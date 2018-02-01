Commentary 10.1172/JCI99036

B cells as biomarkers: predicting immune checkpoint therapy adverse events

Shannon M. Liudahl and Lisa M. Coussens

Department of Cell, Developmental and Cancer Biology and the Knight Cancer Institute, Oregon Health and Science University (OHSU), Portland, Oregon, USA.

Address correspondence to: Lisa M. Coussens, Department of Cell, Developmental & Cancer Biology, Knight Cancer Institute, Oregon Health & Science University, 3181 SW Sam Jackson Park Road, Portland, Oregon 97239-3098, USA. Phone: 503.494.7811; Email: coussenl@ohsu.edu.

First published January 8, 2018 - More info

Published in Volume 128, Issue 2 (February 1, 2018)
J Clin Invest. 2018;128(2):577–579. doi:10.1172/JCI99036.
Copyright © 2018, American Society for Clinical Investigation

First published January 8, 2018

See the related article at Early B cell changes predict autoimmunity following combination immune checkpoint blockade.

Immune checkpoint inhibitors are becoming a cornerstone of cancer immunotherapy as a result of their clinical success in relieving immune suppression and driving durable antitumor T cell responses in certain subsets of patients. Unfortunately, checkpoint inhibition is also associated with treatment-related toxicities that result in a myriad of side effects, ranging from mild and manageable to severe and debilitating. In this issue of the JCI, Das and colleagues report an association between early therapy-induced changes in circulating B cells and an increased risk of high-grade immune-related adverse events (IRAEs) in patients treated with checkpoint inhibitors that target cytotoxic T lymphocyte–associated antigen-4 (CTLA4) and programmed cell death protein 1 (PD1). These findings identify potential predictive biomarkers for high-grade IRAEs that may be leveraged to improve patient monitoring and may prompt new treatment strategies to prevent IRAEs.

