Therapeutic vaccines for herpesviruses

Using lessons learned from therapy with virus-specific T cells, one might choose the same epitopes used to generate these cells as target epitopes for CMV and EBV therapeutic vaccines. Posoleucel T cells target CMV immediate-early 1 (IE1) and the pp65 tegument proteins, EBV IE BZLF1, and the EBNA1 and LMP2 latency proteins.

Several approaches have been used to select targets for therapeutic herpesvirus vaccines (Table 2). The first approach is to identify viral proteins that are frequently recognized as T cell targets in most individuals. An early study showed that the most frequent targets of HSV-2–specific CD8+ T cells in peripheral blood were (in descending order) UL39 (large subunit of ribonucleotide reductase), UL25 capsid protein, glycoprotein B (gB), IE protein ICP0, and tegument proteins (UL46 and UL47) (14). HSV glycoproteins (gD, gB), tegument, and IE proteins have been the major focus for HSV therapeutic candidate vaccines (Figure 1A). A similar study for CMV showed that the most frequent targets for virus-specific CD8+ T cells were (in descending order) UL48 and pp65 tegument proteins and IE1 and IE2 proteins, while the most common targets for CD4+ T cells were (in descending order) gB, pp65, the UL86 capsid protein, the UL99 tegument protein, and IE2 protein (15). pp65, IE1 and IE2 proteins, and gB have been the principal immunogens used in recent therapeutic trials of CMV vaccines (Figure 1B). Studies for EBV showed that the most common targets for CD8 cells are IE proteins BZLF1 and BRLF1, BMRF1 protein (a component of the polymerase), and the EBNA3 latency protein (16). The most common targets for EBV CD4 cells are the EBNA1, EBNA2, and EBNA3 latency proteins. EBNA1 and LMP2 have been the major targets for therapeutic EBV vaccines (Figure 1C).

Figure 1 Viral components for a therapeutic vaccine on infected cells. (A) Herpes simplex virus– (glycoprotein D [gD], gB, immediate-early [IE] ICP4, UL46, and UL49 tegument proteins), (B) CMV- (IE1, IE2, pp65 tegument protein, gB), and (C) EBV-infected cells (IE BZLF1 protein, LMP2, EBNA1). Proteins are shown based on their location in infected cells, but viral peptides are presented on the surface of the cells with MHC class I or II.

Table 2 Options for selection of viral targets for therapeutic vaccines

Another approach is to look at T cell targets in persons who are immune seronegative. These individuals have been exposed to the virus and have T cell responses to viral proteins, but they have not been infected, since they do not have antibody to the virus and do not have detectable virus in the blood or secretions. Immune seronegative persons been described in persons exposed to HIV (17), HSV (18, 19), and EBV (20) but who were not infected. At present it is uncertain if immune seronegative persons are actually protected from infection and, if so, how long such protection lasts. The most common targets for HSV-specific T cells in immune seronegative persons in one study were UL39, followed by IE ICP4 and ICP0 proteins, and UL29 (the major DNA-binding protein) (18).

Additional analyses have been performed for HSV, studying persons who differ in the frequency of symptomatic reactivations; similar analyses have not been performed with CMV and EBV because reactivation is nearly always asymptomatic in healthy persons. A better understanding of why some persons have only asymptomatic HSV reactivations, while others have frequent symptomatic reactivations, may provide important clues for developing HSV therapeutic vaccines. A combination of analyses of T cell responses to HSV-2 proteins included (a) overall frequency of T cell responses in seropositive persons, (b) responses in infected persons who were asymptomatic versus symptomatic, (c) responses that were higher in immune seronegative versus symptomatic persons, and (d) responses that were higher in protected versus unprotected persons (based on their ability to resist infection after known exposure, have asymptomatic infection, or not to have recurrent disease) (19). Using these analyses, the HSV proteins most often targeted by both CD4+ and CD8+ T cells were ICP4, UL2 (uracil DNA glycosylase), UL11 (a tegument protein), and UL40 (the small subunit of the ribonucleotide kinase). The preponderance of viral proteins that target IE and tegument proteins may reflect their early expression during infection or their presence in virions that infect the cells, resulting in their exposure to T cells before viral immune evasion molecules can block recognition of viral proteins.

Another approach for therapeutic vaccines is to target immune evasion molecules. As noted above, many herpesviruses encode proteins that inhibit immune responses. An HSV mRNA vaccine, which encodes gE and gC, that inhibits antibody and complement activity, respectively, is in a phase I clinical trial (21) (ClinicalTrials.gov NCT05432583).

In addition to virus-specific T cells, antibody effector functions may also be important for killing virus-infected cells (Table 3). ADCC, complement-mediated cellular cytotoxicity, and antibody-dependent cellular phagocytosis may contribute to killing of herpesvirus-infected cells in addition to T cells (22). At present, it is uncertain what the relative contribution of antibody effector functions might be compared with virus-specific T cells in preventing virus reactivation.