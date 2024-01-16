Keeping translational research grounded in human biology

Drug development for atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease (ASCVD) serves as a powerful example for how pursuing drug development in the context of human biological diversity can improve success rates, and highlights principles that can be applied to all human disease. Despite established interventions that include the statin class of low-density lipoprotein cholesterol–lowering (LDL-C–lowering) agents, incidence of ASCVD and its sequelae (e.g., death, myocardial infarction, heart failure, stroke) continues to increase worldwide (4), representing a substantial societal burden with an unmet need for new therapies. However, addressing this need in an already-crowded pharmacological landscape requires identification of novel and effective pathways, as well as drug mechanisms that are plausible and scalable. First, a new drug must meaningfully improve patient outcomes (e.g., decrease heart attacks) when added on top of established standard of care in a randomized trial of highly heterogeneous patients. Second, the most effective ASCVD therapies are preventive and taken chronically, making the bar for safety very high, even for high-risk patients. Third, while a therapeutic intervention may elicit an intended physiological effect in humans (e.g., altering a plasma lipid species, decreasing platelet activation, improving endothelial function, decreasing an inflammatory mediator) in early-phase clinical studies, these short-term changes do not necessarily indicate that clinical outcomes will be improved. Moreover, preclinical models of atherosclerosis are principally driven by hypercholesterolemia, are short-term perturbations (weeks to months) compared with the protracted course of human ASCVD (decades), mainly assess arterial plaque burden, and fail to recapitulate the event-driven nature of human disease progression. Given these obstacles, it is simply too risky to pursue drug targets in ASCVD in the contemporary era without being grounded in molecular insights into the relevant aspects of human diversity.

The development of proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 9 (PCSK9) inhibitors is perhaps one of the finest examples of how human genetics can catalyze translational research, providing guiding principles for future cardiovascular drug development. In 2003, rare coding variants in PCSK9, which was then an obscure gene, were reported to cause hypercholesterolemia in humans (5). Subsequently, the Dallas Heart Study investigators identified presumed loss-of-function variants in PCSK9 that were associated with lower LDL-C and lower incidence of cardiovascular events (6). While these human genetic observations were the basis for pursuing PCSK9 inhibition for LDL-C lowering and cardiovascular prevention, preclinical studies that were pursued in the context of the human genetics were also part of the landscape for drug discovery. Basic mechanistic studies in cultured cells and mouse models indicated that PCSK9 underwent rapid autoproteolysis into a mature form that triggered endosomal trafficking and intracellular degradation of the LDL receptor, culminating in decreased cell surface receptor density and increased plasma LDL-C concentration (7–11). Structure-function analyses of PCSK9 confirmed that the protective variants were indeed loss-of-function variants with defective synthesis, trafficking, or secretion, while variants associated with hypercholesterolemia featured gain-of-function mechanisms that increased interactions between PCSK9 and LDL receptors (7, 12).

These preclinical studies and others, when interpreted in the context of compelling human genetics, impacted translation. First, the genetic and preclinical studies together confirmed that PCSK9 loss of function was protective, supporting inhibition as the therapeutic approach — it is much easier to engineer a drug molecule to potently inhibit a target than to activate it. In addition, the identification of protective loss-of-function variants suggested that inhibiting this target may be generally relevant to myocardial infarction risk and not just to the individuals with gain-of-function mutations. Second, biochemical studies suggested that PCSK9 did not have proteolytic activity against other proteins involved in LDL-C homeostasis such as the LDL receptor, but rather drove rapid intracellular autoproteolysis to produce a mature form of PCSK9. To date, efforts to directly inhibit PCSK9 proteolytic activity through small molecules have been unsuccessful. Other potential druggable steps included the cellular synthesis of PCSK9 and the enigmatic interaction of PCSK9 with the LDL receptor. Eventually, a pioneering class of therapeutic antibodies that neutralized the PCSK9–LDL receptor interaction and reduced plasma LDL-C was successfully developed (13). That work was supported by mapping and detailed structural resolution of the interface between PCSK9 and the LDL receptor, which explained how those antibodies achieve neutralization (see international patent publication WO 2009/026558; ref. 14).

In addition to catalyzing therapeutic molecule discovery, human genetic diversity analyses helped de-risk potential safety concerns with PCSK9 inhibition and provided a degree of conviction in clinical efficacy that was necessary to justify pursuit of large cardiovascular outcomes studies, such as the testing of evolocumab in the FOURIER trial (15). The human variants confirmed that loss of function of only a single gene was sufficient to confer substantial LDL-C lowering and cardiovascular protection. Subsequent human genetic analyses provided convincing support that the cardioprotective effect of PCSK9 inhibition was through LDL-C lowering (16) and thereby helped researchers estimate the risk reduction that might occur when PCSK9 inhibitors were added to baseline statin therapy. Importantly, human genetic analyses have not supported the hypothesis that raising the plasma concentration of high-density lipoprotein (HDL) particles would reduce atherosclerotic cardiovascular events (17), indicating the need to focus on therapies to lower plasma LDL-C and other causal non-HDL cholesterol species. An antibody against murine PCSK9 developed in the course of the evolocumab program elicited a 26% to 36% reduction in total cholesterol in adult mice (though unlike primates, mice carry the majority of their circulating cholesterol in HDL particles) (13). These results, along with the human genetics, provided the critical impetus to press forward with nonhuman primate studies (where 80% LDL reduction was observed) (13) and subsequent first-in-human testing of evolocumab. Finally, human genetic analyses supported the long-term safety of PCSK9 inhibition (and the low levels of plasma LDL-C that would be achieved), mitigating concerns of adverse neurocognitive effects, incident diabetes, and other potential liabilities (18), concerns which have been further alleviated with data from large randomized controlled trials and long-term use of approved PCSK9 inhibitors (19).