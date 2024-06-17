Crizanlizumab for retinal vasculopathy with cerebral leukoencephalopathy in a phase II clinical study

Since RVCL-S was first identified in the 1980s, monumental strides have been made in understanding its genetic and pathophysiological underpinnings, offering innovative avenues to monitor and treat this rare, fatal disease. Advances in technologies like ultra-widefield (UWF) fundoscopy and OCT have been crucial to this increased understanding, providing insights into the effects of RVCL-S on the neurosensory retina (4). These technological breakthroughs have facilitated the ability to track disease progression of RVCL-S and the search for potential biomarkers of systemic disease progression. Notably, groundbreaking clinical trials for RVCL-S, including John Atkinson’s pioneering aclarubicin trial, have laid the foundation for clinical studies to continue the search for treatment options (10). This phase II study leverages decades of research to explore the potential of crizanlizumab as a therapeutic option for RVCL-S. Additionally, this study introduces the use of NPI as a biomarker to monitor disease progression and therapeutic response in RVCL-S retinopathy. Primarily, our findings underscore the safety of crizanlizumab in patients with RVCL-S and offer preliminary evidence of its efficacy in slowing the progression of retinal nonperfusion.

Of the 11 patients who received crizanlizumab, it is reassuring that none experienced severe adverse side effects attributable to the infusions of crizanlizumab alone. The side effects were mild and included fatigue, nausea, vomiting, and problems with stool consistency. Additionally, the side effect profile and incidence were similar to those seen in crizanlizumab studies for sickle cell pain crisis patients at the same dosages (11). Patients experiencing these symptoms were treated symptomatically, and none of the patients in the study discontinued crizanlizumab because of intolerability of the infusions, which likely contributed to the successful completion of 11 patients in the present clinical study.

In addition to safety, we performed an exploratory analysis of ophthalmic efficacy of crizanlizumab. The primary ophthalmological clinical endpoint was the extent of retinal nonperfusion and the rate of change in retinal nonperfusion of RVCL-S patients’ eyes.

Prior to this study, the quantification of nonperfusion in RVCL-S lacked a standardized methodology in the literature. Drawing from the precedent set by studies in similar nonperfusion vasculopathies like diabetic retinopathy, our approach adapted the use of the nonperfusion index (percentage) derived from fluorescein angiography (FA) for RVCL-S — what we believe to be a novel application in the context of the existing literature (12, 13). Retinal nonperfusion has been established as a key biomarker closely linked to diabetic retinopathy severity, risk of disease progression, and risk of ophthalmic complications like neovascularization (14–16). Attempts to perform similar studies in RVCL-S have been limited by the rarity of the disease. However, the use of NPI in other ophthalmic vasculopathies and in this study underscores the potential for annual monitoring of nonperfusion progression as a proxy for ophthalmic disease severity and potentially as a structural parallel to the development of cerebral lesions in RVCL-S.

Our manual segmentation analysis indicated a marked deviation from baseline nonperfusion at both 1 year and 2 years across the studied RVCL-S eyes. This observation aligns with the temporal pattern of new brain lesion emergence in RVCL-S, noted to occur at 6- to 12-month intervals (17). Moreover, guided automatic segmentation through medical image processing, analysis, and visualization (MIPAV) suggests that progression of nonperfusion could be appreciated qualitatively on an annual basis with the assistance of image analysis software (Figure 6, A–C).

Figure 6 MIPAV-guided segmentation of UWF images. Original (top) and corresponding segmented (bottom) UWF images using MIPAV-guided automatic method at baseline (A), 1 year (B), and 2 years (C), showing the area of perfusion (green arrow), the TA outline (red arrow), the negative correction of area of perfusion (purple arrow), the negative correction of the TA (orange arrow), and the positive correction of the TA (yellow arrow).

Both manual and guided automatic analyses revealed a congruent and substantial yearly progression of retinal nonperfusion by 7.22%–9.22% during the initial year of crizanlizumab treatment and by –0.69% during the second year. The observed difference in the rates of change in nonperfusion between year 1 and year 2 under crizanlizumab treatment is noteworthy. The rate of change in nonperfusion can best be understood as the rate of decline of retinal perfusion, which was determined by using the NPI to quantify the extent of nonperfusion in RVCL-S patients’ eyes at various time points. While the rate of cognitive or visual deficits with RVCL-S can vary greatly between patients and worsen precipitously, the condition demonstrates a linear progression of brain atrophy (5). For example, previous studies that examined white matter atrophy in RVCL-S brain lesions demonstrated that white matter volume decreased linearly, and so retinal nonperfusion was anticipated to follow a similar trajectory of linear progression (17).

This linear progression followed by plateauing may suggest numerous possibilities. One possibility is that because the patients with RVCL-S continued to receive clinically appropriate interventions, treatments like anti-VEGF or PRP may have been recommended on the basis of clinical progression of RVCL-S around the second year, leading to the observed plateauing. However, no participants underwent laser photocoagulation at any point during the study, and only 2 patients received anti-VEGF treatment regularly both before and during the clinical study, suggesting that these clinical interventions may have had little effect on the observed plateauing. Another possibility may be that the assumption of linear progression may not accurately reflect the variable nature of RVCL-S vasculopathy, fluctuating between periods of stability and progression. The absence of established benchmarks for the natural progression of nonperfusion thus complicated comparative analysis. To address this gap, future research should include longitudinal studies of patients with RVCL-S not undergoing treatment.

Another promising possibility is that crizanlizumab could have reduced the rate of retinal nonperfusion, with its effect becoming structurally evident over time. By targeting P-selectin — a crucial molecule in regulating leukocyte adhesion to activated vascular endothelium — crizanlizumab might have curtailed ischemia in retinal vessels, thereby decelerating nonperfusion progression. As such, the plateauing observed in the second year of therapy might indicate a therapeutic effect. At the same time, RVCL-S participants’ vision remained unchanged at a Snellen of 20/20–20/25 at the trial’s conclusion, which is clinically important to patients who greatly value the preservation of their central vision. Given crizanlizumab’s role in preventing vaso-occlusive episodes for patients with sickle cell disease, the observed post-treatment changes may indicate the potential of crizanlizumab for alleviating RVCL-S retinal vasculopathy. Further studies are needed to discern whether this potential therapeutic effect is sustainable and if it becomes more pronounced with extended treatment, potentially even restoring perfusion.

Additionally, we used retinal zone segmentation was used for a nuanced analysis of how different retinal zones are affected. The prevailing observation that nonperfusion starts peripherally and advances centrally is corroborated by our findings of a decreasing NPI from the far periphery to the posterior pole (4). This detailed segmentation revealed clinically relevant insights, particularly that mid-periphery NPI changes (r = 0.89) more closely mirrored overall NPI shifts compared with the posterior pole and far periphery (r = 0.69 and r = 0.77, respectively). Moreover, the mid periphery demonstrated the same plateauing in the rate of change during the second year, unlike the posterior pole or far periphery (Figure 5B). It was initially hypothesized that the far periphery would be most correlated to total changes in the NPI because ischemia progresses from the periphery to the center. However, because the far periphery is both the first to be affected and is the region most confounded by artifact inherent to UWF imaging, it is reasonable that the mid periphery would be more correlated to total changes in nonperfusion. Thus, focusing on the mid periphery of the retina for monitoring RVCL-S nonperfusion progression might offer a more accurate reflection of overall nonperfusion changes and response to therapy compared with the other retinal zones.

Secondary endpoints of visual function and structure revealed that visual acuity and IOP remained stable over the 2 years of treatment. While neovascularization of the iris is a possible complication due to the vasculopathy of RVCL-S, this suggests that, in the absence of pressure-affecting pathologies such as neovascular glaucoma, IOP is not significantly affected by RVCL-S itself over time. CST, also analyzed through logarithmic transformation to address skewed distributions, showed no significant change across the study for this cohort, which corroborates previous observations that central retinal atrophy is not a major manifestation early in the disease process (4). Additionally, further comparison with the normative database similarly demonstrated that CST values at baseline and at the study’s conclusion were not different from those of healthy controls, suggesting that CST may not be markedly affected in the pathophysiology of RVCL-S.

RVCL-S is typically thought of as a systemic disease that is presumed to cause symmetric vasculopathy rather than affecting 1 eye preferentially. Our findings showed no significant difference in retinal nonperfusion between eyes at baseline, year 1, and year 2. Additionally, the progression of nonperfusion over time was similar between eyes, suggesting that retinal nonperfusion did not asymmetrically manifest in patients with RVCL-S taking crizanlizumab. However, it is important to note that disease progression can vary considerably among patients, with some experiencing more severe ophthalmic complications in 1 eye than in the other. As such, a personalized, eye-specific management approach is recommended, as patients can have worse BCVA in 1 eye or unilateral macular edema, as seen in some of the participants in this study. Age, as a covariate in the mixed-model analysis, did not significantly alter the time effect on nonperfusion, nor did analyses segregated by age groups (<45 years and >45 years of age), suggesting uniform progression across ages. This finding suggests that the observed severity of RVCL-S at older ages may have resulted more from cumulative vascular damage than from an accelerated rate of progression at older ages.

In a post hoc analysis, patients who withdrew from the study and had at least 2 fluorescein angiographic images showed 24.3% higher overall nonperfusion and a 26.7% increase in nonperfusion in the far periphery compared with those who completed the study. This suggests that the patients who dropped out of the study had more severe disease manifestations, which may have influenced their decision to withdraw, although this is speculative, given the small sample size. However, a comparison of ongoing participants with participants who withdrew — considering the unequal sample sizes and nonrandom withdrawal reasons — introduced potential confounders and limited appropriate statistical analysis. Though the comparison was limited for these reasons, it is intriguing that the average time from TREX1 mutation diagnosis, which presumably mirrored disease burden, was 5 years in those who withdrew compared with 1.6 years for those who completed the study. As such, disease severity likely played a major role in the patients’ ability to adhere to crizanlizumab infusions.

In this study, there are notable limitations that warrant cautious interpretation. The small sample size and lack of a control group, given the study’s exploratory nature focusing on safety and preliminary efficacy, pose noteworthy constraints to determining efficacy. However, this is a rare disease with fewer than 25–40 families diagnosed worldwide, creating notable constraints on efforts to increase the sample size in future studies. Additionally, there is a risk of bias with manual segmentation, which is prone to variability because of the subjective interpretation of the grader. Still, the guided automatic method that was used showed comparable rates of progression when compared with the manual segmentation method, bolstering confidence in the analyses gleaned from the manual quantification of nonperfusion.

Despite these limitations, this clinical study is important, as it represents, to our knowledge, the largest clinical observational study to date exploring potential therapeutic options for patients with RVCL-S who currently have no disease-modifying treatment options. The implications of a well-tolerated treatment option for this rare and fatal disease are certainly clinically relevant for these patients. Moreover, the potential efficacy of crizanlizumab in the treatment of RVCL-S provides insight into the possible role of leukocyte adhesion and recruitment in the pathology of similar small-vessel diseases. The implication that inhibition of key steps of cell adhesion may mitigate ischemic burden could extend to other similar small-vessel retinal diseases, inspiring future treatments that target different cell adhesion pathways in a broader range of small-vessel diseases. In the future, we hope to evaluate the potential role of the retina as a biomarker of the neurological aspects of RVCL-S by correlating our rates of retinal nonperfusion with rates of white matter atrophy and brain lesion progression and exploring connections between retinal nonperfusion and neurological deterioration. Additionally, patients with RVCL-S commonly present with visual complaints early in the disease process, prior to cognitive impairment. Future investigations are needed to more fully evaluate the role of the retina as an early biomarker to facilitate early diagnosis and treatment, before substantial blindness and cognitive decline occur, as has been investigated in other neurodegenerative diseases (18, 19).

In summary, this study presents promising results of crizanlizumab as a potential therapy to slow the progression of this rare and fatal disease, and our findings warrant larger and more extensive clinical trials of crizanlizumab for RVCL-S with a more robust clinical design.