β-Catenin–mediated immune evasion pathway frequently operates in primary cutaneous melanomas

Transcriptomic data generation and preprocessing. FFPE melanoma tumor blocks were obtained from the population-ascertained Leeds Melanoma Cohort (LMC) (10, 11). Two thousand eighty-four patients were ascertained from pathology and clinical registers in a geographically defined area of the northern part of the United Kingdom, with additional recruitment from 32 other clinical centers carrying out sentinel node biopsies (total 342 recruits) and rare subtypes of cases with melanomas arising in sun-protected sites (total 76 recruits). Patients were invited to participate at 3 months after diagnosis with the intent of interviewing and sampling them within the period 3–6 months after diagnosis. Patients responded variably quickly, and the median time to interview was 5.2 months. Seven hundred three of 2,184 tumors were sampled (see below). The median follow-up time at the end of this analysis is 7.5 years. Only 10 participants whose transcriptomes were analyzed have to date received BRAF inhibitors, 10 ipilimumab and 2 pembrolizumab, so the data reflect essentially treatment-naive patients. Histopathological factors associated with survival such as Breslow thickness and ulceration status were as clinically reported. Three measures of tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TILs) were used: first, TILs as classified by Clark et al. (48) and recently clarified by Schatton et al. (1) and reported by specialist histopathologists in the clinical service; second, TILs scored by a blinded single observer in the research group (S. O’Shea)in the whole tumor slide; and third, TILs also graded by a single observer (S. O’Shea) in the area of the tissue cored for RNA extraction. These were scored with a 4-grade score from “lots” to “none/barely perceptible.” Follow-up data were ascertained by examination of hospital medical notes, primary care records, annual questionnaires from consenting participants, and cancer registries, and melanoma-specific survival data were derived.

The tumor blocks were sampled horizontally using a 0.6-mm microarray needle as marked by J. Newton-Bishop. J. Newton-Bishop reviewed all H&E sections of primary tumors and marked deep invasive tumor, which was the least stromally rich and least inflamed, to allow comparison within the data set. Where large tumors were available the ethical approval allowed sampling using up to 2 cores, which were chosen to be most similar areas of the tumor. The mRNA was extracted from 820 tumor cores (703 unique patients and 117 duplicates) as previously described (49, 50), and gene expression was quantified using the Illumina DASL Human HT12 v4 array. The data were deposited into the European Genome-phenome Archive (EGA) (accession no. EGAS00001002922). Paired sample transcriptomes were available from 9 patients: 9 paired primary and soft tissue metastases.

GenomeStudio was used to extract raw data from the image files. Data were background-corrected and quantile-normalized using the package Lumi (51) in R. Singular value decomposition (SVD) was applied in Swamp R package (52) to assess the association between top principal components and technical variables such as batch, chip, age of FFPE block, and RNA concentration. Technical variables found to be associated with these top components were adjusted out, and SVD was reapplied with and without data permutation to appraise the remaining “biological” variability in the data. Normalized full-intensity plots were examined to detect outliers. Among sample duplicates, we retained in the final data set the sample with the highest number of detected genes. Overall, the median and interquartile range of detected genes per sample at P less than 0.05 were 14,784 (range 14,153–15,304), consistent with other studies using DASL arrays in melanoma (14, 53–55). After quality control, genes were standardized to a mean 0 and variance 1, and samples were randomly split into a training set (two-thirds) and a test set (one-third). Subsequently, when the analysis revealed similar results between the training and test sets, the total pooled data set was used in downstream analyses.

Derivation of Melanoma Immunome. Bindea et al. (8) derived the Immunome Compendium from their own and published data on genes expressed by FACS-sorted immune cells. Genes that appeared to be expressed only by specific immune cell subsets were used to define the presence of those cell subtypes in the tumor. A total of 577 genes was included in the Immunome Compendium, encompassing those specific to each of 24 immune cell types and some control tissues: SW480 colon cancer cell line, normal mucosae, blood, and lymphatic vessels (8). From this list, we excluded genes expressed by these control tissues, and we further eliminated all genes that we found highly expressed in melanoma cell lines SK-MEL-28 (ATCC HTB-72) and MEWO (ATCC HTB-65) cultured in house and in published melanocyte cultures (Gene Expression Omnibus [GEO] GSE4570). In each of these cell lines we considered as highly expressed any gene whose expression level ranked in the top 25% relative to the whole genome. The remaining genes (n = 380) and the cell types they represent (n = 24) after this filtering are referred to in this paper as the Melanoma Immunome. The following abbreviated names were used to represent the cell types: iDC/aDC/pDC, immature/activated/plasmacytoid DC; Tem, effector memory T cell; Tcm, central memory T cell; Tfh, follicular helper T cell; Tgd, γδ T cell; NKd, natural killer CD56dim cell; and NKb, natural killer CD56bright cell. An important feature of the original Immunome Compendium (8), and therefore also of the Melanoma Immunome, is that certain genes are specific not to a particular cell type but to several subtypes or a broader type of cell. For example, genes expressed by both NKb and NKd defined the broader NK cell phenotype. Genes expressed by all NK cell subtypes, CD8+ T cells, and Tgd cells were labeled cytotoxic genes, and genes expressed by various T cell subtypes (Th1, Th2, CD8+ T cell, Tem, Tcm) were labeled as broader T cell genes. This system allows scoring of generic cell types in addition to their more specific subtypes.

Tumor classification using the Melanoma Immunome. Using the Melanoma Immunome, we classified tumor samples using the consensus cluster approach (12) in the training data set with the R package ConsensusClusterPlus (13). We used the KMeans algorithm with a maximum number of 12 clusters, the Euclidian distance, 80% genes and tumor resampling, and 5,000 repeats. The final number of clusters was determined by examination of consensus cluster matrices, plots of consensus cumulative density function (CDF), and the change in the area under the CDF curve, i.e., ΔCDF (13). It is important to note that this clustering approach aimed to identify the best tumor groupings and did not generate gene clusters. Simply, then, to allow graphical representation, after choosing the optimal number of tumor clusters (consensus immunome clusters, or CICs), we also clustered the genes (1-pass without resampling) while fixing samples in their respective CICs. For this gene clustering analysis, we again used the KMeans algorithm and fixed K = 4, i.e., 4 gene clusters. This number was chosen to reflect 2 major immune responses, innate and adaptive, and their putative components with good or bad effect on outcome (56). The obtained tumor clusters in the training data set were replicated in the test set using the supervised nearest centroid method (53, 57) with the Spearman correlation similarity metric.

Scoring each cell subtype, innate, adaptive, and total immune function. We assigned a simple score to each cell type in each tumor as an average of the expression of all genes specific to that cell type, after standardizing the expressions to mean 0 and variance 1. We then rescaled each cell score to a range of 0–1. To obtain the total immune score per tumor, we added together scores from all 24 cell subtypes. For innate and adaptive scores, we added immune scores from each type according to Bindea et al. (8): NK, NKb, NKd, DC, aDC, iDC, pDC, mast cells, macrophages, eosinophils, and neutrophils for innate immunity; B cells, T cells, CD8+ T cells, cytotoxic cells, Th, Tfh, Th1, Th2, Th17, Treg, Tcm, Tem, and Tgd for adaptive immunity. To evaluate this scoring scheme, we plotted key immune cell scores alongside the CICs, and the innate versus the adaptive immune score, and compared the total score with an equivalent score calculated using the published software ESTIMATE (18). Similarly, we plotted this total immune score alongside the molecular phenotypes inferred in our data using 2 published gene signatures by Jonsson et al. (14) and TCGA (15).

Statistical analyses of the CICs and immune scores. Kaplan-Meier plots and Cox proportional hazards regression were used to analyze the difference in survival between the CICs. We compared the CICs for clinical melanoma characteristics using the Kruskal-Wallis test for continuous variables and χ2 or Fisher’s exact tests for categorical variables. Multivariable survival analysis was conducted, testing the joint effects of the CICs and up to 8 histological variables (age, sex, tumor site, AJCC stage, Breslow thickness, ulceration, mitotic rate, vascular invasion, BRAF and NRAS mutation status) in the Cox model. We also tested the added prognostic value of the CICs compared with the expression of CD8A and CD8B in Cox proportional hazards model, i.e., whether the CICs are a simple reflection of a T cell function. The association between immune cell scores and genes coding for a range of checkpoint/inhibitory molecules was assessed and represented graphically as a heatmap. We considered genes coding for the most studied immune checkpoint coinhibitors: programmed cell death 1 (PD-1), its ligands PDL-2 and PDL-1 (also known as CD274), and cytotoxic T lymphocyte–associated protein 4 (CTLA4); along with a representative set of other negative regulators of immune responses emerging as new targets of immunotherapies currently in clinical trials: T cell immunoglobulin and mucin-domain containing-3 (TIM-3; also called hepatitis A virus cellular receptor 2 [HAVCR2]), lymphocyte activation gene 3 (LAG3), and V-domain immunoglobulin-containing suppressor of T cell activation (VISTA; encoded by the C10orf54 gene) as well as B and T lymphocyte attenuator (BTLA) (58–61). We also included the immunosuppressive enzymes indoleamine 2,3-dioxygenase 1 and 2 (IDO1, IDO2), which are being tested as immunotherapy targets in clinical trials (62), and expanded our list to other immunological targets such as CD40, CD200, TNFRSF4, TNFRSF18, TNFRSF9, CD72, CD27, ARG1, ARG2, KIR3DL1, and ICOS.

To investigate immune cell association with the β-catenin signaling pathway, we plotted the expression of key genes from this pathway (43) on the cell scores heatmap. There is published evidence that when expressing CCR7, CD141+ DCs drive intratumoral T cell activation (44), and that failure to recruit these cells is causally related to increased β-catenin signaling. To assess whether these mechanisms would be detectable in archived primary tumors, we assessed the association between expression of IRF8, BATF3, and CCR7, DC score, T cell score, and expression of genes from the β-catenin signaling pathway. To derive the proportion of tumors with evidence of upregulated β-catenin expression in this population cohort, we used the means test of X-tile (17) to generate an optimal cutoff value of CTNNB1 that better predicts the variation in T cell score. We also generated a score for the β-catenin signaling pathway as sum of standardized expressions of CTNNB1, c-MYC, APC, APC2, SOX2, SOX11, TCF1, TCF12, and VEGFA (43), i.e., gx score = ∑gx, where gx = standardized gene expression and the sum is over the 9 genes listed.

Replication in TCGA. We downloaded The Cancer Genome Atlas cutaneous melanoma data from cBioPortal (http://www.cbioportal.org/data_sets.jsp), including RNA-Seq expression, copy number alterations, DNA promoter methylation, and the mutations. To replicate the cluster analysis, each tumor was assigned to one CIC by application of the nearest centroid method (53, 57) to RNA-Seq data. Cox proportional hazards regression was used in overall survival analysis comparing the CICs, unadjusted and adjusting for other prognostic factors. Association of the CICs with expression of genes encoding checkpoint coinhibitors, immunomodulatory enzymes, and transcription factors and β-catenin signaling was conducted in the same way as in the LMC. As a sensitivity analysis, we combined TCGA primary tumors (n = 103) with the total LMC sample (all primaries) and conducted a new consensus cluster analysis with the same parameters (80% gene and tumor resampling, KMeans algorithm with K = 12 and Euclidian distance, 4 gene clusters) and compared the results with the initial analysis. Gene promoter methylation data were compared with RNA-Seq data for the β-catenin pathway genes to assess the epigenetic contribution to gene expression. Copy number alterations and point mutations were plotted alongside gene expression and the CICs for genes in the β-catenin signaling pathway using the OncoPrint graph function (63) to assess the role of structural modification in the regulation of immune evasion. The genes for OncoPrint representation were chosen based on frequency of mutations and alterations with a cutoff of 4%. Enrichment in these genetic alterations and mutations within a particular CIC compared with the others was tested using Fisher’s exact test. β-Catenin pathway score was generated as in the LMC data set using the expression of 9 genes (gx score ). The pathway methylation score was generated as methyl score = ∑(1 – β), where β = proportion of methylated CpG sites. The mutation and copy number score was generated as mutCNV score = ∑(I + J), where I = 1 if the gene has a putative activating mutation and 0 otherwise, and J = –1 if the gene is deleted, +1 if it is amplified, and 0 otherwise. In each of these scores, the sum is over the 9 genes (CTNNB1, c-MYC, APC, APC2, SOX2, SOX11, TCF1, TCF12, and VEGFA). To test additive value of these different data types, these scores were combined (gx score + methyl score , then gx score + methyl score + mutCNV score ), and their variation across tumor clusters was evaluated.

IHC staining and protein data validation. In a subset of the LMC, we ran the IHC staining for β-catenin (33 tumors) and its membranous ligand E-cadherin (37 tumors). Under the terms of our study ethical approval and the consent given by the participants, we had access only to stored tumor blocks from participants who had died of melanoma or other causes (the intent being to conserve tumor blocks for clinical testing). The tumor set examined was therefore small and somewhat biased in favor of poor-prognosis tumors. The slides were therefore used just to compare gene expression results with level of protein expressed.

Staining. After the melanoma FFPE blocks were sampled, 5-μm sections were cut and mounted onto Superfrost Plus slides (Thermo Fisher Scientific) and underwent IHC staining using IntelliPath FLX detection reagents (MenaPath, A. Menarini Diagnostics). Antigen retrieval by heat was performed in Access Revelation (pH 6.4), followed by peroxidase quenching and background blocking with casein. Tissue sections were incubated with antibodies raised against human β-catenin (9562, New England Biolabs) or E-cadherin (14472, New England Biolabs) followed by MenaPath HRP-polymer or Universal Probe and HRP-polymer, respectively. IHC labeling was detected using MenaPath purple chromogen.

Scoring. Light microscopy (×10 magnification) was used to assess expression of β-catenin and E-cadherin. Staining scores for the regions immediately surrounding the tumor core “punch hole” were recorded. In those tumors that were cored twice (and hence had 2 punch holes), 2 staining scores were generated; where these were discordant, the slides were not used for subsequent analyses. For β-catenin, 3 staining scores were measured as determined by the cellular localization — overall, cytoplasmic, and membranous. Each was assessed on a scale of 0–3 and was used to measure both the intensity and the distribution of staining surrounding the cored tumor region (0, no staining; 1, weak staining; 2, intermediate staining; 3, high intensity and distribution of staining). For E-cadherin, the membranous staining intensity was homogenous for most tumors and was attributed a score based on the distribution of staining on a scale of 0–3 (0, no staining; 1, weak staining; 2, intermediate staining; 3, high distribution). Statistical analyses were conducted comparing the level of staining and mRNA expression (Kruskal-Wallis test). When 2 or more consecutive levels of staining showed no difference between them, they were pooled together to have fewer categories and reduce random variation. Scoring was developed by pairs of observers (J. Newton-Bishop and 1 other) and standards identified. J. Newton-Bishop and 1 other then scored slides separately (blind to gene expression status), and differences were resolved.

We also downloaded protein-level data (Reverse Phase Protein Array, RPPA; http://tcpaportal.org/tcpa/download.html) for 354 of the 472 TCGA skin melanomas. RPPA measures protein levels on a continuous scale, and we selected the key immune genes LCK and CD274 (PDL-1) as well as β-catenin and E-cadherin to assess the correlation between protein-level data and mRNA expressions. We also tested the difference in protein-level data between tumor clusters.

Statistics. A range of analyses are described in the relevant sections of Methods. Where required, confounding factors were adjusted for, and multiple testing was dealt with by Bonferroni correction. Nonparametric methods (Kruskal-Wallis, Mann-Whitney, Fisher’s exact test, and Spearman correlation) were used; 1-way ANOVA was used to estimate the proportion of variance explained. Cox regression and log-rank tests were used in survival analyses. Two-sided tests were applied throughout, and a P value below 0.05 (after multiple-testing adjustment where required) was considered significant.

Study approval. The Leeds Melanoma Cohort was reviewed by the North East – York Research ethics committee (Jarrow, Tyne and Wear, UK) and received ethical approval MREC 1/3/57, PIAG 3-09(d)/2003. All participants gave written informed consent prior to their participation in the study.