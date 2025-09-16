The pathogenesis of hepatic steatosis in MASLD: a lipid droplet perspective

The pathological accumulation of lipids within LDs of hepatocytes is a defining feature of MASLD. LDs are specialized organelles for neutral lipid storage that form through phase separation of lipids. They have a hydrophobic core made up of primarily triglycerides (TGs) and cholesterol esters (CEs), enclosed by a phospholipid monolayer harboring distinct proteins that help orchestrate lipid metabolism. Under pathological conditions, hepatocyte LDs can expand greatly in size, giving rise to macrovesicular steatosis, a key pathological and diagnostic feature of MASLD. This intracellular lipid overload can lead to cellular lipotoxicity, organelle dysfunction, and progressive liver injury.

The fatty acids that give rise to lipid accumulation in hepatocytes originate from two principal sources: exogenous fatty acids, derived from dietary intake and adipose tissue lipolysis, and endogenous fatty acids produced intracellularly via hepatic de novo lipogenesis (DNL). Under normal conditions, DNL contributes approximately 10% of hepatic FA input, but in obese and insulin-resistant states, this fraction may increase to approximately 40% (1).

Within hepatocytes, fatty acids are esterified into TGs by acyl-CoA:diacylglycerol acyltransferases (DGATs) or into CEs by sterol O-acyltransferases (SOATs). DGAT1 and DGAT2 are linked to different fatty acid sources: DGAT1 primarily esterifies exogenous fatty acids, and DGAT2 preferentially utilizes fatty acids generated by lipogenesis (2). Exogenous fatty acids utilized by DGAT1 must be “activated” to form acyl CoAs by acyl-CoA synthetases, whereas DGAT2 can utilize acyl-CoAs produced directly by DNL. Notably, DGAT2 activity appears to influence lipogenesis itself. DGAT2 inhibition or deletion reduces lipogenesis flux, whereas DGAT2 overexpression increases lipogenesis, suggesting feedback between TG and fatty acid biosynthesis (3–5).

CEs also accumulate in MASLD, though to a lesser extent than TGs. In human hepatocytes, the relative contributions of CE synthesis enzymes SOAT1 and SOAT2 to CEs are unclear but potentially important (6). In addition to esterified cholesterol, unesterified cholesterol can accumulate in hepatocytes, where it may crystallize and promote toxicity. For instance, disrupted cholesterol sensing through mutations in liver X receptor-α (LXRα) leads to accumulation of free cholesterol and may be a contributor to hepatocyte injury and liver dysfunction (7).