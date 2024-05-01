Complement regulation in the eye: implications for age-related macular degeneration

With the abundance of data pointing toward complement dysregulation as a driver in AMD pathogenesis, current investigations into AMD treatment have focused on targeting complement activity. While we limit our discussion here to therapeutics that have advanced to clinical trials, new therapeutics at all stages of investigation are the focus of several recent reviews (29, 35, 104, 105). Interestingly, complement targets in AMD were the subject of clinical trials over a decade ago. POT-4 (Potentia Pharmaceuticals) — a derivative of compstatin, a peptide inhibitor of C3 (106) — was the first complement inhibitor to be tested in clinical trials for AMD (Table 2). POT-4 was administered to patients with neovascular (107) and dry (108) AMD but did not show benefit in phase II trials. C5 was also investigated as a target in phase I/IIa clinical trials that examined the safety and tolerability of an anti-C5 aptamer in the treatment of nvAMD (109, 110) (Table 2). These programs were not advanced, and study results have not been reported in peer-reviewed publications. See Table 2 for other previously investigated complement therapeutics in AMD. In the last 10 years, there has been considerable interest in the role of complement inhibition in the treatment of atrophic AMD with GA, with several new therapeutic targets emerging in the last five years.

Table 2 Previously investigated complement therapeutics in dry and nvAMD

Targeting C3. The different complement pathways converge on the creation of the C3 convertase, leading to C5 convertase and MAC formation. Logically then, C3 is an attractive target, as it represents a central hub in the complement cascade. The compstatin family of C3 inhibitors have been at the center of investigation into C3 targeting in AMD for over a decade (111). As mentioned earlier, POT-4, a compstatin derivative, was studied in AMD clinical trials and did not demonstrate significant benefit (107, 108). However, pegcetacoplan (Syfovre, Apellis Pharmaceuticals; Table 3) is a pegylated C3 inhibitor peptide based on a second-generation compstatin derivative (111, 112) that was approved by the US FDA in 2023 for the treatment of GA. Pegcetacoplan binds C3 and prevents its cleavage/activation and also binds C3b, thereby inhibiting the activity of the C3 and C5 convertases of the alternative complement pathway, which contain the C3b subunit (Figure 1). The phase III OAKS and DERBY trials evaluated the efficacy of pegcetacoplan given intravitreally every month or every other month in preventing progression of GA (113). At 24 months, in the OAKS trial, patients receiving pegcetacoplan monthly or every other month had 22% and 18% less growth of GA lesions, respectively, compared with patients in the sham treatment group. The reduction in GA growth rate for the pegcetacoplan-treated groups in the OAKS trial reached statistical significance by 12 months, while in the DERBY trial, significance was not reached until the 24-month time point for analysis of outcomes. The GALE extension study investigated the efficacy and safety of pegcetacoplan over 36 months of continuous treatment; these data were recently presented, and pegcetacoplan continued to show effectiveness in reducing GA growth rate, with the treatment arm demonstrating reduced GA lesion growth of 35% and 24% (monthly and every other month, respectively) compared with the sham arm (114).

Table 3 Currently investigated complement therapeutics in dry AMD

Targeting C5. The C5 convertase initiates MAC formation, the final effector complex of complement. C5 inhibition in GA was initially explored with the phase II COMPLETE study, which investigated the effect of intravenous administration of eculizumab (Figure 1 and Table 2), an anti-C5 antibody, on GA progression (115). The study found no significant decrease in GA growth rate after 6 months in patients receiving eculizumab (115).

C5 was considered a viable target again with avacincaptad pegol (IZERVAY, IVERIC bio; Table 3), a pegylated RNA aptamer that binds and prevents C5 cleavage/activation (Figure 1). GATHER1 was a phase II/III trial that evaluated the effect of monthly avacincaptad administration via intravitreal injection compared with sham in terms of GA lesion growth; the study found a 28.1% and 30.0% reduction in mean GA growth for patients receiving 2 mg and 4 mg of avacincaptad, respectively, over 18 months (116). GATHER2 was a phase III trial in which patients received either sham or avacincaptad 2 mg monthly for 1 year; after 1 year, the participants in the avacincaptad group were randomized to either continue receiving avacincaptad every month or switch to every other month (117). The recently published 12-month results of the study also demonstrated a significant (14%) decrease in GA lesion growth in the avacincaptad compared with the sham treatment group (117). Avacincaptad recently joined pegcetacoplan in gaining approval by the FDA for treatment of GA secondary to dry AMD (118).

Safety considerations with targeting C3 and C5. A common concern with complement therapeutics is the potential risk of infection with systemic or localized complement inhibition. This issue has been extensively discussed in other reviews (35, 119), and fortunately it appears that intraocular infection is rare with intravitreal administration of these drugs, as the trials investigating pegcetacoplan and avacincaptad reported that overall safety profiles were favorable. However, after FDA approval of pegcetacoplan, a small number of reports associated retinal vasculitis with drug administration (120, 121). This was investigated by the Research and Safety in Therapeutics Committee of the American Society of Retina Specialists, which could not identify a clear etiology for the vasculitis in these cases (122); overall, these cases have been very rare, and there is a very low risk of vasculitis with pegcetacoplan use (120).

A more compelling concern is the increased frequency of new-onset CNV in patients receiving either medication compared with sham treatment. In the GATHER1 trial, patients receiving 2 mg and 4 mg of avacincaptad had an 11.9% and 15.7% rate of new-onset CNV, respectively; their control groups exhibited a lower rate, at 2.7% and 2.4% (116). In OAKS and DERBY, there was a similar trend; in OAKS, after 24 months, CNV developed in 11% and 8% of eyes receiving pegcetacoplan monthly or every other month versus 2% of eyes in the sham treatment group (113). In DERBY, 13% and 8% of eyes receiving pegcetacoplan developed CNV versus 4% in the sham treatment group.

One hypothesis to explain this phenomenon is that in control groups, as the area of atrophy expands, the number of cells producing VEGF-A decreases, leading to lower intraocular VEGF-A levels and therefore less of a drive for CNV (123). In eyes receiving treatment, the rate of atrophy is decreased, preserving more cells, thereby maintaining a higher level of VEGF-A and promoting CNV (123). In a sense, the presence of new-onset CNV may be an indicator of the viability of the RPE and photoreceptor layer (123). In support of this hypothesis, one small observational study found a slower growth rate in GA lesion area in eyes with subclinical CNV compared with eyes without CNV (124).

An alternative hypothesis is that pharmacological C3 and C5 convertase inhibition leads to decreased levels of C3a and C5a, changing the intraocular signaling milieu and affecting polarization of resident macrophages such that there are more M2-like polarized proangiogenic macrophages and fewer proinflammatory M1-like polarized macrophages (35, 123, 125–127). In a study of human donor eyes, CNV lesions were indeed associated with the presence of activated macrophages, suggesting that macrophages could play a role in CNV formation (128). Interestingly, C3-deficient mice developed increased neovascularization in a model of retinopathy of prematurity; the same study found that macrophages stimulated with C5a displayed an antiangiogenesis phenotype, suggesting complement could play a role in regulating angiogenesis in the retina (129).

In the inverse of the above phenomenon (successful treatment of GA leading to CNV), long-term treatment of nvAMD with anti-VEGF therapy is sometimes associated with the development of GA (130), possibly secondary to choriocapillaris degeneration due to VEGF’s role in promoting endothelial cell survival or yet-unknown mechanisms, including progression of the underlying disease (62). VEGF may also have neurotrophic activity in the retina (131). This relationship among GA, CNV, VEGF, and complement inhibition will hopefully become clearer as more data emerge from ongoing trials of complement inhibition in the treatment of AMD.

Investigational therapies in atrophic AMD. Multiple drugs that target other complement components are in early clinical testing for AMD. Many of these drug trials are taking alternate approaches to treatment, such as gene therapy or oral administration. For example, JNJ-1887 (Janssen Pharmaceutical Co.; Table 3) is a gene therapy designed as a single intravitreal injection that increases expression of a soluble form of MAC-inhibitory protein (CD59) (Figure 1 and Table 3). JNJ-1887 is being studied in a phase II trial focused on patients with non-subfoveal GA; the primary end point is change from baseline GA lesion area (132).

ANX007 (Annexon Biosciences; Table 3) is a F(ab) fragment antibody that inhibits C1q, which binds antigen-antibody complexes and initiates the classical pathway of complement activation (Figure 1) (133). Interestingly, this drug was previously tested in glaucoma (ClinicalTrials.gov NCT0418815), but this indication appears to have been abandoned. ANX007 is being investigated in a phase II study in which it is administered every month or every other month via intravitreal injection to patients with GA (134). Results from the 12-month treatment period were announced in 2023, and while patients did not demonstrate a significant decrease in GA lesion area growth, they did demonstrate a significant reduction in risk of vision loss, suggesting a role of complement inhibition in neuroprotection (135). In support of this, animal models of retinal degeneration have shown that C1qa–/– mice have less photoreceptor cell death and improved electroretinogram responses compared with wild-type mice after exposure to photo-oxidative damage (136). Additionally, C1q has functions outside of complement activation; C1q signaling enhances phagocytosis and apoptotic cell clearance (137) as well as upregulating the antiinflammatory or M2 macrophage phenotype (138). These other roles of C1q could explain the seemingly contradictory result of C1q inhibition in dry AMD, i.e., lack of effect on GA growth but possible maintenance of photoreceptor integrity.

The blood-retina barrier prevents most systemic medications from reaching effective concentrations in the posterior segment of the eye, which is why the majority of potential therapeutics for GA are delivered intravitreally (139). Intravitreal administration, while effective, is invasive and carries risks such as endophthalmitis; therefore, drugs with alternate delivery routes are being pursued. ACH-4471 (Alexion Pharmaceuticals; Table 3) is a small-molecule FD inhibitor (140) that crosses the blood-retina barrier (141) and is being explored as an oral therapy for GA in a phase II trial (Figure 1) (142). Another potential oral therapy is iptacopan (FABHALTA, Novartis; Table 3), which inhibits FB, also being investigated in a phase II trial. IONIS-FB-L RX (Ionis Pharmaceuticals; Table 3) is an antisense oligonucleotide that is administered subcutaneously and targets FB messenger RNA, reducing FB protein expression (143, 144).

AVD-104 (Aviceda Therapeutics) is a sialic acid–coated nanoparticle that targets both the humoral and cellular arms of the innate immune system (145). It binds FH directly and enhances the complement-inhibitory function of FH. It also binds to sialic acid–binding immunoglobulin-like lectin receptors on macrophages and triggers polarization to the M2, or an antiinflammatory/resolving phenotype. AVD-104 is currently being investigated in a phase II trial (Table 3).

The above drugs are examples of the innovative approach being taken to complement inhibition in the treatment of atrophic AMD. With so many therapies under investigation, conceivably there will be an array of options for treating atrophic AMD in the future.