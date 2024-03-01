Cancer neoepitopes viewed through negative selection and peripheral tolerance: a new path to cancer vaccines

Tables 1 and 2 show lists of neoepitopes that have been shown to mediate or facilitate tumor control in vivo. The earliest neoepitopes (Table 1) were identified as those recognized by tumor-specific CD4+ or CD8+ T cells. Neoepitopes that elicit tumor control in vivo and were identified by high-throughput DNA sequencing are shown in Table 2. A small number of other cancer epitope databases exist (49); their scope is different from that of Tables 1 and 2, which are restricted to neoepitopes that have been tested for their ability to mediate tumor control in vivo. Currently completed clinical studies are at too early a stage to provide definitive evidence that neoepitopes mediate tumor control in vivo in humans and, hence, are excluded from these tables. Studies that describe mixtures of neoepitopes that mediate tumor control in vivo, but where it is not possible to ascribe the activity to one or more identified neoepitopes are also generally not included in Tables 1 and 2. Some studies with mixtures of neoepitopes show impressive tumor control in vivo and in mouse models that are similar to actual clinical scenarios (50). Most importantly for our present purposes, scrutiny of the properties of the tumor-controlling neoepitopes in Tables 1 and 2 illustrates the challenging complexity of neoepitope biology, as discussed below.

MHC I–peptide affinity is not predictive of antitumor activity in vivo in mice or humans. How do we go from identifying mutations to predicting neoepitopes? In a landmark paper, Sette and colleagues (51) analyzed “the relationship between binding affinity for HLA class I molecules and immunogenicity of discrete peptide epitopes” with respect to viral antigens. They “found that an affinity threshold of approximately 500 nM (preferably 50 nM or less) apparently determines the capacity of a peptide epitope to elicit a CTL response.” This foundational observation has solidly sustained our understanding of what is an epitope in hundreds of studies with viral and model antigens. All studies predicting neoepitopes from mutations in cancer have used this algorithm to discriminate between the few mutations that are likely to be presented and be immunogenic over those that are not (Figure 1) (25, 27, 28). A surprisingly large number of algorithms for predicting cancer neoepitopes have now been published (52–60); almost all algorithms share the critical principle that the neoepitopes must bind the relevant MHC I alleles with high affinity.

Duan et al. (26) performed broadly the same study as previous (25) and later efforts (27, 28) and came to different conclusions. Exome sequences of two mouse fibrosarcomas were compared with normal counterparts, and the cancer-specific mutations were used to predict high-affinity neoepitopes; surprisingly, none of the predicted neoepitopes elicited tumor control. Soon after, Martin et al. (61) performed an essentially similar study with a mouse model of ovarian cancer. They predicted a number of neoepitopes that bind MHC I with high affinity, but none of the 17 predicted neoepitopes elicited tumor control in vivo.

Duan et al. (26) reasoned that except for single amino acid substitutions, neoepitopes are identical to the unmutated sequences, and hence the mechanisms of peripheral tolerance may also inhibit the response to neoepitopes. They argued that it may therefore be useful to select peptides by difference-from-self rather than high affinity for MHC I. To quantitate difference-from-self, they developed the simple algorithm of subtracting (or dividing) the MHC I–binding affinity of the unmutated sequence (or some derivative of this number) from the MHC I–binding affinity of the mutated neoepitope and named it the differential agretopic index (DAI). Ranking neoepitopes by DAI led to enrichment of peptides that elicited tumor control in both tumors. Strangely, all the tumor-controlling neoepitopes turned out to have poor affinity for any MHC I allele. These affinities were so low (i.e., the IC 50 values so high), that these neoepitopes would have been eliminated from consideration by the Sette algorithm. In spite of such low affinities, the tumor control elicited by these low affinity MHC I–binders was dependent on CD8+ T cells in vivo.

In light of these inconsistencies, Brennick and George et al. (62) performed an unbiased analysis of the tumor control activity of every mutated peptide in the exome of the MC38-FABF tumor (a chemically induced murine tumor) without making any predictions. At the time of this writing, this is the only unbiased study that looks for neoepitopes that mediate antitumor efficacy in vivo. Other unbiased studies have looked for CD8 immunogenicity, without examining efficacy (63–67). Since the endpoints of Brennick and George et al. (i.e., antitumor efficacy in vivo) are different from those of other unbiased studies (CD8+ T cell immunogenicity in vitro), the results and conclusions are also different and reveal an important complexity: immunogenicity and efficacy are not the same and should not be conflated.

Brennick and George et al. identified nine neoepitopes (of 279 candidates) that were effective in controlling tumor growth (Figure 2). Eight of these nine neoepitopes had very low affinities for MHC I (between <3,000 and >30,000 nM IC 50 ), while one had a high binding affinity. This unbiased analysis suggests that approximately 4% of the mutations in this tumor yield tumor controlling neoepitopes. This is a larger proportion than conventionally estimated, because it does not eliminate peptides because of poor affinity for MHC I (Table 2 and Figure 2). It also shows that the Sette algorithm does not appear to apply to cancer neoepitopes as it does to epitopes derived from viral antigens. It should be noted that Sette et al. presciently noted 20 years ago that “It is also possible that self-derived antigenic peptides may be characterized by relatively low MHC binding affinity because of selective elimination by thymic education and/or T cell tolerance of T cells reactive against high affinity MHC binding peptides” (51). That caveat has now come fully alive in cancer neoepitopes.

Figure 2 Dissonance between tumor control and CD8+ T cell response, as measured in vitro as well as pMHC I affinity. Summary of the outcomes of an unbiased analysis of tumor control and CD8+ T cell responses elicited by 279 neoantigens isolated from a murine cancer cell line (62). The candidate neoepitopes that elicited tumor control in vivo did not elicit CD8+ T cell response, as measured by flow cytometry, even as their activity in vivo was CD8 dependent, as shown by depleting CD8+ T cells in vivo. The candidate neoepitopes that did elicit CD8+ T cell responses by flow cytometry did not elicit tumor control in vivo. Only 1 of 9 neoepitopes that mediated tumor control in vivo had a high affinity to MHC I (not shown).

Ghorani et al. (68) and Rech et al. (69) tested these ideas in the human setting. Using data from tumor and normal exome sequences of patients with melanoma and lung cancer who had received checkpoint blockade, Ghorani et al. looked for correlations between genomic characteristics (mutational load, neoantigen load, mean DAI) and clinical outcomes (overall survival) as well as immune infiltration of tumors. They concluded that “the association between mean DAI, survival, and measures of immune activity support the hypothesis that DAI is a determinant of cancer peptide immunogenicity.” In a broadly similar but independent analysis in several thousand patients with all major cancers, Rech et al. concluded that the presence of neoepitopes with a positive DAI correlated with intratumoral T cell responses and that such neoepitopes “were also strong predictors of patient survival across tumor types.” Other studies have independently validated the contribution of a higher predicted binding affinity of a mutant peptide relative to the corresponding wild-type peptide in immunogenicity (70–73).

The observation that peptides that bind MHC I poorly (e.g., IC 50 values of 30,000 nM) elicit effective CD8 responses runs contrary to the well-established paradigm and requires explanation. While competitive peptide binding (which generates the IC 50 values) is the norm in measuring MHC I–peptide binding, other methods of binding were tested. Binding of peptides to RMA-S cells is one such method. These cells harbor a mutated transporter associated with antigen processing-2 (TAP2) such that peptides generated in the cytosol by proteasomal degradation are poorly transported from the cytosol to the endoplasmic reticulum, leading to poor loading of MHC I with peptides (74). Such “empty” MHC I molecules are unstable at 37°C but can be salvaged if an exogenous peptide is able to bind the “empty” MHC I molecules. Peptide binding by RMA-S cells thus converts the RMA-S cells from MHC I–negative into MHC I–expressing cells (75). Brennick and George et al. (62) used this assay to demonstrate the binding of neoepitopes to Kb or Db with affinities as low as IC 50 values of approximately 30,000 nM. The low-affinity peptides could also be eluted from the MHC I molecules and detected by mass spectrometry (MS) (31, 62).

These observations show that a low-affinity peptide–MHC I binding is still effective and leads to fruitful engagement of CD8+ T cells, which control tumor growth in vivo. In light of the observation that a single MHC I–peptide molecule on a target cell can elicit a CTL response (76), the functional significance of presentation of low-affinity peptides by MHC I is vastly underestimated. The antitumor activity of low-affinity MHC I–binding neoepitopes has now been reported in multiple tumors and from several independent laboratories (26, 31, 36, 62, 77).

CD8 response measured in vitro is not predictive of antitumor activity in vivo. Nearly all studies measure CD8+ T cell response to tumors, since CD8 response is indisputably essential for tumor control. In several studies with neoepitopes, a CD8 response, as measured by ELISPOT or flow cytometry, is indeed associated with tumor control in vivo (25, 27, 28), supporting the idea that the CD8+ T responses, as measured by ELISPOT or flow cytometry, are surrogates of antitumor efficacy in vivo. This idea persists in spite of the observation in mice (78–80) and in humans (81–83) that there is often little correlation between measurable CD8+ T cell responses and antitumor clinical activity. In fact, many studies with neoepitopes are limited to predicting or detecting CD8 responses and considering such response as proof of antitumor activity (84–89).

Three studies exemplify the disconnect between antitumor efficacy in vivo and CD8+ T cell immunogenicity. In a mouse model of ovarian cancer, Martin et al. identified 17 predicted neoepitopes with high affinity for MHC I (61). None of the 17 elicited tumor control in vivo, even as 7 of 17 elicited specific CD8 and/or CD4 responses. Vormehr et al. (89) reported that CD8+ T cells respond to a well-defined cancer neoepitope of the CT26 colon carcinoma are functionally irrelevant in vivo, i.e., do not elicit any tumor control despite strong immune response. Brennick and George et al. (62), who performed the unbiased analysis of all 279 mutation-generated candidate neoepitopes for their ability to mediate tumor control, observed, remarkably, that none of the nine neoepitopes that mediated tumor control elicited a measurable CD8+ T cell response in vitro, even though the tumor control mediated by them was CD8 dependent, as shown by in vivo depletion. Even more remarkably, several of the 279 mutant peptides tested did elicit a strong CD8+ T cell response, but these did not elicit tumor control (Figure 2)! If the mutations had been screened by CD8 immunogenicity, 8 of the 9 true positives would have been identified, and all of the “positive” candidates identified would have been false positives.

Viborg et al. (90) reported the activity of a DNA vaccine consisting of five neoepitopes of the mouse colon carcinoma cell line, CT26. The vaccine was highly effective in prophylaxis assays and also elicited CD8 response, as measured by tetramers. Upon deconvolution of the five neoepitopes, the antitumor activity was seen to reside only in neoepitopes 3–5, even as these neoepitopes elicited no CD8 response. Conversely, the CD8 response was elicited by neoepitopes 1–2, which elicited little tumor control!

Presentation of a neoepitope by MHC I is not predictive of antitumor efficacy in vivo. Several studies have identified MS-defined neoepitopes but looked for correlations with CD8 responses rather than tumor control in vivo, in mice or humans (91, 92). A single study has characterized the MS-defined neoepitopes for their ability to mediate tumor control in vivo and observed that, even among neoepitopes that are clearly presented by MHC I and which are of high affinity to MHC I, only a proportion (albeit a high proportion, 3 of 7) elicit tumor control in vivo (93). There are no obvious differences between the MS-defined neoepitopes that mediate tumor control from those that do not, further highlighting the fact that presentation of a neoepitope is no guarantee of efficacy.

The clinical experience with neoepitopes is still in early stages. The first clinical studies with neoepitopes were rooted in the observation of hsp70 and hsp90 chaperone peptides that were generated as a result of proteasomal degradation (94–97). These peptides were derived from self-proteins but also included viral epitopes or cancer neoepitopes (4, 91, 94). Thus, patients were immunized with HSP-peptide complexes isolated from autologous tumors. Despite promising activity in early trials (98, 99), the HSP-peptide complexes, administered as monotherapy, failed to show clinical activity in a phase III trial in patients with renal cell carcinoma (100). Although patients with early-stage disease benefited significantly, the intent-to-treat population as a whole did not. The approach continues to be pursued today with better tools of immunization and monitoring (101–103). In the high-throughput DNA-sequencing era (2012 and onward), patients with melanoma (104–106), glioblastoma (107, 108), pancreatic cancer (109), lung cancer (110), or bladder cancer (106) have been immunized with long peptides (or RNA encoding such peptides) containing neoepitopes that were predicted to be presented by MHC I. In some studies, such vaccines were combined with PD1 blockade (106, 111, 112). All studies showed safety, feasibility, and immunogenicity; however, the immune responses observed have not been consistent with the proposed mechanism of action for the vaccine. For example, in several studies although the immunizing neoepitopes were predicted to be presented by MHC I (and some were shown to be so presented), the predominant immune response was a CD4 response, although weaker CD8 responses were also detected (105, 108, 111, 113). In an exploratory analysis, Rojas et al. (109) linked T cell expansion after vaccination (interpreted as response to vaccine) with improved outcomes among patients with pancreatic cancer.

Early-phase clinical trials are not meant to show proof of clinical activity. In some studies, the clinical activity observed was similar to what one would expect from checkpoint blockade alone; in others, the number of patients was too small to allow interpretation. The recent KEYNOTE-942 trial was the only study in which the patients were randomized between vaccination plus checkpoint blockade and checkpoint blockade alone. This trial, reported by the sponsors as a positive study (114), consisted of 157 patients with stage III/IV surgically resected melanoma who received vaccination with an mRNA neoantigen vaccine plus checkpoint blockade (n = 107) or checkpoint blockade alone (n = 50). The endpoint of relapse-free survival was tested in a one-way analysis and was significant; however, if a two-way comparison was made, this endpoint was not significant (114). Distant metastases-free survival was also significantly different in a one-way comparison.

Thus, the clinical experience with the neoepitope vaccines has been similar to cancer vaccine approaches in the past and has not been particularly revealing, clinically or mechanistically. It also has highlighted the dissonance between efficacy and T cell immunogenicity even more effectively than past studies.

Altogether, the complexity, as outlined here, runs counter to some key mechanistic expectations of T cell immunology. The remainder of this Review attempts to synthesize and reconcile the contradictions in the complexity.