Status check: next-generation sequencing for infectious-disease diagnostics

As with all molecular methods for direct pathogen detection, tNGS and mNGS are limited by the presence of the organisms in a clinical sample at the time of collection. This is true in the context of pathogens found in low burden, such as Borrelia burgdorferi in plasma. A study evaluating potential clinical utility of plasma cell-free DNA (cfDNA) mNGS for acute Lyme disease diagnosis showed enhanced ability to detect B. burgdorferi (16). Increased sensitivity is derived from the ability to detect B. burgdorferi from any uniquely identifiable cfDNA fragment by mNGS, not limiting detection to the fragment targeted in B. burgdorferi–specific PCRs. However, as acknowledged in the manuscript, many of the detections were attributed to use of an investigational reporting threshold, which would have been missed by the clinically available protocol (16). Improvement in sensitivity or adjustment in validated clinical reporting would be needed to realize the benefit of mNGS in this application. A similar situation of inconsistent detection is found with neuroinvasive viruses with temporal viremia. By the onset of neurologic manifestations, the window of virus presence in CSF has passed in most cases, and mNGS is often negative. This limitation, caused by viral dynamics, was born out in an investigation of patients with acute flaccid myelitis where mNGS detected enterovirus RNA in only one case, while panviral serology was able to detect EV-specific antibodies in many cases (17). It has also been shown that mNGS of plasma is not always a reliable surrogate for testing of the locally infected area. In a small study comparing paired samples, mNGS detected the pathogen in 3 of 9 plasma samples, while detecting the pathogen in 8 of 9 local body fluids (18). Intuitively, reads corresponding to the pathogen were present in much higher abundance in the body fluid compared with plasma, highlighting the importance of sample collection in comprehensive mNGS evaluation. As direct-from-specimen NGS approaches are complex, high cost, and labor-intensive approaches, their use has largely been applied as a last-resort diagnostic when standard-of-care methods are unrevealing. However, the appropriate timing of testing in the care pathway remains poorly understood, with some studies suggesting that early testing may reduce healthcare expenditures (19, 20). If direct-from-specimen NGS assays are applied earlier in care and more readily reveal the infectious etiology, there is potential to reduce overall healthcare expenditures, similar to WGS for outbreak investigations.

The power of mNGS to detect pathogen nucleic acid in an untargeted fashion also creates the need to evaluate results in the clinical context. There is risk in detecting contaminating nucleic acid, whether originating from collection, handling, or assay reagents, or detecting residual organisms unrelated to the current process. For instance, approximately 20% of people in the healthy control group used to validate the specificity of a cfDNA plasma metagenomic assay were positive and reflected commensal microbiota (6). Further, some of the most common reagent contaminants are also known pathogens such as Enterobacterales, Staphylococcus species, and Pseudomonas species, further confounding interpretation of results (21). The reporting of these false-positive detections can create challenges for treatment teams tasked with adjudication and may lead to erroneous diagnosis or unnecessary treatment. Auspiciously, well-designed experimental controls can be included in the assay design to try to account for most of these experimental contaminants. However, computational contaminants can be more difficult to discern, highlighting the need for well-curated databases utilized for analysis. mNGS involves first removing host reads and then comparing all remaining RNA or DNA reads from a patient specimen to microbial genomes to identify a cause of infection. Lack of the microorganism(s) or even at minimum, taxonomically related relatives, in a database can lead to false-negative results. Computational contaminants include small amounts of DNA not derived from the organism of interest that get unknowingly assembled into a whole genome (21). Greater than 3,000 published microbial genomes have been previously reported to contain small fragments of human genome contaminants (22). Conversely, microbial DNA can be assembled into human whole-genome sequences. These computational contaminants can lead to spurious associations between microbes and disease. For example, one study evaluating 5,000 human genomes identified 50 bacteria that were more common among males than among females, supporting sex-associated bacteria (23). However, further analysis led them to conclude the association was false and caused by computation contamination of the bacterial genome reference sequences with portions of the previously incomplete human Y chromosome (24). From a mNGS standpoint, experimental contaminants can lead to false-negative results, such as removal of microbial reads that are assembled into the human genome, or false-positive results, when human DNA results in an inaccurate association to a microbial hit due to assembly of human reads into microbial genomes. Thus, accurate genomes are required to improve diagnostic accuracy.