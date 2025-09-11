Welsh, González, and Negulescu share Lasker Award recognizing transformative treatments for people with cystic fibrosis

In 1938, a pathologist, Dorothy Andersen, coined the term “cystic fibrosis of the pancreas” after identifying fluid-filled pancreatic cysts surrounded by scarring in autopsy specimens from children with a presumed diagnosis of celiac disease (1). Cystic fibrosis (CF) is now recognized as a multisystem disease — including profound effects on the exocrine and endocrine pancreas, liver, reproductive organs, and other organ systems — but most of the morbidity and mortality associated with CF arises from its effect on the conducting airways of the lungs. Patients with CF develop severe, progressive bronchiectasis, mucus hypersecretion, and chronic bacterial infection of the airways that ultimately cause respiratory failure (2). Advances in supportive care, including nutritional interventions, devices and drugs to support airway clearance, protocol-driven use of antibiotics, and lung transplantation, have allowed patients with CF to survive beyond their teenage years. Nevertheless, therapies targeting the fundamental pathobiology of CF remained elusive until the work of this year’s Lasker~DeBakey awardees brought fundamental discoveries in the laboratory to the clinic.

A seminal report from Paul Quinton in 1983 identified that the sweat ducts of people with CF had low permeability to chloride ions, leading to impaired salt reabsorption and high sweat chloride levels (3), the latter representing the foundation of clinical testing for CF diagnosis since 1959 (4). In the same year, in work published by the JCI, Michael Knowles identified similar abnormalities in chloride transport in the airways of patients with CF (5). Two years later, Welsh and colleagues at the University of Iowa digested tracheal mucosa from a 12-year-old girl who had died from CF and used the epithelial cells to localize the abnormality in chloride permeability to the airway epithelial cell apical membrane (6). A watershed advancement in understanding the molecular basis for these observations came in 1989, when Francis Collins and Lap-Chee Tsui led a group in Toronto in cloning and characterizing the gene encoding the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) on chromosome 7 (7). Soon after, Welsh and colleagues observed that expression of wild-type CFTR corrected defective chloride transport in CF airway epithelial cells, whereas expression of CFTR harboring the most common mutation in the United States, F508del, which fails to traffic to the apical cell surface, did not correct the abnormality (8). Within a year of that discovery, Welsh and colleagues reported that CFTR is a cAMP-regulated anion channel for chloride (9), firmly establishing the molecular pathology underlying CF disease. A breakthrough observation from Welsh’s laboratory — that reduced temperature rescues trafficking of mutant CFTR-F508del to the cell surface — provided proof of concept that mutant CFTR could undergo functional rescue (10). These discoveries leveraged the cutting-edge molecular biology techniques of the day to rapidly identify the genetic and biochemical basis of CF disease, tying defective chloride transport to impaired cellular function and providing a footing to understand the ways in which mutant CFTR might be therapeutically targeted.