BRCAness, DNA gaps, and gain and loss of PARP inhibitor–induced synthetic lethality

Despite the ability of PARPi to induce synthetic lethality in BRCA-deficient cancer cells, only half of cancer patients carrying BRCA1/2 mutations respond to PARPi therapy (72). Furthermore, most of the patients treated with PARPi developed PARPi resistance over time. Thus, the preexisting and acquired resistance to PARPi represents a major obstacle to PARPi therapy in the clinic. In this section, we will discuss the three main classes of PARPi resistance mechanisms, with an emphasis on the recently discovered mechanisms associated with the restoration of fork protection and gap suppression.

Mechanisms rendering PARPis ineffective. BRCA-deficient cancer cells can acquire PARPi resistance through several mechanisms that render PARPis ineffective (Figure 2A). For example, upregulation of drug efflux pumps can remove PARPi from cells and cause PARPi resistance in mouse tumor models (73). Several mutations in PARP1, the key target of PARPis, are shown to confer PARPi resistance in BRCA-deficient cell lines, possibly by altering the DNA-binding properties of PARP1 and reducing PARP1 trapping (39). PARP enzymes catalyze the addition of PAR chains onto themselves and their substrates (a process known as PARylation), whereas PAR glycohydrolase (PARG) removes PAR chains and antagonizes PARP activity. Loss of PARG protein restores PARylation in PARPi-treated cells and counters PARPi-mediated synthetic lethality (74). Interestingly, the contributions of PARG loss to PARPi resistance are different in BRCA1- and BRCA2-deficient cells (75). While PARG loss is a major mechanism for PARPi resistance in BRCA2-deficient cells, the resistance of BRCA1-deficient cells is mainly caused by restoration of HR and protection of gaps and forks (see sections below). Collectively, the resistance mechanisms above reduce the effectiveness of PARPis, but they don’t necessarily alter the DNA repair in BRCA-deficient cells.

Figure 2 Mechanisms of PARPi resistance. An overview of the three classes of PARPi resistance mechanisms, with subcategories and examples described. (A) Mechanisms rendering PARPi ineffective. (B) Mechanisms restoring HR activity. (C) Mechanisms restoring fork and gap protection.

Mechanisms restoring HR activity. BRCA-deficient cancer cells can also acquire PARPi resistance by restoring HR activity (Figure 2B). Secondary “revertant” mutations in BRCA1/2 genes, which restore the open reading frames after frameshift mutations, increase HR activity and confer PARPi resistance in vitro and are found in PARPi-resistant patients (76, 77). Additionally, another prevalent resistance mechanism, observed particularly in BRCA1 mutant sporadic triple-negative breast tumors, is BRCA1 promoter demethylation that restores BRCA1 expression (78). Moreover, BRCA1-deficient cells can restore HR by increasing DNA end resection through the loss of resection inhibitors, such as 53BP1 (79, 80), REV7 (81), and dynein light chain 1 protein (DYNLL1) (82), or by upregulating resection enhancers, such as the ATPase TRIP13 (83) and ubiquitin carboxyl terminal hydrolase 15 (USP15) (84). Loss of the 53BP1 interacting protein RIF1 and the shieldin complex, which comprises REV7, SHLD1, SHLD2, and SHLD3, also increases HR in BRCA1-deficient cells by increasing end resection (85).

Mechanisms restoring fork and gap protection. As discussed above, both BRCA1 and BRCA2 are important for protecting reversed replication forks from nucleolytic degradation. A BRCA2 point mutant in the C terminus (S3291A) is unable to stabilize RAD51 filaments and fails to protect replication forks, suggesting that BRCA2 functions through RAD51 in this process (12). Cells expressing a RAD51 mutant (T131P) defective for fork protection but proficient for HR are modestly sensitive to PARP inhibition (53, 54, 86). Interestingly, in a panel of PARPi-resistant cell lines derived from a BRCA1-deficient cell line, protection of replication forks is uniformly restored (55). In BRCA2-deficient cells, loss of PTIP restores fork protection and renders cells resistant to PARPi (56). Furthermore, loss of the histone methyltransferase EZH2 also prevents fork degradation in BRCA2-deficient cells and confers PARPi resistance (87). These results suggest that degradation of reversed replication forks in BRCA-deficient cells may be a key determinant for PARPi sensitivity (Figure 2C). Consistent with this hypothesis, in organoids derived from PARPi-resistant, HR-defective ovarian cancer patients, fork protection is restored (88). Despite the strong correlation between fork degradation and PARPi sensitivity, whether reversed forks are the structure triggering nascent DNA degradation in PARP inhibition remains unclear. Notably, the standard fork degradation assay is done in the presence of hydroxyurea (HU), a replication inhibitor, but not in the presence of PARPi (12). In addition, PARP inhibition prevents the accumulation of reversed forks by allowing the RECQ1 helicase to resolve them (57), suggesting that reversed forks are unlikely to be the structure degraded in BRCA-deficient cells. A recent study showed that depletion of RADX, an antagonizer of RAD51, partially suppressed ssDNA formation in cells expressing the RAD51 T131P mutant, but did not alter PARPi sensitivity (59), arguing that fork degradation is not always correlated with PARPi sensitivity.

In addition to protecting reversed replication forks, BRCA1 and BRCA2 also suppress the accumulation of ssDNA gaps during replication (14, 15, 58–61). Several studies suggested that ssDNA gaps in BRCA-deficient cells are the key determinants of PARPi sensitivity, though different models were proposed to explain PARPi sensitivity in this context (14, 15, 59, 61). LIG3 loss promotes formation of MRE11-mediated postreplicative ssDNA gaps in BRCA1-deficient cells exposed to PARPi and increases PARPi sensitivity in BRCA-deficient cells and tumors (89), suggesting that the DNA degradation at gaps is important for PARPi-induced cell death. Notably, PARPi preferentially induced gap-initiated nascent DNA degradation in BRCA-deficient cells (64), suggesting that PARPi may impose synthetic lethality to BRCA1-deficient cells through gap-derived DNA damage (Figure 2C). In PARPi-resistant cell lines derived from multiple BRCA1-deficient cell lines, the suppression of ssDNA or gaps is restored in the presence of PARPi (59, 64). Because PARP inhibition induces ssDNA gaps and renders gaps persistent (15), ssDNA gaps, rather than reversed forks, are likely the relevant structure triggering nascent DNA degradation in BRCA-deficient cells after PARPi treatment. When analyzed in patient-derived cells and organoids, PARPi-induced and gap-initiated nascent DNA degradation may serve as a useful biomarker for predicting PARPi sensitivity in patients.

It is worth noting that the protection of replication forks and ssDNA gaps by BRCA1/2 may be mechanistically linked. In the absence of BRCA1/2, both reversed forks and ssDNA gaps are resected by MRE11 (12, 51, 63). It is possible that BRCA1/2 enable RAD51 loading/stabilization at reversed forks and ssDNA gaps to protect them from MRE11 (Figure 2C) (15, 54, 55, 63, 64), which would explain why fork protection in HU and gap protection in PARPi are largely correlated. A recent study showed that a BRCA2 mutant defective for HR, gap suppression, and fork protection failed to suppress genomic instability in cells and tumor formation in mice, but another BRCA2 mutant defective for only gap suppression and fork protection remained largely functional for suppressing genomic instability and tumor formation (90). These results suggest that loss of gap suppression and fork protection is insufficient for tumorigenesis, and loss of HR is an additional necessary step. Thus, the BRCA-deficient cells in tumors are likely defective for all three functions and both the defects in HR and protection of gaps and forks may contribute to PARPi sensitivity. Finally, it should be mentioned that different assays have been used to analyze the ssDNA exposure or gap formation at or behind replication forks (14, 15, 59, 63, 64). While the DNA fiber assay coupled with S1 nuclease digestion specifically analyzes ssDNA gaps, the exposure of BrdU/CldU-labeled ssDNA under nondenaturing conditions measures ssDNA exposure through multiple mechanisms. Whether ssDNA exposure is driven by gaps in various contexts needs to be examined carefully.