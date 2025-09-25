An open letter to the NIH: value and costs in publishing

To assess submitted content, the JCI and JCI Insight rely primarily on academic editors who are active researchers themselves. With broad scientific knowledge, our editors scrutinize the rigor, quality, and potential impact of manuscripts both before and after the peer review process, relying on their ongoing experiences as active investigators. At the JCI, about 25% of submitted articles are judged to be of a quality and impact deserving of more detailed external peer review. For this, we depend on input provided by subject matter experts who provide technical analysis of the research under consideration, as well as assessment of the work’s importance, as part of the peer review processes (see, Should we pay for peer review?). Nearly all manuscripts ultimately accepted undergo one major revision, necessitating an additional round of editor/reviewer assessment before acceptance. For the top 10% of papers that we determine to be acceptable in principle, we then apply another round of rigorous screening that utilizes both software tools and expert professional staff to identify potential issues with statistical analysis, data presentation, provision of raw data, appropriate database deposition, and, critically, data integrity. This last step requires extensive human effort, aided by software, and is essential for reproducibility and reliability.

While software for artificial intelligence–based (AI-based) image screening and plagiarism screening plays a crucial role in this process, these tools are insufficient on their own. The output of any screening software still requires staff members and editors to interpret the findings, as those screenings are known to produce false-positive as well as false-negative results. Humans still need to understand the context of any identified issues (e.g., there could be acceptable reasons for similar images in a manuscript, including time-course experiments, serial sections for histology, single and multichannel images of the same immunostained sample). In cases with uncertainty about any issue, we devote extensive time to asking authors for an explanation of potential irregularities for evaluation by the editors. Ensuring adherence to standards of transparency and reliability involves substantial staff efforts that are not covered by any available software, such as manually screening data for transparent presentation (e.g., whether the paper clearly shows the number of replicates in graphs and provides supporting values underlying graphical data), ensuring that high-throughput data are deposited in publicly accessible repositories, manually vetting raw data for Western blot experiments, and assessing statistical analysis. For clinical studies, staff members also cross-check trial registration, ensure that the ClinicalTrials.gov has been appropriately updated, vet conflict-of-interest disclosures, and evaluate clinical trial checklists. The JCI and JCI Insight are among the most rigorous in taking these added measures beyond the peer review process. Importantly, we view these steps as vital to ensuring that the content we publish is of the highest caliber.

Importantly, recent advances in AI have allowed incredible advances in scientific discovery. At the same time, however, the scientific community faces growing threats from fraudulent papers (generated in well-described paper mills), entailing added time for expert review, as described above. In recent months, more and more scientific submissions and peer reviewer comments have been documented to be completely generated by AI. In a time when anyone can post anything online, it is more important than ever that journals assess scientific findings at all levels for veracity and integrity, verify the identity of peer reviewers, and ensure trusted content. We emphasize the importance of this validation process for journals that publish laboratory-conducted experiments, which have data that can and should be made available for all readers to evaluate, consistent with NIH policies.

Publishers also play a key part in helping meet NIH goals for transparency in data reporting and data availability. At the journal level, we ensure that published articles include a relevant statement on data availability and enforce requirements to deposit data in public repositories, whenever those repositories exist. The journals also host raw manuscript data directly on our website. This includes gel and immunoblot images and individual data values underlying presented graphs. Every single one of these steps has associated costs.