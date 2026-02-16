The hidden world of nanoplastics colliding with neurodegenerative diseases

In 2025, initial measures of nanoplastics in human brain tissues were disclosed, together with measures in kidney and liver (8). Electron microscopy and spectroscopy measurements corroborated mass spectrometry estimations of polymer types. After alkaline digestion of biological materials and dispersal of resilient materials into solvents, nearly all plastic particles in the brain presented crystalline shards, largely with dimensions less than 200 nm in length and 40 nm in width. Although the extraction process itself may generate agglomerated fragments, the resulting particles are morphological and spectrally similar to nanoplastics associated with quiescent release from commonly used plastics worldwide (4). As the field rapidly evolves, methodologies and quantification techniques between studies differ to the point where direct comparisons of concentrations of plastics from one study to the next may lead to spurious conclusions. Studies reliant at least in part on pyrolysis mass spectrometry to extrapolate absolute quantities (e.g., micrograms per gram) of plastic contaminants in biological samples have been criticized for possible overestimations of certain polymer types (9). On the other hand, the proportion of fractured environmental nanoplastics that survive through the degradation process necessary for biological samples is not clear, leading to possible underestimations of certain labile polymer types. As will be discussed further, absolute quantities of plastic contaminants may not be as important as other properties known to strongly influence toxicity including particle size, surface charge, and compositions of additive release.

Presently there are three important conclusions that appear to be broadly supported: (a) Human age does not predict plastic pollution concentrations in tissues and fluids. While it might be presumed that individuals acquire more plastic in tissues with age, this is not supported by evidence; on the contrary, there is no correlation between human age and plastic contaminants accumulating in tissues or fluids. (b) Increased concentrations of plastic have been measured in worse disease states. For example, patients undergoing carotid endarterectomy for asymptomatic carotid artery disease with measured plastics in artery plaques had a higher risk of major adverse cardiovascular events than people with plastic contaminants below quantifiable levels. Brain tissues affected by dementia (e.g., Alzheimer’s disease or vascular dementia) had higher levels of plastic contaminants than neurologically normal controls (8, 10). Correlation is not equivalent to causation, and models must be employed to clarify the role of nanoplastics in disease mechanisms. Because nanoplastics are not yet routinely measured in environmental samples, there are no geographic or exposure trends to support epidemiological studies currently. (c) Concentrations of plastic appear to be increasing in tissues and fluids from biospecimens taken from recent years compared with older samples collected in the past under the same conditions and protocols. The rate of increase in plastic contaminants in biological samples appears to roughly correspond with the rate of increase of plastic contaminants in the environment, mirroring the increase in global plastic waste production.

The properties of environmentally relevant nanoplastics that might lead to brain tissue accumulation and penetration through protective barriers, like the blood-brain barrier in humans, are unknown. There is acute cause for concern for human brain health with respect to exponentially rising levels of nanoplastic pollutants in our environment. Studies in seabirds found that birds with higher levels of ingested plastic waste demonstrated proteomic changes in the brain associated with neurodegenerative diseases (11). In the laboratory, oral feeding of environmentally realistic polyethylene nanoplastics to mice led to inflammation and striking cognitive impairment (12). Most model studies utilize commercially available polystyrene nanobeads as exemplary nanoplastic contaminants. However, polystyrene may not be accumulating in human brain tissue, and engineered spherical nanobeads used in research bear little similarity to crystalline-plastic shards recovered from brain tissues. Better knowledge of the properties of nanoplastics that lead to brain penetration in both health and disease, including the effects of polymer type, charge, shape, and size, and what types of cells in the brain harbor nanoplastics, will guide effective experimental designs.