Mosaic RAS/MAPK variants cause sporadic vascular malformations which respond to targeted therapy

Patient cohorts

Twenty-three patients with AVM, confirmed clinically and radiologically, who were seen in the Paediatric Dermatology Department at Great Ormond Street Hospital for Children, were recruited. At the time of recruitment, no genes were known to be causative in sporadic AVM. After initial results of our study were available, 2 patients with intracranial-only AVM were also recruited for testing via the Paediatric Neurosurgery Department.

In addition, 135 patients with low-flow VMs and/or overgrowth, and 1 patient with a high-flow VM were recruited to the Investigation of Segmental Overgrowth Disorders study (REC 12-EE-0405) and found to be WT for a genotype of known sporadic vascular and overgrowth-related genes PIK3CA, AKT1, GNAQ, GNA11, and TEK. One further patient with a low-flow VM and overgrowth was identified after genotyping results from the phase 1 dose-finding trial of ARQ 092 in children and adults with Proteus syndrome study at the NIH (Bethesda, Maryland, USA), bringing the totals of high-flow to 25 and low-flow to 135. Detailed clinical phenotyping was undertaken in all patients before genotyping (Tables 1 and 2).

DNA extraction

DNA was extracted directly from samples by the DNeasy Blood and Tissue Kit (QIAGEN) and from paraffin-embedded tissue using the RecoverAll Total Nucleic Acid Extraction Kit for FFPE (Thermo Fisher Scientific).

Next-generation sequencing and variant calling

High-flow VM patients. Twenty-one formalin-fixed paraffin-embedded (FFPE) and 4 fresh samples were sequenced using the SureSeq Solid Tumour Panel (Oxford Gene Technology). This was chosen due to the difficulty in biopsying AVMs due to risk of bleeding and because this panel is optimized for FFPE tissue. DNA library preparation was performed for each sample using the Agilent SureSelect XT Reagent Kit per the manufacturer’s protocol (http://www.ogt.co.uk/assets/0000/4457/990162_HB_SureSeqSolidTumour_110215.pdf). Samples were then pooled and sequenced on a MiSeq instrument (Illumina) according to the manufacturer’s recommendations for paired-end 150-bp reads. In-depth sequencing was performed to achieve a mean sequencing depth of 500 reads for all targeted coding bases.

For 2 further patients, fresh 4 mm skin biopsies were taken from the AVM, and DNA was extracted directly from the whole sample and from paired blood samples. These were sequenced by whole-exome sequencing. Library preparation was with SureSelect Agilent QXT v6 following the manufacturer’s protocol, and sequencing was on the HiSeq 3000 (Illumina), with a mean read depth of ×500.

Sequence alignment to the human reference genome (UCSC hg19) and variant calling and annotation were performed with our in-house pipeline. Briefly, this involves alignment with NovoAlign and removal of PCR duplicates with Picard Tools followed by local realignment around indels and germline variant calling with HaplotypeCaller according to the Genome Analysis Toolkit (GATK) best practices. We identified potentially mosaic variants with GATK muTECT2 in tumor-only somatic variant calling mode. The raw list of single nucleotide variants (SNVs) and indels was then filtered using ANNOVAR (http://annovar.openbioinformatics.org). Only exonic and donor/acceptor splicing variants were considered. Priority was given to rare variants (<1% in public databases, including 1000 Genomes project [http://www.internationalgenome.org/], NHLBI Exome Variant Server [http://evs.gs.washington.edu/EVS/], Complete Genomics 69 [http://www.completegenomics.com/public-data/69-genomes/], and Exome Aggregation Consortium [http://exac.broadinstitute.org/]). Furthermore, we have an in-house set of approximately 6,000 exomes encompassing controls, rare diseases for cross-checking any shortlisted candidate variants, and for removing sequence artefacts. Identification of candidate variants where paired samples were available was also performed using Ingenuity Variant Analysis (QIAGEN) by selecting variants present in skin but not in blood (or in mosaic levels in both). For all candidate variants, BAM files were viewed using the Integrative Genomics Viewer (Broad Institute), and mosaicism percentage was taken from the mutant allele reads divided by the total directly from the BAM. Candidate postzygotic variants were confirmed by Sanger sequencing in all DNA samples available from each patient. To maximize detection of mutant alleles at low percentage mosaicism, restriction enzyme digests of the normal allele were designed where necessary using validated methods (51) and Sanger sequencing performed. See Supplemental Table 1 for primer sequences. Touchdown PCR programs were used throughout, with 40 cycles for the first PCR (annealing and extension times of 1 minute) and 15 for the second heminested PCR where required.

Low-flow VM patients. A 4 mm punch biopsy of affected tissue was taken from an area of overgrowth and/or VMs. DNA was extracted either directly from the biopsy (51/134 patients) or from dermal fibroblasts grown from the biopsy (59/134 patients), using the QiaAMP DNA Micro Kit (QIAGEN). In 9 of 134 patients, DNA was extracted from FFPE tissue samples using the QIAamp DNA FFPE Tissue Kit. In cases of facial involvement (15 of 134 patients), a buccal swab served as affected tissue, and DNA was extracted via standard methods of phenol-chloroform extraction followed by ethanol precipitation. Blood samples were collected where possible, and lymphocyte DNA was extracted via the Illustra BACC3 DNA Extraction Kit (GE Healthcare).

Targeted next-generation sequencing was performed on affected tissue DNA using a custom panel of overgrowth-related genes on an Illumina MiSeq platform. This panel was designed for the low-flow study to create a selection of possible candidate genes for overgrowth on the basis of the genes/pathways already known to be involved in this phenotype. DNA (10 ng) was amplified for 18 cycles of PCR with the Ion AmpliSeq custom DNA panel (Thermo Fisher Scientific), enriching the 195 target amplicons. This included full coverage of all coding regions of PIK3CA, PTEN, and CCND2 and hotspot regions in 57 other genes (regions of coverage listed in Supplemental Table 2). The panel was split into 2 primer pools and amplified with 5× Ion AmpliSeq HiFi Master Mix, followed by FuPa treatment (Ion AmpliSeq DNA Library Kit 2.0; Thermo Fisher Scientific). The 2 primer pools for each sample were then pooled and purified with 1.8× Agencourt AMPure XP magnetic beads (Beckman Coulter). Amplicons were 3′ adenylated using the NebNext Ultra II End Repair/dA Tailing Module (NEB), followed by the NextFlex DNA Barcode adapter (Bio Scientific) ligation using the NebNext Ultra II ligation module (NEB). Ligation products were purified and size selected using 0.8× Agencourt AMPure XP beads. Library concentration was determined with Kapa Biosystems Library qPCR quantification kit on the Lightcycler 480 Real-Time PCR System (Roche). Libraries were subsequently diluted to 2 nM and pooled in equimolar amounts. Pooled libraries were spiked with 1% PhiX DNA (Illumina) and sequenced on the MiSeq desktop sequencer using version 2 chemistry at 250 bp read length paired end.

VCF files tailored for mosaic variant calling were created in MiSeq Reporter (Illumina) and annotated in Illumina Variant Studio, version 2.2, resulting in a list of 300–1,000 variants per sample. The programming language R was used to apply hard filters according to the following parameters: read depth greater than 5; quality score greater than 10; absence of strand bias (as determined by MiSeq Reporter), cross-sample subtraction of artefactual variants called in more than 8 samples per batch of 24; exonic nonsynonymous variants only. This resulted in a list of 1 to 4 candidate variants, the clinical relevance and sequencing quality of which were then assessed.

Mosaic variants considered to be causative were confirmed and tested in other tissue samples from the same patient alongside DNA from healthy controls, either by Sanger sequencing (primers listed in Supplemental Table 1) or by custom restriction fragment length polymorphism (RFLP). For RFLP, genomic DNA was amplified with GoTaq Green (Promega) using the primers listed in Supplemental Table 3. The PCR products were designed to include a restriction enzyme recognition site allowing specific digestion of the mutant allele, while leaving the WT allele intact. The digested PCR fragments were then mixed with GeneScan 500 LIZ Size Standard (Applied Biosystems) and loaded on an ABI3730 capillary sequencer. The area under the curve of undigested/digested DNA was used to calculate the mutation burden using GeneMapper v5.0 software (Applied Biosystems).

Mutant plasmid construction and HEK293T and HUVEC transfection

pCMV6-MAP2K1. The pCMV6-MAP2K1 plasmid for in vivo expression in mammalian cells was ordered from Origene (ID: SC118424). To generate mutant MAP2K1 expression vector, an improved QuikChange site-directed mutagenesis protocol was used (Agilent Technologies) (52). p.(K57N) is a predicted missense alteration caused by a single nucleotide change (g>c); p.(Q58_E62del) (hereafter termed Q58del) is a deletion mutation caused by a deletion of 15 bp. The sequences of mutagenesis PCR primers were as follows: K57N-forward: 5′-GAGGCCTTTCTTACCCAGAACCAGAAGGTGGG-3′ K57N-reverse: 5′-CCCACCTTCTGGTTCTGGGTAAGAAAGGCCTC-3′ Q58del-forward: 5′-CTTACCCAGAAGCTGAAGGATGACGACTTTGAGAAGATCAG-3′ Q58del-reverse: 5′-GTCGTCATCCTTCAGCTTCTGGGTAAGAAAGGCCTCAAGG-3′. The mutagenesis PCR ran for 15 cycles, and each cycle consisted of denaturation at 95°C for 30 seconds, annealing at 58°C for 1 minute, and extension at 72°C for 5 minutes.

pDEST26-BRAF. The WT and mutant (p.V600E) human BRAF cDNA are in the same Gateway middle entry clones used in a previous study (18). These 2 BRAF cDNAs were cloned into the destination vector pDEST26 for expression in mammalian cells using the Gateway Cloning System (Invitrogen) according to the manufacturer’s instructions.

HEK293T cell line transfection. HEK293T cells (ATCC, catalog CRL-11268) were maintained per established protocols and were transfected with mutant and WT cDNA expression plasmids and an empty vector control using Lipofectamine 2000. One day before transfection, 6 × 105 cells were plated per well of a 6-well culture vessel in 500 μl of growth medium without antibiotics so that cells would be 70%–90% confluent at the time of transfection. For each transfection sample, 4.0 μg plasmid DNA was diluted in 250 μl Opti-MEM I Reduced Serum Medium (Thermo Fisher Scientific) and mixed gently. Lipofectamine 2000 was gently mixed before use; then 10 μl was diluted in 250 μl of Opti-MEM I Medium and incubated for 5 minutes at room temperature before being combined with the diluted DNA (total volume = 500 μl), mixed gently, and incubated for 20 minutes at room temperature. Complexes (500 μl) were added to each well containing cells and medium and mixed gently by rocking the plate back and forth. Finally, cells were incubated at 37°C in a CO 2 incubator for 30 hours prior to testing for transgene expression.

HUVEC transfection. Based on transfection optimization, HUVECs (Thermo Fisher, catalog number C0035C) were incubated in transfection reagents with a 1:3 DNA/Lipofectamine LTX ratio at 37°C, 5% (v/v) CO 2 for 48 hours. Volumes described in this section are representative of a single well in a 6-well plate. 2.5 μg of either plasmids containing the WT or mutated gene of interest (BRAFWT, BRAFV600E, MAP2K1WT, MAP2K1K57N, and MAP2K1Q58_E62del as detailed above) or pDest26 empty vector or a mock transfection that represented an additional control was diluted in 500 μl in Opti-MEM I Reduced Serum Medium without serum (catalog 31985062). Next, 2.5 μl of PLUS Reagent (catalog 11514015, Thermo Fisher Scientific) was added to the DNA dilution and incubated for 10 minutes at room temperature. Transfection complexes were formed after adding 7.5 μl Lipofectamine LTX to DNA:PLUS Reagent solution (Thermo Fisher Scientific) prior to 30 minutes of incubation at room temperature and then added to a well containing 2 ml fresh growth-supplemented medium.

Quantitative real-time PCR

To assess the efficiency of transfection of plasmid DNA in the cells, quantitative expression analysis of the genes of interest MAP2K1 and BRAF as well as the endogenous control GAPDH was determined by real-time qPCR with TaqMan gene expression assays using the StepOnePlus (Thermo Fisher Scientific) instrument. Standard protocol per the manufacturer’s guidelines was followed for Applied Biosystems TaqMan Gene Expression Assay on the StepOnePlus instrument. Probes used for quantitative analysis were as follows: MAP2K1 (assay ID: Hs00983247_g1), BRAF (assay ID: Hs00269944_m1), and GAPDH (assay ID: Hs02786624_g1) (all from Life Technologies). Results of the quantitative gene expression levels were obtained after the amplification reaction using StepOne software (version 2.3). Results are based on analysis of 2 biological replicates, with triplicate technical replicates in each experiment, and quantitative values of the Ct averaged. The relative expression of the genes of interest was determined by calculating the ratio of their expression compared with that of the GAPDH endogenous control in the same sample.

Western blotting

Cell lysates were prepared using standard protocols. Primary and secondary antibodies are shown in Supplemental Table 4. The Western blot basic protocol was as follows: following heating at 95°C in 2× Laemmli sample buffer in 5% β-mercaptoethanol, 40 μg of protein was run on 4%–20% Mini-PROTEAN TGX Precast Protein Gels (catalog 4561096, Bio-Rad). The transfer was blocked at room temperature for 1 hour in 5% dry milk or 5% BSA dissolved in TBS–0.05% Tween 20 (TBST). The transfer was incubated with primary antibody (1:1,000 dilution in 3% BSA, BSA in 1× TBST) at room temperature overnight. The membrane was then washed 3 times for 15 minutes in TBST. Incubation with the secondary antibody was conducted at room temperature for 1 hour. As a secondary antibody, we used anti-rabbit RB96 in 1:7,000 dilution and diluted in 3% BSA (BSA in 1× TBST) or 3% milk.

Endothelial cell tube formation assay and microscopy

Cells and all reagents in this subsection were obtained from Invitrogen unless otherwise stated. The formation of endothelial tubes by HUVECs (Thermo Fisher, catalog C0035C) on growth factor–reduced Geltrex (catalog A1413202) was conducted according to the manufacturer’s protocol (catalog MAN0001687) using Medium 200PRF supplemented with Low Serum Growth Supplement (Thermo Fisher Scientific). Briefly, 24-well culture plates were coated with 100 μl/well (50 μl/cm2) Geltrex and incubated for 30 minutes at 37°C. After harvesting transfected and untreated HUVECs (P2) cultured on 6-well plates, cells were seeded on coated plates at a density of 4.5 × 104/cm2 (9 × 104 cells/well) in 200 μl/cm2 (400 μl/well) supplemented with 200PRF medium and cultured in a CO 2 incubator (37°C, 5% [v/v] CO 2 , 95% humidity). Thirty minutes before the end of the incubation period, cells were treated with 2 μg/ml (0.8 μl/well) calcein AM (catalog C3099) and incubated at 37°C, 5% (v/v) CO 2 . Tube formation observed at the 14-hour time point was imaged with a 5× objective lens of an Olympus IX71 inverted fluorescence and bright field microscope using HCImage software. The degree of tube formation was assessed by measuring all aspects of tubule, node, and mesh growth in triplicate, using randomly chosen fields from each well using the angiogenesis analyzer for ImageJ (NIH).

Transgenic zebrafish

A zebrafish fli1a promoter was generated by gateway PCR with primers (forward: 5′-GGGGACAACTTTGTATAGAAAAGTTG CCTGGCTGTCAAGCTCCAGC -3′, reverse: GGGGACTGCTTTTTTGTACAAACTT GATATGTGGCGGAGAGACAGAG -3′; promoter-specific sequences are underlined). The promoter comprises 2.2 kb immediately upstream of the first ATG of the fli1a gene. The PCR product was then cloned into the gateway 5′ donor vector pDONRP4-P1R to obtain the 5′ entry clone p5Efli1a2.2k. Middle entry clones containing human BRAFWT, BRAFV600E, MAP2K1WT, or MAP2K1Q58del cDNA were recombined with the fli1a promoter in p5Efli1a2.2k and the pDestTol2CG2 expression vector using the Tol2kit Gateway cloning method (53), resulting in fli1a-BRAFWT, fli1a-BRAFV600E, fli1a-MAP2K1WT, and fli1a-MAP2K1Q58del constructs. Mixed fli1a-BRAF (1 nl) or fli1a-MAP2K1 plasmid DNA and Tol2 mRNA (37 ng/μl and 35 ng/μl, respectively) were injected into the 1-cell stage of fli1a:GFP zebrafish embryos (Species Danio rerio, AB line) (54). Embryos were raised at 28.5°C and screened for phenotypes. Embryos were then fixed in 4% PFA.

Drug treatments

Zebrafish embryos were treated with the BRAF inhibitor vemurafenib (PLX4032). Embryos were incubated with 0.1 μM of the drug from 2.5 days post fertilization (dpf) after initial imaging, which was refreshed daily. Control embryos were incubated in E3 with DMSO at the same concentration as drug used. During live imaging, embryos were kept in 1:5,000 MS222 and 1.5% LMP agar. Leica stereo brightfield microscopy was used for live color imaging. Fluorescence images were taken using Leica Sp5 confocal microscopy. Images were processed using FIJI (ImageJ). GraphPad Prism was used to analyze data.

Statistics

Western blot data (Figure 4, A and B) were analyzed using 1-way ANOVA comparing mock transfection to WT and mutant allele groups for each mutant tested. Densitometry data were pooled from biological replicates and used to calculate means and SDs. P < 0.05 was used at a 95% CI. Angiogenesis data (Figure 4, D and E) were analyzed using 1-way ANOVA comparing mock transfection controls to WT and mutant allele groups for each mutant tested. An initial 1-way ANOVA was undertaken to demonstrate that biological replicates were significantly different, and therefore data between replicates were first standardized to the within-experiment control before being pooled for analysis of standardized means and SD. Correction for multiple testing was applied after ANOVA, reducing the P value to less than 0.0167 at a CI of 95%. For zebrafish data, significance was assessed for Figure 5D using unpaired parametric t test with Welch’s correction and for Figure 5F using paired t test.

Study approval

These studies were conducted according to Declaration of Helsinki principles and were approved by the local Research Ethics Committees of each center involved (London Bloomsbury, London, United Kingdom; University of Cambridge, Cambridge, United Kingdom; and University of Edinburgh, Edinburgh, United Kingdom). All participants provided written informed consent. Separate written informed consent was obtained for publication of all clinical photographs. All zebrafish work was done in accordance with United Kingdom Home Office Animals (Scientific Procedures) Act (1986) and approved by the University of Edinburgh Ethical Review Committee.