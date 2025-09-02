Microbiota in interstitial cystitis/bladder pain syndrome: evidence and opportunities

Several studies now support involvement of gut microbiota, in contrast to GU microbiota, in UCPPS. In 16S sequencing data obtained from fecal samples of 17 healthy female control individuals and 17 female patients with IC, extended random forest was used to identify taxa with differential abundance that associated with symptom severity as quantified by the female-specific MAPP GU pain index questionnaire (8). Twenty-six taxa exceeded a relevance threshold of 70% distributed across diverse phyla. Several taxa were subsequently validated using species-specific primers and described as “deficient in IC pelvic pain” (DIPP), constituting an interacting network that included Eriocheir sinensis, Odoribacter splanchnicus, Faecalibacterium prausnitzii, and Collinsella aerofaciens. Metabolomics and subsequent pathway analyses identified altered lipid metabolism, including deficiency in biosynthesis of the short-chain fatty acid (SCFA) butyrate, consistent with O. splanchnicus and F. prausnitzii being producers of SCFAs that are also implicated in gut health. Supporting a role for dysbiosis in UCPPS generally, studies in men revealed 15 taxa with differential abundance between control and CPPS samples, with patients showing marked deficiency in Prevotella, a genus associated with SCFA production (9).

Recent studies utilized Mendelian randomization to correlate taxa with IC-associated SNPs (10, 11), and Butyricimonas and Coprococcus were identified. Like F. prausnitzii, Butyricimonas and Coprococcus are producers of SCFAs that are also associated with gut health. Thus, in studies of the gut microbiome in IC, there is an emerging picture of deficiency among patients with IC/BPS for microbes that produce SCFAs and promote gut health.

Clinically relevant models bolster the potential role for gut microbiota in UCPPS. Pain is technically a patient-reported experience, so bladder-associated pelvic pain in mice is quantified most commonly by observing rodent behavioral correlates of pain, such as visceromotor response (VMR) to bladder distension of increased abdominal muscle electromyographic activity under mild anesthesia or referred mechanical allodynia manifested as enhanced responses (e.g., jumping, grooming, withdrawal) to tactile stimulation of the pelvic region with von Frey filaments. Mice lacking acyloxyacyl hydrolase (AOAH) mimic many key aspects of IC, including chronic pelvic pain associated with increased VMR and mechanical allodynia of the pelvic region, anxious/depressive behaviors, elevated bladder mast cell levels, and compromised urothelium (12). AOAH-deficient mice exhibit gut dysbiosis, including multiple fermenter taxa and functional deficits in gut transepithelial electrical resistance indicative of “leaky gut,” and fecal metabolomics indicated reduced SCFA levels in AOAH-deficient stool (13). Importantly, transfer of WT stool to AOAH-deficient mice reduced pelvic pain, and AOAH-deficient pain was exacerbated by transfer of anaerobic culture of IC patient stool. Gavage of WT stool also reduced anxious behaviors of AOAH mice. Together, these results demonstrate that manipulation of gut microbiota can rectify key IC symptoms in mice and that IC taxa can modulate pelvic pain. Similar studies in CPPS models suggest that gut microbiota modulation of symptoms may be generalizable across UCPPS.