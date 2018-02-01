B cells as biomarkers: predicting immune checkpoint therapy adverse events

Commentary 10.1172/JCI99036

Department of Cell, Developmental and Cancer Biology and the Knight Cancer Institute, Oregon Health and Science University (OHSU), Portland, Oregon, USA.

Department of Cell, Developmental and Cancer Biology and the Knight Cancer Institute, Oregon Health and Science University (OHSU), Portland, Oregon, USA.

See the related article at Early B cell changes predict autoimmunity following combination immune checkpoint blockade.

Immune checkpoint inhibitors are becoming a cornerstone of cancer immunotherapy as a result of their clinical success in relieving immune suppression and driving durable antitumor T cell responses in certain subsets of patients. Unfortunately, checkpoint inhibition is also associated with treatment-related toxicities that result in a myriad of side effects, ranging from mild and manageable to severe and debilitating. In this issue of the JCI, Das and colleagues report an association between early therapy-induced changes in circulating B cells and an increased risk of high-grade immune-related adverse events (IRAEs) in patients treated with checkpoint inhibitors that target cytotoxic T lymphocyte–associated antigen-4 (CTLA4) and programmed cell death protein 1 (PD1). These findings identify potential predictive biomarkers for high-grade IRAEs that may be leveraged to improve patient monitoring and may prompt new treatment strategies to prevent IRAEs.

Continue reading with a subscription.

A subscription is required for you to read this article in full. If you are a subscriber, you may sign in to continue reading.

Already subscribed?

Click here to sign into your account.

Don't have a subscription?

Please select one of the subscription options, which includes a low-cost option just for this article.

At an institution or library?

If you are at an institution or library and believe you should have access, please check with your librarian or administrator (more information).

Problems?

Please try these troubleshooting tips.