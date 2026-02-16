Advertisement

Letter to the EditorClinical ResearchGeneticsNeuroscience Open Access | 10.1172/JCI201900

Concerns regarding the safety and efficacy of ES-Cu-Captisol for Menkes disease

Stephen G. Kaler

Department of Pediatrics, Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons, Columbia University, New York, New York, USA.

Address correspondence to: Stephen G. Kaler, Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons, NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center Physicians and Surgeons Building, 10th floor, Room 451, 630 West 168th Street New York, New York, 10032, USA. Phone: 212.305.3669; Email: sgk2141@cumc.columbia.edu.

Find articles by Kaler, S. in: PubMed | Google Scholar

Published February 16, 2026 - More info

Published in Volume 136, Issue 4 on February 16, 2026
J Clin Invest. 2026;136(4):e201900. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI201900.
© 2026 Kaler This work is licensed under the Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License. To view a copy of this license, visit http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/.
Published February 16, 2026 - Version history
View PDF

Related articles:

Elesclomol-copper therapy improves neurodevelopment in two children with Menkes disease
Elena Godoy-Molina, Natalia L. Serrano, Aquilina Jiménez-González, Miquel Villaronga, Rosa M. Marqués Pérez-Bryan, Rubén Varela-Fernández, Stephanie Lotz-Esquivel, Alba Hevia Tuñón, Prachi P. Trivedi, Nina Horn, Joseph F. Standing, Víctor Mangas-Sanjuan, Mercè Capdevila, Aurora Mateos, Denis Broun, Svetlana Lutsenko, Ines Medina-Rivera, Rafael Artuch, Cristina Jou, Mònica Roldán, Pedro Arango-Sancho, Mónica Saez-Villafañe, Juan J. Ortiz-de-Urbina, Angela Pieras-López, Marta Duero, Rosa Farré, Jordi Pijuan, Janet Hoenicka, James C. Sacchettini, Michael J. Petris, Vishal M. Gohil, Francesc Palau
Elena Godoy-Molina, Natalia L. Serrano, Aquilina Jiménez-González, Miquel Villaronga, Rosa M. Marqués Pérez-Bryan, Rubén Varela-Fernández, Stephanie Lotz-Esquivel, Alba Hevia Tuñón, Prachi P. Trivedi, Nina Horn, Joseph F. Standing, Víctor Mangas-Sanjuan, Mercè Capdevila, Aurora Mateos, Denis Broun, Svetlana Lutsenko, Ines Medina-Rivera, Rafael Artuch, Cristina Jou, Mònica Roldán, Pedro Arango-Sancho, Mónica Saez-Villafañe, Juan J. Ortiz-de-Urbina, Angela Pieras-López, Marta Duero, Rosa Farré, Jordi Pijuan, Janet Hoenicka, James C. Sacchettini, Michael J. Petris, Vishal M. Gohil, Francesc Palau
Research Letter Clinical Research Genetics Neuroscience

Elesclomol-copper therapy improves neurodevelopment in two children with Menkes disease

Abstract

Authors

Elena Godoy-Molina, Natalia L. Serrano, Aquilina Jiménez-González, Miquel Villaronga, Rosa M. Marqués Pérez-Bryan, Rubén Varela-Fernández, Stephanie Lotz-Esquivel, Alba Hevia Tuñón, Prachi P. Trivedi, Nina Horn, Joseph F. Standing, Víctor Mangas-Sanjuan, Mercè Capdevila, Aurora Mateos, Denis Broun, Svetlana Lutsenko, Ines Medina-Rivera, Rafael Artuch, Cristina Jou, Mònica Roldán, Pedro Arango-Sancho, Mónica Saez-Villafañe, Juan J. Ortiz-de-Urbina, Angela Pieras-López, Marta Duero, Rosa Farré, Jordi Pijuan, Janet Hoenicka, James C. Sacchettini, Michael J. Petris, Vishal M. Gohil, Francesc Palau

×
Concerns regarding the safety and efficacy of ES-Cu-Captisol for Menkes disease. Reply.
Vishal M. Gohil, Michael J. Petris, Francesc Palau
Vishal M. Gohil, Michael J. Petris, Francesc Palau
Letter to the Editor Clinical Research Genetics

Concerns regarding the safety and efficacy of ES-Cu-Captisol for Menkes disease. Reply.

Abstract

Authors

Vishal M. Gohil, Michael J. Petris, Francesc Palau

×

To the Editor: I read with interest the research letter to the JCI by Godoy-Molina et al. implying that elesclomol-copper (ES-Cu-Captisol) treatment improved neurodevelopmental outcomes, hair structure/pigmentation, and various neurochemical levels in two infants with Menkes disease caused by loss-of-function ATP7A variants. A critical factor not adequately explored is how the authors separated the effect of ES-Cu-Captisol on these parameters from that of copper histidinate (CuHis), an alternative copper formulation that each infant received concurrently (1). In fact, both infants (NP#1 and NP#2) received ES-Cu-Captisol only 1 day per week, versus CuHis for 6 days per week. Based on the respective doses reported, the percentage of weekly copper received from the ES-Cu-Captisol formulation was 7.7% of the total for NP#1 and 4.46% for NP#2. From scientific, medical, and clinical trial perspectives, it is problematic to “suggest that ES-Cu has therapeutic benefits on various tissues, particularly the brain” under these circumstances (1).

The enhanced survival and variably improved neurodevelopmental outcomes in response to early treatment for NP#1 and NP#2 are laudable in the face of this difficult illness and entirely similar to those reported in larger Menkes disease cohorts treated with CuHis alone (24), including subjects with complete loss-of-function ATP7A variants (4). Any clinical and biochemical benefits in individuals NP#1 and NP#2 are therefore impossible to attribute to ES-Cu-Captisol.

In contrast, the documented risks of ES-Cu-Captisol are notable. Godoy-Molina et al. report skin reactions to the drug (Supplemental Figure 2C) involving adipocyte necrosis in both individuals after subcutaneous injections of ES-Cu-Captisol (1). In the personal care and treatment of more than 150 patients with Menkes disease receiving CuHis injections (24), I have never witnessed skin reactions of this severity. The authors do not address the possible mechanism of this treatment-emergent adverse event, which may be related to the cellular toxicity and apoptotic effects of ES (5).

Acknowledgments

Note added in proof: The U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced approval of copper histidinate for Menkes disease on January 12, 2026.

Footnotes

Conflict of interest: SGK is the first named inventor on US patent 10,988,778, entitled “Codon-optimized reduced-size ATP7A complementary DNA and uses for treatment of copper transport disorders” filed by the NIH.

Reference information: J Clin Invest. 2026;136(4):e201900. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI201900.

See the related letter at Elesclomol-copper therapy improves neurodevelopment in two children with Menkes disease.

See the related letter at Concerns regarding the safety and efficacy of ES-Cu-Captisol for Menkes disease. Reply..

References
  1. Godoy-Molina E, et al. Elesclomol-copper therapy improves neurodevelopment in two children with Menkes disease. J Clin Invest. 2025;135(19):e193107.
    View this article via: JCI CrossRef PubMed Google Scholar
  2. Kaler SG, et al. Neonatal diagnosis and treatment of Menkes disease. N Engl J Med. 2008;358(6):605–614.
    View this article via: CrossRef PubMed Google Scholar
  3. Kaler SG, et al. Neurodevelopment and brain growth in classic Menkes disease is influenced by age and symptomatology at initiation of copper treatment. J Trace Elem Med Biol. 2014;28(4):427–430.
    View this article via: CrossRef PubMed Google Scholar
  4. Kaler S, et al. Safety and efficacy of copper histidinate (CUTX-101) treatment for Menkes disease caused by severe loss-of-function variants in ATP7A. Genet Med. 2022;24(3):S121.
    View this article via: CrossRef Google Scholar
  5. Kirshner JR, et al. Elesclomol induces cancer cell apoptosis through oxidative stress. Mol Cancer Ther. 2008;7(8):2319–2327.
    View this article via: CrossRef PubMed Google Scholar
Version history
  • Version 1 (February 16, 2026): Electronic publication
Advertisement
Advertisement