigen-specific T cell responses were detected; “–” indicates the 1 screened tumor sample in which no neoantigen-specific T cell response was detected.

Inventory-shared neoantigen peptide library construction. An off-shelf neoepitope peptide library was built with the aim of identifying neoantigens in a timely and convenient manner in refractory advanced solid tumors with a dismal prognosis. First, the TCGA and COSMIC databases were used to mine high-frequency mutant genes in 9 types of human malignant solid tumors, including gastric cancer, colorectal cancer, esophageal squamous cell carcinoma, liver cancer, lung adenocarcinoma, lung squamous cell carcinoma, pancreatic cancer, ovarian cancer, and cervical cancer, as well as to calculate the frequencies of the hotspot mutations in each gene by in silico analysis. A total of 21 mutant genes with frequency greater than 10% among the aforementioned solid tumors in the COSMIC database, which has the largest number of recorded samples in the world, were further evaluated in 2430 sequenced samples of the TCGA database (Supplemental Tables 9 and 10). Next, it was observed that the majority of the 21 recurrent mutant genes, in which missense mutations were dispersed throughout, could not serve as ideal shared antigen targets. However, 29 ideal hotspot mutations existed in KRAS, TP53, CTNNB1, EGFR, BRAF, PIK3CA, and GNAS (Table 1 and Supplemental Table 11), which were classified as cancer driver genes (22). Thus, the 29 hotspot mutations were selected as the candidate targets to build the shared neoantigen peptide library, which covered 9.49%–89.56% of cancer patients in the TCGA database, with a median coverage of 23.04% (Figure 5A).

Figure 5 The proportion of patients covered by the selected 29 hotspot mutations and the shared neoantigen peptide library (TCGA). (A)The proportion of cancer patients harboring the selected 29 hotspots in the TCGA database (9.49%–89.56%). (B)The proportion of patients in the TCGA database covered by the shared neoantigen peptide library (5.11%–83.8%).

Table 1 Alteration frequency of hotspot mutations in common solid tumors (TCGA)

The design of 8- to 10-mer peptides that were predicted to bind to human high-frequency HLA-A class I gene products of subtypes HLA-A*02 (A*0201, A*0203, and A*0206), HLA-A*11 (A*1101), and HLA-A*24 (A*2402) was initiated using 19-mer peptides containing the mutated amino acid at position 10 with 5 programs using different algorithms: BIMAS, the Immune Epitope Database (IEDB), NetMHC 3.4/NetMHC 4.0, NetCTL 1.2, and SYFPEITHI. The design integrated prediction of peptide–MHC class I binding affinity, proteasomal C-terminal cleavage, transporter associated with antigen processing (TAP) transport efficiency, and half-time of dissociation of peptide–HLA class I molecules. Results from the epitope prediction analyses were ranked, with NetMHC 4.0/NetMHC 3.4 (IC 50 < 500 nM) as the primary tool plus support from other programs. The prioritized 44 shared neoepitope peptides were selected for peptide synthesis, and then lyophilized peptide powder was stored in aliquots at –80°C until use (Table 2). Although a minority of hotspot mutations were predicted to lack binding affinity to the selected HLA class I alleles, the shared neoantigen library could still cover 5.11%–83.8% of patients in the 9 types of common solid tumors, with a median coverage of 11.2% (Figure 5B).

Table 2 Shared neoantigen peptide library construction of common solid tumors

Shared neoantigen peptide library–guided neoantigen identification. In clinic, a large number of patients with refractory advanced solid tumor underwent targeted sequencing, aimed mainly at seeking targeted drugs, with the use of different types of gene panels, including 416 genes, 112 genes, and 382 genes. Among these patients, immunogenic neoantigen identification was performed, by detection of the secretion of IFN-γ using ELISPOT and cytometric bead array, on 13 patients who harbored corresponding hotspot mutations and common HLA-A alleles matched to the shared neoantigen peptide library. Immunogenic neoantigens recognized by autologous PBMCs based on neoantigen peptide library were identified in 6 patients (Supplemental Table 12).

Neoantigen-based clinical translational immunotherapy research. Six patients with relapsed and refractory solid tumors originating from the pancreas, thymus, or uterus, who had successfully identified neoantigens by 2 different pipelines, received personalized immunotherapy targeting 1 dominant neoepitope. Each patient received no fewer than 2 cycles of treatment. Approximately 1 × 107 neoantigen-loaded DCs and 1 × 1010 bulk T cells composed of 1 × 109 neoantigen-reactive CD8+CD137+ T cells (NRTs) were generated for personalized immunotherapy in each cycle. Phenotypes were tested before the immunotherapy, including the composition of the transferred cell populations (NK, B, CD4+, and CD8+ T cells), expression of costimulatory molecules of T cells (CD27, CD28, PD-1, TIM-3, LAG-3), CD137 expression level, and in vitro antigen-specific killing (Supplemental Table 13 and Supplemental Figures 1 and 3). The NRTs among the adoptively transferred cells could specifically lyse T2/T2-A11 target cells loading the corresponding mutant peptides, especially the enriched NRTs after sorting and expansion (Supplemental Figure 3). High correlations of CD137 expression with intracellular cytokine staining data of IFN-γ and TNF-α in enriched NRTs were found after corresponding mutant peptide stimulus (Supplemental Figure 4). In addition, flow cytometry analysis of memory or activation markers showed that the majority of infused NRTs were the central memory phenotype (CD45RO+CD62L+) and naive phenotype (CD45RO–CD62L+) (Supplemental Figure 5), which exhibited superior antitumor activity and superior survival (23). Before vaccination and T cell reinfusion, patients received radiotherapy or chemotherapy according to immunomodulatory strategies, which were designed to better exert synergistic antitumor effects in refractory solid tumors. (The clinical characteristics and treatment scheme are shown in Supplemental Tables 14 and 15.)

A 52-year-old man (ID: A017) with multiple metastatic tumor nodules in the left lower lung after the resection of thymoma was resistant to 3 lines of radiotherapy and chemotherapy, and CT chest scans revealed an increase in the number of tumor nodules within the left lung. He was subsequently enrolled in and underwent 5 cycles of personalized immunotherapy targeting somatic CDC73-Q254E mutation (Figure 6A). CT scans performed after 6 cycles revealed complete remission (CR) of all metastatic tumor nodules, and CR had lasted beyond 29 months to date (Figure 6B). Month 6 after treatment, PBMCs showed a stronger response to the mutant CDC73-Q254E peptide in contrast to before treatment (Figure 6C), and a striking increase in T cells specific for some tumor-associated antigens was also observed, such as AGR2, SART3, NY-ESO-1, and WT-1 (Figure 6, D and E, and Supplemental Table 16). In contrast, such obvious epitope spreading was not demonstrated in the other 5 patients.

Figure 6 Immune and clinical responses to personalized immunotherapy in patient A017 with metastatic thymoma. (A) Treatment scheme: PBMCs were collected to generate neoantigen-loaded DC vaccines and NRTs in the laboratory. Before cell infusion, the patient was preconditioned with an immunomodulatory chemotherapy comprising 1000 mg/m2 gemcitabine on day 1 and day 6 and 250 mg/m2 cyclophosphamide on day 6. Approximately 1 × 107 DC vaccines were inoculated (i.n.) subcutaneously on day 7, followed by subcutaneous injection of 150 μg GM-CSF for 5 days. Approximately 1 × 1010 bulk T cells composed of 1 × 109 NRTs were intravenously infused on day 17, followed by continuous intravenous (c.i.v.) injection of 4.0 million IU (MIU) IL-2 for 5 days. (B) CT scans were performed before and approximately 2.5 months, 6 months, and 9 months after personalized immunotherapy; representative radiological data are shown. (C) IFN-γ ELISPOT showed changes in peptide-specific IFN-γ secretion by patient PBMCs before and 6 months after treatment following 10-day culture with mutant CDC73 (CDC73-MT) or control. (D and E) Cytometric bead array assays demonstrated IFN-γ secretion by PBMCs before and 6 months after treatment following 10-day culture with tumor-associated antigens and control. (D) ***P < 0.001, 2-tailed Student’s t test, n = 3. (E) Epitope spreading was demonstrated. Data from representative experiments are depicted (n = 3).

In addition, a 35-year-old woman with metastatic pancreatic cancer (ID: C003) received 4 cycles of personalized neoantigen-based immunotherapy targeting HLA-A*0201–restricted KRAS-G12D epitope (Figure 7, A and B). The PET-CT scan performed 2.5 months after immunotherapy showed a remarkable regression of multiple retroperitoneal and mediastinal metastatic lesions, whereas a few metastatic lesions remained refractory (Figure 7C), and this patient had a 2.9-month immune-related partial response (irPR; according to irRECIST). The remaining 4 patients achieved prolonged stable disease with median progression-free survival of 8.6 months (Supplemental Table 15). Grade 1 and grade 2 side effects, such as fever, chills, vomiting, and local temporary rash at the vaccine site, were observed during immunization; no serious adverse events were noted in any patient (Supplemental Table 17).