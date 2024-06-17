Epigenetic regulation of tumor immunity

Although many patients with cancer benefit from ICIs, their antitumor efficacy can be limited by the immunosuppressive TME (1). Insufficient CD8+ T cell infiltration, low PD-L1 expression in cancer cells, and downregulation of major histocompatibility class I (MHC-I) antigen processing and presentation result in a “cold” (immunological ignorance) TME that typically does not respond to ICI therapy (16, 35, 36). These cold tumor properties are associated with epigenetic alterations in cancer cells (27, 37–39). Specifically, these epigenetic alterations suppress the proliferation and activation of T cells and promote the infiltration and immunosuppressive activation of macrophages, MDSCs, and neutrophils by upregulating the expression and secretion of various cytokines and factors (40–42), resulting in immunosuppression and tumor progression in a context-dependent manner (40, 43).

Cancer cell epigenetics affect T cell biology. Cancer cells are more easily adapted to the dynamic TME than normal cells because of their epigenetic instability (12, 14, 15, 44). Increasing evidence shows that cancer cell amplification of epigenetic regulators (e.g., H3K36 methyltransferase NSD1, H3K9 methyltransferase SETDB1, histone deacetylase HDAC8, and H3K4 mono-methyltransferase MLL4) is associated with immune modulation (26, 37, 45, 46). These histone-modifying enzymes profoundly regulate cancer cell biology to reshape the immune landscape. In context of cancer cell and T cell crosstalk, SETDB1 mediates intrinsic immunogenicity of cancer cells by catalyzing H3K9 trimethylation and repressing IFN genes (45); HDAC8 in hepatocellular carcinoma cells inhibits CD8+ T cell infiltration by reducing H3K27 acetylation and silencing chemokine gene CCL4 (26); and MLL3 and MLL4 ablation in cancer cells promotes CD8+ T cell activation and cytotoxicity by decreasing H3K4me1 and H3K27ac marks and inhibiting GSDMD expression (46). Together, cancer cells may take advantage of epigenetics to avoid T cell–mediated immune surveillance (Figure 1).

Figure 1 Epigenetic modulations in cancer cells regulate T cell biology. Under selective pressure in the tumor microenvironment (TME), cancer cells exhibit high epigenetic heterogeneity. Aberrant expression of epigenetic enzymes (e.g., SETDB1, HDAC8, and MML4) in cancer cells regulate the expression of immunomodulatory genes (e.g., IFN genes, CCL4, and GSDMD) by catalyzing their classical substrates (e.g., H3K9, H3K27, and H3K4), which, in turn, affect the infiltration, activation, and cytotoxic function of T cells in the TME. Additionally, epigenetic regulators (e.g., KDM5B and KDM5D) in cancer cells also affect T cell antitumor immunity through noncanonical functions. Cancer cells take advantage of these epigenetic modulations to avoid CD8+ T cell surveillance, resulting in adaptive clonal expansion. Ac, acetyl group; CCL4, chemokine ligands 4; DNMT1/3a, DNA methyltransferases1/3a; GSDMD, gasdermin D; HDAC8, histone deacetylase 8; KDM5B/D, lysine demethylase 5B/D; Me, methyl group; MLL4, mixed-lineage leukemia 4; MMVL30, virus-like 30S; SETDB1, SET domain bifurcated histone lysine methyltransferase 1; TAP1/2, transporter associated with antigen processing 1/2.

In contrast to genetic alterations, chromatin-modifying enzymes can target a wide range of domains through thousands of discrete accessible chromatin regions for regulating T cell infiltration and activation (35, 36, 38, 45, 47). SETDB1 is one of such enzymes that exhibits aberrant activity in cancer cells. Amplification of SETDB1 is associated with segmental duplication events in repression domains of cancer cells that are enriched for immune gene clusters (e.g., IFN gene, Fcγ receptor gene, and ULBP1/RAET1 family gene clusters). Setdb1 knockout in lung cancer cells or melanoma cells reduces H3K9me3 marks, where about one-third of segmental duplications are enriched for immune-related genes (45). As such, a discrete single epigenetic modification in cancer cells can impact multiple immune-related processes simultaneously (36, 45). Recent advances with CRISPR screening improve the feasibility of identifying vital epigenetic regulators (e.g., MLL4 and SETDB1) that mediate the interplay between cancer cells and T cells (36, 45, 46, 48). scRNA-Seq has also emerged as a powerful technique for evaluating and validating the effect of epigenetic regulators in shaping the immune landscape (49). With the help of this approach, SETDB1 has been identified in lung carcinoma cells that can regulate CD8+ T cell infiltration and recognition and MHC-I presentation (45).

Epigenetic regulators can also mediate tumor immunity independent of their catalytic activity (Figure 1) (50). Lysine-specific demethylase 5B (KDM5B) is such an example (50). Deletion of Kdm5b in melanoma cells extends the survival of tumor-bearing mice and increases CD8+ T cell infiltration into the TME. Mechanistically, KDM5B represses endogenous retroelements (e.g., MMVL30) by recruiting H3K9 methyltransferase SETDB1. Reexpression of either wild-type KDM5B or catalytically inactive KDM5B in Kdm5b–/– melanoma cells rescues this phenotype (50). Similarly, KDM5D, located on the Y chromosome, has been found to be a critical epigenetic regulator for inhibiting MHC-I antigen presentation in male colon cancer through a demethylase-independent manner (51). In metastatic cancer cells, KDM5D interacts with the Sin3-HDAC1/2 complex to escape CD8+ T cell–mediated tumor killing by downregulating H3K27ac and superenhancer activity (51). Given that certain epigenetic regulators are specifically encoded by X or Y chromosome genes, or regulated by sex hormones (e.g., androgen/pY-SREBF1/H2A-K130ac signaling), these regulators may dictate sex differences in controlling T cell biology in tumors (51, 52).

Cancer cell epigenetics regulate macrophage biology. Macrophages are one of the most prominent immune cell populations in tumors across cancer types (53). The density of tumor-associated macrophages (TAMs) is highly correlated with tumor progression and patient survival (53–58). Although many studies have focused on elucidating the relationship between cancer cell genetic alterations (e.g., mutation and deletion of IDH, PTEN, TP53, NF1, and RB1) and TAM biology (59–62), recent findings suggest that epigenetic reprogramming also regulates the biology (e.g., infiltration and immunosuppressive polarization) of TAMs (20, 57). Mechanistically, epigenetic regulators directly modulate the expression of soluble factors (e.g., cytokines and chemokines), which are responsible for TAM recruitment and immunosuppression (Figure 2). Acetyl-lysine reader CECR2 is such an example that can promote macrophage immunosuppressive polarization by increasing chromatin accessibility and the expression of CSF1, CSF2, CSF3, and CXCL1 (56). CLOCK has been identified as another epigenetic regulator highly expressed in glioblastoma stem cells, which promotes microglia infiltration and immunosuppressive polarization by transcriptionally upregulating chemokines OLFML3 and LGMN (63, 64).

Figure 2 Epigenetic modulations in cancer cells regulate the biology of macrophages, MDSCs, and neutrophils. Epigenetic alterations in cancer cells lead to secretion of various cytokines, chemokines, and factors into the TME. Mechanistically, certain epigenetic modulations (e.g., chromatin remodeling and superenhancer formation) can directly regulate cytokine and chemokine expression. In addition, epigenetic alterations (e.g., histone acetylation and m6A mRNA modification) promote cytokine expression through indirect mechanisms, in which other pathways (e.g., NOTCH pathway and NF-κB pathway) control the expression of downstream targeted genes. Cancer cell–secreted cytokines bind to specific cytokine receptors on myeloid cells (e.g., macrophages, MDSCs, and neutrophils), promoting their tumor infiltration and immunosuppressive polarization. Consequently, immunosuppressive myeloid cells inhibit the infiltration, activation, and cytotoxic function of T cells, resulting in immune escape. BHLHE41, basic helix-loop-helix family member e41; CCL20, chemokine ligands 20; CECR2, cat eye syndrome chromosome region candidate 2; CHD1, chromodomain helicase DNA binding protein 1; c-Myc, cellular Myc; CREBBP/EP300, CREB-binding protein and E1A-binding protein P300; CSF1, colony-stimulating factor 1; CXCL1/5/8, C-X-C motif chemokine ligand 1/5/8; m6A, N6-methyladenosine; MDSC, myeloid-derived suppressor cell; METTL3, methyltransferase like 3; PTEN, phosphatase and tensin homolog; YTHDF2, YTH N6-methyladenosine RNA binding protein 2.

Another nonnegligible mechanism underpinning TAM regulation is the indirect function of epigenetic regulators on affecting immune regulatory factors. For instance, CREBBP/EP300 mutations in cancer cells inhibit H3K27 acetylation to downregulate NOTCH suppressor FBXW7, which, in turn, upregulates the expression of CSF1 and CCL2. Consequently, these factors promote macrophage immunosuppressive polarization and tumor growth (Figure 2) (65). Additionally, depletion of m6A demethylase ALKBH5 in glioblastoma cells significantly decreases the expression of chemokine CXCL8 under hypoxic conditions. CXCL8 is not a m6A target gene. Instead, ALKBH5 erases m6A deposition from the lncRNA NEAT1, accelerating paraspeckle assembly and SFPQ relocation from the CXCL8 promoter (57). Thus, certain epigenetic modulations in cancer cells may hijack other pathways to regulate TAM biology. Given the importance of TAMs in tumor progression, targeting epigenetically driven TAM biology holds great promise for cancer treatment. Experimental findings from cancer mouse models demonstrate that genetic and pharmacologic inhibition of distinct epigenetic factors, such as CECR2, ALKBH5, and EZH2, impairs tumor progression by reducing TAM infiltration and immunosuppressive polarization (27, 56, 57).

Cancer cell epigenetics regulate MDSC biology. MDSCs, including polymorphonuclear MDSCs (PMN-MDSCs) and monocytic MDSCs (M-MDSCs), are another critical component of the TME that exhibit potent protumor and immunosuppressive functions. Increasing evidence demonstrates that MDSC biology is modulated by distinct epigenetic regulators in the TME (Figure 2). In PTEN-deficient prostate cancer, the expression of epigenetic regulators (e.g., subunit of SWI/SNF chromatin remodeling complex ARID1A and chromatin-remodeling factor CHD1) is positively correlated with MDSC abundance (40, 43, 66, 67). Mechanistically, PTEN loss inhibits the degradation of CHD1, which specifically interacts with H3K4me3 to upregulate IL-6, resulting in infiltration of both M-MDSCs and PMN-MDSCs. In contrast to CHD1, ARID1A tends to specifically mediate PMN-MDSC chemotaxis without affecting M-MDSCs. m6A appears to be one of the most well-studied epigenetic factors in regulating tumor-MDSC symbiosis (41, 68, 69). Genetic or pharmacologic inhibition of m6A writer METTL3 reduces the infiltration of MDSCs in lung cancer (70) and PMN-MDSCs in colorectal cancer (40) by reducing the expression of chemokines CXCL1, CXCL5, and CCL20. METTL3 promotes the translation of transcriptional factor BHLHE41 (40) or increases the stability of c-Myc (70), which, in turn, transcriptionally upregulates the expression of these chemokines to trigger M-MDSC and PMN-MDSC infiltration into the TME (Figure 2). In contrast to m6A writers, erasers remove m6A decoration from RNA. A scRNA-Seq analysis of intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma tumors demonstrated that knockdown of eraser ALKBH5 upregulates MDSC infiltration (69). However, the opposite effect is observed in colorectal cancer, showing that ALKBH5 promotes the infiltration of PMN-MDSCs and M-MDSCs by directly demethylating AXIN2 messenger RNA (41). These findings suggest that ALKBH5-mediated MDSC infiltration is context and cancer type dependent. Further investigations revealing this context-dependent TME may offer insights into the role and underlying mechanism of ALKBH5 in triggering MDSC infiltration.

In addition to writers and erasers, the expression of m6A readers is correlated with tumor immunity (68). Recent studies integrating MeRIP-Seq, RNA-Seq, and Ribo-Seq demonstrated that the NF-κB pathway plays a key role in m6A-mediated MDSC accumulation into the TME (25, 55, 68, 71, 72). More specifically, NF-κB subunit p65/Rela is the direct target of YTHDF1 that upregulates chemokine CXCL1 expression in colorectal cancer cells, promoting the infiltration of PMN-MDSCs into the TME (68). The NF-κB pathway may serve as a central hub connecting other epigenetic signals with MDSC chemotaxis (43, 73). For example, ARID1A can induce a positive feedback loop with the NF-κB pathway, resulting in further chemokine expression and PMN-MDSC infiltration (25, 43). Targeting these epigenetic regulators and the downstream signaling of NF-κB pathway has been shown to reduce tumor growth and MDSC infiltration (25, 38, 43, 68).

Cancer cell epigenetics regulate neutrophil biology. Neutrophils are the most abundant innate immune cell populations in the circulatory system that can drive immunosuppression. Although neutrophils share many similarities with their immature counterparts PMN-MDSCs (70), they may respond to different cancer cell epigenetic signals. For instance, IDH1 mutation epigenetically upregulates G-CSF expression in glioma cells by increasing H3K4me3 marks on the CSF3 promoter region, resulting in infiltration of neutrophils, but not PMN-MDSCs (74). In renal cancer cells, epigenetic remodeling promotes the infiltration of mature neutrophils from bone marrow into the TME without affecting myelopoiesis or immature PMN-MDSCs (75). In contrast to tumor-MDSC symbiosis that predominantly contributes to tumor growth (40, 41, 43), recent findings highlight the critical role of epigenetic modulation in neutrophil-induced cancer metastasis (42, 75, 76). DNA methylation and superenhancer (SE) formation in renal cancer cells are required for chemokine (e.g., CXCL8) expression to increase neutrophil infiltration (Figure 2). Inhibition of SE-driven chemokine transcription with BET inhibitor in murine tumor models reduces lung metastasis and prolongs survival in a neutrophil-dependent manner (75). Likewise, histone methyltransferase EZH2 and histone H3K36 trimethyltransferase SETD2 have been reported as vital epigenetic factors regulating neutrophil infiltration during cancer metastasis (42, 77). Unlike its enzymatic function in primary tumors (76), EZH2 promotes melanoma and breast cancer brain metastasis independent of its methyltransferase activity but relying on neutrophils (77). Specifically, tyrosine kinase Src phosphorylates EZH2 at Y696 in brain metastatic cancer cells, which upregulates G-CSF to increase the infiltration of PD-L1+ neutrophils, inhibiting CD8+ T cell proliferation and promoting metastasis (77, 78). Together, these findings highlight that cancer cell epigenetics plays an important role in regulating neutrophil infiltration and activation in the TME.