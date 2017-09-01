Clinical and immunological responses after CD30-specific chimeric antigen receptor–redirected lymphocytes

Patient characteristics. We administered CD30.CAR-Ts to 9 patients with EBV–, CD30+ lymphoid malignancies. Specifically, 6 patients had HL, 1 patient had cutaneous anaplastic lymphoma kinase–negative (ALK–) ALCL, 1 patient had ALK+ systemic ALCL, and 1 patient had a composite lymphoma (diffuse large B cell lymphoma evolved to HL) (Figure 1). Patient characteristics are summarized in Table 1. All but 1 patient (patient 7) had active disease at the time of CD30.CAR-T infusion, and all patients had relapsed after 3 or more lines of chemotherapy. None of the patients received lymphodepleting chemotherapy prior to CD30.CAR-T infusion, and 7 patients who had received brentuximab had this drug discontinued more than 1 month before CD30.CAR-T infusion (Table 1). Seven patients for whom autologous CD30.CAR-Ts were manufactured did not receive their cell infusion because: they declined to participate in the infusion part of the study and pursued alternative treatment outside our institution (3 patients); they experienced progressive disease while waiting for their T cell infusion during the period of safety observation between patients and doses according to protocol (2 patients); or they did not meet the inclusion criteria at the time scheduled for the T cell infusion (2 patients) (Figure 1).

Figure 1 Flowchart of clinical trial NCT01316146 (CART CD30). FEV1, forced expiratory volume in 1 second; FVC, forced vital capacity; DLCO, diffusing capacity of the lungs for carbon monoxide; AST, aspartate aminotransferase; Cr, creatinine.

Characteristics of manufactured CD30.CAR-Ts. Twenty-two CD30.CAR-T products were manufactured using either IL-2 (11 products) or IL-7/IL-15 (11 products) within 15 ± 4 and 15 ± 2 days, respectively (Figure 2 and Supplemental Table 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI94306DS1). By day 15 of culture, CD30.CAR-Ts grown in IL-7/IL-15 had greater expansion from baseline and higher final cell numbers (45 ± 13 and 1.2 × 109 ± 5.5 × 108, respectively) than those expanded in IL-2 (27.4 ± 13 and 6.5 × 108 ± 3.3 × 108, respectively; P = 0.019, t test on log-transformed data) (Figure 2A). CAR expression was comparable (>89%; corresponding to mean transgene copy numbers of 71,140 ± 7,800 per 100 ng of DNA) in all manufactured products (Figure 2B). CD30.CAR-Ts were composed of more than 99% CD3+ T cells, and each contained a variable ratio of CD4+ and CD8+ T cells, with an overall CD8+ T cell predominance when grown in IL-2 (61.6% ± 12.6%) compared with IL-7/IL-15 (42.3% ± 18.7%; P = 0.01) (Figure 2C). The majority of CD30.CAR-Ts were CD45RO+ and only a small fraction expressed central memory–associated phenotypic markers such as CD62L and CCR7 (Supplemental Table 1), which may reflect the heavy pretreatment of the patients enrolled in our trial (Table 1). Natural killer cells (CD3–CD56+) were not detectable. CD30.CAR-Ts grown in IL-7/IL-15 expressed higher levels of CXCR4 and CXCR3, which are chemokine receptors known to promote T cell migration to peripheral tissues (Supplemental Table 1). All CD30.CAR-T products were cytotoxic to CD30+ target tumor cells in vitro (Figure 2D), but had negligible activity against CD30– target tumor cells.

Figure 2 Characteristics of CD30.CAR-Ts expanded in IL-2 or IL-7/IL-15. (A) Total cell number at the time of transduction and clinical freeze of CD30.CAR-T products (n = 11, unpaired t test) grown in IL-2 (gray circles) or in IL-7/IL-15 (black circles). (B) Percentage of CAR+ T cells upon removal from retronectin-coated plates (day 5, squares) and at the time of freezing (day 15, circles), grown in IL-2 (gray) or in IL-7/IL-15 (black). Data in A and B are mean ± SEM. (C) Percentage of CD4+ (circles) or CD8+ (squares) T cells when grown in IL-2 (gray) or in IL-7/IL-15 (black), at the time of clinical freeze. Data are mean ± SD (n = 10, unpaired t test). (D) Cytotoxic activity of CD30.CAR-Ts (black symbols) or nontransduced, control (Ctr) T cells (white symbols) expanded in IL-2 (left graph, n = 9; paired t test) or in IL-7/IL-15 (right graph, n = 8; paired t test). Targets were CD30+ tumor cells (HDLM-2, squares) or CD30– tumor cells (Raji, circles). Data are shown as mean ± SEM for all the generated products.

CD30.CAR-T expansion and persistence. We gave CD30.CAR-Ts to each patient as a single administration over a 2- to 5-minute period. Molecular signals (genomic quantitative PCR [qPCR]) for CD30.CAR-Ts were detected in the peripheral blood of all patients by 3 hours after infusion (94 ± 23 copies/μg of peripheral blood mononuclear cell [PBMC] DNA), and these signals increased and peaked within the 1 week after infusion in a dose-dependent manner, with the highest detection at the third dose level (5,791 ± 2,463 copies/μg of PBMC DNA) (50-fold increase compared with 3 hours after infusion, ranging from 7 to 158) (Figure 3A). Molecular signals then declined over the ensuing weeks (106 ± 41 copies/μg of DNA 3 weeks after infusion), though remaining detectable for more than 6 months after infusion in 6 patients (Supplemental Figure 1A). Seven patients received a second infusion of CD30.CAR-Ts, and 1 patient received a total of 4 infusions, which produced only modest expansion of CD30.CAR-Ts in the peripheral blood (Supplemental Figure 1, A and B). Molecular signals were below the threshold needed to detect distinct CAR-Ts by flow cytometry in patients treated at the first and second dose levels, but CD30.CAR-Ts were consistently detectable in the peripheral blood in patients at the third dose level (Figure 3B and Supplemental Figure 1A). A statistical correlation was observed between CD30.CAR-T expansion and dose level (P = 0.002, Pearson correlation; Figure 3C) and the frequency of CD4+ T cells in the infused product (P = 0.047; Supplemental Figure 1, C and D; the correlation was not statistically significant for CD8 cells, P = 0.09), while there was no correlation with preinfusion absolute lymphocyte cell and white blood cell counts, disease type, or cytokines used to manufacture CD30.CAR-Ts. Notably, we only infused 3 patients whose product was generated with IL-7 and IL-15 (patients 7, 8, and 9). Responses were observed in 2 of them. Interestingly, the patient whose disease did not respond had undetectable CD45RA+ cells, while overall the 3 responding patients had the highest percentage of CD45RA+CD3+ cells (Supplemental Figure 1F).

Figure 3 In vivo expansion and persistence of infused CD30.CAR-Ts as assessed by qPCR in the peripheral blood. (A) Detection of CD30.CAR-T molecular signals by qPCR. Data points represent critical postinfusion intervals after the first infusion of CD30.CAR-Ts. Lines denote each patient (legend shows universal patient identifier numbers [UPINs]). White symbols are from patients on dose level 1, gray symbols are from patients on dose level 2, and black symbols are from patients on dose level 3. (B) Detection of CD30.CAR-Ts in the peripheral blood using flow cytometry for patients treated at dose level 3. Cells were gated on T lymphocytes identified as CD45+ and CD3+ cells. Shown are zebra plots before and 1 week after infusion. (C) Pearson correlation between the cell dose of CD30.CAR-T and the peak of the CD30.CAR-T molecular signals (log transformed) for the 9 infused patients.

Acute and long-term toxicities. CD30.CAR-T infusions were well tolerated at all dose levels and after 1 or more infusions (Table 1). None of the adverse events reported (most frequently fatigue, hyper- or hypokalemia, and transient elevation of aspartate aminotransferase [AST]) were considered related to CD30.CAR-T infusion. After infusion, no significant differences were observed in white blood cell counts (Supplemental Figure 2, A and B) apart from modest reduction in eosinophils (Figure 4A). B and T cell counts remained stable (Supplemental Figure 3, A and B). No patients developed symptoms consistent with cytokine release syndrome. Elevations of inflammatory cytokines, such as IL-6 and TNF-α, were observed, which generally coincided with the peak of CD30.CAR-T expansion, but the fold increases from baseline were modest (Figure 4B and Supplemental Figure 2C). Similarly, no significant changes were observed in plasma levels of IL-15, IL-7, or IL-2. As CD30 is expressed on activated T cells (28), we monitored T cell immunity to viral antigens in all patients before and after infusion of CD30.CAR-Ts. Confirming our preclinical assessment (26), CD30.CAR-Ts did not impair the frequency of T cells (CTLp) reactive to common viral pathogens such as EBV, CMV, adenovirus, or influenza (Figure 4C). No patients developed viral infections after receiving CD30.CAR-Ts.

Figure 4 Immunological effects of infused CD30.CAR-Ts. (A) Decrease of circulating eosinophils in the peripheral blood after CD30.CAR-T infusions. Shown are means ± SEM (n = 9; paired t test). (B) Plasma levels of inflammatory cytokines (shown are IL-6 and TNF-α) modestly increased after CD30.CAR-T infusion. Each symbol denotes a different patient (legend shows universal patient identifier numbers [UPINs]), and the dashed line represents the mean value. (C) Frequency of T cells targeting viral antigens in the peripheral blood at different time points before and after CD30.CAR-T infusions as assessed by IFN-γ ELISPOT assays. SFCs, spot-forming cells.

Clinical outcomes and correlative studies. We observed clinical responses in 3 of 9 patients (2 CR, 1 continued CR), as well as 3 patients with stable disease (Figure 5A). Patient 9 (ALK+ ALCL) had a dramatic response after the first CD30.CAR-T infusion (Figure 5B) and was deemed to achieve a CR after the fourth infusion that was maintained for 9 months. Before CD30.CAR-Ts, patient 6 had residual pelvic lymphadenopathy (standardized uptake value of 3.3, which was above the activity in the mediastinum blood pool) after high-dose therapy and autologous stem cell transplantation. Six weeks after the first infusion of CD30.CAR-Ts, a repeat PET scan showed resolution (no activity above mediastinum blood pool), which was also documented in a scan performed 20 weeks later; he has been in CR for more than 2½ years (Figure 5C). Patient 7 had CD30.CAR-T infusion while in CR after salvage chemotherapy given for relapse after autologous stem cell transplantation, and she has remained in continued complete response for more than 2 years. Patients 1, 3, and 4 (nodular sclerosis HL) had transient stable disease at the 6-week evaluations. The remaining 3 patients had progressive disease (Figure 5A). Objective clinical responses were mainly achieved in patients infused at the third dose level.

Figure 5 Antitumor effects of CD30.CAR-Ts. (A) Clinical responses for the 9 infused patients. Arrows indicate ongoing remission. NR, no response; SD, stable disease; PR, partial response; CR, complete response. Asterisks indicate subsequent infusions. (B) Patient 9 had ALK+ ALCL with active disease in the right axillary, as documented in the preinfusion PET/CT scan. Six weeks after the first infusion of CD30.CAR-Ts, PET showed PR. Another PET scan obtained after a fourth infusion was consistent with CR. This patient was without evidence of disease for 9 months. (C) Patient 6 had a residual pelvic lymphadenopathy (standardized uptake value of 3.3, which was above the activity in the mediastinum blood pool) after high-dose therapy and autologous stem cell transplantation. Six weeks after the first infusion of CD30.CAR-Ts, a repeat PET scan showed resolution (no activity above mediastinum blood pool), which was also documented in a scan performed 20 weeks later.

Although the 7 patients who received 2 or more CD30.CAR-T infusions had lower CAR-T expansion following the second or subsequent infusion than after the initial cell dose (Supplemental Figure 1, A and B), human anti-mouse antibody (HAMA) remained nondetectable or below levels of biological activity (maximum level 12.5 U/ml, with a negative HAMA assay defined as ≤74 U/ml) (Figure 6A), even after multiple infusions. The amount of peripheral blood we were permitted to collect after CD30.CAR-T infusions was insufficient to directly explore the emergence of cellular immune responses to the CD30.CAR in vivo. However, we consistently failed to elicit cytotoxic T cell responses targeting the CD30.CAR by exposing healthy individual T cells to multiple rounds of CAR.CD30-T–loaded T cells in vitro (ref. 29 and Supplemental Figure 4). The frequency of CD4+FoxP3+ regulatory T cells (Tregs) in the peripheral blood was 7.2% ± 1.3% before infusion and did not significantly change after CD30.CAR-T infusions (6.3% ± 1.4% and 6.4% ± 0.9% 1 week and 2 weeks after infusion, respectively) (Figure 6B). No correlation was found between the frequency of Tregs in the peripheral blood, expansion and persistence of CD30.CAR-Ts, or clinical response (data not shown). However, the limited expansion of CAR-Ts in the circulation after subsequent infusions, combined with the generally poorer persistence with subsequent infusions, supports the possible development of an unidentified negative factor in the host.

Figure 6 Correlative biological studies after CD30.CAR-Ts. (A) There was no significant generation of human anti-mouse antibody (HAMA) after CD30.CAR-T infusions. (B) Shown are percentages of CD4+CD25+ (top graph) and CD4+FoxP3+ (bottom graph) T cells for the 9 infused patients. Each symbol denotes a different patient (UPINs), and the dashed line indicates the mean values. (C) Pearson correlation between peak of CD30.CAR-T molecular signals (log transformed) and sCD30 cell preinfusion for the 9 infused patients. (D) CD30.CAR-T molecular signals and sCD30 levels in the peripheral blood for patient 6. (E) The graph shows the percentage of PD1+ CD30.CAR-Ts in the infused products (shown are means ± SD; n = 7). On the right, dot plots from 2 representative patients are shown.

Soluble CD30 (sCD30) is typically elevated in advanced HL (30). Although CD30.CAR-Ts are not blocked by sCD30 (26, 31), we found an inverse correlation (P = 0.0087) between sCD30 levels at the time of CD30.CAR-T infusion and the subsequent expansion of CD30.CAR-Ts (Figure 6C). Notably, in responding patients the peak of CD30.CAR-T molecular signals in peripheral blood coincided with a transient increase of sCD30 consistent with the release of sCD30 upon tumor destruction (ref. 30, Figure 6D, and Supplemental Figure 3C). Finally, numerous reports have described high expression of PD-L1 by Reed-Sternberg cells (23), and infusion of blocking antibodies to PD1 has produced significant clinical responses in patients with the disease (22–24). We therefore evaluated the expression of the PD-L1 cognate receptor PD1 in infused CD30.CAR-Ts. Overall, PD1 was expressed by 33% ± 9% of infused CD30.CAR-Ts (Figure 6E), but no correlation was observed between PD1 expression and CD30.CAR-T expansion/persistence in vivo.