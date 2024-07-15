Targeting apoptotic pathways for cancer therapy

ISR is a conserved signaling pathway in eukaryotic cells that is activated in response to a range of physiological changes and different pathological conditions. ER stress, amino acid deprivation, glucose deprivation, heme downregulation, and viral infection all constitute stressful stimuli that activate the ISR phosphorylation of the α subunit of eukaryotic translation initiation factor 2 (eIF2α) at serine 51. In mammalian cells, this is catalyzed by a family of four serine/threonine (S/T) eIF2α kinases (PERK, GCN2, PKR, and HRI) that are activated by distinct stress stimuli. We will focus on proteasome inhibitors and imipridones, which activate PERK and HRI, respectively (Figure 4). eIF2α phosphorylation causes reduction in global protein synthesis while allowing the translation of selected genes including ATF4, a basic leucine zipper (bZIP) transcription factor belonging to the ATF/CREB family (112). ATF4 regulates expression of its target genes to help cell survival and recovery. Cancer cells may elevate the protective effects of the ISR to facilitate survival during conditions of stress associated with rapid growth, proliferation, and hypoxia and to evade programmed cell death. However, if the cellular stress is severe, either in intensity or in duration, ATF4 regulates the expression of another set of genes to execute cell death (113–115) (Figure 4).

Figure 4 Targeting the ISR and overcoming resistance mechanisms. From top left: in the cell death pathway of the ISR, ATF4 induction can be achieved by eIF2α kinase activators, such as bortezomib, carfilzomib, and imipridones (gray boxes). ATF4 directly or indirectly through the induction of transcriptional factors CHOH or ATF3 regulates the expression of proapoptotic genes, such as DR5, PUMA, NOXA and BIM, which promotes cell apoptosis (lower right). Resistance mechanisms include movement of the PUP-HDAC6-dynein complex to aggresome along the microtubule (upper right). The aggresome is ultimately degraded in lysosomes. Additionally, ER stress induced by the proteasome inhibitors can also promote HDAC4 binding to ATF4 to prevent its nuclear translocation and inhibit ATF4 transcriptional activity.

ATF4 is a key effector of cell fate in response to the ISR. When ATF4 is not bound to its DNA target, it exists as a monomer (116). ATF4 can interact with bZIP or AP-1 transcription factors to form heterodimers. Transcriptional selectivity of ATF4 is modulated by the formation of heterodimers with CHOP or ATF3, both of which are transcriptional targets of ATF4. For example, interactions with ATF3 enhance cellular efforts to reestablish homeostasis, while interactions with CHOP promote cell apoptosis (117, 118) or autophagy (119).

One of the best studied mechanisms of ISR-induced cell apoptosis is through ATF4-mediated activation of CHOP. CHOP is a transcription factor belonging to the bZIP family. CHOP induces apoptosis by upregulating BIM, PUMA, NOXA, and DR5, affecting both the intrinsic and extrinsic pathways (113, 114). ATF4 itself can promote apoptosis by directly upregulating NOXA and PUMA expression, leading to cancer cell apoptosis (75, 120, 121). Also, ATF4 promotes XIAP protein degradation through the ubiquitin-proteasome system, ensuring apoptosis together with CHOP upregulation (122). CHOP-ATF3 heterodimers can increase the transcription of DR5, thus promoting apoptosis (123). ATF4-CHOP heterodimers regulate the expression of proapoptotic genes such as PUMA, NOXA, and APAF1 (124, 125).

ONC201

ONC201 is a first-in-class imipridone compound that has emerged as a promising drug candidate for treating a diverse range of solid and hematologic cancers (126). The drug was originally discovered as a TRAIL-inducing compound (TIC10) in a chemical library screen and was shown to inhibit cancer cell viability (127). The most well-characterized imipridones include ONC201, ONC206, and ONC212. ONC201 exhibits cytotoxicity across a spectrum of preclinical cancer models and has entered phase 1 and 2 clinical trials for treating patients with leukemia, lymphoma and colon, prostate, breast, and CNS tumors (126). ONC201 has demonstrated a favorable safety profile and encouraging antitumor activity in patients with advanced treatment-refractory solid tumors (128). In addition, ONC201 demonstrates CNS tumor penetration and encouraging response rates in a subset of both adult and pediatric brain cancer patients with H3K27M-mutant diffuse midline glioma (DMG) (129–132). The encouraging preliminary clinical activity in DMG led to an ongoing international, randomized phase III trial with ONC201 for the treatment of newly diagnosed H3 K27M–mutant diffuse glioma following completion of radiotherapy (NCT05580562). Another trial is investigating ONC206 in adults with recurrent primary CNS tumors (NCT04732065) (Table 2).

As mentioned above, ONC201 was originally called TRAIL-inducing compound 10 (TIC10) and was later discovered to activate the ISR, causing cell death through upregulation of the TRAIL/DR5 extrinsic pathway and ATF4 (127, 133). Studies have indicated multiple pathways as putative mechanisms, including dopamine receptor antagonism, activation of the TRAIL-mediated extrinsic pathway, and regulation of the ISR. Here, we focus on the ISR-mediated effects of imipridones. In an effort to search for the direct targets of imipridones, ONC201 and ONC212 were found to act as potent activators of caseinolytic mitochondrial matrix peptidase proteolytic subunit (ClpP) (134, 135). ClpP localizes to the mitochondrial matrix and is essential for homeostasis of mitochondrial proteins. ClpP activity is tightly regulated by ClpX, which specifically recognizes and unfolds its substrates, then feeds them into ClpP’s proteolytic chamber for degradation (136) (Figure 4).

The crystal structure of the ONC201-ClpP complex indicates that ONC201 binds to the hydrophobic pockets between adjacent ClpP subunits. This binding disrupts the protein-protein interaction between ClpP and ClpX and induces opening of ClpP’s axial entrance pore, which is normally opened by ClpX. ONC201 causes ClpP’s entrance pore radius to enlarge from 12 to 17Å. As a result, ONC201 activates ClpP in the absence of ClpX (134, 135). Activated ClpP cleaves many mitochondrial proteins, including those required for oxidative phosphorylation, resulting in mitochondrial stress, leading to activation of the ISR and ATF4 upregulation (134, 135) (Figure 4). But the mechanism connecting ClpP activation to ATF4 upregulation still is unknown. The ONC201 analog, ONC212, has a highly electronegative p-CF3 benzyl substituent that extends into ClpP’s apolar pocket and enhances affinity with the protease (135). That enhanced affinity is consistent with the observation that ONC212 is about 10-fold more potent than ONC201.

Imipridone treatment induces gene-expression profiles consistent with ISR activation, mainly by upregulating the expression of ATF4 (133) Interestingly, imipridones can activate either the typical or atypical ISR in a cell type–specific way. Typical ISR pathway activation is observed in preclinical models of AML (137), colorectal (133), and breast (138) cancer. In contrast, in mantle cell lymphoma (MCL) (137) and cutaneous T cell lymphoma (CTCL) (139), imipridone treatment activates ATF4 through an atypical, phospho-eIF2α–independent manner. The mechanisms of atypical ISR activation also remain elusive.

Bortezomib and carfilzomib

The proteasome is a large protease complex that degrades many cellular proteins via a ubiquitin-dependent system (140, 141). MM is an incurable clonal B cell malignancy characterized by the accumulation of terminally differentiated, antibody-producing plasma cells in the bone marrow (142). Bortezomib was the first-in-class compound to be approved by the FDA for MM and is a cornerstone of antimyeloma therapy (143, 144). Carfilzomib is a second-generation proteasome inhibitor with an improved efficacy and safety profile compared with bortezomib (145) (Table 2).

Bortezomib is a reversible inhibitor of the proteasome with a peptide-like backbone and boronated group. In contrast, carfilzomib is an irreversible proteasome inhibitor that contains an epoxyketone as an active group (145). Inhibition of the proteasome leads to the accumulation of polyubiquitinated misfolded or unfolded proteins (PUMUP), which leads to ER stress and upregulation of ATF4 through the ISR. Thus, ATF4-mediated apoptosis is an important mechanism of proteasome inhibitors (146, 147) (Figure 4). However, acquired or secondary resistance consistently emerges in patients who initially respond to proteasome inhibitors (148). Two resistance mechanisms have been identified (Figure 4). Inhibition of the proteasome promotes the degradation of unfolded and misfolded proteins through the aggresome pathway, which relieves the accumulation of unwanted proteins and the ISR (146, 149). Polyubiquitinated proteins (PUPs) in association with HDAC6 bind to dynein motor protein. The PUP-HDAC6-dynein complex moves to the aggresome along the microtubule. Aggresome formation ultimately induces autophagic clearance, which terminates in lysosomal degradation (146, 149). Therefore, the dual inhibition of HDAC6 and the proteasome triggers dramatic and prolonged accumulation of unwanted proteins and induces apoptosis in resistant myeloma cells (RPMI-8226v10r, Kas6v10r, RPMI-LR5, and RPMI-Dox40) (146, 150, 151). ER stress induced by proteasome inhibitors can also promote HDAC4 binding to ATF4 to prevent its nuclear translocation, hence inhibiting ATF4 transcriptional activity and leading to cells resistant to bortezomib or carfilzomib treatments (151–153). Dual inhibition of HDAC4 and proteasome synergistically activates ATF4-mediated cell apoptosis (152–154).

PG3-Oc and CB002 preclinical development

The third approach mentioned above aims at restoring expression of proapoptotic p53 target genes in a p53-independent way in p53-deficient tumors. These approaches may be broadly applicable, as WT p53, p53-deleted, and p53-mutated tumors could all be targeted. Compound PG3-Oc is an analogue of the natural product prodigiosin, and it triggers ISR and leads to activation of ATF4 (Figure 4). ATF4 regulates the expression of a subset of p53 target genes in p53-deficient HCT116–/– and p53-mutated HT29 cells, including PUMA, DR5, NOXA, and CDKN1A (encoding p21). Among them, PUMA plays an important role in mediating cancer cell apoptosis (75).

CB002 and its derivatives are xanthine analogs. They induce ISR and ATF4-mediated expression of NOXA and DR5 (Figure 4). NOXA is responsible for cell apoptosis (74). Transcriptomic and proteomic analyses show that PG3-Oc and CB002 upregulate transcriptomes and proteomes that overlap with the p53 target gene database. Importantly, the overlapping gene sets contain typical p53 target genes that regulate cell cycle and apoptosis as mentioned above. Although p53 and ATF4 generally control different genes, they converge on a set of common transcriptional targets related to apoptosis. A recent paper studied shared gene targets of ATF4 and p53 transcriptional networks (155). Authors report that the p53 and ISR pathways converge to independently regulate common metabolic and proapoptotic genes. They demonstrate that these targets require p53 during DNA-damage response, but not during the ISR. In contrast, ATF4 is required during the ISR and is dispensable under p53-activating conditions (155). These results provide a rationale for combined treatments of DNA-damaging drugs or MDM2 inhibitors with ISR inducers to achieve synergistic antitumor effects in WT p53 tumors. Andrysik et al. reported that inhibition of the phosphatase PPM1D led to activation of ATF4 through ISR (156). Nelfinavir is an inhibitor of HIV-1 protease and a robust ISR inducer (157). PPM1D inhibitor or nelfinavir synergized with MDM2 inhibitors to amplify expression of some p53 targets and synergistically increase cell death in vitro and in HCT116 tumor xenografts (156).