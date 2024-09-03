Body mass index and adiposity influence responses to immune checkpoint inhibition in endometrial cancer

Characteristics of patients with EC treated with ICI categorized by BMI. We retrospectively screened 768 patients diagnosed with EC that underwent treatment with ICI at MSK from November 2015 to November 2022. Out of these, 524 patients with recurrent, advanced, or metastatic EC were included in the final analysis (Figure 1). The main reason for exclusion was patients receiving ICI therapy to treat a non-EC malignancy. Underweight patients (BMI < 18.5 kg/m2) were also excluded from the analysis (Figure 1). The baseline clinical characteristics (at the start of ICI) of the patients included in the final analysis are shown in Table 1. Across the entire study cohort, the median age was 67 years (range 30–94), and the median BMI was 29.1 kg/m2. Most patients (85%) received anti–PD-1 therapy, while 15% received anti–PD-L1 therapy. Regarding the combination of ICI with other anticancer therapies, 307 patients (59%) were treated with pembrolizumab in combination with lenvatinib. The majority of patients received ICI therapy as a second (54%) or third line (27%) of treatment. Additionally, 437 patients (83%) underwent molecular subtyping, and 500 (95%) had a baseline CT for determination of fat distribution. When categorized by BMI before the start of ICI therapy, 128 patients (24%) had a normal BMI (18.5–24.9 kg/m2), whereas 163 (31%) were overweight (BMI 25–29.9 kg/m2) and 233 (44%) were obese (BMI ≥ 30 kg/m2). Except for self-reported race and age, no significant differences in baseline characteristics were observed among the BMI groups. The number of patients with elevated subcutaneous adipose tissue (SAT), VAT, and VAT/SAT ratio increased from normal BMI to overweight to obese patients (Table 1).

Figure 1 Consort diagram of the study population selection including exclusion criteria.

Table 1 Clinical characteristics of EC patients treated with ICI categorized by BMI

Association between BMI and clinical outcomes after treatment with ICI in patients with EC. First, we investigated whether an elevated BMI could influence the response to ICI in all EC patients included in the analysis. Survival analyses were performed after initiation of ICI therapy, revealing that patients categorized as overweight or obese exhibited a significantly prolonged PFS when compared with those with normal BMI after treatment with ICI (overweight versus normal BMI: median 6.5 versus 4.5 months, HR 0.71, 95% CI 0.55–0.93, P = 0.0112; obese versus normal BMI: median 7.8 versus 4.5 months, HR 0.61, 95% CI 0.47–0.78, P < 0.0001) (Figure 2A). Furthermore, patients with overweight and obesity demonstrated a significantly prolonged overall survival (OS) compared with patients with normal BMI after ICI (overweight versus normal BMI: median 27 versus 15.2 months, HR 0.61, 95% CI 0.45–0.83, P = 0.0018; obese versus normal BMI: median 22 versus 15.2 months, HR 0.65, 95% CI 0.49–0.86, P = 0.0026) (Figure 2B).

Figure 2 Survival outcomes of EC patients treated with ICI categorized by BMI. Kaplan-Meier curves for (A) PFS and (B) OS in patients with EC treated with ICI and categorized by BMI (normal: BMI 18.5–24.9 kg/m2 in blue; overweight: BMI 25–29.9 kg/m2 in red; obese: BMI >30 kg/m2 in green) (n = 524). Kaplan-Meier curves for (C) PFS and (D) OS in the subgroup of EC patients treated with the ICI pembrolizumab in combination with lenvatinib (n = 307). P values in the PFS and OS plots were calculated using a log-rank test. HRs and 95% CIs for overweight and obese patients were calculated using normal BMI as a reference.

The combination of lenvatinib with the ICI pembrolizumab is the standard-of-care treatment for a substantial proportion of patients with MMR-proficient, advanced EC who have progressed after firstline platinum-based chemotherapy (12). As more than half of our cohort received this treatment combination (Table 1), we explored whether obesity was associated with clinical outcomes with this specific treatment regimen. Survival analyses in patients who received combination lenvatinib and pembrolizumab revealed that obese and overweight patients had significantly longer PFS (overweight versus normal BMI: median 7.3 versus 5.6 months, HR 0.62, 95% CI 0.45–0.87, P = 0.0052; obese versus normal BMI: median 8.2 versus 5.6 months, HR 0.57, 95% CI 0.42–0.79, P = 0.0005) and OS (overweight versus normal BMI: median 27.7 versus 14 months, HR 0.53, 95% CI 0.35–0.79, P = 0.0020; obese versus normal BMI: median 21.1 versus 14 months, HR 0.64, 95% CI 0.45–0.92, P = 0.0144) compared with patients with normal BMI (Figure 2, C and D).

We then explored the impact of other baseline clinical variables on the PFS and OS of EC patients after treatment with ICI therapy. Similarly to what was shown with BMI, univariable Cox’s regression analysis demonstrated that specific histological types, stage at diagnosis, number of previous lines of therapy, and molecular subtype were significantly associated with changes in PFS and OS in EC patients treated with ICI (Table 2 and Table 3). Thus, we investigated whether BMI was independently associated with improved PFS and OS in our study cohort by controlling for these and other clinical variables. Multivariable Cox’s regression analysis demonstrated that baseline overweight and obese states were independently associated with improved PFS when compared with patients with normal BMI (overweight versus normal BMI: adjusted HR 0.71, 95% CI 0.54–0.93; obese versus normal BMI: adjusted HR 0.54, 95% CI 0.42–0.71) (Figure 3A). Similarly, overweight and obesity were independently associated with extended OS compared with normal BMI (overweight versus normal BMI: adjusted HR 0.64, 95% CI 0.47–0.89; obese versus normal BMI: adjusted HR 0.64, CI 95% 0.48–0.87) (Figure 3B). As expected, distinct histological types (carcinosarcoma, serous, un/dedifferentiated) and poor baseline Eastern Cooperative Oncology Group (ECOG) performance status (22) were independent predictors of worse PFS and OS. Overall, these results suggest a paradoxical association between elevated BMI and improved responses to ICI in patients with EC, further supporting BMI as an independent predictor of clinical response to ICI.

Figure 3 Multivariable Cox’s regression analysis of BMI and other clinical variables associated with response to ICI in EC patients. Forest plots of adjusted HRs and 95% CIs for patients with normal BMI (BMI 18.5–24.9 kg/m2) (reference group) compared with overweight (BMI 25–29.9 kg/m2) and obese (BMI > 30 kg/m2) for (A) PFS and (B) OS (n = 524) Analysis was adjusted for age, self-reported race, histology, checkpoint inhibitor treatment, combination therapies, baseline performance status, stage at diagnosis, prior lines of therapy, and previous pelvic radiotherapy. Endo-LG, endometrial low grade; Endo-HG, endometrial high grade; Un-/dediff, un/dedifferentiated; Len/pem, lenvatinib/pembrolizumab; Treme/durva, tremelimumab/durvalumab.

Table 2 Univariable Cox’s regression analysis for PFS in EC patients treated with ICI

Table 3 Univariable Cox’s regression analysis for OS in EC patients treated with ICI

Association between fat distribution and clinical responses to ICI in patients with EC. While BMI serves as a well-established anthropometric indicator that is positively associated with cardiometabolic disease, it is important to recognize its inability to distinguish between fat and muscle mass (23). Furthermore, in the context of cancer, BMI may not precisely capture the association between AT and responses to distinct types of therapies (24). To address this limitation and assess whether specific fat distribution could predict clinical responses in patients with EC after ICI treatment, we performed 2D measurements of SAT and VAT at the level of L3/L4, which have shown a strong correlation with abdominal fat volumes and cardiometabolic risk factors (25). Out of the total cohort, 500 patients had available baseline CT scans to assess SAT and VAT areas.

BMI correlated with both SAT (r = 0.79, P < 0.0001) and VAT areas (r = 0.71, P < 0.0001) (Supplemental Figure 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI180516DS1). We then categorized EC patients based on their median VAT (112 cm2) or SAT (270 cm2) area and examined their response to ICI, as previously performed in other studies (18). In patients with high VAT area, the median PFS after ICI was significantly prolonged compared with those with low VAT area (median 7.8 versus 5.4 months, HR 0.69, 95% CI 0.56–0.85, P = 0.0003) (Figure 4A). Furthermore, a high VAT area was associated with significantly prolonged OS compared with patients with low VAT area (median 25.9 versus 19.2 months, HR 0.73, 95% CI 0.57–0.93, P = 0.0096) (Figure 4B). In contrast, the relationship between SAT and survival outcomes was less pronounced. Among patients with EC and high SAT area, there was a numerically but not statistically significant improvement in PFS after ICI treatment compared with those with low SAT area (median 7.2 versus 5.8 months, HR 0.82, 95% CI 0.67–1.01, P = 0.06) (Figure 4C). Similarly, an elevated SAT area was numerically associated with prolonged OS compared with EC patients with a low SAT area (median 23.1 versus 19.5 months, HR 0.79, 95% CI 0.62–1, P = 0.0531) (Figure 4D). To further characterize the association between body-fat composition and clinical outcomes, we stratified VAT and SAT by quartiles. We found an incremental association between VAT area and PFS, but not OS, with patients in the highest quartile of VAT area showing a significant increase in PFS compared with patients in the lowest VAT area quartile (median 8.3 versus 5.7 months, HR 0.65, 95% CI 0.48–0.87, P = 0.004) (Supplemental Figure 2, A and B); in contrast, no association with PFS or OS was observed in the analysis of SAT area by quartiles (Supplemental Figure 2, C and D). Prior studies have suggested that the ratio between VAT and SAT could be a better predictor of cardiometabolic risk compared with VAT area measurement and BMI (26, 27). Hence, we determined the VAT/SAT ratio in our cohort and stratified patients in high and low VAT/SAT ratio according to the median (0.3723). Patients with a high VAT/SAT ratio exhibited a significant improvement in PFS (median 7.25 versus 5.5 months, HR 0.75, 95% CI 0.61–0.92, P = 0.0049), but not OS (Supplemental Figure 3, A and B). In a subgroup analysis performed in patients treated with lenvatinib and pembrolizumab (n = 296), we observed a trend toward both high VAT and SAT being associated with improved PFS, aligning with the significant results obtained in the larger cohort (Supplemental Figure 4, A–D).

Figure 4 Survival outcomes after ICI in EC stratified by VAT and SAT area. Kaplan-Meier curves for (A) PFS and (B) OS in patients with EC following ICI treatment stratified by low and high VAT area (n = 500) (low VAT area: ≤112 cm2 in blue; high VAT area: >112 cm2 in red). Kaplan-Meier curves for (C) PFS and (D) OS in patients with EC following ICI treatment stratified by low and high SAT areas (low SAT area: ≤270 cm2 in blue; high SAT area: >270 cm2 in red) (n = 500). Patients were categorized as low or high VAT/SAT based on the median SAT and VAT of the entire cohort. P values in the PFS and OS plots were calculated using a log-rank test.

To further interrogate VAT and SAT areas as independent predictors for the response to ICI in EC, we performed a multivariable Cox’s regression analysis to control for other relevant clinical variables (Supplemental Figures 5 and 6). High VAT area was independently associated with improved PFS (adjusted HR 0.73, 95% CI 0.59–0.91) following ICI treatment (Supplemental Figure 5A). High SAT was also found to be independently associated with prolonged PFS (adjusted HR 0.77, 95% CI 0.621–0.96), although this association was less profound (Supplemental Figure 6A). Neither high VAT nor high SAT was associated with OS (Supplemental Figure 5B and Supplemental Figure 6B). Overall, these results suggest that increased VAT (and to a lesser extent SAT) in obese patients may influence clinical responses to ICI in EC.

Association of BMI and clinical responses after ICI across EC molecular subtypes. Of the 524 patients in the total cohort, 437 (83%) had molecular subtyping performed using an integrated molecular-immunohistochemistry approach (28). The clinical characteristics of this subgroup of patients are shown in Supplemental Table 1. Within this cohort, 256 (59%) ECs were classified as copy number–high/TP53abnormal (CN-H/TP53abn), 97 (22%) as microsatellite instability–high (MSI-H), 81 (19%) as copy number–low/no specific molecular profile (CN-L/NSMP), and 3 (0.7%) as DNA polymerase epsilon (POLE) (Table 1 and Supplemental Table 1). Akin to previous reports (28, 29), MSI-H and POLE patients had higher PFS and OS compared with patients with CN-H/TP53abn and CN-L/NSMP in this set of EC patients treated with ICI (Supplemental Figure 7, A and B).

To determine whether BMI influenced responses to ICI across EC molecular subtypes, we built a separate multivariable Cox’s regression model in this subgroup accounting for molecular classification and clinicopathological features with n = 434 patients, excluding the POLE molecular subtype due to the small number of patients (n = 3). Overweight and obesity status remained independently associated with improved PFS (overweight versus normal BMI: adjusted HR 0.58, 95% CI 0.43–0.79; obese versus normal BMI: adjusted HR 0.53, 95% CI 0.4–0.71) and OS when compared with patients with normal BMI (overweight versus normal BMI: adjusted HR 0.5, 95% CI 0.35–0.72; obese versus normal BMI: adjusted HR 0.68, 95% CI 0.49–0.95). Additionally, ECOG performance status, specific histology types, and molecular subtype were confirmed to be independently associated with PFS and OS (Supplemental Figure 8, A and B).

We then performed an exploratory subgroup analysis by molecular subtype class. In CN-H/TP53abn EC (n = 256), obese and overweight patients had significantly prolonged PFS (overweight versus normal BMI: median 5.8 versus 4.0 months, HR 0.67, 95% CI 0.47–0.96, P = 0.0264; obese versus normal BMI: median 6.7 versus 4.0 months, HR 0.55, 95% CI 0.39–0.76, P = 0.0003) and OS (overweight versus normal BMI: median 20.9 versus 14.3 months, HR 0.5, 95% CI 0.32–0.76, P = 0.0012; obese versus normal BMI: median 21.1 versus 14.3 months, HR 0.64, 95% CI 0.45–0.94, P = 0.0193) when compared with normal BMI patients after ICI (Figure 5, A and B). Regarding body fat distribution, among CN-H/ TP53abn EC patients with available baseline CT scan (n = 249), high VAT was associated with improved PFS (median 6.86 versus 5.18 months. HR 0.68, 95% CI 0.51–0.89, P = 0.0047), but not OS (Supplemental Figure 9, A and B). High SAT was also associated with improved PFS (median 5.93 versus 5.25 months. HR 0.75, 95% CI 0.57–0.99, P = 0.0441) and OS (19.86 versus 15.96 months, HR 0.72, 95% CI 0.52–0.99, P = 0.0449) (Supplemental Figure 9, C and D). In CN-L/NSMP EC (n = 81), obese and overweight patients had a significantly prolonged PFS to ICI compared with individuals with normal BMI (overweight versus normal BMI: median 6.5 versus 4 months, HR 0.54, 95% CI 0.31–0.95, P = 0.0296; obese versus normal BMI: median 7.5 versus 4 months, HR 0.51, 95% CI 0.27–0.94, P = 0.032) (Figure 5C) with no differences in OS (Figure 5D). Body fat distribution was also assessed in CN-L/NSMP patients with available CT scan (n = 79). Patients with high VAT had a trend toward improved PFS (median 7.46 versus 4.59 months, HR 0.62 95% CI 0.38–1.01, P = 0.0525), but not OS (Supplemental Figure 10, A and B). High SAT was not associated with either improved PFS or OS (Supplemental Figure 10, C and D). Finally, no differences in PFS or OS were observed in MSI-H EC across BMI categories (n = 97) or VAT/SAT area categories (n = 90) (Figure 5, E and F, and Supplemental Figure 11, A–D). Overall, our data underscore the impact of obesity and overweight on prognosis, independently of clinicopathological and molecular factors. Moreover, our analyses suggest that these relationships are particularly profound in patients with CN-H/TP53abn EC.

Figure 5 Survival outcomes following ICI in EC patients stratified by BMI across different molecular subtypes. Kaplan-Meier curves for (A) PFS and (B) OS in patients with CN-H/TP53abn EC following ICI treatment stratified by BMI (normal: BMI 18.5–24.9 kg/m2 in blue; overweight: BMI 25–29.9 kg/m2 in red; obese: BMI >30 kg/m2 in green) (n = 256). Kaplan-Meier curves for (C) PFS and (D) OS in patients with CN-L/NSMP EC following ICI treatment stratified by BMI (n = 81). Kaplan-Meir curves for (E) PFS and (F) OS in patients with MSI-H EC following ICI treatment stratified by BMI (n = 97). P values in the OS plots were calculated using a log-rank test. HRs and 95% CIs for overweight and obese patients were calculated using normal weight as a reference.

Association between BMI and irAEs in EC patients treated with ICI. irAEs are autoimmune conditions affecting any organ in the body after ICI administration, with heterogeneous clinical presentations and poorly understood underlying biology (30). Previous studies suggest a positive association between improved clinical responses to ICI and development of irAEs (31–34). We investigated whether BMI is associated with the frequency of irAEs (assessed by Common Terminology Criteria for Adverse Events [CTCAE] version 5; https://ctep.cancer.gov/protocolDevelopment/electronic_applications/ctc.htm) after ICI treatment. In the total cohort, the rate of irAEs of any grade was 49.6%. BMI category was significantly associated with the incidence of iRAEs (P = 0.018) (Figure 6A). More specifically, obesity, but not overweight, was associated with increased odds of developing irAEs after ICI therapy (overweight versus normal BMI: OR 1.46, 95% CI 0.91–2.33; obese versus normal BMI: OR 1.87, 95% CI 1.21–2.91) (Figure 6B). We also analyzed the incidence of irAEs in patients with high versus low VAT and SAT and did not find significant differences (Supplemental Figure 12, A and B). To further characterize the link between BMI and irAEs, we stratified irAEs based on their severity (assessed by CTCAE criteria, version 5) and analyzed whether BMI, VAT area, or SAT area was positively associated with severe adverse events. No significant differences were found in the proportion of mild/moderate (G1/G2) versus severe (G3/G4/G5) irAEs when stratified by BMI category or high/low VAT and SAT (Supplemental Figure 12, C–E). There was a trend toward an association between severe irAEs and BMI categories (P = 0.0523).

Figure 6 Incidence of irAEs in EC patients after treatment with ICI stratified by BMI. (A) Percentages and absolute numbers of irAEs across BMI categories (normal: BMI 18.5–24.9 kg/m2 in blue; overweight: BMI 25–29.9 kg/m2 in red; obese: BMI >30 kg/m2 in green). Representative figure (left) and table (right) are shown. P value in the bar graph and table was calculated using χ2 test. (B) Forest plot of ORs and 95% CIs for patients with normal BMI (reference) compared with overweight and obese patients and their incidence of irAEs.

We then interrogated whether BMI influenced the incidence of distinct irAEs. In the whole cohort, thyroid irAEs were the most reported events (34% hypothyroidism and 14% hyperthyroidism) (Table 4). Next in prevalence were gastrointestinal (colitis, hepatitis, pancreatitis) (11%), skin (6%), and rheumatoid (2%) irAEs (Table 4). Other organ systems had fewer than 10 cases reported for the whole cohort (Supplemental Table 2). When stratified by BMI, obese patients had a numerically higher rate of hypothyroidism compared with those with normal BMI (normal BMI: 27%; overweight: 33%; obese 39%; P = 0.1) (Table 4); no differences in other irAE were observed across BMI categories.

Table 4 irAEs per organ system in EC patients after treatment with ICI stratified by BMI

Exploratory analysis of baseline circulating WBCs in EC patients treated with ICI. To investigate the potential mechanism behind the protective effect of overweight and obesity in patients with EC treated with ICI, we performed an exploratory analysis using the baseline levels of circulating WBCs as a proxy for systemic inflammation. All the patients in our cohort (n = 524) had a baseline WBC count and neutrophil count (before ICI treatment), whereas 451 had baseline lymphocyte counts. We found that there were no differences between numbers of WBCs and neutrophils across BMI categories (Figure 7, A and B). In contrast, we found that there was a higher number of absolute lymphocytes in overweight and obese patients with EC before ICI treatment (Figure 7C). We then calculated the neutrophil-to-lymphocyte ratio (NLR), which has been proposed as a surrogate marker of inflammation status and adaptive immune surveillance (35). Furthermore, low NLR has been associated with improved outcomes to ICI in pan-cancer cohorts (35). There was a significant difference in NLR across BMI categories (P = 0.0339); overweight patients had a significantly lower NLR compared with normal BMI (P = 0.0118), with no differences found between obese and normal BMI categories (Figure 7D). These data point toward a potential role of circulating immune cells in mediating the association between elevated BMI and improved clinical outcomes in EC patients after ICI therapy.