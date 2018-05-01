ASK1/2 signaling promotes inflammation in a mouse model of neutrophilic dermatosis

Deletion of ASK signaling ameliorates cutaneous inflammatory disease in Ptpn6spin mice. The role of IL-1 receptor– and MyD88-driven signaling has been well established in provoking inflammation and inflammatory skin disease in Ptpn6spin mice (3, 5). Several studies have demonstrated TAK1 as an essential central regulator of NF-κB, ERK, and p38 downstream of TLR activation (11, 12). We hypothesized that other MAPKs (ASK1 and ASK2) can also play a crucial role in mediating the inflammatory skin disease in Ptpn6spin mice. To identify the new players involved in this cutaneous inflammation, we generated Ptpn6spinAsk1–/–, Ptpn6spinAsk2–/–, and Ptpn6spinAsk1–/–Ask2–/– mice. Ptpn6spin/+ (denoted as Ptpn6+/– hereafter) heterozygous mice did not develop any signs of footpad inflammation and were used as controls. Consistent with the previous findings (3, 7), Ptpn6spin mice spontaneously developed footpad inflammation between 6–10 weeks. Interestingly, Ptpn6spinAsk1–/– and Ptpn6spinAsk1–/–Ask2–/– mice demonstrated significantly delayed disease progression as compared with Ptpn6spin mice, and approximately 60% of the Ptpn6spinAsk1–/– and Ptpn6spinAsk1–/–Ask2–/– mice remained disease free at the experimental end point of 20 weeks with no evident signs of footpad swelling (Figure 1A). On the other hand, Ptpn6spinAsk2–/– mice failed to provide any significant protection from the disease (Figure 1A), suggesting that deletion of ASK1 alone is sufficient to provide significant protection in Ptpn6spin mice. However, it should be noted that the progression of disease was delayed in Ptpn6spinAsk2–/– mice compared with Ptpn6spin mice, suggesting a partial protective role for ASK2. Histological analysis confirmed that these mice showed much less inflammation and fewer lesions compared with Ptpn6spin mice (Figure 1, B and C). Since the inflammation is characterized by heavy infiltration of neutrophils, we further analyzed the footpad sections by neutrophil-specific immunostaining. The staining showed severe neutrophilia in Ptpn6spin mice, which was completely rescued in the Ptpn6spinAsk1–/–Ask2–/– mice (Figure 1, D and E). These findings establish ASK as a critical kinase driving neutrophilic inflammation in Ptpn6spin mice.

Figure 1 Deletion of ASK signaling ameliorates cutaneous inflammatory disease in Ptpn6spin mice. (A) Ptpn6+/– (n = 16), Ptpn6spin (n = 25), Ptpn6spinAsk1–/– (n = 12), Ptpn6spinAsk2–/– (n = 9), and Ptpn6spinAsk1–/–Ask2–/– (n = 28) crosses were observed for disease progression. (B) Footpad images, (C) H&E staining, and (D) immunohistochemistry staining of neutrophils (Ly-6G) of Ptpn6+/–, Ptpn6spin, and Ptpn6spinAsk1–/–Ask2–/– mice (original magnification, ×20). (E) Quantification of the percentage of total area with infiltrating Ly-6G+ cells shown in D. Disease curves in A were analyzed by Mantel-Cox log-rank test. (E) Two-way ANOVA was used to determine the significance between the 2 groups analyzed. NS, not significant. ****P < 0.0001.

ASK1 and ASK2 deletion attenuates massive infiltration of myeloid cells in Ptpn6spin mice. The neutrophilic infiltration and footpad swelling are often characterized by enlargement of popliteal lymph nodes that drain the inflamed feet. We examined Ptpn6+/–, Ptpn6spin, and Ptpn6spinAsk1–/–Ask2–/– mice to confirm the presence of any such abnormalities. Consistent with previous reports (3, 5), Ptpn6spin mice displayed splenomegaly in addition to lymphomegaly in the popliteal lymph nodes that drain the inflamed feet (Figure 2, A and B). The enlarged spleen and popliteal lymph nodes observed in Ptpn6spin mice were completely reversed in Ptpn6spinAsk1–/–Ask2–/– mice. In concurrence with the rescue of spleen and popliteal lymph node sizes, the cell numbers in the spleen and popliteal lymph nodes of Ptpn6spinAsk1–/–Ask2–/– mice were significantly lower than the cell numbers in Ptpn6spin mice (Figure 2, C and D). Flow cytometric analysis further revealed that the percentages of Gr1+CD11b+ neutrophils in the spleen and popliteal lymph nodes of Ptpn6spinAsk1–/–Ask2–/– mutant mice tend to be comparable to those in Ptpn6+/– heterozygous mice and are significantly lower than those in Ptpn6spin mice (Figure 2, E and F), indicating that the increased numbers of infiltrating and circulating myeloid cells are responsible for causing the suppurative inflammation in the footpads of Ptpn6spin mice.

Figure 2 ASK1 and ASK2 deletion attenuates massive infiltration of myeloid cells in Ptpn6spin mice. Representative size of spleen (A) and popliteal lymph nodes (B) from Ptpn6+/–, Ptpn6spin, and Ptpn6spinAsk1–/–Ask2–/– mice. Cell numbers of spleen (C) and popliteal lymph node (D) tissues from Ptpn6+/– (n = 7), Ptpn6spin (n = 12), and Ptpn6spinAsk1–/–Ask2–/– (n = 9) mice. (E) Flow cytometry analysis of Gr-1+CD11b+ neutrophil population in spleen and popliteal lymph nodes from Ptpn6+/–, Ptpn6spin, and Ptpn6spinAsk1–/–Ask2–/– mice. (F) Total cell number and the percentage of Gr-1+CD11b+ neutrophils in spleens from Ptpn6+/–, Ptpn6spin, and Ptpn6spinAsk1–/–Ask2–/– mice. Each point represents an individual mouse, and the line represents mean ± SEM (C, D, and F). Two-way ANOVA was used to determine significance between the 2 groups analyzed. NS, not significant. **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001.

ASK1/2 instigates Ptpn6spin-mediated disease by promoting proinflammatory signaling. Myeloid cells, specifically neutrophils, are hyperactivated in Ptpn6spin mice and produce increased amounts of proinflammatory cytokines such as granulocyte CSF (G-CSF), CXCL1 chemokine KC (CXCL1/KC), and IL-6 (5, 9). We measured the levels of these hallmark cytokines involved in instigating the Ptpn6spin-associated inflammatory disease progression and neutrophilia. Whereas the serum concentrations of G-CSF, IL-6, CXCL1/KC, MCP-1, IL-1α, and TNF in Ptpn6spin mice were highly increased, the levels of these cytokines and chemokines were significantly reduced in the sera from Ptpn6spinAsk1–/–Ask2–/– mutant mice (Figure 3A and Supplemental Figure 1A; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI98446DS1), indicating an increase in the number of circulating neutrophils in the peripheral blood. The obvious visible defect is in the footpads of the Ptpn6spin mice, so we first analyzed mRNA expression of Il1a and Tnf in the footpads and the draining lymph nodes of these mice. The quantitative PCR data revealed that genes encoding IL-1α and TNF were highly induced in the Ptpn6spin mice. However, this aberrant induction of Il1a and Tnf was restored in the Ptpn6spinAsk1–/–Ask2–/– mutant mice (Supplemental Figure 1, B and C), indicating that IL-1α–driven signaling promotes autoinflammatory disease in Ptpn6spin mice. We next investigated the cytokine and chemokine concentrations in the footpads of these mice. Similarly, the levels of G-CSF, IL-6, CXCL1/KC, and MCP-1 were significantly reduced in the footpads of Ptpn6spinAsk1–/–Ask2–/– mutant mice when compared with levels in Ptpn6spin mice (Figure 3B). At the site of inflammation, an increase in cytokine surge correlates with an increase in the number of circulating neutrophils in the peripheral blood. These results indicate that ASK1 and ASK2 each play a crucial role in Ptpn6spin-mediated inflammation by regulating the production of proinflammatory cytokines and chemokines.Given that IL-1α acts as an alarmin that contributes to the inflammatory disease and wound-healing responses in Ptpn6spin mice (5, 9), we performed microabrasion injury experiments with WT and Ptpn6spinAsk1–/–Ask2–/– prediseased mice. The microabrasion procedure triggered a rapid (5 hours after wound induction) and potent production of inflammatory cytokines and chemokines in WT mice. Notably, the enhanced secretion of neutrophilic factors was significantly lowered in Ptpn6spinAsk1–/–Ask2–/– mice (Supplemental Figure 2, A–C). We further isolated the neutrophils from the Ptpn6+/–, Ptpn6spin, and Ptpn6spinAsk1–/–Ask2–/– mice and stimulated them with recombinant murine IL-1α to investigate whether ASKs are involved in IL-1α–mediated signaling. Stimulation of neutrophils with IL-1α led to increased MAPK and NF-κB signaling in Ptpn6spin mice, but significantly reduced signaling in the Ptpn6spinAsk1–/–Ask2–/– mice (Figure 3C). These results further demonstrate that IL-1α acts as the apical cytokine that signals via ASK1/2 and instigates the inflammatory cascade in Ptpn6spin mice. To confirm the specificity of this IL-1α–mediated signaling, we further analyzed the involvement of interferon signaling. Upon stimulation of neutrophils from Ptpn6+/–, Ptpn6spin, and Ptpn6spinAsk1–/–Ask2–/– mice with recombinant IFN-β, we did not observe any difference in the STAT signaling among Ptpn6+/–, Ptpn6spin, and Ptpn6spinAsk1–/–Ask2–/– KO neutrophils (Supplemental Figure 3). These data are in line with a recent study showing that knockout of IFNAR did not provide protection in Ptpn6spin mice (9). Taken together, these data suggest that inflammatory disease in Ptpn6spin mice is independent of interferon signaling. Since ASK1 has been shown to be involved in regulating activation of JNK and p38 downstream of TLRs (19), we hypothesized that targeted MAPK and NF-κB signaling drives Ptpn6spin-associated inflammation. We found that in vivo ASK1 and ASK2 deletion markedly reduced local activation of MAPK and NF-κB signaling in the footpads (Figure 3D). Taken together, these results are consistent with the hypothesis that IL-1α acts as an apical cytokine that promotes ASK1/2-mediated proinflammatory cytokine and chemokine responses, which ultimately recruit myeloid cells to drive autoinflammatory skin disease in Ptpn6spin mice.

Figure 3 ASK1/2 instigates Ptpn6spin-mediated disease by promoting proinflammatory signaling. (A) Serum was harvested from Ptpn6+/– (n = 7), Ptpn6spin (n = 12), and Ptpn6spinAsk1–/–Ask2–/– (n = 9) mice and the concentrations of cytokines (G-CSF, IL-6) and chemokines (KC/CXCL-1, MCP-1) were measured by ELISA. (B) Footpads from Ptpn6+/–, Ptpn6spin, and Ptpn6spinAsk1–/–Ask2–/– mice were homogenized and the concentrations of cytokines (G-CSF, IL-6) and chemokines (KC/CXCL-1, MCP-1) were measured by ELISA in the quantified lysates. All data are mean ± SEM. Each point represents an individual mouse, and the line represents mean ± SEM. (C) Neutrophils from bone marrow were stimulated with recombinant mouse IL-1α (10 ng/ml) for the indicated time period. Whole-cell lysates were prepared and expression of p-IκBα, IκBα, p-ERK1/2, ERK1/2, p-p38, and p38 was determined by Western blotting. (D) Footpad lysates were prepared and expression of p-IκBα, IκBα, p-ERK1/2, ERK1/2, p-p38, and p38 was determined by Western blotting. β-Actin was used as an internal control. Results are representative of 3 independent experiments. (A and B) Two-way ANOVA was used to determine the significance between the 2 groups analyzed. NS, not significant. *P < 0.05, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001.

To address the clinical significance of IL-1α and ASK signaling in humans, we performed the knockdown of ASK1 and ASK2 in HEK293T cells (Supplemental Figure 4, A–C). After confirming the successful knockdown, we stimulated the cells with IL-1α and checked for MAPK signaling. Although IL-1α stimulation did induce MAPK signaling in the control cells, the levels of induction were reduced in the cells with single knockdown of ASK1 and double knockdown of ASK1 and ASK2 (Supplemental Figure 4, D–F). Interestingly, single knockdown of ASK2 did not show any difference in the activation of MAPK signaling. Consistent with the mice data presented here, double knockdown of ASK1 and ASK2 showed impaired MAPK signaling in response to IL-1α compared with the control cells.

Our results highlight a critical role for ASK-mediated signaling in myeloid cells in driving an inflammatory circuit that triggers excessive inflammatory responses and persistent tissue damage in a mouse model of neutrophilic dermatosis. We have demonstrated that ASK signaling plays an important role in instigating inflammatory disease in Ptpn6spin mice, as its absence resulted in a substantial resolution of inflammation. The lack of ASK1 and ASK2 in Ptpn6spin neutrophils led to a marked downregulation of ERK and NF-κB signaling cascades, resulting in a dramatic decrease in inflammatory cytokine production. In summary, our study defines a role for ASK1 and ASK2 in promoting inflammation and disease. Consequently, therapeutic inhibition of ASK1 and ASK2 activity may provide novel approaches to break the self-reinforcing inflammatory circuits that drive chronic autoinflammatory and autoimmune diseases.