Concerns regarding the safety and efficacy of ES-Cu-Captisol for Menkes disease

Letter to the Editor
Department of Pediatrics, Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons, Columbia University, New York, New York, USA.
Address correspondence to: Stephen G. Kaler, Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons, NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center Physicians and Surgeons Building, 10th floor, Room 451, 630 West 168th Street New York, New York, 10032, USA. Phone: 212.305.3669; Email: sgk2141@cumc.columbia.edu.
Published February 16, 2026 - More info
Elena Godoy-Molina, Natalia L. Serrano, Aquilina Jiménez-González, Miquel Villaronga, Rosa M. Marqués Pérez-Bryan, Rubén Varela-Fernández, Stephanie Lotz-Esquivel, Alba Hevia Tuñón, Prachi P. Trivedi, Nina Horn, Joseph F. Standing, Víctor Mangas-Sanjuan, Mercè Capdevila, Aurora Mateos, Denis Broun, Svetlana Lutsenko, Ines Medina-Rivera, Rafael Artuch, Cristina Jou, Mònica Roldán, Pedro Arango-Sancho, Mónica Saez-Villafañe, Juan J. Ortiz-de-Urbina, Angela Pieras-López, Marta Duero, Rosa Farré, Jordi Pijuan, Janet Hoenicka, James C. Sacchettini, Michael J. Petris, Vishal M. Gohil, Francesc Palau
To the Editor: I read with interest the research letter to the JCI by Godoy-Molina et al. implying that elesclomol-copper (ES-Cu-Captisol) treatment improved neurodevelopmental outcomes, hair structure/pigmentation, and various neurochemical levels in two infants with Menkes disease caused by loss-of-function ATP7A variants. A critical factor not adequately explored is how the authors separated the effect of ES-Cu-Captisol on these parameters from that of copper histidinate (CuHis), an alternative copper formulation that each infant received concurrently (1). In fact, both infants (NP#1 and NP#2) received ES-Cu-Captisol only 1 day per week, versus CuHis for 6 days per week. Based on the respective doses reported, the percentage of weekly copper received from the ES-Cu-Captisol formulation was 7.7% of the total for NP#1 and 4.46% for NP#2. From scientific, medical, and clinical trial perspectives, it is problematic to “suggest that ES-Cu has therapeutic benefits on various tissues, particularly the brain” under these circumstances (1).
The enhanced survival and variably improved neurodevelopmental outcomes in response to early treatment for NP#1 and NP#2 are laudable in the face of this difficult illness and entirely similar to those reported in larger Menkes disease cohorts treated with CuHis alone (2–4), including subjects with complete loss-of-function ATP7A variants (4). Any clinical and biochemical benefits in individuals NP#1 and NP#2 are therefore impossible to attribute to ES-Cu-Captisol.
In contrast, the documented risks of ES-Cu-Captisol are notable. Godoy-Molina et al. report skin reactions to the drug (Supplemental Figure 2C) involving adipocyte necrosis in both individuals after subcutaneous injections of ES-Cu-Captisol (1). In the personal care and treatment of more than 150 patients with Menkes disease receiving CuHis injections (2–4), I have never witnessed skin reactions of this severity. The authors do not address the possible mechanism of this treatment-emergent adverse event, which may be related to the cellular toxicity and apoptotic effects of ES (5).
Note added in proof: The U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced approval of copper histidinate for Menkes disease on January 12, 2026.
Conflict of interest: SGK is the first named inventor on US patent 10,988,778, entitled “Codon-optimized reduced-size ATP7A complementary DNA and uses for treatment of copper transport disorders” filed by the NIH.
Reference information: J Clin Invest. 2026;136(4):e201900. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI201900.
