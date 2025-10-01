A predictive endocrine resistance index accurately stratifies luminal breast cancer treatment responders and nonresponders

Study design and patient selection. The WSG-ADAPT trial (NCT01779206) is a phase II, multicenter, controlled, nonblinded, randomly assigned, investigator-initiated trial in the framework of WSG-ADAPT umbrella protocol at the Institute of Pathology, Hannover Medical School (12, 13). We selected early BC patients with ER+ and/or PR+, HER2− tumors, who had received 3 weeks of preoperative ET (pET) (TAM in premenopausal and AI in postmenopausal women). Treatment response was determined by IHC in situ labeling of cycling cells (G1 to M-phase) with Ki67 before and after pET, considering both post-pET Ki67 levels and Ki67 decrease from baseline (Supplemental Table 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI177813DS1). In the discovery cohort (n = 364, TAM n = 214, AI n = 150), patients with a post-pET Ki67 less than 10% and a relative decrease greater than or equal to 70% were considered responders (R), and those with a post-pET Ki67 of greater than or equal to 20% and a relative decrease of less than or equal to 20% were considered nonresponders (NR). Response groups were matched for histopathologic features at baseline, including WSG central histologic grade, pT, pN, ER, PR, HER2 status, and oncotype DX recurrence score (RS). We included all possible sample pairs that met our selection criteria (Figure 1 and Supplemental Tables 1 and 2). For validation cohort 1 (n = 270, TAM n = 155, AI n = 115), we relaxed the selection criteria to allow inclusion of additional patients. Responders were defined as a post-pET Ki67 less than 10%, and nonresponders had a post-pET Ki67 greater than or equal to 20%. The response groups were not matched with respect to histopathologic features, RS, or histologic grade (Supplemental Tables 1 and 3). Validation cohort 2 (n = 176, TAM n = 69, AI n = 107) was selected from the run-in phase of the WGS-ADAPT trial (14), using the same criteria as for validation cohort 1 (Supplemental Tables 1 and 4). Inclusion was limited by the amount and quality of available DNA.

Figure 1 Flowchart of the sample selection. Samples were selected from the WGS-ADAPT trial for the discovery cohort (left, matched sample design), the validation cohort 1 (right, unmatched design), and from the run-in phase of the WGS-ADAPT trial for validation cohort 2 (bottom, unmatched design), respectively.

Histologic grade changes correlate with Ki67 staining in response to pET. In the discovery cohort (Supplemental Table 2), response to short-term pET was reflected by changes in histologic grade from baseline to post-pET (Figure 2A). Grade decreased in greater than 40% of responders, while many nonresponders increased in grade post-pET (Supplemental Figure 1A). Invasive lobular BC (ILBC) cases were enriched in the TAM group compared with the AI group (Figure 2B). AI treatment resulted in significantly reduced PR staining after pET compared with baseline (Figure 2C). Combining Ki67 and PR staining information, we divided the patients into luminal A and B subtypes. Less than 20% of TAM cases, but more than 40% of AI cases were classified as LumB (Figure 2D). Similarly, TAM-treated patients were predominantly categorized as risk groups RS1 and RS2, whereas AI-treated cases were mainly grouped into RS2 and RS3 (Figure 2E). RS grouping was negatively correlated with PR staining and positively correlated with luminal subtypes (Supplemental Figure 2A and Supplemental Figure 3A). Pathology-derived estimates of tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (PaTILS) did not differ between the response groups or between pre- and post-pET (Figure 2F), but we observed highly significant differences in Ki67 staining between R and NR cases at baseline and post-pET (Figure 2G).

Figure 2 Descriptive statistics of the discovery cohort and validation cohort 1. Distribution of patients (R, responders; NR, nonresponders) according to clinico-pathological parameters before (baseline) and/or after antihormone treatment (post-pET) in the discovery cohort (n = 364, TAM n = 214, AI n = 150) (A–G) and validation cohort 1 (n = 270, TAM n = 155, AI n = 115) (H–N). (A and H) tumor grade; (B and I) histology type; (C and J) progesterone receptor (PR) status; (D and K) luminal subtype; (E and L) recurrence score (RS); (F and M) stromal tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes in pathologic tissue sections (PaTILs, patients without PaTIL data were excluded); (G and N) percentage of Ki67-positive staining in IHC. Statistical differences of numerical variables between matched pairs as well as between baseline and post-pET comparisons were tested using paired Wilcoxon tests. All other comparisons of numerical variables were analyzed using nonpaired Wilcoxon tests. Statistical differences of categorical variables between matched pairs as well as between baseline and post-pET comparisons were analyzed using McNemar test. All other comparisons of categorical variables were analyzed using Fisher’s exact test. For all statistical tests, asterisks *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001. Boxplots show median (line), upper, and lower quartiles (boxes), and lines extending to 1.5-interquartile range (IQR) (whiskers).

Since cases in validation cohort 1 were not matched, we observed significant differences in several clinico-pathological parameters (age, histology type, pT, pN, grade, E-cadherin, Ki67, luminal subtype, RS groups) between the discovery cohort and validation cohort 1 at baseline (Supplemental Table 5). pET responders had consistently lower grades at baseline than nonresponders (TAM P = 7.48 × 10–4, AI P = 1.67 × 10–3) (Figure 2H). Distinct changes in histologic grading from baseline to post pET reflected response or resistance to pET (Supplemental Figure 1B). TAM responders, but not AI responders, were enriched in ILBC (R 29%, NR 3%) (Figure 2I). We identified significantly more AI nonresponders than responders with weak PR staining prior to pET, which further decreased after AI treatment (Figure 2J). Nonresponders were annotated more often as LumB than as LumA (Figure 2K) and were categorized into higher RS groups than responders (Figure 2L and Supplemental Table 3). RS grouping was positively correlated with grade at baseline and after pET and showed an inverse correlation with PR staining (Supplemental Figure 2B and Supplemental Figure 3B). Infiltrating lymphocytes (PaTIL groups) did not differ significantly between pre- and post-pET (Supplemental Table 3). However, in TAM-treated cases, higher PaTIL levels at baseline and after pET were indicative of resistance, whereas in the AI group, we observed higher PaTIL levels in NR only after pET (Figure 2M). Finally, in contrast to the discovery cohort, Ki67 staining was higher at baseline in nonresponders than in responders (Figure 2N and Supplemental Table 3).

In summary, TAM cases had lower grade and RS scores than AI cases in both cohorts. PR staining inversely correlated with RS grouping. In cases receiving AI, PR staining was consistently lower after pET than at baseline.

Recurrent TP53 mutations in luminal BC promote resistance to pET. We performed NGS panel sequencing to identify recurrent genomic alterations (RGA) indicating pET resistance (Supplemental Table 6). Mutations of PIK3CA and GATA3, and amplifications of CCND1, FGF3, and FGF19 on chr11q13.3 were most frequently detected in both cohorts (Figure 3, A and B), confirming previous observations (15–18), but not related to pET resistance. CDH1 is frequently mutated in ILBC (17, 19). We detected CDH1 frameshift and splice-site mutations in more than 10% of the patients and confirmed significant enrichment of CDH1 mutations in ILBC cases. CDH1 mutations were strongly anticorrelated with E-cadherin protein expression (Supplemental Figure 3, A and B).

Figure 3 Recurrent genomic alterations. Oncoprints of recurrent genomic alterations (RGA; at minimum 7.5% recurrence in either subgroup) in post-pET samples in the discovery cohort (n = 364, TAM n = 214, AI n = 150) (A) and validation cohort 1 (n = 270, TAM n = 155, AI n = 115) (B), color-coded by mutation type. Clinical annotations are indicated at the top. Frequencies of RGA recurrence per cohort on the right side. Legend is for both A and B. (C and D) Alteration frequencies of selected RGA with significant associations with pET response in the discovery cohort (C) and the validation cohort 1 (D), analyzed using Fisher-exact test *P < 0.025, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, (E) RGA with significant differences between R and NR in the discovery cohort when stratified by alteration type, analyzed using Fisher-exact test with #P < 0.1, *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01.

In the discovery cohort, point mutations in ABCA13 (12.2% versus 3.7%, P = 0.024) and CBFB mutations (17.7% versus 5.6%, P = 0.006) were more frequent in TAM responders than in nonresponders (Figure 3C). CBFB enrichment in TAM R were confirmed in validation cohort 1 (22.2% versus 6.4%, P = 0.008) (Figure 3D).

We observed significantly more ESR1 alterations in AI nonresponders than in AI responders (12% versus 0%, P = 0.003), but this observation could not be validated (Figure 3D). FGFR2 amplifications were also detected more frequently in AI NR (9.3% versus 0%, P = 0.014) (Figure 3C) and were positively correlated with grade, Ki67 post-pET and TP53 mutations (Supplemental Figure 3A). We recently reported a significant association of TP53 mutations with pET resistance (14, 20). Consistently, significant enrichment of TP53 mutations in nonresponders in the discovery cohort (TAM P = 0.076, AI P = 0.009) (Figure 3C) was confirmed in validation cohort 1 (TAM P = 0.0004, AI P = 0.0002) (Figure 3D).

We analyzed the most prominent RGA separately by alteration type (Figure 3E). We were able to confirm the results of the combined assessment, albeit at a higher significance level for ESR1 amplifications, TP53 truncating mutations, and TP53 missense mutations (P < 0.1). Interestingly, when stratifying by mutation type, MAP3K1 truncating mutations were significantly associated with the AI R group (11% R versus 0% NR, P = 0.006). CCND1 amplifications were more frequent in TAM NR than in TAM R, whereas GATA3 splicing mutations and RYR2 missense mutations were more frequent in TAM responders (all at P < 0.1).

In conclusion, we found several significant differences in the incidence of RGA between responders and nonresponders. With a frequency of up to 32% in AI NR cases, TP53 missense and truncating mutations were most commonly associated with primary ET resistance.

Different alterations in the DNA methylome contribute to resistance to pET with TAM and AI. Previous studies have reported that ET resistance leads to adaptations in chromatin structure and DNA methylome (5–7). We performed methylation analyses on tumor tissue obtained after pET using EPIC arrays. In the discovery cohort, we detected 472 significantly (P < 0.005) differentially methylated CpG sites (DMS) with greater than or equal to 10% mean methylation difference between TAM NR and R groups, and 435 DMS between AI NR and R (Supplemental Figure 4A and Supplemental Table 7). Nearly 70% of the TAM DMS and 40% of the AI DMS were confirmed in validation cohort 1 (Supplemental Figure 4B).

We observed distinct patterns of methylation changes in the 2 treatment groups. In TAM-treated cases, 90% DMS were hypomethylated in nonresponders compared with responders (Figure 4A). The majority of TAM DMS (80%) were located in tightly packed heterochromatin and repressed regions (Supplemental Figure 4C, upper panel) that strongly overlapped with partially methylated domains (PMDs) (Figure 4A), megabasepair regions of global methylation loss (21). Annotation of DMS to genes and overrepresentation analysis suggested that TAM pET resistance may be associated with KRAS signaling, apical cell-cell junctions, and epithelial-mesenchymal transition (Supplemental Figure 4D).

Figure 4 pET-specific alterations in the methylome and tumor microenvironment. (A and B) Heatmaps of methylation beta values of TAM DMS (A) and AI DMS (B) in the discovery cohort (n = 360, TAM n = 210, AI n = 150). Clinical annotations are indicated at the top. Gain (NR > R, yellow) and loss (NR < R, blue) in methylation in NR, overlap with PMDs (green) and defined chromatin regions, and gene symbols are indicated on the right side. Rows (CpG sites) and columns (cases) are clustered by Euclidean distance and ward.D linkage. The heatmaps are split by response groups (columns) and by methylation change and location in PMDs (rows). (C and D) Methylation-derived cell type proportions of BC samples in the discovery (C) and validation cohort 1 (D). R and NR groups per treatment were compared using Wilcoxon test with fdr-adjusted P values: *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001. Boxplots show median (line), upper, and lower quartiles (boxes), and lines extending to 1.5-IQR (whiskers).

In the AI group, approximately 80% DMS were hypermethylated in NR versus R (Figure 4B). Approximately 40% DMS were located in enhancer and promoter regions, suggesting a gene regulatory function, or overlapped with insulator protein CTCF binding or transcribed regions (Supplemental Figure 4C, lower panel). Using data from the TCGA BRCA subcohort to analyze the correlation between methylation and gene expression (Supplemental Table 7), we identified a group of developmental transcription factors with positive correlations, indicating gene upregulation. Additional AI DMS-associated genes were enriched in gene sets related to hypoxia and estrogen response (Supplemental Figure 4D).

We used NanoString BC360 gene expression data to evaluate the effects of methylation on 3 genes linked to DMS (Supplemental Table 8). In the TAM cohort, loss of methylation at cg04334496 in NR was associated with an increase in EYA4 expression, which has tumor-promoting functions and acts as a transcriptional activator and phosphatase. Conversely, gain of cg16766325 methylation in the promoter region of SPRY2, a tumor suppressor with endogenous inhibitory activity for the RAS/MAPK pathway, was associated with decreased SPRY2 mRNA expression (Supplemental Figure 4E). cg16766325 methylation negatively correlated with SPRY2 gene expression also in the TCGA BRCA subcohort (Pearson correlation r = –0.423, fdr-adjusted P value = 4.11 × 10–12, Supplemental Table 7). In the AI cohort, reduced methylation of cg14096855, located in the promoter region of CALML5, in the NR group, resulted in a significant upregulation of CALML5 expression (Supplemental Figure 4F), with stronger inverse correlation in AI nonresponders than in responders (AI-R Pearson′s r = –0.309, AI-NR Pearson’s r = –0.709, Supplemental Figure 4G).

In summary, we identified distinct methylation changes in the TAM versus AI cohorts. TAM DMS were mostly less methylated in the NR versus R group and were associated with PMDs. Conversely, AI DMS were more methylated in the NR versus R group, located in gene regulatory regions and associated with developmental transcription factors, hypoxia, and estrogen signaling. We identified several BC-related genes with significant inverse correlations between methylation and gene expression.

pET resistance is associated with changes in composition of the tumor microenvironment. The tumor microenvironment (TME) may play a role in the development of ET resistance (22). We used a reference-based approach to estimate the TME composition using methylation data. In nonresponders, we consistently saw higher proportions of immune cells and lower proportions of fibroblasts and endothelial cells (Figure 4, C and D), but increased immune cell infiltration was not associated with any particular immune cell type (Supplemental Figure 5, A and B). TIL levels derived from methylation data (MeTILs) correlated significantly with PaTIL levels (Figure 2, E and L, and Supplemental Figure 5C) and with MeTIL scores calculated according to ref. 23 (discovery cohort, ρ=0.638, P < 2.2 × 10–16; validation cohort ρ=0.697, P < 2.2 × 10–16).

Developing the Predictive Endocrine ResistanCe Index. After identifying genomic and epigenomic differences between responders and nonresponders in the discovery cohort, we used lasso penalized logistic regression to train classifiers for TAM and AI resistance, which we named Predictive Endocrine ResistanCe Index (PERCI) (Figure 5A). PERCI TAM consists of age information, endothelial cell content, ABCA13 mutations, and methylation data for 29 TAM DMS with different weights (Figure 5B and Supplemental Table 1). Most of the DMS were hypomethylated in the nonresponder groups, and about half of them were located in heterochromatic regions (Supplemental Table 1 and Supplemental Table 7). Five PERCI TAM DMS (cg15042080, cg16766325, cg04286030, cg18396984, and cg15332750) were hypermethylated in nonresponders. The individual predictors achieved an area under the receiver operating characteristic curve (ROC-AUC) of 54.8% (ABCA13 mutations) to 72% (cg01838965) (Supplemental Figure 6). Combining all features, PERCI TAM stratified response groups with a ROC-AUC of 93.9% (Figure 5C), with excellent accuracy and positive predictive value (Table 1). Neither clinico-pathological parameters (except for age) nor RS groups showed significant differences between responders and nonresponders (ROC-AUC ranging from 42.4% to 58.5%, Supplemental Table 9) and were therefore not included in the PERCI model.

Figure 5 Developing the ‘Predictive Endocrine ResistanCe Index’ PERCI. (A) Workflow describing the development of PERCI based on the discovery cohort (n = 357, TAM n = 209, AI n = 148). (B and D) Heatmap of z-scores for features included in PERCI TAM (B) and PERCI AI (D). The coefficients on the right indicate the weight of each feature. ROC-AUC analysis of classifier performance for PERCI TAM (C) and PERCI AI (E) in the discovery cohort (n = 357, TAM n = 209, AI n = 148) and validation cohort 1 (n = 217, TAM n = 128, AI n = 89). The x-axis shows the specificity, while the y-axis shows the sensitivity. ROC-AUC with 95% CI are shown. (F and G) Performance of PERCI TAM (F) and PERCI AI (G), stratified by RS subgroups, in the discovery (left) and validation cohort 1 (right). R and NR groups per treatment were compared using (discovery cohort: paired) Wilcoxon test with FDR-adjusted P values: **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001. Boxplots show median (line), upper, and lower quartiles (boxes), and lines extending to 1.5-IQR (whiskers).

Table 1 Performance of PERCI in the discovery cohort and validation cohort 1

Strong performance of PERCI TAM was confirmed in validation cohort 1, with a ROC-AUC of 83%, which outperformed clinico-pathological parameters (ROC-AUC in a range of 44.8% [ER% baseline] to 72.6% [RS group information], Supplemental Table 10). Testing the frequencies of correctly and incorrectly annotated cases in a confusion matrix suggests that PERCI TAM is better at predicting NR than R in both cohorts.

PERCI AI includes patient age, ESR1, FGFR2, and TP53 genomic alterations, several cell type proportions, and methylation information for 17 AI DMS, most of which gained methylation in AI nonresponders (Figure 5D). Hypermethylation of cg18922524 in the HOXC4 promoter was most positively correlated with HOXC4 mRNA levels indicating increased gene expression (Pearson correlation r = 0.475, fdr-corrected P value = 1.13 × 10–15) among 12 AI DMS associated with the same gene (Supplemental Table 1 and Supplemental Table 7).

The DMS selected for PERCI AI achieved ROC-AUC values from 67.1% to 74.4% (Supplemental Figure 7). In combination, the features stratified the response groups with 98.6% ROC-AUC and excellent accuracy and true positive rate (Figure 5E and Table 1). Like PERCI TAM, PERCI AI was better at predicting NR than R.

In validation cohort 1, we obtained a ROC-AUC of 76.9%, and PERCI AI was better at correctly predicting the responder group. Several clinico-pathological parameters with significant differences between responders and nonresponders in validation cohort 1 (PR% baseline, Ki67, RS group, Luminal subtype, Figure 2) also stratified the response groups with AUC-ROC above 70%. For RS group information, we calculated an AUC-ROC of 83.6% (Supplemental Table 10).

In the discovery cohort, both PERCI TAM and PERCI AI effectively discriminated between R and NR, even when the cohort was split into RS groups, despite RS being used in the matched-pair design (Figure 5, F and G). We could validate PERCI TAM results in RS2 in validation cohort 1 (Figure 5F). PERCI TAM and PERCI AI both correlated strongly with post-pET histology grade and Ki67 staining (Supplemental Figures 2, A and B).

In summary, our novel predictors PERCI TAM and PERCI AI combine information on genomic alterations, patient age, TME composition, and differential methylation, with equal or better performance than existing predictors such as the Oncotype DX recurrence score. ROC-AUCs of 83% for TAM and 76.9% for AI confirmed the predictive performance of PERCI in validation cohort 1.

Adapting PERCI to the Illumina 450k platform and validation in a second WGS-ADAPT trial validation cohort. The multi-criteria nature of PERCI may limit its applicability in clinical settings where not all data modalities are readily available. Therefore, we trained a streamlined version of PERCI, using only methylation data and age. We restricted CpG sites to those that overlapped between EPIC and the widely available Illumina 450k array, with mean methylation differences of greater than or equal to 5% and various significance thresholds (Methods). PERCI TAM 450k contains age and methylation information for 40 CpG sites mostly hypomethylated in TAM-NR (Supplemental Figure 8A and Supplemental Table 1). Ten CpGs overlapped with PERCI TAM features. For PERCI AI 450k, in addition to age, 19 predominantly hypermethylated CpG sites were selected, 8 of which overlapped with PERCI AI features (Supplemental Figure 8B and Supplemental Table 1). Both 450k-compatible versions of PERCI performed as well as or better than PERCI in the ADAPT trial subcohorts, with ROC-AUC of greater than 95% in the discovery cohort and 80.5% (TAM) and 85.5% (AI) in validation cohort 1 (Table 2 and Supplemental Figure 8, C and D). When we stratified the cohorts by RS groups, both simplified indices performed very well (P < 0.01) in discriminating the response groups across all RS groups in the discovery cohort, and in RS2 in validation cohort 1 (Supplemental Figure 8, E and F).

Table 2 Performance of PERCI 450k in the discovery cohort and validation cohort 1

To test PERCI 450k in an independent validation cohort, we selected patients from the WGS-ADAPT run-in period (Supplemental Tables 1 and 4). Validation cohort 2 included more responders (81%) than nonresponders (19%). We observed significant age differences between response groups, with nonresponders being predominantly under 50 years of age (Figure 6A and Supplemental Table 4). Both responder groups showed reduced PR staining compared to baseline (Figure 6B). TAM nonresponders were highly enriched (67%) for the LumB subtype. In validation cohort 2, we detected less LumB cases in the AI-treated groups (R: 17%, NR: 40%) than in the discovery cohort (R: 43%, NR: 44%) and validation cohort 1 (R: 44%, NR: 87%) (Figure 6C and Supplemental Tables 1–4). RS groups and Ki67 staining levels at baseline were significantly higher in nonresponders than in responders (Figure 6, D and E). Consequently, age and Ki67 at baseline stratified the response groups with very high ROC-AUC ranging from 87.9% to 94.9% (Supplemental Table 11).

Figure 6 Descriptive statistics and performance of PERCI TAM 450k and PERCI AI 450k in validation cohort 2. Clinico-pathological parameters with significant differences between response groups at baseline and/or post-pET in validation cohort 2 (n = 176, TAM n = 69, AI n = 107). (A) age; (B) PR status; (C) luminal subtype; (D) RS groups; and (E) Ki67 staining. Statistical tests as described in the legend of Figure 2. Statistical differences of numerical variables between baseline and post-pET comparisons were tested using paired Wilcoxon tests. All other comparisons of numerical variables were analyzed using nonpaired Wilcoxon tests. Statistical differences of categorical variables between baseline and post-pET comparisons were analyzed using McNemar test. All other comparisons of categorical variables were analyzed using Fisher’s exact test. For all statistical tests, asterisks ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001. (F and G) Analysis of the performance of PERCI 450k TAM and RS, alone and in combination (F) and PERCI 450k AI and RS, alone and in combination (G) by ROC-AUC (PERCI 450k: black solid line; RS, black stippled line; combination of PERCI 450k and RS, green dashed line). The x-axis shows specificity and the y-axis shows sensitivity. ROC-AUC with 95% CI are given. (H and I) Scatter plot of Recurrence Score versus PERCI TAM 450k (H) and PERCI AI 450k (I). The vertical black lines indicate treatment-specific cutoffs for PERCI 450k to discriminate between responders and nonresponders. Spearman correlation coefficient ρ as indicated. (J and K) Performance of PERCI TAM 450k (J) and PERCI AI 450k (K) in validation cohort 2, stratified by RS groups. R and NR groups per treatment were compared using Wilcoxon test with FDR-adjusted P value: ***P < 0.001. Boxplots show median (line), upper, and lower quartiles (boxes), and lines extending to 1.5-IQR (whiskers).

Both simplified PERCI 450k scores demonstrated very good performance in stratifying the response groups, with ROC-AUC values of 88.9% for PERCI TAM 450k and 85% for PERCI AI 450k (Figure 6, F and G). Recurrence Scores also performed very well in validation cohort 2 (Figure 6, F and G). Notably, combining PERCI 450k and recurrence scores increased the discriminatory potential from ROC-AUC 88.9% to 93.2% in the TAM cohort. In the AI cohort, the combined analysis did not substantially improve the results beyond PERCI AI 450k alone (ROC-AUC 85% versus 85.6%). Direct comparisons of PERCI 450k and recurrence scores revealed positive correlations between the 2 indices. For both the TAM- and AI-treated groups, the Spearman’s ρ was 0.38 (Figure 6, H and I). Assigning patients to RS groups revealed significant differences (P < 0.001) in PERCI TAM 450k in RS2 (Figure 6J), confirming the result from validation cohort 1 (Figure 5F). We observed a trend of higher mean PERCI AI 450k values in nonresponders of RS2 and RS3 in AI validation cohort 2, although the results were not statistically significant (Figure 6K).

These data demonstrate the robustness of our newly developed classifiers and suggest that they could improve the effectiveness of existing patient stratification tools such as the Recurrence Score.

External validation of PERCI 450k in the TCGA BRCA cohort. For further testing in an external cohort, we selected 269 cases from the TCGA BRCA cohort that met our selection criteria (Methods). Patients were stratified by menopausal status into a TAM-like cohort (n = 75) and an AI-like cohort (n = 194) (Supplemental Tables 12 and 13). Consistent with NGS results for the WSG-ADAPT subcohorts, these cases have recurrent mutations of PIK3CA, TP53, CDH1, RYR2, GATA2, and FGFR1 and amplification of chr11q13.3 (Supplemental Figure 9). Mutations in CBFB, which represented a marker of good response in the TAM cohorts, were less frequent in the TCGA subcohort (3% versus 10% in the discovery cohort and validation cohort 1).

We divided the TCGA BRCA subcohort into PERCI 450k high and low groups, using progression-free survival within 10 years as a surrogate for ET response (PERCI TAM 450k high n = 50, low n = 25, Figure 7A). A Kaplan-Meier plot showed excellent stratification of these subgroups. Patients in the PERCI TAM 450k low group had a favorable prognosis with no disease progression within 10 years (log-rank P = 0.03, Figure 7C). In addition, there were significantly more ILBC cases in the PERCI TAM 450k low group than in the PERCI TAM 450k high group (P = 0.032, Figure 7F), confirming our observations in validation cohort 1 (Figure 2I). Clinico-pathological parameters classified the prognosis groups with ROC-AUC in the range of 42.6% to 73.6% (Supplemental Table 14).

Figure 7 PERCI 450k predicts progression-free survival (PFS) in the TCGA BRCA subcohort. Heatmap of PERCI TAM 450k (A) and PERCI AI 450k (B) features in the TCGA BRCA subcohort (n = 269, TAM-like n = 75, AI-like n = 194). Kaplan-Meier curves of PFS in the TCGA BRCA subcohort on the basis of PERCI TAM 450k (C) and PERCI AI 450k scores (D). Cases were divided into high and low groups (blue: low, good prognosis, red: high, poor prognosis) by the cut-off value 0.423 for PERCI TAM 450k and 0.4011 for PERCI AI 450k. P values were calculated using the log-rank test. (E–H) Comparative clinical pathology of PERCI 450k low and high groups in the TCGA BRCA subcohort by (E) age; (F) histology type; (G) pathological stage; and (H) tumor grade. Statistical differences of variables were analyzed using Fisher’s exact test *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01.

PERCI AI 450k high (n = 51, Figure 7B) had a significantly worse prognosis than the low group (n = 143), with a hazard ratio of 3.27 for disease progression (log-rank P = 0.038, Figure 7D). Cases in the PERCI AI 450k high group were younger (P = 1.9 × 10–3) and had higher stage (P = 0.026) and histologic grades (P = 0.026) compared with the PERCI AI 450k low group (Figure 7, E, G, and H, and Supplemental Tables 12 and 13). ROC-AUC for clinico-pathological parameters were in the range of 44% to 65.2% (Supplemental Table 14).

In conclusion, these results suggest that PERCI may not only be a predictor of primary endocrine resistance but may also have prognostic value.

PERCI predicts survival outcomes in the combined discovery and validation cohorts. The recent availability of survival data in the WSG-ADAPT trial allowed us to investigate the prognostic value of PERCI. For PERCI, patients from the discovery and validation cohort 1 were combined; for PERCI 450k we also added patients from validation cohort 2. The median follow-up duration was 59.8 months, so the number of invasive and distant disease-free survival (IDFS, DDFS) events and deaths is still limited (combined TAM cohorts: 30 [8.2%], 27 [7.4%], 13 [3.5%]; combined AI cohorts: 35 [11.8%], 32 [10.7%], 17 [5.7%], Table 3). Univariate Cox proportional hazards models indicated that patients with high PERCI TAM or PERCI TAM 450k had a significantly increased risk for disease progression or death, whereas the PERCI AI scores predicted a significantly increased risk for IDFS, and the simplified PERCI AI 450k additionally for death (Table 3).

Table 3 Survival outcomes predicted by PERCI and PERCI 450k

We divided the patients into high and low PERCI 450k groups according to treatment-specific cutoffs (TAM: high group 41.6% of patients, low group 58.4% of patients; AI: high group 37.9% of patients, low group 62.1% of patients). Kaplan Meier analyses showed that for all survival outcomes, the risk of an event was significantly higher in the high groups than in the low groups (TAM: IDFS log rank P = 0.056, DDFS log rank P = 0.045; OS log rank P = 0.037; AI: IDFS log rank P = 0.011, DDFS log rank P = 0.025; OS log rank P = 0.002) (Figure 8).