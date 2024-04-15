Neutralizing IFN-γ autoantibodies are rare and pathogenic in HLA-DRB1*15:02 or 16:02 individuals

Auto-Abs against IFN-γ are common in the general population. We first searched for auto-Abs against IFN-γ in a subsampling of 87 individuals in the general population and compared them with 3 patients with EM infections due to potent nAIGAs (Supplemental Table 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI178263DS1) (29, 39). Samples of the general population were collected from the French Blood Bank (EFS), 3-city (3C) cohort, French CONSTANCES cohort, Cerba Healthcare cohort, and a cohort of Taiwanese healthy donors. We observed a positive signal (> 0.35 background corrected optical density [OD]) by ELISA primarily in IgG (51 of the 87 individuals) and IgM (43 of the 87 individuals) isotypes, whereas IgA and IgE were rarely (5 of the 87 individuals and 0 of the 87 individuals, respectively) detected (Supplemental Figure 1A). Since we detected anti-IFN-γ IgG auto-Abs in a subsampling of those in the general population and reported neutralizing IFN-γ auto-Abs are exclusively of the IgG isotype (19, 22) we next sought to determine the prevalence of IgG IFN-γ auto-Abs in a larger sample of those in the general population. To do this, we used Gyros technology, a high-throughput ELISA for the detection of anti-IFN-γ IgG. We tested a large cohort of 8,430 individuals aged 20–90 years from the general population, with an equal distribution between sexes (Figure 1A). Consistent with previous reports, of the 8,430 individuals tested for the detection of IFN-γ auto-Abs, we found an overall prevalence of approximately 49.2% of the general population, regardless of age (Figure 1, B and C) (38). To validate these results, we compared the detection of IFN-γ auto-Abs of 375 individuals as determined by Gyros with that determined by ELISA and found consistency between the 2 methods (91.7%) (Supplemental Figure 1B). Further, we demonstrate specificity of the detection of IFN-γ auto-Abs in the general population by determining whether the plasma of those that harbored these auto-Abs could also bind IFN-α2 or BSA. Those plasma containing auto-Abs against IFN-γ only bound IFN-γ and not IFN-α2 nor BSA, confirming the specificity of the detection by ELISA (Supplemental Figure 1C). Additionally, through IgG purification we observe that only the IgG fraction bound to IFN-γ, further validating the detection of IFN-γ auto-Abs in the general population (Supplemental Figure 1D). Although we detect IgG IFN-γ auto-Abs in a sizeable proportion of individuals in the general population, they are at a markedly lower titer compared with the 3 patients with nAIGAs who were tested (Supplemental Figure 1, E–G).

Figure 1 Nonneutralizing IFN-γ auto-Abs are detected in the general population. (A) Age and sex distribution of individuals from different cohorts are depicted in a bar plot. These cohorts include the French Blood Bank (EFS), 3C cohort, French CONSTANCES cohort, Cerba Healthcare cohort, and a cohort of Taiwanese healthy donors. (B) The detection of IFN-γ auto-Abs in the general population (white circles) compared with Taiwanese healthy donors (grey circles) and patients infected with EM and harboring nAIGAs, represented by red triangles, is shown in a dot plot. The detection thresholds are determined by auto-Abs against IFN-γ from patients with EM due to nAIGA (blue dotted line), measured in response units (RU). (C) Proportions of individuals positive for IFN-γ auto-Abs detection by Gyros are presented by decade, with standard deviation outlined in grey and a blue dotted line. (D) A schematic representation of the neutralization assay developed in IFNAR–/– HeLa cells using a luciferase system is provided. The assay involves stimulation of transfected cells with IFN-γ and measurement of luciferase induction. (E) Results of the neutralization assay show relative luciferase activity (RLA) in the presence of plasma from the general population, Taiwanese individuals, and patients with nAIGA. A threshold of RLA < 15% is considered neutralizing (blue dotted line). (F) The correlation between detection by Gyros (RU) and neutralization is shown, with RLA after stimulation with IFN-γ in the presence of plasma. Individuals from the general population, Taiwanese individuals, and patients with nAIGA are represented. For large-scale screening, each sample was tested once.

Auto-Abs neutralizing IFN-γ are rare in the general population. Next, we assessed the functionality of plasma of individuals of the general population to neutralize low, physiological concentrations of IFN-γ in vitro. To do this, we designed a high-throughput luciferase assay in which we transfected IFNAR1–/– HeLa cells with (a) a plasmid containing 6 γ-activated sequence (GAS) element repeats and a firefly luciferase reporter and (b) a plasmid encoding the Renilla luciferase, which serves as a normalization control. We stimulated these cells with recombinant IFN-γ in the presence of 10% plasma (plasma 1:10) from patients known to harbor nAIGAs or individuals of the general population. We then measured firefly luciferase induction and normalized against Renilla luciferase activity (Figure 1D). At odds with the results obtained from the detection of IFN-γ auto-Abs by ELISA, we found that no individual of the general population harbored IFN-γ auto-Abs capable of neutralizing even a low, physiological concentration of IFN-γ (20 pg/mL; i.e., 4 IU/mL) (Figure 1E-F). Thus, while low levels of IFN-γ auto-Abs are common in individuals of the general population regardless of age, they are not capable of neutralization.

Neutralizing and nonneutralizing IFN-γ Auto-Abs have different isotypes and epitopes. To further profile IFN-γ auto-Abs in the general population, we determined the anti-IFN-γ IgG subclass and associated Ig light chain (IgL). Consistent with previous reports, we found a disproportionate level of anti-IFN-γ IgG4 in patients harboring nAIGAs relative to the normal ranges of total concentrations IgG4, whereas healthy individuals from the general population harbor nonneutralizing anti-IFN-γ IgG3 (Figure 2, A and B) (19). Further, IFN-γ auto-Abs of the patients and healthy individuals in the general population preferentially use Ig-λ, the infrequently used IgL (Figure 2C). Given that Abs can recognize carbohydrate or glycosylation sites on antigens (40) and that the prevalence of detectable IFN-γ auto-Abs in the general population is high, we hypothesized that IFN-γ auto-Abs in the general population specifically target glycosylated IFN-γ. To test this hypothesis, we assessed IFN-γ auto-Abs binding to glycosylated or nonglycosylated IFN-γ by Gyros. Consistent with our hypothesis, among the 375 healthy individuals of the general population tested, 164 individuals (43.7%) required glycosylated IFN-γ for IFN-γ auto-Ab recognition. In contrast, glycosylation is dispensable for the 3 patients carrying nAIGAs tested to recognize IFN-γ (Figure 2D).

Figure 2 The common IFN-γ auto-Abs of the general population differ from patients with nAIGA. (A) Detection of anti-IFN-γ IgG subclasses from 20 individuals of the general population (white circles) and 7 patients with nAIGA (red triangles) is illustrated by ELISA, showcasing IgG1 (blue), IgG2 (red), IgG3 (purple), and IgG4 (yellow). (B) ELISA results display proportions of total IgG subclasses and anti-IFN-γ IgG from individuals of the general population and patients with nAIGA, highlighting the differences in subclass distribution. (C) Detection of anti-IFN-γ IgL from individuals of the general population and patients with nAIGA is shown by ELISA. (D) The correlation between detection of IFN-γ auto-Abs against glycosylated and nonglycosylated IFN-γ is depicted for individuals of the general population and patients with nAIGA. (E) Detection of linear peptides of IFN-γ from patients with nAIGA, individuals of the general population negative for detection against full-length IFN-γ auto-Abs, and individuals of the general population positive for detection against full-length IFN-γ auto-Abs is represented. Optical densities are plotted with respect to the amino acid position of IFN-γ. (F) Detection of high-affinity IFN-γ auto-Abs by ELISA with acid elution is shown, indicating citric acid concentration with respect to the percentage of bound IFN-γ auto-Ab remaining from patients with nAIGA and individuals of the general population positive for detection of IFN-γ auto-Abs. Data are representative of 2 independent experiments (A–C, E, and F), with each sample tested once for D. Statistical significance was calculated using an unpaired 2-tailed student’s t test, *P < 0.05, **P ≤ 0.01, ***P ≤ 0.001, ****P ≤ 0.0001.

IFN-γ auto-Abs of the general population are of low affinity and are functionally distinct. We next hypothesized that the IFN-γ auto-Abs of the general population recognized a different epitope than nAIGAs. Previously, it has been shown that nAIGAs target a major linear IFN-γ epitope, ‘SPAAKTGKRKR’, where the conserved ‘KRKR’ motif of the C-terminus of IFN-γ is required for bioactivity (41). To determine the specificity of the IFN-γ auto-Abs of the general population, we generated an overlapping peptide array derived from IFN-γ. Consistent with our hypothesis, we observed those of the general population that harbored auto-Abs to IFN-γ did not recognize the stereotyped ‘SPAAKTGKRKR’ IFN-γ motif (aa 144–154) (41), although 4 of the 7 individuals of the general population tested bound peptides of the C-terminus (Figure 2E). Further, among the 6 patients tested with nAIGA, only 1 recognized the major linear IFN-γ epitope, consistent with prior reports that some nAIGAs specifically bind to discontinuous, conformational epitopes (42). To corroborate these results we validated the specificities of the IFN-γ auto-Abs found in the general population and the nAIGAs found in the patients by PepperPrint, a custom epitope mapping peptide microarray. Consistent with our earlier results, we observed both patients and individuals of the general population bound peptides from the C-terminus of IFN-γ (Supplemental Figure 2A). Further, and concordant with our previous results, a single patient with nAIGAs recognized the major linear IFN-γ epitope ‘SPAAKTGKRKR’, while the other patient tested could recognize other peptides of the C-terminus containing the conserved ‘KRKR’ motif (Supplemental Figure 2B). Additionally, a single individual of the general population harbored auto-Abs that could significantly bind peptides ‘EDMNVKFFNSNKKKR’ (Supplemental Figure 2C). Next, we hypothesized that auto-Abs to IFN-γ in the general population would be of lower affinity relative to nAIGA. To test this hypothesis, we modified an ELISA to elute low affinity antibody with increasing doses of weak acid. Consistent with our hypothesis, we observed significantly less remaining IFN-γ auto-Abs bound upon acid elution from individuals of the general population relative to the nAIGA patients (Figure 2F). Therefore, the prevalent IFN-γ auto-Abs of the general population are functionally distinct with regards to affinity and IgG subclass.

Low penetrance of nAIGAs in HLA-DRB1*15:02 and/or 16:02 carriers. Given that the HLA-DRB1*15:02 and/or 16:02 alleles are strongly associated with the development of nAIGAs (29, 30), we next determined the penetrance of nonneutralizing IFN-γ auto-Abs and nAIGAs in HLA-DRB1*15:02 and/or 16:02 carriers. We first determined the HLA-DRB1 haplotypes from a cohort of 23,769 whole exome sequences (WES). We identified 1,644 individuals carrying HLA-DRB1*15:02 and/or 16:02 alleles. We observed that the HLA-DRB1*15:02 and/or 16:02 carriers are primarily stratified among individuals of European or Asian descent (Figure 3A). Blood samples were collected from 257 HLA-DRB1*15:02 and/or 16:02 carriers, who were aged 0–90 years with an equal distribution between sexes (Figure 3B). We found that 71 HLA-DRB1*15:02 and/or 16:02 carriers had detectable IFN-γ auto-Abs by Gyros (approximately 27.6%) regardless of age, which was within the range of the prevalence of IFN-γ auto-Abs detected in the general population (Figure 3, C and D). We next assessed the functionality plasma of the HLA-DRB1*15:02 and/or 16:02 carriers to neutralize low, physiological levels of IFN-γ and found that none of the HLA-DRB1*15:02 and/or 16:02 carriers could neutralize 20 pg/mL of IFN-γ (Figure 3E). Therefore, the penetrance of nAIGAs was very low in HLA-DRB1*15:02 and/or 16:02 carriers (< 0.012, CI=95%; < 0.025, CI=95% for those over 40 yrs), suggesting that rare germline or somatic variants drive the development of nAIGA. Moreover, HLA-DRB1*15:02 and/or 16:02 do not increase the likelihood of nonneutralizing auto-Abs against IFN-γ, further dissociating the 2 types of auto-Abs. Thus, HLA-DRB1*15:02 and/or 16:02 may be strongly associated with, yet are insufficient for, the development of nAIGA.

Figure 3 Low penetrance of nAIGAs in people who are carriers of HLA-DRB1*15:02 and/or 16:02. (A) PCA of 257 individuals carrying HLA-DRB1*15:02 and/or 16:02 alleles (blue). (B) Bar plot of the age and sex distribution of the individuals identified as carrying HLA-DRB1*15:02 and/or 16:02 alleles (n = 257). (C) Dot plot of the detection of IFN-γ auto-Abs in the HLA-DRB1*15:02 and/or 16:02 carriers (blue circles) and patients infected with EM and harboring nAIGA (red triangles) by Gyros. Positive threshold determined by detection of auto-Abs against IFN-γ from patients with EM due to nAIGA for each experiment (pink dotted line). Data are shown as RU. (D) Proportions by decade of those individuals positive for the detection of IFN-γ auto-Abs by Gyros. SD for detection of HLA-DRB1*15:02 and/or 16:02 carriers is shown in light grey with blue dotted line. Upper and lower threshold of the SD for the detection of IFN-γ auto-Abs in the general population is shown in dark grey with black dotted line. (E) Results for the neutralization of IFN-γ (20 pg/mL final concentration) in the presence of plasma 1:10 from HLA-DRB1*15:02 and/or 16:02 carriers and patients with nAIGA (red triangles). Relative luciferase activity is shown (GAS luciferase activity, with normalization against Renilla luciferase activity) after stimulation with IFN-γ (20 pg/mL final concentration) in the presence of 10% plasma. RLA, relative luciferase activity. For large-scale screening each sample was tested once.

nAIGAs are rare in patients with autoimmune conditions. A number of patients with nAIGAs display comorbid conditions including endocrine disorders, cancers, and autoimmune diseases (24, 43, 44). Additionally, auto-Abs against IFN-α/ω have been reported in patients with systemic lupus erythematous (SLE) (45, 46), Sjogren’s syndrome (SS) (46), thymoma (47), or myasthenia gravis (MG) (47–49). Given that neutralizing auto-Abs to IFN-γ appear to be exceedingly rare and that HLA-DRB1*15:02 and/or 16:02 alleles are strongly associated but not sufficient for their development, we hypothesized that patients with autoimmune conditions often observed among those harboring nAIGAs may also carry such autoantibodies, even in the absence of EM disease. Samples were collected from Taiwanese patients with rheumatoid arthritis (RA) (n = 84), SLE (n = 508), psoriatic arthritis (PS) (n = 15), ankylosing spondylitis (AS) (n = 11), and SS (n = 367). Additionally, we included a cohort of MG patients predominantly of European descent (n = 78) (Figure 4A). We found that 38 of the 84 RA (45.2%), 272 of the 508 SLE (53.5%), 6 of the 15 PS (40%), 5 of the 11 AS (45.4%), 156 of the 367 SS (43.3%), and 22 of the 97 MG (22.6%) patients had detectable IFN-γ auto-Abs by Gyros, which was within the range of the prevalence of IFN-γ auto-Abs detected in the general population (Figure 4, B and C). We next found that none of these patient’s plasma neutralized IFN-γ (Figure 4D). Thus, these data suggest that nAIGAs are rare in patients with autoimmune conditions that can be associated with them.

Figure 4 nAIGAs are rare and are not detected in those with autoimmune conditions. (A) Distribution of samples collected from Taiwanese individuals with various autoimmune diseases, including rheumatoid arthritis (RA, n = 84) (yellow), systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE, n = 508) (red), psoriatic arthritis (PS, n = 15) (pink), ankylosing spondylitis (AS,n = 11) (purple), and Sjogren’s syndrome (SS, n = 367) (blue), in addition to healthy controls (white, n = 95). Those with myasthenia gravis (MG, n = 78) (light blue) are predominantly European. (B) Detection of IFN-γ auto-Abs by Gyros in individuals with different autoimmune diseases and healthy controls is shown, with a positive threshold determined by nAIGA detection in patients with EM. (C) Proportions of individuals positive for IFN-γ auto-Ab detection by Gyros are depicted by autoimmune disease, with SD shown for autoimmune patients. (D) Results of IFN-γ neutralization assay in the presence of plasma from autoimmune patients, healthy controls, and patients with nAIGA are displayed, showing relative luciferase activity after stimulation with IFN-γ. (E) Principal component analysis (PCA) of the autoimmune humoral repertoire of patients with nAIGA, RA, SLE, SS, HLA-DRB1*15:02 and/or 16:02 carriers, and HLA-DRB1*15:01 carriers is shown. (F) Heatmap and hierarchical clustering of top autoantibody specificities from patients with nAIGA, RA, SLE, SS, HLA-DRB1*15:02 and/or 16:02 carriers, and HLA-DRB1*15:01 carriers are presented. Each sample was tested once for large-scale screening. This data underscores the rarity of nAIGA and their distinct absence in autoimmune conditions.

nAIGAs are not associated with other auto-Abs. Since our data suggest that nAIGAs are rare even in healthy individuals and patients with autoimmunity, we hypothesized that the patients with nAIGAs may have a distinctive autoimmune Ab repertoire. First, we tested whether there were aberrations in serum levels of total immunoglobulin (Ig) in 7 patients with nAIGAs capable of neutralizing even a high concentration of IFN-γ (20 ng/mL), when compared with age-, ethnic-, and HLA-DRB1-matched controls (Supplemental Figure 3A and Supplemental Table 1) (28, 38). We found that there were no obvious perturbations of total Ig and the patients were within the normal range for total Ig (Supplemental Figure 3B). Next, we analyzed the serum from the 7 patients with nAIGAs by HuProt, a comprehensive human proteome microarray containing over 21,000 human protein isoforms. Globally, the autoimmune humoral repertoire of the 7 patients did not cluster relative to 3 ethnic and aged-matched healthy controls carrying HLA-DRB1*15:02, 3 ethnic and aged-matched healthy controls carrying HLA-DRB1*15:01, nor to those with autoimmune conditions (RA, SLE, and SS) (Figure 4E). In general, there were no more autoreactivities in patients than in controls, nor in patients with autoimmunity. Nevertheless, we found a few auto-Abs in the patients harboring nAIGAs but not in controls, nor did we find them in the few autoimmune patients tested (Figure 4F). These auto-Abs were against ACAN, a known biomarker in RA (50, 51) and ZMYM3 and RNF111, implicated in chronic lymphocytic leukemia (52, 53) and cancers (54), respectively. Consistent with these results, we found relatively few auto-Abs in the 7 patients with nAIGAs tested by a complementary approach, Phage Immunoprecipitation–Seq (PhIP-Seq) (Supplemental Figure 3C). Therefore, nAIGAs are apparently distinctive, rare, and isolated.

nAIGAs are rare in patients with mycobacterial disease. Potent nAIGAs predispose individuals to infection with EM. Despite the relevance of a diagnosis of nAIGAs in patients with EM, if only to exclude a search of an MSMD genetic etiology, the prevalence of nAIGAs is unknown in patients with unexplained, severe disease due to mycobacteria. Therefore, we next assessed in a sample of 497 patients with mycobacterial disease without any known MSMD genetic etiology. These patients typically segregated among European populations (Figure 5A) and were aged 0–93 years (Figure 5B). We found that 52 of the 497 patients tested had detectable IFN-γ auto-Abs by Gyros (10.4%), which was somewhat lower than the prevalence of IFN-γ auto-Abs detected in the general population (Figure 5, C and D). Endogenous IFN-γ may perhaps be bound to the circulating IFN-γ auto-Abs, thereby blocking detection by Gyros. Alternatively, the circulating humoral repertoire could be skewed to mycobacterium-specific antibodies. We next determined whether the plasma of these patients could neutralize a low physiological concentration of IFN-γ and we found that 7 of these 497 patients (1.4%) harbored nAIGAs (Figure 5E). Consistent with previous reports, those aged between 41–60 years had the highest proportions of nAIGA+ patients (17.4%) (Figure 5F). Further, and consistent with studies showing a strong association of the HLA-DRB1*15:02 or 16:02 with nAIGAs (29, 30), 5 of the 7 (71.4%) patients carry those class II alleles. One of the remaining 2 patients carried HLA-DRB1*15:01 and HLA-DRB1*16:01 alleles, which are closely related to HLA-DRB1*15:02 and 16:02, respectively. The remaining nAIGA+ patients carried HLA-DRB1*13:01. Despite those few nAIGA+ patients, nAIGAs were unfound in 41 patients who have HLA-DRB1*15:02 or 16:02 (< 0.071, CI = 95%) nor in 45 patients with IFN-γ auto-Abs, nor in 5 patients with both, which exemplifies the rarity of nAIGAs. Thus, nAIGAs are rare (1.4%) even among patients with unexplained, severe disease due to mycobacteria, including HLA-DRB1*15:02 or 16:02 patients, and are therefore unlikely to be driven by the infection.