Microbial threads in the tapestry of rheumatoid arthritis

There are likely multiple mucosal sites, as indicated by the multiple sites of microbial dysbiosis described above, and pathways by which the microbiota can contribute to the development of RA. Among the pathways are the generation of neoantigens through citrullination, molecular mimicry, epithelial barrier permeability, microbial translocation, and microbial education of immune responses (Figure 2). These mechanisms, along with the mucosal sites where they occur, are not mutually exclusive. Multiple mechanisms and mucosal sites likely converge to lead to autoimmunity and ultimately clinical RA.

Figure 2 Potential mechanistic effects of the microbiome in RA pathogenesis. Bacterial dysbiosis in the gut and oral cavity promotes barrier disruption, bacterial translocation, and altered microbial metabolite production. Increased gut permeability facilitates dissemination of microbial components such as LPS and polysaccharide A (PSA), priming innate immune responses and promoting T cell polarization toward Th1, Th17, and Tfh subsets. Microbial metabolites, including short-chain fatty acids (SCFAs), tryptophan derivatives (e.g., indole, IPA, IAA), and bile acids (e.g., LCA, DCA), modulate local and systemic immune responses. Specific bacteria contribute to RA via molecular mimicry (S. didolesgii, P. copri, E. lenta) or by promoting antigen citrullination (P. gingivalis, A. actinomycetemcomitans, S. parasanguinis), leading to the generation of autoantibodies. Neutrophil activation and NETosis further expose citrullinated microbial and host antigens. The combined effects of microbial translocation, antigenic stimulation, molecular mimicry, and citrullination establish a link between mucosal microbiota and systemic autoimmunity in RA.

Generation of citrullinated antigens. Given the central role of ACPAs in the diagnosis and pathophysiology of RA (55), identifying the source of citrullinated antigens that drive ACPA production remains a key focus of investigation. Citrullination of arginine residues in proteins occurs as a posttranslational modification, catalyzed by the family of peptidyl arginine deiminases (PADs). Microbial factors, particularly bacterial PADs and microbe-induced host PAD activation, contribute to the generation of citrullinated antigens in mucosal sites. The only bacterium known to express PAD is the periodontal pathogen P. gingivalis, which can generate citrullinated fibrinogen and enolase, antigens often targeted by ACPAs (56, 57). Experimental models demonstrated that PAD-expressing strains of P. gingivalis exacerbated arthritis, whereas PAD-deficient strains failed to do so (58, 59). Conversely, some periodontal bacteria and pathogens, such as Aggregatibacter actinomycetemcomitans, indirectly induce citrullination by triggering host PAD activation to subvert host immunity. The resulting hypercitrullination of host proteins closely resembles the citrullinated antigens found in RA joints (60, 61). Additional bacteria like Staphylococcus aureus and viruses like rhinovirus and cytomegalovirus similarly induce host hypercitrullination that may result in loss of tolerance leading to RA (61). However, the importance of bacterial species, the processes of antigen citrullination, and the temporal relationship between microbial exposure and citrullination in the generation of ACPAs remain unresolved.

Molecular mimicry. For decades, researchers have sought to identify the elusive “arthritogenic” antigen, citrullinated or not. A leading hypothesis proposes that microbial antigens resemble host proteins that may provoke cross-reactive immune responses, ultimately breaking immune tolerance and promoting systemic autoimmunity (7). S. copri, Subdoligranulum didolesgii, and Streptococcus spp. each have promising data supporting molecular mimicry that leads to RA.

Initial studies to identify potential microbes that could serve as molecular mimics of self-antigens utilized HLA-DR peptidomics. Peptides presented by HLA-DR on cells from the peripheral blood, synovial tissue, and synovial fluid from individuals with RA revealed sequence homology between the S. copri protein Pc-p27 and self-antigens, including N-acetylglucosamine-6-sulfatase (GNS) and filamin A (FLNA), both of which are expressed in RA synovial tissues. Pc-p27 elicited robust T cell responses that cross-reacted with their human counterparts, producing a pronounced Th1 response in patients with RA, while IgA antibodies targeting Pc-p27 associated with increased levels of ACPA and Th17 cytokines (62–64). In arthritis-prone SKG mice, S. copri colonization promoted Th17 expansion, joint inflammation, and autoantibodies. Furthermore, S. copri–educated T cells from SKG mice could trigger arthritis when transferred to naive T cell–deficient mice (65), supporting a causal role for cross-reactive immune responses in driving autoimmune arthritis.

In another approach to identify possible molecular mimics, autoreactive monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) derived from patients at risk for and with RA were used to identify possible cross-reactive bacteria in a pool of fecal samples. Through 16S sequencing of bacteria bound to the mAbs, followed by culturing bacteria from the primary fecal samples, Subdoligranulum didolesgii emerged as a candidate molecular mimic. In addition to being targeted by the autoreactive mAbs, S. didolesgii specifically activated T cells with a Th17 phenotype in a MHC class II–dependent manner from individuals with RA and not controls. To demonstrate causality, colonization of germ-free mice with S. didolesgii induced joint inflammation, Th17 activation, and pathogenic autoantibody production as evidenced by the ability of serum from S. didolesgii colonized mice to transfer arthritis (66). Although the specific T and B cell antigens are yet to be identified, these findings highly suggest that S. didolesgii may be another trigger for molecular mimicry in RA.

As a third approach to identify molecular mimics, paired bacterial and human transcriptomics of blood from individuals with concomitant periodontitis and RA demonstrated systemic translocation of citrullinated oral Streptococcus spp. from the oral mucosa preceding an RA flare. Inflammatory ISG15+HLA-DRhi and S100A12+ monocytes and antibody effector response transcripts also associated with RA flare, suggesting that the citrullinated Streptococcus could trigger autoantibody responses. Indeed, ACPA mAbs derived from human RA plasmablasts cross-reacted with citrullinated bacteria including Streptococcus, but not uncitrullinated bacteria (67), implicating citrullinated Streptococcus spp. as another potential molecular mimic.

These findings support molecular mimicry as one possible mechanism in RA, yet critical gaps remain. Although microbial peptides that mimic self-antigens have been suggested, their precise role in breaking immune tolerance and driving disease progression is not fully elucidated. Microbial antigens may act as initial triggers or exacerbate preexisting autoreactivity, and these antigens may act individually, sequentially, or in concert. Finally, the diversity of microbial epitopes capable of eliciting cross-reactive immune responses complicates efforts to define causative agents in RA.

Barrier permeability. Translocation of small microbial molecules is controlled by epithelial permeability, a tightly regulated process allowing local mucosal immune cells to respond appropriately to their environment. The molecular exchange is size-restricted and prevents passage of whole microbial cells. Thus, the colloquial term “leaky gut” should be more accurately referred to as increased intestinal permeability, a condition that permits increased translocation of microbial molecules, and not whole organisms, across the intestinal barrier.

Permeability is determined by the expression of tight junction proteins (e.g., zonula occludens-1 [ZO-1], occludin, and claudins in the intestine), which act as selective gatekeepers regulating molecular exchange between the mucosa and its lumen (68). Tight junctions are dynamically influenced by both microbial signals (25, 69, 70) and host cytokines (71–75). Microbes regulate tight junction expression through toxins, pathogen-associated molecular patterns, and metabolites (68). RA-associated gut bacteria, such as C. aerofaciens and E. lenta, reduce barrier permeability by downregulating key tight junction proteins, including ZO-1 and occludin (25, 69, 70). Although the precise signals are unknown, microbial products might engage pattern recognition receptors, including Toll-like receptors (TLRs) and nucleotide-binding oligomerization domain–containing (NOD) proteins. TLR2 signaling reduces barrier permeability by stabilizing ZO-1 (76), but TLR4 signaling increases permeability by reducing claudin-1 and ZO-1 expression via NF-κB activation (77). NOD1/2 signaling reduces barrier permeability by enhancing E-cadherin expression (78). Additionally, proinflammatory cytokines, like IL-17, TNF, and IL-1β, can be induced by some bacteria and increase barrier permeability (74, 75, 79). In contrast, certain probiotics and microbial metabolites reduce permeability. Bacteria such as B. pseudocatenulatum (80), P. distasonis (30), and P. histicola (81) increase tight junction protein expression. Some microbial metabolites such as butyrate support epithelial cell function, reduce permeability, curb inflammatory cytokine production, and maintain immune homeostasis (82, 83).

The principal consequence of increased intestinal permeability is the activation of immune cells. Increased intestinal permeability allows microbial components such as lipopolysaccharides (84), peptidoglycans (85), and outer membrane vesicles (OMVs) (23) to cross the epithelial barrier, exposing local immune cells to activating ligands. As a result, immune cells are primed for subsequent activation (86–88). For example, mice deficient in junctional adhesion molecule A (JAM-A), a critical molecule that supports tight junctions, exhibit a tenfold increase in intestinal permeability. Although T and B cells infiltrate the lamina propria more extensively in JAM-A–deficient mice, they do not spontaneously develop colitis. Rather, JAM-A–deficient mice experience a more severe clinical course in the dextran sodium sulfate colitis model (87, 89). These data suggest that increased paracellular permeability primes immune cells for easier activation, indicating that while heightened permeability does not cause inflammation under steady-state conditions, it predisposes the immune system to exacerbated responses during inflammation.

In preclinical arthritis models, intestinal permeability is often increased, associated with arthritis severity. Microbial dysbiosis in collagen-induced arthritis (CIA) and K/BxN mice corresponds with increased intestinal permeability, increased IL-17 in intestinal tissue (90), and arthritis severity (91). Transfer of the dysbiotic microbiome from CIA mice to germ-free mice resulted in increased intestinal permeability (82). Interventions that reduced intestinal permeability, such as butyrate or the zonulin antagonist larazotide acetate, inhibited arthritis development in CIA and antigen-induced arthritis (AIA) models (82, 91). These findings suggest that reducing barrier permeability may prevent or mitigate disease.

Several studies report possible increased intestinal permeability in at-risk and established RA individuals through use of indirect measures, including increased circulation of the tight junction stabilizing protein zonulin, LPS, lipopolysaccharide-binding protein (LBP), and soluble CD14 (sCD14), alongside decreased colonic expression of the tight junction protein ZO-1 (82, 92–94). However, these measures of permeability have limitations. Assays that measure zonulin have cross-reactivity with haptoglobin (95), and factors like LPS and sCD14 can be acute-phase reactants (96). Although these indirect measures of intestinal permeability are associated with RA, the mechanistic consequences are unknown. Thus, it remains unclear whether increased epithelial permeability has a pathophysiologic role.

Microbial translocation. Mechanisms of bacterial translocation often occur as transcellular passage through the epithelium, and not through tight junctions or mechanisms of epithelial permeability (97–100). Oral citrullinated Streptococcus spp. translocate across the periodontium into the circulation of patients with RA (67), and bacterial products have been detected in both synovial tissue and fluid of patients with RA, including DNA from S. copri and E. lenta (25, 69, 70), which are enriched in the gut microbiota of patients with RA (12, 19, 20, 24). For the bacterium Fusobacterium nucleatum, which is enriched in patients with RA, murine models demonstrate translocation to the joint of OMVs carrying the FadA protein, which activates synovial macrophages and promotes joint inflammation (23). Prevotella intestinalis and S. copri similarly make OMVs that are able to enhance CIA (101), although the site to which the OMVs translocate was not evaluated. Nevertheless, bacterial products may not need to circulate or migrate to the joint. In the case of S. didolesgii, bacterial DNA is found in the intestinal epithelium of monocolonized mice, where it triggers local IgA and Th17 immune responses (66).

Microbial metabolites. Microbial metabolism generates an array of immunomodulatory molecules that can influence host immune functions through multiple pathways (102–104). Metabolites such as short-chain fatty acids (SCFAs) (105), tryptophan catabolites (106, 107), and bile acids (108, 109) have been associated with RA. In addition to maintaining intestinal barrier homeostasis (80, 82, 110, 111), these microbially derived metabolites shape immune responses relevant to RA.

SCFAs, primarily acetate, propionate, and butyrate, are fermentation products of dietary fibers and are well recognized for their immunomodulatory effects (105, 112). They act through free fatty acid receptor and G protein–coupled receptors, and influence gene expression by inhibiting histone deacetylases and activating histone acetyltransferases (112). These pathways collectively promote regulatory T cell (Treg) differentiation while suppressing proinflammatory Th17 and Tfh cells (112).

Among SCFAs, butyrate is significantly depleted in patients with RA (105, 112–114), corresponding to a microbial imbalance characterized by reduced butyrate-producing bacteria and increased butyrate-consuming species (115–117). Furthermore, individuals at risk for RA who have higher serum levels of SCFAs exhibit a lower likelihood of progressing to clinical RA (115). In arthritis-induced experimental models, including CIA, SKG, and AIA, butyrate supplementation has been shown to alleviate disease severity, reduce bone erosion, and modulate immune cell populations (82, 115, 117–120). These effects are largely attributed to the promotion of Treg, T follicular regulatory (Tfr), and regulatory B (Breg) cell differentiation, alongside suppression of Tfh and Th17 cells (115, 116, 118, 119). However, in collagen antibody–induced arthritis and K/BxN serum-transfer models, models of the effector phase rather than induction phase of arthritis, butyrate does not confer therapeutic benefit (118, 120, 121). These observations suggest stage-dependent effects of butyrate in RA; increasing butyrate in preclinical disease may be therapeutic, whereas in later stages when autoimmunity or disease is established, butyrate does not have such benefits.

Tryptophan metabolism represents another key microbial pathway influencing RA. Commensal and probiotic species, including Lactobacillus and Bifidobacterium, generate tryptophan catabolites in two primary pathways: indole and kynurenine. The indole pathway is largely microbiome derived, producing metabolites such as indole, indole propionic acid (IPA), and indole acetic acid (IAA) (106, 107). In patients with RA, altered tryptophan catabolism results in reduced levels of antiinflammatory indoles like IPA and IAA, alongside increased levels of the proinflammatory quinolinic acid (122). Indole-containing compounds signal through the aryl hydrocarbon receptor (AhR) on host immune cells, mediating immune responses (123). IPA and IAA alleviate arthritis in the CIA model through increased Treg differentiation and suppression of inflammatory cytokines (124). However, certain bacteria enriched in RA, such as Lachnospiraceae and S. didolesgii, exacerbate RA by overproducing primary indole and stimulating IL-6, IL-1β, and IL-17 signaling (124), underscoring a dual role of tryptophan metabolism that depends on the specific microbial and host context.

Bile acids are another class of microbially modified metabolites that may also influence RA. Secondary bile acids, including deoxycholic acid (DCA) and lithocholic acid (LCA), are produced by intestinal bacteria from hepatically derived primary bile acids. These metabolites regulate metabolism, barrier permeability, immune responses, and gut microbiota composition (110, 111). Antiinflammatory secondary bile acids such as DCA and LCA primarily act through Takeda G protein–coupled receptor 5 (TGR5) signaling (80), suppressing Th17 differentiation and promoting M2 macrophage polarization to reduce systemic inflammation and CIA severity (30, 80). Finally, in a short, 14-day open-label Mediterranean diet–inspired “anti-inflammatory foods” dietary intervention, individuals with RA who achieved a 50% reduction in pain exhibited significantly higher serum bile acid levels compared with those without pain improvement (125). These data strongly suggest that secondary bile acids may be protective in the development and/or perpetuation of RA.

Despite promising preclinical evidence, translating microbial metabolite research into RA therapies remains challenging due to the complexity of host-microbiota interactions, individual variability, and context-dependent effects. Although SCFAs, bile acids, and tryptophan catabolites influence key immune processes, such as Treg differentiation and cytokine production, their dual roles in inflammation underscore the need for caution. Realizing their therapeutic promise will require deeper mechanistic insights, personalized strategies, and robust clinical validation.