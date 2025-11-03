Revisiting renin-angiotensin-aldosterone system in aging: translational insights from bench to bedside and back

Excessive activation of the classical RAAS pathway contributes to dysfunction in key organs such as brain, kidneys, vasculature, and skeletal muscle, ultimately promoting geriatric syndromes and conditions such as stroke, HF, and chronic kidney disease (CKD).

Dementia, delirium, and depression. The RAS is increasingly recognized as a player in the pathophysiology of neuropsychiatric disorders, including dementia, delirium, and depression. The AngII/AT 1 R axis contributes to neurodegeneration and dementia, including Alzheimer’s disease (AD), by promoting chronic inflammation, microglial activation, and oxidative damage — factors that accelerate neuronal injury and synaptic loss (109–111). Elevated AngII levels have been associated with reduced gray matter and hippocampal volume, both critical to memory function (112). Additionally, AngII is reported to increase brain amyloid-β levels via multiple mechanisms, such as increasing amyloid precursor protein mRNA, γ-secretase activity, and presenilin expression (113, 114). The brain RAS’s protective arm becomes less effective with aging due to a decline in AT 2 R expression (32–34). In aged animal models, this reduction in AT 2 R was associated with enhanced susceptibility to the effects of AT 1 R overactivation, including increased oxidative damage, inflammation, and neuronal vulnerability (36). Moreover, AT 2 R oligomerization triggered by amyloid-β may enhance neurodegeneration (115). In AD patient brain tissue, ACE has been shown to be elevated in the hippocampus, frontal cortex, and caudate nucleus regardless of hypertension, and the levels correlate with AD pathology (116, 117). Similarly, cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) ACE activity was found to be elevated in AD (118).

The AngII/AT 1 R axis can also contribute to AD via vascular changes such as constriction of cerebral vessels, vascular remodeling, impaired cerebrovascular autoregulation, and endothelial dysfunction (119, 120). In line with this, it has been shown that RAS overactivity is correlated with CSF markers of capillary damage such as elevated CSF-soluble PDGFRβ, indicating pericyte damage, and elevated CSF albumin, indicating blood-brain barrier (BBB) breakdown in AD (118). AngII/AT 1 R signaling can damage the BBB, increase its permeability, and reduce cerebral blood flow via its proinflammatory and pro-oxidant effects (121). Blockade of AT 1 R and activation of AT 2 R reverse hypertension-induced cerebrovascular dysfunction and improve barrier function of endothelial cells and diabetes-associated cerebral endothelial dysfunction (122–124).

AngII has been implicated in disruption of insulin signaling in the brain (125), indicating that RAS activation may also contribute to cognitive decline by altering insulin sensitivity. Finally, the cholinergic system — critical for learning and memory — is negatively influenced by RAAS overactivation (126, 127). AngII reduces acetylcholine release and impairs long-term potentiation (LTP), while activation of the alternative RAS axis, such as Ang-(1–7)/MasR, AngIV /AT4R, and the AngII/AT2R has been shown to enhance memory, synaptic plasticity, and neuroprotection (5, 128–131).

The observation that drugs targeting the RAAS, whether ACEIs, ARBs, or AT 2 R agonists, preserve memory and attenuate amyloid- and tau-related pathology in animal models, coupled with epidemiological and clinical findings linking RAASi use to a lower incidence and slower progression of AD in humans, provides further evidence that dysregulated angiotensin signaling actively contributes to AD (73, 108, 132–136).

Delirium may also be influenced by RAS activity. Elevated levels of AngII may impair cholinergic signaling and contribute to BBB dysfunction — both of which are factors implicated in delirium pathogenesis (109). Some observational studies suggest a lower incidence of delirium in patients treated with ARBs, though more research is needed (137, 138).

The RAS may influence mood regulation through several mechanisms, such as its effects on neurogenesis and hypothalamic-pituitary-adrenal axis activity (139–141). Increased AngII/AT 1 R signaling has been linked to elevated cortisol and depressive symptoms. Animal studies and limited clinical data suggest that RAASi may exert antidepressant-like effects, potentially enhancing serotonin and glutathione availability and reducing neuronal damage by decreasing oxidative stress, microglial activation, and levels of inflammatory markers such as TNF-α (141). Overall, RAAS modulation may offer neuroprotective and mood-stabilizing benefits, especially in older adults at risk (136).

Frailty, sarcopenia, and falls. Frailty and sarcopenia are highly prevalent geriatric syndromes characterized by a loss of physiological reserve and increased vulnerability to stressors and by a progressive decline in skeletal muscle mass, strength, and function, respectively (142, 143). These conditions substantially increase the risk of falls, hospitalization, dependency, and mortality in older adults (142–147).

Emerging evidence suggests a mechanistic link between the RAAS and the development and progression of both sarcopenia and frailty, mediated by inflammatory, oxidative, and mitochondrial pathways (20, 148). In animal studies, AngII associated with pronounced skeletal muscle atrophy, characterized by upregulation of the E3 ubiquitin ligases atrogin-1 and MuRF-1, increased proteolysis through the ubiquitin–proteasome system, and elevated NADPH and mitochondria-derived ROS generation (149, 150). Moreover, AngII decreased the number and size of regenerating myofibers and inhibited satellite cell regenerative capacity and muscle regeneration. Similar to AngII, agonistic AT 1 R autoantibodies are capable of activating the AT 1 R, and elevated concentrations of these autoantibodies have been associated with increased levels of inflammatory cytokines, reduced grip strength, slower gait speed, and a heightened risk of frailty and falls (151, 152).

In contrast to the catabolic influence of AngII/AT 1 R, components of the protective RAS arm protect muscle from pathological remodeling and muscle insulin resistance (150). For instance, ACE2-deficient mice exhibited premature muscle weakness, along with indicators of the aging process such as induction of p16INK4a, a senescence-associated gene, and aging-associated changes of myofiber structure, effects that were reversible upon Ang-(1–7) application (153).

Human studies increasingly support the clinical relevance of these mechanisms. The Singapore Longitudinal Ageing Study found that ARB use was associated with a reduction in frailty and age-related loss of muscle mass and strength (154), whereas ACEI use had less-consistent effects​ in different studies (154, 155). Further studies are needed to clarify the benefits of RAASi in maintaining functional independence.

Pressure ulcers, impaired wound healing, and tissue regeneration. The skin expresses multiple components of the RAAS within the epidermis, dermis, and hair follicles, and RAAS has role in key processes essential for wound healing, including cell migration, proliferation, collagen turnover, inflammatory response, and TGF-β signaling, as well as regulation of stem cell proliferation and differentiation, inflammatory responses, fibrosis and scarring, vascular tone, and even skin tumorigenesis (94, 156, 157).

During the early phase of wound healing, increased vascular permeability facilitates leukocyte infiltration and inflammation. Concurrently, epithelial stem cells and dermal fibroblasts are activated. ACE plays a critical role by converting AngI to AngII, thereby promoting stem cell migration and initiating tissue regeneration. In the later regenerative phase, AngII interacts with AT 2 R to activate the ERK and STAT1/3 pathways, which enhance fibroblast proliferation and granulation tissue formation. Additionally, RAS signaling stimulates the production of profibrotic molecules, supporting collagen deposition and matrix remodeling during the healing process (94).

Dysregulation of the skin RAS in aging, with increased AT 1 R and decreased AT 2 R expression, is implicated in abnormal wound healing (157–159). An imbalance in dermal expression of AT 1 R and AT 2 R has been linked to structural deterioration, including epidermal thinning, collagen degradation, disruption of the dermal architecture, and loss of subcutaneous fat in diabetic rats (159).

While excessive AT 1 R signaling impairs tissue repair by promoting fibrosis and delaying re-epithelialization, AT 2 R activation appears to facilitate regenerative processes (160). Experimental models demonstrate that topical RAAS modulation — particularly with ARBs such as valsartan — enhances healing outcomes by increasing wound blood flow, collagen deposition, and tissue tensile strength and enhancing re-epithelialization, neovascularization, and formation of organized granulation tissue (157, 161–163). These findings underscore the potential for tissue-targeted RAAS therapies to restore regenerative capacity in compromised healing environments.

Polypharmacy. Polypharmacy, often defined as the use of five or more medications, is common in older adults with multiple chronic conditions and increases the risk of adverse drug events. It is important to note that most research studies are conducted using a single medication, whereas in real-life settings, older adults typically take multiple medications. Medications that inhibit the RAAS are frequently prescribed to manage hypertension, HF, and CKD. However, significant interactions can occur when RAASi are combined with other drugs such as diuretics and NSAIDs, such as increased risk of acute kidney injury (AKI) due to synergistic effects on renal perfusion and function. A study found that combined use of an ACEI or ARB, a diuretic, and an NSAID raised the risk of AKI by 31% (164). Additionally, while each class offers therapeutic benefits, combined use of multiple RAAS-modifying drugs — referred to as dual or triple RAAS blockade — may be associated with an increased risk of adverse effects, and combination of these drugs must be considered more cautiously in older adults (165, 166). Careful medication review, monitoring, and individualized treatment based on risk are essential to minimize adverse outcomes in older adults.

Urinary incontinence. AngII inhibition has been shown to decrease both detrusor overactivity and urethral sphincter tone in animal models, leading to reduced urgency urinary incontinence (UUI) and increased stress urinary incontinence (SUI) (167). Similarly, in a population-based study (National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey [NHANES], 2001–2008), the use of ACEIs or ARBs was associated with a 25%–30% reduction in UUI in men. However, ACEI or ARB use was not linked with any changes in SUI in either men or women. No similar UUI reduction was seen with other antihypertensive drug classes, including diuretics, betablockers, or calcium channel blockers (167).

Sleep disturbances. Nocturnal average renin levels are lower in women than in men and decline with age, though their relationship with sleep appears independent of age and sex (168). Besides nocturnal regulation of renin, poor sleep quality has been linked to elevated plasma aldosterone levels, especially in young and middle-aged men and older women. Aldosterone levels increased progressively with worsening sleep quality, suggesting a potential role of sleep in modulating RAAS activity (169).

Sensory impairments. Recent research suggests that the RAAS may also influence sensory function in aging (170–173). Activation of AT 1 R and the renin/prorenin receptor (PRR) has been associated with the development of age-related macular degeneration (AMD). Preclinical studies indicate that treatments such as ARBs and ACEIs may help reduce choroidal neovascularization in AMD by suppressing inflammation (174, 175). Higher serum aldosterone levels have been associated with better hearing in older adults, and aldosterone may influence age-related hearing processes by upregulating BCL-2 expression and inhibiting pathways involving BAX and caspases (171, 173).

Stroke. The RAAS plays a central role in the pathophysiology of stroke through both systemic and tissue-specific mechanisms. In addition to its well-established contribution to hypertension, overactivation of the AngII/AT 1 R axis is one of the most significant modifiable risk factors for stroke, contributing to vasoconstriction, increased sympathetic tone, oxidative stress, inflammation, disruption of the BBB, and endothelial dysfunction, key processes in stroke pathogenesis (176). In the setting of cerebral ischemia, AngII/AT 1 R activation impairs perfusion to the penumbra, potentially exacerbating tissue damage (177).

In contrast, the alternative RAAS axis counteracts the effects of AngII/AT 1 R activation, exerting vasodilatory, antiinflammatory, and neuroprotective actions (5). Blockade of the AngII/AT 1 R axis may therefore confer benefits in two primary domains: the cerebral parenchyma, by modulating inflammation and promoting neuronal survival, and the cerebral vasculature, by restoring perfusion and preserving endothelial function (178). Both preclinical and clinical studies support the neuroprotective potential of RAASi through decreasing activity of AT 1 R. In rodent models of ischemic stroke, ARBs have been shown to reduce infarct size and improve neurological outcomes (179)​. In the Heart Outcomes Prevention Evaluation (HOPE) trial, the ACEI ramipril significantly reduced stroke risk, with effects likely attributable to RAAS modulation beyond BP control. The Microalbuminuria, Cardiovascular and Renal Outcomes–HOPE (MICRO-HOPE) substudy corroborated these findings, demonstrating greater cardiovascular protection than expected from BP reduction alone (180). Similarly, the Losartan Intervention for Endpoint Reduction (LIFE) trial reported that losartan was more effective than atenolol in stroke prevention, despite comparable antihypertensive efficacy (181). Observational data further suggest that RAASi are associated with reduced in-hospital mortality among patients with acute ischemic stroke (182). However, a large meta-analysis of 147 randomized trials by Wald and Law indicated that most of the stroke risk reduction associated with ACEIs and ARBs may be explained by their BP-lowering effects rather than BP-independent mechanisms (183).

Recent attention has turned to the RAAS-protective arm. Emerging therapeutic strategies targeting these alternative axes — such as AT 2 R agonists (e.g., C21, CGP42112), Ang-(1–7), and β-arrestin-biased AT 1 R agonists — are under active investigation for their potential to provide neuroprotection without the deleterious effects associated with classical AT 1 R stimulation (178).

Atrial fibrillation and heart failure. With advancing age, the dysregulated RAAS contributes substantially to the development and progression of atrial fibrillation (AF) and heart failure (HF), two highly prevalent and interlinked conditions in older adults. Overactivation of the AngII/AT 1 R axis promotes adverse structural, electrical, and neurohormonal remodeling through inflammation, oxidative stress, and fibrosis and accelerates cardiovascular aging via mechanisms such as mTOR activation and suppression of aging-protective molecules such as sirtuins (e.g., SIRT1), Klotho, and PGC-1α (54, 184). The RAAS stimulates fibroblast proliferation and ECM deposition via upregulation of MAPK signaling and reduced collagenase activity, contributing to atrial structural remodeling and electrophysiological disturbances that promote reentry circuits, involving a reduction in the atrial effective refractory period and shortening of action potential duration (185). Aldosterone further exacerbates this process by activating mineralocorticoid receptors, leading to left atrial dilation and fibrosis, particularly in patients with primary aldosteronism​ (186).

Similarly, in HF, persistent RAAS activation drives maladaptive remodeling. The AngII/AT 1 R axis promotes cardiomyocyte hypertrophy, apoptosis, interstitial fibrosis, vascular inflammation, and myocardial stiffening (187–189). AngII has also been shown to increase exosome release from cardiac fibroblasts, and these exosomes upregulate renin, angiotensinogen, AT 1 R, and AT 2 R, while downregulating ACE2 and enhancing AngII production, ultimately promoting hypertrophy (190). These changes contribute to both systolic and diastolic dysfunction and increase susceptibility to arrhythmias.

AF and HF frequently coexist and exacerbate one another in older adults, with the bidirectional relationship intensified by RAAS-mediated remodeling. HF increases left atrial pressure and volume, promoting atrial stretch and fibrosis, while AF contributes to reduced cardiac output and tachycardia-induced cardiomyopathy (191, 192). RAAS inhibition represents a key therapeutic strategy to break this pathological loop.

Treatment with ACEI and ARBs has been shown to attenuate cardiac remodeling by limiting left atrial enlargement, dysfunction, and fibrosis and shortening the atrial effective refractory period — changes that are expected to lower the risk of AF in animal models of HF (193). Modulation of RAAS with ACEIs, ARBs, and mineralocorticoid receptor antagonists (MRAs) was shown to reduce the incidence of new-onset and recurrent AF, especially in patients with hypertension or left ventricular dysfunction (194, 195). Importantly, the benefits of RAAS inhibition extend beyond hemodynamic control (196). In both AF and HF, ACEIs and ARBs exert antiinflammatory, antifibrotic, and antioxidative effects. Growing understanding of tissue-specific RAAS adds nuance, particularly in aging tissues where the protective ACE2/Ang-(1–7)/Mas and AT 2 R axes are suppressed​. The balance between the deleterious AngII/AT 1 R axis and the protective ACE2/Ang-(1–7)/MasR and AT 2 R pathways is crucial in determining the outcome in AF and HF. Therapeutic strategies aimed at enhancing the protective arm are currently under investigation and may represent the next frontier in RAAS-targeted therapy (197, 198).

Moreover, the Randomized Aldactone Evaluation Study (RALES), Eplerenone Post-AMI Heart Failure Efficacy and Survival Study (EPHESUS), and Eplerenone in Mild Patients Hospitalization and Survival Study in Heart Failure (EMPHASIS-HF) trials established that steroidal MRAs such as spironolactone and eplerenone significantly reduce mortality and hospitalizations in patients with HF with reduced ejection fraction (HFrEF), leading to their strong endorsement in international guidelines (199–201). However, spironolactone did not improve the primary composite outcome of HF hospitalization, resuscitated cardiac arrest, or cardiovascular death in patients with preserved ejection fraction (HFpEF) in the Treatment of Preserved Cardiac Function Heart Failure with an Aldosterone Antagonist (TOPCAT) trial (202). More recently, the Finerenone Trial to Investigate Efficacy and Safety Superior to Placebo in Patients With Heart Failure (FINEARTS-HF) trial and a meta-analysis by Jhund et al. showed that nonsteroidal MRAs led to cardiovascular benefits in patients with mildly reduced ejection fraction (HFmrEF) or HFpEF (203, 204).

CKD. With advancing age, both circulating and intrarenal components of the RAAS undergo marked shifts that predispose the aged kidney to functional decline and structural injury. Plasma renin and aldosterone levels fall, whether at baseline or in response to classical stimuli, and older individuals consequently lose much of their capacity for sodium conservation and potassium excretion, placing them at risk for salt wasting hyponatremia and hyperkalemia (205).

Healthy kidneys predominantly convert AngI to the vasodilator Ang-(1–7) via neprilysin, with a fraction shunted to AngII by ACE. In CKD, this balance reverses: Ang-(1–7) formation falls, while AngII rises, partly because local generation of AngII shifts from ACE toward chymase, an enzyme unleashed by tissue injury (206, 207).

These RAAS alterations have profound hemodynamic and structural consequences. Aged kidneys commonly exhibit afferent arteriolar hyalinization, exaggerated glomerular hypertension, and accelerating sclerotic changes (16, 205). In animal models, mesangial expansion, interstitial fibrosis, and proteinuria can be ameliorated by ACEIs or ARBs (16, 208, 209). In patients with mild or moderate CKD, ARBs and ACEIs reduce BP, slow estimated glomerular filtration rate (eGFR) decline, reduce proteinuria, and delay progression to advanced CKD; however, the effects of ARBs and ACEIs on mortality and cardiovascular risk in patients with CKD remain controversial (210, 211). A recent study showed that aging does not modify RAASi’s beneficial effects on CKD outcomes or their potential adverse effects (211).

Therapeutic modulation of RAAS in aging. As discussed above, the RAAS is increasingly recognized as an important therapeutic target in age-related conditions, given its involvement in regulating vascular tone, inflammation, oxidative stress, and tissue remodeling. In this context, repurposing widely used RAAS-modifying drugs for aging-related indications is an area of growing interest. Table 3 presents an overview of the major therapeutic classes and their mechanisms of action.