Myasthenia gravis: the future is here

Substantial advancements in understanding MG pathophysiology have led to growing recognition of various mechanisms contributing to disease development in different patient groups. The clinical categories of ocular and generalized MG can be divided further based on autoantibody status, age, and thymic pathology (Table 1). Those who test positive for AChR antibodies are subdivided into early-onset and late-onset groups, typically distinguished by onset before or after 45–50 years of age (61). Uniformly, MG is an antibody-mediated disease, with B cells requiring T cell help; increasing appreciation of fundamental dysregulation of T cell function leading to compromised immune checkpoints highlights autoreactive B cells as a driver of pathology (Figure 3) (62–64). Cytokine signals support MG pathology (Figure 4). The pathophysiology of each of the subgroups is elaborated upon below.

Figure 3 Cytokine network and cells involved in the pathogenesis and immunoregulation of AChR antibody MG. Th1 cytokines stimulate production of IgG subclasses that bind and activate complement effectively, whereas Th2 cytokines stimulate the production of Ig classes and IgG subclasses that do not. See text for details. AChRs are presented to naive T cells via antigen-presenting cells (APCs), leading to production of IL-23 and IL-17 that contributes to tissue inflammation in the MG thymus. Increased levels of Th1 cytokines (IFN-γ) promote the T follicular helper (Tfh) cell interaction with the recruited B cells. Th17 proinflammatory cytokine levels (IL-17) promote differentiation of B cells into antibody-secreting cells and production of complement-fixing antibodies. Tfh cells secrete IL-21, which promotes plasma cell differentiation. Tregs modulate proinflammatory responses by secreting antiinflammatory cytokines to suppress T cell and B cell responses. Dysfunction in circulating and thymic Tregs is associated with MG pathogenesis.

Figure 4 Thymic pathology associated early-onset MG. The thymus is the organ of T cell maturation and establishment of central tolerance. Self-peptides are presented by medullary thymic epithelial cells (mTECs). Self-reactive T cells undergo apoptosis or are controlled by Tregs; however, suppressor functions of thymic Tregs are impaired in MG. Type I and II IFN induction in the thymus promotes expression of AChR, cytokines, and chemokines by thymic epithelial cells. Increased expression of IL-17 and IL-23 promotes expansion of Th1/Th17 cells. High endothelial venules (HEVs) and secretion of CCL21 and CXCL13 facilitate recruitment of B cells and ectopic germinal center formation associated with thymic hyperplasia. In the germinal center, B cells undergo somatic hypermutation, affinity maturation, and selection, processes that are implicated in development of AChR+ long-lived plasma cells. Anti-AChR–producing plasma cells exit the germinal center and migrate to the bone marrow. fDC, follicular DC.

Table 1 Major subgroups of myasthenia gravis

Early-onset myasthenia. The best-characterized form of MG is in patients younger than 50 years, as investigators have taken advantage of evaluation of the pathological thymus after its surgical removal. Transcriptional profiling of RNA and miRNA has found a proinflammatory signature (65, 66) with elevations of various cytokines, including IFN-β, IL-17, IFN-II, TGF-β, and others, which support autoreactive B cell development (Figure 3) (67). Patients with early- and late-onset MG have elevated miRNA-150-5p and miRNA-21-5p in serum. Both miRNAs are decreased with immunotherapy, and thymectomy reduces levels of miRNA-150-5p in circulation (68). The thymus of early-onset patients demonstrates follicular hyperplasia manifesting as an increase in lymphoid follicles and perivascular spaces (Figure 4) (69). B cell infiltration and germinal center formation is associated with overexpression of CXCL13, CCL21, and B cell–activating factor (BAFF) in thymic epithelial cells (70, 71). Increased numbers of high endothelial venules around germinal centers in the hyperplastic thymus indicate active trafficking of lymphocytes (70, 72). IFN-β, a cytokine signature associated with the MG thymus, has been shown to induce the production of these chemokines by thymic epithelial cells in vitro (70).

While the thymic cortex appears normal in early-onset MG, the medullary areas are increased in size with lymphoid follicles and diffuse B cell infiltrates with AChR antibody–producing cells (Figure 3). The MG thymus also has muscle-like cells and thymic epithelial cells that express AChR-like proteins. A deficiency of intrinsic complement regulatory proteins is appreciated in these cells, with evidence of complement protein deposition on their cell surface. These observations have led to the hypothesis that ongoing complement attack of myoid and epithelial cells promotes germinal center formation (73). Some have hypothesized that a deficiency of macrophages leads to impaired removal of necrotic thymomcytes, promoting the proinflammatory environment (74). This would lead to activation of other self-reactive CD4+ cells by antigen-presenting cells with epitopes derived from the injured tissue, causing further tissue destruction and sensitization of CD4+ cells to an increasingly larger repertoire of tissue epitopes and antigens (“epitope spreading”) (75). Thymocytes produce AChR antibodies, as do circulating plasma cells (76). All these observations support the pathological thymus as the originating site of autoreactivity in early-onset MG, but once initiated, the autoimmune process remains active despite removal of the thymus. Circulating AChR antibody, thymus-derived B cells (77), and autoreactive T cells remain, with many patients continuing to show clinical signs of disease (78).

Much like other autoimmune conditions, a genetic predisposition contributes to development, with twin and family studies consistently demonstrating elevated prevalence rates of MG and other autoimmune disorders (79, 80). Association of HLA A1-B8 and DR3-DQ2 (AH8.1), which is shared with many autoimmune diseases, has been appreciated for decades for early-onset MG in White populations (81, 82). Strong associations for early-onset MG are appreciated for SNPs in S100P, GAB2, NFKBIA, TNFAIP3, and PPP1R15A genes. Pathway analysis combining several GWAS support a particular signature of genes associated with the innate immune system and therefore supporting mechanisms common to response to viral infections (83).

Viral infection has been posited for decades to be a contributor to MG, with thus far limited support. Contradictory studies exist for the presence of Epstein-Barr virus existence in the MG thymus (84, 85). No evidence suggests other infectious agents to be associated with MG (86). Release of double-stranded DNA from necrotic macrophages may trigger the inflammatory and subsequent autoimmune reaction in the hyperplastic thymus (74). Expression profiling of the thymus supports dysregulated apoptotic pathways (65). A global propensity for increased cell death does not occur in MG thymus, as the antiapoptotic protein is increased (65).

Late-onset MG. The frequency of autoimmune disorders increases with age (87), and therefore, late-onset MG pathogenesis will likely share mechanisms with other later-onset autoimmune disorders (88). Late-onset MG affects men at a slightly higher frequency than women and is characterized by thymic atrophy and the presence of antibodies against titin and ryanodine receptor. Based on GWAS investigations, a clear genetic distinction is appreciated among patients above or below the age of 45–50 years, with consistent identification of SNPs associated with CTLA-4, PTPN22, and TNFRSF11 (61, 83, 89). Each of these genes plays a role in T cell tolerance. Additional analysis focused on CTLA-4 supported that polymorphisms in regulatory regions of CTLA-4 would reduce the expression level of this critical immune checkpoint. A polymorphism in the regulatory region of the α subunit of the AChR was also found (61). Altered expression of the autoantigen AChR suggests two mechanisms for disease susceptibility: (a) aberrant AChR expression promotes a breakdown in tolerance in concert with age-related enhanced autoimmunity or (b) altered expression on the postsynaptic surface could make patients more susceptible to compromised neuromuscular transmission as they age.

Late-onset MG occurs in the context of immune system aging, which is associated with reduced ability to fight infections, reduced response to immunization, increased risk of cancer, and increased rates of autoimmunity (87, 90). Normal or accelerated biological aging in patients may combine with other factors to stimulate MG. From the first year of life the thymus begins to involute, with significant atrophy having developed by the age cut-off for late-onset MG, and the thymi of normal elderly and late-onset MG show no definitive differences; however, this does not eliminate the potential for functional differences. In the MGTX trial (which included thymectomy in both early- and late-onset MG), there were no differences in patient thymi across age groups with regards to germinal center counts, and treatment response did not correlate with thymic hyperplasia (68, 91).

Thymoma-associated MG. Approximately 10% of patients with MG, nearly all of whom have AChR antibodies, have a paraneoplastic form of the disease triggered by the thymoma. About one-half to two-thirds of patients with thymoma have an autoimmune disease, predominantly MG, which may occur as the presenting symptom of the tumor or may develop after resection. Thymomas differ in cellular composition, and those with predominance of immature lymphocytic components are most likely to be associated with autoimmune diseases (92). The autoimmune regulatory protein AIRE, which is responsible for expression of self-epitopes to allow for negative selection of autoreactive T cells, is absent in close to all thymomas irrespective of the presence of MG (78). Thymomas from patients with MG express fragments of muscle protein epitopes expressed in a subset of medullary thymic epithelial cells (93), which accounts for the expression of autoantibodies against not only AChR, but also titin and the ryanodine receptor as well as neurofilament protein (93). Development of MG requires the generation of autoreactive T cells within the tumor and subsequent exit of these T cells to the periphery and is further associated with a reduction of Tregs (94, 95). Gain-of-function mutations in CTLA4 and PTNP22 are observed in thymoma-associated MG (96, 97), likely leading to a loss of negative selection and suggesting common pathophysiological pathways with late-onset MG. With egress of autoreactive T cells, MG would be maintained by mechanisms independent of the tumor. Even with tumor resection, a threshold of pathogenic AChR antibody production would need to occur to manifest clinically. Such a scenario is consistent with patients developing MG years after tumor removal and the presence of AChR antibody in the sera of patients without manifest disease. A single-cell sequencing study of MG thymoma demonstrated all required cells and signaling molecules to promote autoreactive B cell formation (92, 93). Transcriptional profiling studies have identified divergent mechanisms of MG development based on the type of thymoma (98).

Immune checkpoint inhibitor MG. The development of immune checkpoint inhibitors (ICIs) has led to dramatic benefits for patients with treatment-resistant malignancy, but the unrestrained activation of the immune system has led to de novo induction or worsening of autoimmune disorders in at least 20% of patients depending on the agent and neoplasm (99, 100). ICI MG also differs markedly from other forms of MG (Table 1). Inhibitors of CTLA-4 and PD-1 induce MG, at times in apparent isolation but frequently in association with myositis, which also occurs in thymoma-associated MG but is otherwise not seen in early- or late-onset MG. The most extensive evaluation of ICI therapy–producing MG to date was a retrospective evaluation of 65 patients, a subgroup comprising less than one-quarter of patients treated with ICIs (101). The median age of the subgroup was 73 years, with two-thirds being men. At least one-third of patients in the subgroup had coincident myositis. Two-thirds of patients had elevated AChR and striated muscle antibodies (101). In toto, the data support fundamental clinical and pathophysiological differences in ICI-related MG compared with other forms of MG.

Anti–CTLA-4 drugs likely activate existing self-reactive T cell clones with concomitant suppression of T regulatory responses and stimulation of B cell response (102). Humans normally harbor self-reactive T cells (103), and therefore, presumably CTLA-4 inhibition activates existing autoreactive T cells, which drive development of autoantibodies. This mechanism would explain why ICI MG can occur in combination with myositis with expression of antibodies against multiple epitopes. However, some patients with clinical and electrophysiological evidence of MG do not have antibodies, which suggests similarities to seronegative MG. In contrast to CTLA-4–targeted drugs, PD-1 inhibitors cause expansion of T cell clones within the neoplasm, and therefore, autoreactive T cells may develop as part of the immune attack on tumor antigens.

Ocular myasthenia. This subgroup is clinically defined by manifestations restricted to the ocular muscles for its entire course (104). About one-half of patients have no detectable autoantibodies, by conventional assays, but performing cell-based assays, including those with a mix of fetal and adult AChR isoforms, increases their identification (105, 106). Ocular myasthenia with MuSK antibodies or thymoma is extremely uncommon. CD4+ T cells from individual patients with ocular myasthenia rarely recognize all the AChR subunits, even among patients with a long duration of disease, suggesting limited pathophysiological progression (107). Thymectomy, when performed, has identified thymic hyperplasia as well as atrophy (108). Higher rates of ocular myasthenia are appreciated in older American and Japanese populations (109, 110), while a study in China found higher rates of ocular myasthenia in children (111), with differential susceptibility based on HLA-DQA1/DQB1 haplotypes (112). Environmental factors were suggested based on latitudinal variation in ocular myasthenia frequency (113). The miRNA 30-e-5P is a potential biomarker to predict generalization of ocular MG to widespread MG (114), but how it relates to disease pathology is not known.

MuSK myasthenia. Several lines of evidence demonstrate that MuSK MG is a distinct disease from AChR MG (9). The observation of predominant IgG4 antibodies in patients with MuSK MG is indicative of immune response that corresponds with the IgG4 autoimmune diseases (9) and the antiinflammatory properties of the IgG4 that include the inability to activate complement. Moreover, at the NMJ, MuSK antibodies create a pathophysiological disruption of synaptic clustering compared with destruction of the synapse by complement with AChR antibodies (115). The thymus is normal (116), and thymectomy does not benefit patients with MuSK with MG (117). HLA-DRB1*14 and HLA-DQB1*05 are associated with MuSK MG, and there is a limited set of TCR VJ rearrangements (9). Finally, the response of MuSK MG versus AChR MG to CD20 depletion (118) strongly suggests that the circulating lymphocytes differ, with MuSK antibody production requiring the differentiation of B cells into plasmablasts versus AChR antibody secretion by long-lived plasma cells (119). The immunological environments that create these antibodies remain unclear.

Other autoantigens. Observations of thymus changes in patients with early-onset MG, such as hyperplastic medullary epithelial cells, germinal centers, and complement deposition, are also appreciated in thymus of some seronegative patients (73).

Generally, seronegative patients have had variable thymus pathology, but one study did suggest an inflammatory signature of the thymus in seronegative patients (73).