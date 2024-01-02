Building reproducible bridges to cross the “valley of death”

When considering the drug-development pipeline, the overall failure rate of drugs that passed into phase 1 trials to final approval is 90% (2). This number does not include the failure rate in the preclinical stage, which is unknown. This lack of translation from promising preclinical findings to success in human trials is known as the “valley of death” (3). What might be some of the reasons for this failure rate? One reason is that translation of models to humans is challenging and we are limited by our scientific knowledge and methodological approaches. Another reason is friction in the goals and incentives of preclinical research compared with the clinical phase and that we are pushing drugs into human trials when there is not enough confidence in the support for them.

As an example of this friction, in 2014, the ALS Therapy Development Institute performed replications of more than 100 promising drug candidates in an established mouse model of ALS (4). In all cases, the replications fell well short of the exciting published findings. These potential therapies also had disappointing results in human testing. This poor correlation between preclinical findings and clinical outcomes has also been observed in other disease areas, such as glioblastoma (5). Poor replicability leads to wasting time, money, and animals trying to build on evidence that was not as reliable or credible as it appeared in the original research. Furthermore, false hope can even lead to clinical trials that would not have been pursued if the lack of replicability had been known in advance. Similar replicability challenges were observed in the Reproducibility Project: Cancer Biology, which performed replications of 50 key preclinical cancer biology experiments (6). On average, replication effect sizes were 85% smaller than original effect sizes. As an example, an original finding reported a potential therapeutic effect that decreased the average tumor growth in a mouse model by 57% compared with control, whereas the replication of that finding found it to be 7%. Even more worrisome is that the majority of papers lacked transparency of the underlying data, analysis, materials, and methods of the experiments (7). This lack of transparency has large implications for the confidence one has as these potential therapies move through the drug-development pipeline. While there have been improvements since these studies to increase rigor and reproducibility standards, such as many journals increasing reporting requirements regarding methods, there is still an implementation hurdle, with many preclinical studies lacking sufficient detail (8).

Driving factors for a lower than desired level of replicability include shortcomings in the design, conduct, and communication of research, such as small sample sizes, lack of blinding and randomization, reagent quality control issues, and transparency of methods and results (9). Whether these issues arise from lack of knowledge, inadequate funding, perverse incentives, sloppiness, or biases, it results in an ever-growing body of evidence that makes it challenging to distinguish between those findings that will replicate and translate and those that will not. Thus, a challenge when trying to cross the “valley of death” is how to distinguish between what preclinical research warrants the investment to continue advancing to human testing and what research should be stopped.

What are our options? We could accept the high failure rate of the drug-development pipeline as it operates now and continue to invest more in producing research with known low rates of replicability and translatability in hopes that we’ll increase the number of viable treatments that successfully reach the public. If we continue with this path, it means spending more money and time and asking more patients to take on the risk of enrolling in trials where we know there will be a higher than desired rate of failure. Alternatively, we can change where failure occurs in the pipeline, aiming to detect failure at the preclinical step and thus decreasing the failure rate for drugs that reach human trials. This shift means testing and implementing innovative processes that can increase confidence in which promising leads warrant further investment. It means integrating more clinical insights earlier into the preclinical pipeline through directed collaborative efforts that can better inform how to design, measure, and model human disease. By closing this translational gap from both ends, we create a bridge instead of tossing preclinical findings over a chasm hoping they survive if they make it to the other side.