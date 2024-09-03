The cancer-associated secretory phenotype: a new frontier in targeted therapeutics

Based on evidence from preclinical models (11), antibodies and decoy receptors designed to neutralize individual secreted effectors in the extracellular space were tested in patients with cancer (11). These approaches demonstrated limited efficacy (11). While multiple factors could have contributed to these disappointing outcomes, functional redundancy within the cancer secretome may have negated any antitumor activity of the neutralization approaches. Therefore, strategies to block the entire cancer secretome, rather than the actions of single peptides in the extracellular space, warrant consideration. In line with evidence that the cancer secretome contains a broad range of effectors that maintain cancer cell survival and drive immunosuppression and fibrosis in the tumor microenvironment (3, 12), secretory blockade induces apoptosis in tumor cells, restores antitumor immunity, and reverses acquired resistance to immune checkpoint inhibitor therapies in preclinical models (12). Consequently, strategies have been developed based on an understanding of how oncogenic mutations interface with the conventional secretory pathway (Figure 1).

Figure 1 Blockade of secretory vesicle biogenesis provides a therapeutic strategy for targeting cancer. (A) Phosphatidylinositol-4-phosphate (PI4P) is the Golgi membrane insertion site for Golgi phosphoprotein 3 (GOLPH3), a pivotal regulator of Golgi membrane dynamics and vesicle biogenesis. Golgi PI4P is generated by two Golgi-localized phosphatidylinositol 4-kinases (PI4Ks): PI4KIIIβ and PI4KIIα. PI4K antagonists block PI4P synthesis and impair secretion. (B) Golgi scaffold GOLIM4 recruits effectors of vesicle biogenesis (GOLPH3) and cargo sorting (ATP2C1) to activate secretion. GOLIM4 is degraded by manganese (Mn), resulting in diminished secretion. (C) P53 loss increased the expression levels of the Golgi scaffold GRASP55. GOLGIN45 is a client of GRASP55 and generates a protein complex that promotes vesicle biogenesis. GRASPIN disrupts the interaction between GRASP55 and GOLGIN45. (D) The Golgi scaffold PAQR11 is induced upon the loss of P53. PAQR11 promotes the secretion of PLAU, which functions in an autocrine manner by binding to the PLAU receptor (PLAUR). Activated PLAUR, in turn, promotes the expression of PAQR11. PLAUR inhibitor (PLAURi) prevents the binding of secreted PLAU to PLAUR, effectively terminating an autocrine signaling pathway that drives secretion.

Secretory vesicle biogenesis in the Golgi requires phosphatidylinositol-4-phosphate (PI4P), the Golgi membrane insertion site for Golgi phosphoprotein 3 (GOLPH3), and other proteins that drive vesicle extraction from Golgi membranes (9). Golgi-resident PI4P is generated by two enzymes, PI4KIIIβ and PI4KIIα (13). High levels of these enzymes initiate secretory vesicle biogenesis (3, 5, 14). Selective antagonists of PI4KIIIβ or PI4KIIα induce secretory blockade and tumor regression (3, 5). Sensitivity to these agents is tightly linked to a PI4KIIIβ-encoding chromosome 1q amplicon and a PI4KIIα-upregulating transcriptional program activated by epithelial-mesenchymal transition (Figure 1A) (3, 5).

Golgi-resident scaffolds coordinate client proteins dedicated to a common task (15). The scaffolds Golgi integral membrane protein 4 (GOLIM4) and Golgi reassembly and stacking protein 55 kDa (GRASP55) recruit protein complexes that coordinate cargo loading, Golgi membrane curvature, and vesicle scission to activate CASPs (6, 8). Pharmacologic strategies to degrade GOLIM4 or inhibit GRASP55/client interactions induce secretory blockade and tumor regression (6, 8). Sensitivity to these agents is tightly linked to a GOLIM4-encoding chromosome 3q amplicon (Figure 1B) and a GRASP55-upregulating transcriptional program activated by p53 loss (Figure 1C) (6, 8).

p53 loss leads to high expression of the Golgi scaffold PAQR11 and enhances the secretion of protease urokinase plasminogen activator (PLAU), which activates autocrine signals that accelerate secretory vesicle biogenesis in the Golgi, completing a prosecretory feed-forward loop in p53-deficient cancer cells (4). Pharmacologic or genetic approaches to interrupt the PLAU-dependent autocrine loop block secretion and inhibit tumor growth and metastasis (4). PLAU secretion and sensitivity to PLAU antagonists are tightly linked to p53 deficiency (Figure 1D) (4).