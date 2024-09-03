Randomized controlled trial reveals no benefit to a 3-month delay in COVID-19 mRNA booster vaccine

Study design. We recruited 52 adults over the period of September 11, 2022 to January 30, 2023, and 49 of these individuals completed follow-up (Figure 1) in this open-label randomized, controlled trial. The follow-up period was September 11, 2022 to December 2, 2023. Recruitment was stopped prior to reaching the predefined sample size in the immediate arm (n = 29 vs. n = 25 recruited) due to the withdrawal and replacement of the BA.1 bivalent vaccine with the BA.4/5 bivalent vaccine. Forty-eight participants (n = 24 randomized to the immediate vaccine arm; n = 24 randomized to the 3-month delay arm) were analyzed for immunologic outcomes, since 1 participant tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 1 day after receiving the vaccine (Supplemental Table 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI181244DS1). The relative immunogenicity of the Moderna Spikevax BA.1 bivalent vaccine booster in Australia was unknown at study initiation, and the primary outcome was a plasma neutralizing antibody titer of greater than 1:100 against Omicron BA.1 two weeks after vaccination in the immediate arm. Key additional endpoints included comparisons of antibody responses in plasma and saliva (mean titer of SARS-CoV-2 antibodies) between the 2 arms (Supplemental Figures 1 and 2), safety analyses (number of self-reported adverse events collected on days 3 and 7 after vaccination), and breakthrough COVID-19 infections during the study. Study participants were evenly matched for age, sex, the number of prior vaccinations, and the number of COVID-19 infections (Supplemental Table 1). The median time since the last vaccination or COVID-19 infection at enrollment was similar between the groups at 8.0 and 10.5 months for the immediate and delayed arms, respectively. Individuals in the delayed arm were given a booster vaccine a median of 3.1 months later than those in the immediate arm. Three participants randomized to the delayed arm acquired COVID-19 while waiting for vaccination and, as per protocol, waited 4 months after infection for their booster vaccine – two of these participants received the BA.4/5 bivalent Spikevax vaccine since the BA.1 bivalent vaccine had been withdrawn in the interim. One additional participant in the delayed arm also received the BA.4/5 bivalent Spikevax vaccine. There were 102 vaccine adverse events reported (Supplemental Table 2), with no statistically significant difference in reporting between the 2 arms. None of the adverse events were serious, and all were consistent with reactions reported previously (2).

Bivalent vaccine boosts immune responses similarly in the immediate and delayed arms. Neutralizing antibodies are a key correlate of protective immunity against COVID-19 (14). Plasma neutralizing titers against BA.1 (in the booster) and XBB.1.5 (a dominant circulating Omicron strain during the study) were relatively low prior to vaccination in both groups (median IC 50 = 219 and 269 for delayed and immediate arms for BA.1, respectively; IC 50 = 24 and 29, respectively, for XBB.1.5 in a live virus neutralization test; Figure 2, A–C and F–H) despite a median of 3 prior COVID-19 vaccinations and 69.4% having at least 1 previous self-reported COVID-19 infection. For the delayed arm, BA.1 and XBB.1.5 neutralizing titers were similar from the study recruitment date (3 months before the booster) to the day of vaccination (day 0) (Figure 2, B and G). After receiving the booster, all immediate arm participants achieved an Omicron BA.1 neutralization titer of greater than 1:100 within 2 weeks (P ≤ 0.0001), meeting the study primary endpoint (Figure 2C). Neutralizing titers at day 14 after the booster were almost identical between the immediate and delayed arms to both Omicron BA.1 and XBB.1.5 (Figure 2, D and I), reaching median IC 50 titers of 1,548 and 1,583 for BA.1, and 313 and 356 for XBB.1.5 in the delayed and immediate arms, respectively. At post-vaccination day 84, neutralizing titers decayed –1.4-fold to 2.1-fold from day 14 but remained similar between both arms (Figure 2, E and J).

Figure 2 Neutralizing antibodies following bivalent mRNA booster vaccination. Plasma neutralizing activity was measured using a live virus neutralization assay against SARS-CoV-2 Omicron BA.1 (A–E) and XBB.1.5 (F–J) variants. Pre-booster (A and F) and post-booster day-14 (D14) (D and I) and day-84 (D84) (E and J) neutralizing antibody responses were compared between the delayed (blue/purple diamonds, n = 24) and immediate arms (pink triangles, n = 24) at the respective sampling time points. Line graphs describe the kinetics of plasma neutralization activity of the delayed (B and G) and immediate (C and H) arms after receiving the bivalent booster. Numbers above each time point describe the respective median neutralization IC 50 against each viral variant. Dotted lines depict the detection threshold for the assay (neutralization IC 50 = 20). Dark purple diamonds and lines show the antibody responses of the 3 individuals who received the BA.5 bivalent booster in the delayed arm of the study. Saliva neutralizing activity against ancestral SARS-CoV-2 was measured using the sVNT (Genscript). Pre-booster (K) and post-booster day-14 (N) neutralizing antibody responses were compared between the delayed (purple diamonds, n = 18) and immediate arms (pink triangles, n = 19), respectively. Line graphs describe the change in saliva neutralization activity following the bivalent booster (L and M). Numbers describe the percentage of surrogate neutralization observed at each time point. Dotted lines depict the sVNT cutoff for neutralizing activity (30%). Statistical significance was calculated between cohorts and time points using the 2-tailed Mann-Whitney U test or the Kruskal-Wallis test followed by Dunn’s multiple-comparison test. Paired saliva analysis (day 0 vs. day 14) was performed using the Wilcoxon matched-pairs, signed-rank test. Experiments were performed in duplicate. Graphs are displayed as the median, and where significant, P values are reported (**P ≤ 0.01, ***P ≤ 0.001, and ****P ≤ 0.0001).

Neutralizing activity against ancestral and XBB.1.5 strains across all sampled time points from both arms was also analyzed using a surrogate bead-based spike-ACE2 inhibition assay (Supplemental Figure 3, A–G). The percentage of inhibition against both ancestral and XBB.1.5 spike proteins peaked at similar levels at day 14 for both arms and gradually decayed over time.

Since antibodies in the upper airways may be important for preventing SARS-CoV-2 infection (15), we measured neutralizing antibody responses in saliva using an ELISA-based surrogate virus neutralization test (sVNT) (16) (Supplemental Figure 3, H–J). Salivary neutralizing antibodies against the ancestral strain were boosted in most participants at day 14 (P ≤ 0.001) and were similar in both the immediate and delayed arms (Figure 2, K–N).

Spike-specific T cells were recently implicated to be a predictor of protection against symptomatic infection in vaccinated children (17). In addition to quantifying the serological response to booster vaccination, we assessed the frequency of spike-specific CD4+ and CD8+ T cells at days 0 and 7 after vaccination in a subset of the cohort (Supplemental Figure 4A). Immunization drove a significant expansion of spike-specific memory for both CD4+ and CD8+ T cells, as measured by production of IFN-γ, IL-2, and/or TNF (Supplemental Figure 4, B and C; P = 0.007 for CD4+ memory T cells [Tmem], P = 0.016 for CD8+ Tmem). We did not detect any substantial spike-specific circulating T follicular helper cell (cTFH) responses, probably because of poor cytokine production by cTfh cells relative to other T cell subsets (18) (Supplemental Figure 4B). Spike-specific T cell frequencies at day 7 were comparable between the immediate and delayed vaccination arms for both CD4+ and CD8+ T cell populations (Supplemental Figure 4, D and E, and Supplemental Table 3), consistent with the serological data.

Decay kinetics of vaccine-induced antibodies. Beyond peak antibody titers following vaccination, an important parameter of vaccine-induced antibodies is how fast they decay, leaving participants vulnerable to breakthrough infection (19). We analyzed differences in the decay kinetics of various antibody parameters across the immediate and delayed vaccination arms. Here, we studied not only plasma neutralizing antibody responses (Figure 3, A–C), but also total IgG and IgA levels in plasma (Figure 3, D–F and G–I) and saliva, respectively (Figure 3, P–R and S–U). Furthermore, as Fc-effector functions have been implicated in assisting antibody-mediated immunity to SARS-CoV-2 (20, 21), we also examined Fc-γ receptor 2a (FcγR2a) engagement and antibody-dependent cellular phagocytosis (ADCP) in plasma (Figure 3, J–O, and Supplemental Figure 5, A–E). While we focused the decay analyses on antibody responses to Omicron XBB.1.5 (Figure 3, A–U), as this was a major circulating strain during our study, we also examined total IgG and IgA and FcγR2a binding responses in plasma (Supplemental Figures 6, 8, 9, 11, and 13) and saliva (Supplemental Figures 7, 8, 10, 12, 13), respectively, against ancestral, Omicron BA.1, and Omicron BA.5 strains.

Figure 3 Antibody kinetics following bivalent mRNA booster vaccination. Kinetics of plasma (A–O) and saliva (P–U) antibody responses against the SARS-CoV-2 variant Omicron XBB.1.5. Line graphs depict the plasma neutralization responses in the delayed (purple diamonds, n = 24) (A) and immediate (pink triangles, n = 24) (B) arms as previously described in Figure 2, G and H. Line graphs also illustrate the rise and decay of plasma total IgG levels (D and E), total IgA responses (G and H), Fc-γR2a binding (J and K), and antibody-dependent phagocytic activity (M and N), as well as salivary total IgG levels (P and Q) and total IgA (S and T) responses in the delayed (purple diamonds, n = 24) (D, G, J, M, P, and S) and immediate (pink triangles, n = 24) (E, H, K, N, Q, and T) arms, respectively. Dark purple diamonds and lines show the antibody responses of the 3 individuals who received the BA.5 bivalent booster in the delayed arm of the study. Modeled decay slopes (C, F, I, L, O, R, and U) describe the half-life and time taken for the respective antibody responses to return to pre-booster baseline levels. Statistical significance was calculated between cohorts using the likelihood ratio test, and where significant, P values are reported (*P ≤ 0.05). Experiments were performed in duplicate.

The decay kinetics of plasma neutralizing antibodies (Figure 3, A–C), as well as total IgG and IgA against XBB.1.5 spike in plasma (Figure 3, D–I) and saliva (Figure 3, P–U), respectively, were very similar between the immediate and delayed arms out to 84 days after the booster. Of note, spike-specific salivary IgA responses were not induced by the vaccine, consistent with the known poor mucosal immunity induced by intramuscular vaccines (Figure 3, S and T, and Supplemental Figure 10) (22, 23). FcγR2a-binding antibodies against spike in plasma were elicited by the vaccine and had a modestly faster decay rate in the delayed arm (t 1/2 = 45 vs. 88 days, P ≤ 0.05; Figure 3, J–L, and Supplemental Figure 10). However, this difference diminished when we compared Fc effector responses of plasma antibodies using a cell-based phagocytosis assay (ADCP) (Figure 3, M–O). Overall, our results suggest that delaying vaccination in the context of our study had no substantial benefit in terms of preserving long-term antibody immunity.

We also modeled the time required for the various XBB.1.5 antibody responses to decrease to pre-booster levels (Figure 3, C, F, I, L, O, R, and U). Plasma neutralizing titers against XBB.1.5 took an average of 240 days to decay to baseline levels. Saliva IgG took the longest time to decay (1,225 days), whereas plasma IgA took the shortest time (162 days).

COVID-19 infections during the study. Australia has experienced multiple waves of COVID-19, including during the current study. Although not powered for efficacy, we documented symptomatic COVID-19 infections over the course of follow-up. We identified 14 symptomatic infections out to a maximum follow-up of 12.4 months (Supplemental Table 4). This included 2 participants who reported 2 symptomatic infections (1 participant in each arm). The symptomatic infections were evenly distributed between the immediate and delayed arms, with similar Kaplan-Meier lines (Figure 4A, Log-rank Mantel-Cox test; P = 0.109). The apparent reduction in COVID-free survival in the delayed arm was because the last participant in the follow-up contracted COVID-19. All documented infections were mild in severity, consistent with multiple prior vaccinations.

Figure 4 Breakthrough COVID-19. Kaplan-Meier probability of remaining negative for symptomatic COVID-19 during the study in the delayed (purple) and immediate (pink) arms (A). Analysis includes all first on-study COVID-19 symptomatic infections (pre- and post-study vaccination, self-reported). The probability for the delayed arm reaches zero because the final 3 delayed arm participants were positive/censored just after 12 months, whereas there were 5 final immediate arm participants who remained at risk. The numbers below the graph show the remaining number of participants at risk (number censored) during the study at baseline (0 mo), month 3 (3 mo), month 6 (6 mo), month 9 (9 mo), and month 12 (12 mo). Statistical significance between survival curves was calculated by log-rank Mantel-Cox test. Line graphs show the plasma (B–D) and salivary (E–G) antibody responses against Omicron XBB.1.5 from 4 representative individuals (green) with COVID-19 breakthrough infections (rapid antigen test–positive [RAT-positive]). Total IgG (B and E), total IgA responses (C and F), and Fc-γR2a binding (D and G) against Omicron XBB.1.5 are shown following symptom onset. Line graphs also depict the kinetics of N-specific IgG for both the delayed (purple diamonds) (H) and immediate (pink triangles) (I) arms across sampling time points, highlighting individuals with known symptomatic (RAT-positive; green) and asymptomatic (>4-fold rise in N-specific IgG from the previous time point; yellow) breakthrough infections. Experiments were performed in duplicate. (J) Kaplan-Meier plot showing the probability of remaining COVID-19 negative during the study in the delayed (purple) and immediate (pink) arms. Analysis includes all first on-study COVID-19 infections (pre- and post-study vaccination, self-reported, and asymptomatic laboratory diagnosis). The probability for the delayed arm reaches zero because the final 2 delayed arm participants were positive/censored just after 12 months, whereas there were 3 final immediate arm participants who remained at risk (log-rank P = 0.838, by Mantel-Cox test).

Analyses of serial immune responses following breakthrough COVID-19 have been informative regarding the recall of immunity that helps control infection (24–26). Little is known about serial salivary antibody responses following breakthrough COVID-19 with recent Omicron strains. We were able to obtain nasal swab samples for 4 study participants with breakthrough COVID-19 during the trial and found that 3 of 4of these individuals acquired the XBF strain (viral sequencing was unsuccessful in the last nasal swab). We also obtained additional serial saliva and blood samples and analyzed antibody responses (Figure 4, B–G, and Supplemental Figure 14). We detected transient rises in XBB.1.5-specific total IgG and IgA and FcγR2a binding responses in both plasma and saliva in 3 of the 4 study participants (Figure 4, B–G), confirming that breakthrough COVID-19 can boost mucosal immunity.

Since asymptomatic SARS-CoV-2 infections are also common, we analyzed non-vaccine- elicited antibodies against the N protein. We identified 10 participants without symptomatic COVID-19 during our study, who had a clear and sustained rise in N antibodies (>4-fold increase over the previous sampling time point; Figure 4, H and I) and a rise in XBB.1.5 neutralization titers. Combined cases of symptomatic and asymptomatic infection were evenly divided between the arms and similar over time (Figure 4J, log-rank Mantel-Cox test; P = 0.838).