Prebiotics improve frailty status in community-dwelling older individuals in a double-blind, randomized, controlled trial

Frailty status screening in the older population

A total of 1,693 older individuals (>65 years of age) were screened for frailty status (Table 1): 703 were in the nonfrail group (N), 705 were in the prefrail group (P), and 285 were in the frail group (F). The overall prevalence of prefrailty was 41.6% (53.4% for men and 33.0% for women, P < 0.001), and the prevalence of frailty was 16.8% (16.7% for men and 16.9% for women, P = 0.892). The mean ages of the 3 groups were significantly different (P < 0.001), and the degree of frailty was positively correlated with age. With increasing frailty severity, the number of older people who experienced weight loss and physical decline increased, accompanied by slower walking speed, decreased grip strength, and increased exhaustion score, and there were significant differences between the groups (P < 0.01).

Table 1 Basic information and frailty status of the screened population

Differences between groups with different frailty states among older people

Sociodemography and general health status. The results showed that there were statistically significant differences (P < 0.05) among the 3 groups (n = 300 total) of older people in terms of age, number of children, number of comorbidities, surgical history, exercise frequency, degree of exhaustion, and whether acute events occurred in the past year. A high frequency of exercise was a protective factor and negatively correlated with frailty. There were no statistically significant differences (P > 0.05) with regard to sex, BMI, occupation, education level, marital status, income status, living situation, tobacco consumption, or alcohol consumption (Table 2).

Table 2 Baseline characteristics of participants (n, %)

Differences in frailty indicators, scale scores, body composition, and food and main nutrient intake among groups with different frailty states. Compared with the individuals in group F, the scores for daily living ability (ADL) in groups N and P were higher, indicating that the self-care ability of frail older individuals was poorer (P = 0.019 and P = 0.049). The sleep quality score (PSQI) for group F was higher than that of group N, indicating that the sleep quality of frail older individuals was poor (P < 0.001). There was no significant difference between the other scales (P > 0.05). There were no significant differences in body weight, BMI, body fat percentage, muscle mass, estimated bone mass, basal metabolism, or body moisture rate among the 3 groups (P > 0.05), except for significant differences in visceral fat (P = 0.009). Visceral fat in group F was significantly lower than that in group N (P = 0.004). There was no difference among the other groups (N vs. P, Z = 5.0, P = 0.025; P vs. F, Z = 0.794, P = 0.373) (Table 3). The intake of dairy products in the frail group was greater than that in the nonfrail group (Z = 9.043, P = 0.003), and there was no statistically significant difference among the other groups (N vs. P, Z = 2.114, P = 0.146; P vs. F, Z = 2.919, P = 0.088). There were no significant differences in other food categories or main nutrients (P > 0.05) (Supplemental Table 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI176507DS1).

Table 3 Frailty indicators, scale scores, and body composition among groups with different frailty states

Differences in liver and kidney function and cytokine levels among groups with different frailty states. Among the 16 biochemical indicators, 10 were significantly different: albumin, alanine aminotransferase (ALT), aspartate aminotransferase (AST), creatinine, cystatin C, direct bilirubin, globulin, indirect bilirubin, total bilirubin, and total protein. There were no significant differences in the levels of albumin/globulin, alkaline phosphatase, AST/ALT, urea, uric acid, or γ-glutamyltransferase among the 3 groups (P > 0.05). The level of albumin in the frail group was significantly lower than that in the nonfrail group (P = 0.003) or the prefrail group (P = 0.001). There were significant differences in creatinine among the 3 groups: compared with the nonfrail group, the prefrail group had an increase in creatinine (P = 0.027), whereas the frail group had a decrease in creatinine (P = 0.049), and the creatinine level of the frail group was significantly lower than that of the prefrail group (P < 0.001). For cystatin C, both the nonfrail group and the frail group had significantly lower cystatin C levels than did the prefrail group (P < 0.001). The serum globulin level was significantly lower in the frail group than in the nonfrail group (P = 0.006). However, total protein was significantly lower in the frail group than in the nonfrail and prefrail groups (P = 0.003 and P = 0.017, respectively). Direct bilirubin levels were significantly higher in the prefrail and frail groups than in the nonfrail group (P < 0.001 and P = 0.034, respectively). However, indirect bilirubin levels were significantly lower in the prefrail and frail groups than in the nonfrail group (P = 0.014 and P < 0.001, respectively). Total bilirubin levels were significantly lower in the frail group than in the nonfrail and prefrail groups (P < 0.001 and P = 0.011, respectively). ALT levels were significantly lower in the frail group than in the nonfrail and prefrail groups (P = 0.002 and P = 0.001, respectively). AST levels were also significantly lower in the frail group than in the nonfrail and prefrail groups (P < 0.001 and P = 0.002, respectively). In conclusion, from the nonfrail group to the frail group, albumin, globulin, total protein, ALT, AST, indirect bilirubin, and total bilirubin levels all gradually decreased with the progression of disease. However, creatinine, cystatin C, and direct bilirubin levels initially increased and then decreased.

In addition, there were significant differences in the levels of the 3 cytokines among the groups (P < 0.05). Compared with the nonfrail group, the prefrail group had significantly lower levels of IFN-γ (P = 0.005). The levels of IL-17 (P = 0.005), IFN-γ (P < 0.001), and insulin-like growth factor 1 (IGF-1) (P < 0.001) were significantly increased in the frail group. Compared with the prefrail group, IFN-γ levels in the frail group were significantly increased (P < 0.001) and IGF-1 levels were significantly decreased (P < 0.001). It is worth noting that in the process of disease progression from the nonfrail stage to the frail stage, IL-17 showed a gradual increase, whereas IFN-γ showed a trend of first decreasing and then increasing, and IGF-1 showed a trend of first increasing and then decreasing, which is worthy of further exploration (Table 4).

Table 4 Liver and renal function and cytokines among groups with different frailty states

Intestinal microbiota and metabolic characteristics in older individuals with different frailty states

Firmicutes, Bacteroidetes, Proteobacteria, and Actinobacteria were the main bacteria found among the older individuals (n = 300) (Table 5). As the degree of frailty changed, the species and abundance of the gut microbiota also changed. The relative abundance of Bacteroides vulgatus, Ruminococcus bicirculans, Alistipes onderdonkii, Bacteroides ovatus, Bacteroides fragilis, Bacteroides caccae, Bacteroides thetaiotaomicron, and Bacteroides plebeius increased substantially, while that of Ruminococcus bromii, Lactobacillus ruminis, Anaerostipes hadrus, Eubacterium hallii, and Bifidobacterium adolescentis, among others, decreased (Supplemental Figure 2).

Table 5 The microbiota and metabolism of the 3 groups

The results of untargeted metabolomics detection of intestinal microbiota metabolites revealed a total of 664 metabolites, including 435 positive ion metabolites and 229 negative ion metabolites. There were 143 different metabolites between groups N and P, 50 between groups N and F, and 192 between groups P and F. The metabolite comparisons between groups are shown in Supplemental Figure 3 from both positive and anionic perspectives.

Kyoto Encyclopedia of Genes and Genomes (KEGG) analysis revealed that, compared with group N, metabolic pathways, including protein digestion and absorption, amino acid biosynthesis, ABC transport, mineral absorption, and alanine, tyrosine, and tryptophan biosynthesis were upregulated in group P (P < 0.05). Pyrimidine metabolism, pentose glucuronic acid conversion, and unsaturated fatty acid synthesis pathways were downregulated in group F (P < 0.05). Compared with group P, protein digestion and absorption, amino acid biosynthesis, ABC transport, and other differential metabolic pathways were downregulated in group F (P < 0.05) (Supplemental Figure 4).

Comparison of baseline data between groups with different frailty states before intervention

There were no significant differences (P > 0.05) in age, sex, indicators of frailty, scales, or body composition between the placebo group and the probiotic mixture group in the prefrail group (n = 200) at baseline (Supplemental Table 2). Only oil intake was significantly different (P = 0.004), whereas the intake of other dietary components and major nutrients showed no statistical differences (P > 0.05) (Supplemental Table 3). There were statistically significant differences in the biochemical indices and cytokine levels of ALT, globulin, γ-glutamyltransferase, and IFN-γ (P < 0.05), but there were no significant differences in the other parameters (Supplemental Table 4).

No statistically significant differences (P > 0.05) were noted in terms of age, sex, the 5 indicators of frailty, scales, body composition tests, or the intake of major dietary and nutritional elements between the placebo group and the probiotic mixture group in the frail group at baseline (Supplemental Tables 5 and 6). Only cystatin C showed a significant difference (P = 0.006) in liver and kidney function and cytokine levels, whereas no significant difference was found in the other parameters (P > 0.05) (Supplemental Table 7).

Prebiotic intervention in older individuals with different frailty states (randomized, controlled trial)

After 12 weeks of intervention, the prebiotic mixture significantly improved frailty status in both the frail and prefrail groups, reduced exhaustion in the prefrail group, and improved walking speed in the frail group (P < 0.05). The body fat percentage significantly increased in the treatment arm, whereas muscle mass decreased in the placebo control arm among prefrail older individuals. Walking speed and grip strength improved in the treatment arm, while body fat increased and moisture percentage decreased in the placebo control arm among frail older people (P < 0.05) (Table 6). Urea and creatinine decreased, whereas globulin and total protein increased substantially in the treatment arm; γ-glutamyltransferase and indirect bilirubin increased in the placebo control arm among prefrail older individuals. Globulin levels increased, whereas IL-17 and IFN-γ levels showed a more obvious downward trend, although no statistically significant difference was found in the treatment arm; AST increased and cystatin C decreased in the placebo control arm among frail older individuals (Table 7). In summary, a prebiotic mixture can markedly increase protein levels in older individuals (both frail and prefrail), improve renal function (prefrail), and partially reduce inflammatory factors (frail).

Table 6 Effect of prebiotics on general status of prefrailty and frailty elderly

Table 7 Effect of prebiotics on biochemical indicators and cytokines in prefrail and frail older individuals

The Table 8 lists the microbiota and metabolism after the interventions. There was no significant change in α-diversity among the groups after the intervention (P > 0.05). The results of the Tukey test showed that there was significant β-diversity between the subgroup in the prefrailty group that received maltodextrin placebo (PM group) after placebo intervention (PMA) and the subgroup in the prefrailty group that received prebiotic intervention (a prebiotic mixture of inulin and oligofructose) (PI group) after prebiotic intervention (PIA), as well as between the subgroup in the frailty group that received maltodextrin placebo intervention (FM group) after placebo intervention (FMA) and the frailty group that received prebiotic intervention (a prebiotic mixture of inulin and oligofructose) (FI group) after prebiotic intervention (FIA), regardless of the use of unweighted or weighted algorithms (P < 0.01) (Supplemental Figure 5). In the prefrail group, B. adolescentis was predominant in the prebiotic mixture group, and Faecalibacterium was predominant in the placebo group. In the PIA group, Bifidobacterium pseudocatenulatum and E. coli, Veillonellaceae, Enterobacteriales, and Negativicutes were the dominant bacteria (Supplemental Figure 6). There were 13 and 177 different metabolites between PMA and PIA and between FMA and FIA, respectively (P < 0.05) (Supplemental Figure 7). Compared with those in the FIA group, the overall expression of genes related to protein digestion and absorption, carbon metabolism in cancer centers, mineral absorption, aminoacyl tRNA biosynthesis, ABC transport, and amino acid biosynthesis in the FMA group tended to be downregulated (P < 0.05). A hierarchical clustering heatmap and network map showed that there were 25 different bacterial flora and 36 different metabolites between the PIA and PMA groups, as shown in Supplemental Figure 8, and the network diagram showed that Dialister was the key bacterial group in the core position and was markedly positively correlated with l-methionine, indole, l-alanine, l-tryptophan, phenyllactic acid, sorbitol and indole-3-lactic acid.

Table 8 The microbiota and metabolism after interventions

Correlation analysis between intestinal flora and clinical indicators (randomized, controlled trial)

To further explore the correlation between the intestinal flora and clinical indicators, we screened the 30 most abundant operational taxonomic units (OTUs) and the expression data of the intestinal flora in the kingdom, phylum, class, order, family, genus, and species. The Pearson correlation algorithm was used to calculate the correlation between species and clinical indicators, and a heatmap was drawn. At the genus level, Bifidobacterium was positively correlated with grip strength, muscle mass, visceral fat, and albumin levels and negatively correlated with exhaustion and frailty scores. The abundance of Blautia in the family Lachnospirillaceae was positively correlated with grip strength and physical activity and negatively correlated with exhaustion and frailty scores and IL-17 levels. Prevotella was positively correlated with slow walking, exhaustion, and frailty scores, as well as with body water percentage, among others, and negatively correlated with grip strength, body fat percentage, and albumin levels, among others (Figure 1A). On the basis of the results of the aforementioned association analysis, we constructed a correlation network map. By examining the degree of connectivity depicted in the figure, we could discern core microorganisms and indicators. The findings revealed positive correlations between muscle mass and Bifidobacterium, Ruminococcus, and Eubacterium halobium. Grip strength was found to have positive associations with Bifidobacterium, Peptostreptococcus, Ruminococcus, and Dorsiella. IGF-1 was positively correlated with Ruminococcus, while albumin was negatively correlated with Prevotella and Klebsiella (Figure 1B). After intervention in the prefrail group, exhaustion was negatively correlated with Ruminococcus and positively correlated with Enterococcus. Weight loss was negatively correlated with Veillonella, and a slow walk was positively correlated with Roseburia, among others (Figure 1C). After intervention in the frail group, the PSQI was positively correlated with Holdemanella, whereas visceral fat, body fat percentage, and IFN-γ levels were positively correlated with Fusobacterium (Figure 1D).

Figure 1 Correlation between the flora and clinical indicators. (A) Correlation between the most abundant flora (top 30) and clinical indicators. (B) Correlation network map between the flora (top 30) and clinical indicators. This network diagram is based on Pearson correlation analysis to calculate the correlation between clinical indicators and intestinal flora and is drawn with a P value of less than 0.5. The red circle represents the microorganism, the blue box represents the clinical index, and the size of nodes represents the size of the surrounding connectivity. The more connections, the larger the size. The solid line represents positive correlation, whereas the dashed line represents negative. (C) Correlation between the flora and clinical indicators among prefrail older individuals (PIA vs. PMA). (D) Correlation between the flora and clinical indicators among frail older individuals (FIA vs. FMA).

Correlation analysis between metabolites and clinical indicators (randomized, controlled trial)

Likewise, we screened the expression data of the top 30 most abundant metabolites and used the Pearson correlation algorithm to calculate the correlations between the metabolites and clinical indicators. The results showed that a slow walking speed was positively correlated with trans-vaccenic acid, the frailty score was negatively correlated with hydroxyisocaproic acid, and the PAC-QOL score was positively correlated with l-arginine (Figure 2A). The blood urea (BU) levels, cystatin C levels, and body moisture rate were positively correlated with l-pyroglutamic acid; body fat percentage, and visceral fat were negatively correlated with DL-methionine sulfoxide; and grip strength was negatively correlated with l-histidine among prefrail older individuals (Figure 2B). After intervention in the frail group, the core improvement in walking speed (walking time) was mainly positively correlated with metformin, 1-palmitoyl-sn-glycero-3-phosphocholine, and 1-oleoyl-sn-glycero-3-phosphocholine and was negatively correlated with l-methionine and ketoisocaproic acid (Figure 2C).