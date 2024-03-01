The etiologies of Kawasaki disease

The rich epidemiologic record of KD cases maintained by Nakamura and colleagues at Jichi University documented the three nationwide epidemics that occurred in 1979, 1982, and 1986. One cannot escape the interpretation that these massive epidemics were caused by the introduction of a novel agent into a highly susceptible population (Figure 2). Following these nationwide epidemics, there was a largely stable plateau of cases that would suggest a steady state of infections as new susceptible infants entered the population. However, the continued annual rise in cases in school-age children after the mid-1990s argues that a causative exposure is increasing in intensity, with more and more children exposed each year (16). Except for vector-borne diseases, no infectious disease models match the annual increase in KD incidence documented in the Japanese record. An intriguing observation by DeHaan and colleagues is the coherent incidence of KD across broad swaths of Japan, especially in school-age children, which could be consistent with a wind-borne exposure that simultaneously affects a broad geographic region (16). This raised the question of whether a causative agent borne by the wind and coming from a distant location could trigger KD. In contrast to the older children, the infants across all regions in Japan showed virtually no increase in case numbers over the last three decades and no geospatial coherence across prefectures (Figure 2, A and B). These observations suggest either a different mode of exposure to the causative agent or a different trigger for infants, likely encountered in the home.

Figure 2 Epidemiologic clues from Japan and the United States. (A) Interpretation of epidemiologic clues from Japan’s unparalleled historical record of KD. Left: The first record of KD-like cases in Japan appeared in the 1950s, following large influxes of people from other regions, including repatriation of Japanese individuals from China and Korea as well as US military occupation following WWII and the Korean War. The subsequent 3 epidemics of KD in 1979, 1982, and 1986 are consistent with the introduction of a causative agent into a highly genetically susceptible population. The plateau period from 1988 to 1992 suggests a steady-state exposure to the KD trigger. Right: The 4.5-fold increase in cases in older children occurring from the mid-1990s to 2019 suggests increasing exposure of large populations to an environmental trigger, possibly a wind-borne aerosol. Post-WWII development or increasing intensity of some human activities could create an aerosol that might amplify this exposure, consistent with the rise in KD cases. Incidence in infants remained essentially unchanged over three decades, suggesting a different mode of exposure to the KD trigger in this youngest age group. In 2020, reduced exposure due to isolation measures taken during the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in a decrease in KD incidence that was mirrored by other countries around the globe. (B) Correlation of the seasonal pattern of KD across prefectures in Japan, 1988–2019. For infants less than 6 months of age (left) there is little coherence in seasonal patterns across Japan, in contrast to children 3 years and older (right), for whom there is striking synchrony of KD seasonal patterns across all of Japan. KD incidence and correlation data were adapted with permission from JAMA Network (16).

Many microbes can travel on the wind and cause disease upon arrival at distant locations. As an example of long-range transport of a fungus that retained infectivity, trans-Atlantic airborne transmission of Aspergillus sydowii from Africa to the Caribbean caused lethal infection of fan coral (17). Work by Rodo and colleagues suggested that airborne Candida sp. coming from northeastern China could be a trigger for KD (18). In an analysis of the greater Toronto region, westerly winds carrying fungal particles were associated with an increase in KD cases (19). Wind-borne bacteria can also travel as aerosols, as evidenced by the association of dust events in the Sahel region in northern Africa, with spikes in cases of meningococcal meningitis (20). Long-range transport of virus particles has been postulated as a mechanism explaining the transmission of both human and avian influenza viruses and their explosive outbreaks over large geographic areas (21, 22). These examples of wind-borne infectious disease transmission highlight the feasibility of long-range transport of a causative agent for KD; however, whether there is in fact a wind-borne trigger remains to be substantiated. Other hypotheses that could explain the annual increase in cases in Japan would be the transmission through aerosols of cofactors that contribute to triggering KD. These could be pollutants causing oxidative stress or heavy metals or toxins attached to aerosol particles that act as cofactors in disease pathogenesis.

In contrast to the large-scale aerosol hypothesis, support for the possibility of person-to-person transmission of an infectious agent also comes from epidemiologic data from Japan. A recent birth cohort study in Japan (>37,000 Japanese children born in May 2010) analyzed KD occurrence in babies aged 6–18 months and identified having an older sibling as a risk factor for developing KD (23). This association was less pronounced if the younger sibling attended day care. Using this same birth cohort, breastfeeding was associated with a reduced risk of KD, while preterm birth was associated with an increased risk of KD, suggesting the possibility of transmission of protective maternal antibodies in the breast milk and across the placenta (24, 25). A sex- and age-matched case-control study in Wuhan, China, and a similar study in Germany with smaller cohorts also found breastfeeding to reduce the risk of KD (26, 27).