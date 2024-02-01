Alcohol-associated liver disease

Hepatocyte death and regeneration. Hepatocyte ballooning, degeneration, and acidophil bodies are the typic histologic features of hepatocyte injury in ASH, while severe ALD, including cirrhosis and sAH, exhibit significant loss of hepatocytes. Various mechanisms and factors have been implicated in induction of hepatocyte death in ALD, such as alcohol metabolism–associated endoplasmic reticulum stress, oxidative stress, proinflammatory cytokines (e.g., TNF-α), danger-associated molecular patterns, and dysregulation of autophagy, etc. (18). Several types of hepatocyte death have been reported and likely coexist in ALD, including apoptosis, necroptosis, pyroptosis, and ferroptosis (18). Hepatocyte death and impaired liver regeneration play an important role in promoting ALD progression and have been investigated as therapeutic targets. Selonsertib, a selective inhibitor of apoptosis signal-regulating kinase 1 (ASK1), has been tested for the treatment of patients with sAH, owing to its inhibition of hepatocyte apoptosis, but no beneficial effects were found (NCT02854631). Granulocyte colony-stimulating factor (G-CSF), which stimulates the bone marrow to produce granulocytes and hematopoietic stem cells, was thought to promote liver regeneration and was tested in clinical trials for sAH. However, the evidence for G-CSF stimulation of liver regeneration is insufficient (19), the clinical trial results for G-CSF were controversial in acute-on-chronic liver failure including AH, and G-CSF provided no survival benefit at 90 days in individuals with sAH, indicating that more evidence is required for further clinical investigation of G-CSF (20, 21). Finally, IL-22 may be an exceptional target that specifically protects against hepatocyte death and promotes hepatocyte proliferation without affecting immune cells owing to the restricted expression of IL-22 receptor on epithelial cells, including hepatocytes (22). The hepatoprotective effect of IL-22 has been demonstrated in a variety of liver injury models, including alcohol-induced liver injury (23, 24). A phase IIb clinical trial revealed that treatment of patients with sAH with recombinant IL-22 protein was well tolerated and had improved clinical parameters (25). Ongoing multicenter trials are being conducted to investigate IL-22Fc treatment for acute-on-chronic liver failure, including sAH (CTR20212657).

Inflammation. Inflammation acts as a key factor driving ALD progression to steatohepatitis, cirrhosis, and HCC (17); many different cell types and inflammatory mediators participate in the inflammation underlying ALD (Figure 3). Paradoxically, alcohol is a well-known immunoregulator that strongly inhibits the immune system, causing the increased host susceptibility to bacterial and viral infections (26). The major factors that trigger ALD inflammation include hepatocyte death, increased gut permeability, and disrupted intestinal bacterial homeostasis (dysbiosis) (17). ALD inflammation is characterized by infiltration of neutrophils and macrophages, as well as activation of Kupffer cells and other types of immune cells (17), which play a dominant role in the pathogenesis of ALD. The detrimental effects of macrophages in ALD are likely due to production of a variety of inflammatory mediators (17), while neutrophils exacerbate ALD by producing ROS, inflammatory mediators, and neutrophil extracellular traps (27, 28). On the other hand, macrophages and neutrophils play some beneficial roles in ameliorating ALD by promoting liver regeneration, fibrosis resolution, and antibacterial immunity, etc. (17, 18). Significant infiltration of T cells is also observed in ALD, especially in the alcohol-associated cirrhosis, but their exact roles have not been well characterized in patients with ALD (17). Emerging evidence suggests that T cells have important profibrotic roles in metabolic dysfunction–associated steatotic liver disease (MASLD) (29), so it will be important to examine whether T cells also contribute to liver fibrogenesis in ALD. Interestingly, a negative correlation of intrahepatic neutrophils with intrahepatic CD8+ T cells was observed in patients with sAH, and two distinct histopathological phenotypes were defined based on liver immune phenotyping, suggesting a separate mechanism driving liver injury and/or failure in these patients (30). A significant number of B cells are also seen in sAH, which is accompanied by massive antibody deposition and evidence for complement activation in hepatocytes, all of which play an important role in promoting liver injury in sAH (31). In addition, many other types of cells may also play a role in modulating ALD disease progression in preclinical models, including NKT cells, Th17 cells, and mucosal-associated invariant T cells, but their functions in ALD pathogenesis are not clear. Moreover, many proinflammatory mediators are upregulated and likely synergistically promote disease progression in ALD (17, 18).

Figure 3 Inflammation in ALD. Alcohol-associated steatohepatitis (ASH) is characterized by hepatic infiltration of a large number of inflammatory cells, with predominant neutrophil and macrophage infiltration. Kupffer cells are activated at the early stage of ALD but are markedly reduced in the late stages of ALD, such as cirrhosis. ALD is also associated with infiltration of a significant number of T cells, but their subtypes and functions have not been well characterized. ALD, especially severe AH, is associated with infiltration of B cells and massive antibody deposition. The subsets and functions of inflammatory cells will be likely identified by single-cell and spatial transcriptomics and multiplex immunofluorescent staining analysis over the coming years. ASH is also associated with elevation of a large number of proinflammatory cytokines, chemokines, and adhesion molecules, which have overlapping functions and synergistically promote liver inflammation.

Given its important role in the pathogenesis of ALD, inflammation has been actively investigated as a therapeutic target for sAH therapy. Steroids have been used to treat sAH since 1970s, and emerging data suggest that steroid treatment improves short-term survival in some patients with sAH without affecting long-term survival (32). Inhibition of specific inflammatory targets (e.g., TNF-α, IL-1) has been investigated for sAH therapy, but this approach did not achieve good clinical benefit (33–35), which is likely because sAH is associated with elevation of many inflammatory mediators that have overlapping functions (Figure 3) (17). The next question is whether we can directly target inflammatory cells to treat sAH. Significant numbers of infiltrating macrophages are detected in sAH, and these cells likely drive sAH inflammation and are potential targets for sAH therapy (17). Inhibition of macrophage infiltration by cenicriviroc, an oral dual chemokine receptor CCR2/CCR5 antagonist, generated some beneficial effects in preclinical models of MASLD (36) and ALD (37). However, recent studies have identified many subsets of macrophages, with some of them playing an important role in promoting liver repair and fibrosis resolution (38, 39), thus, selective inhibition of inflammatory macrophage infiltration may achieve better clinical outcomes for ALD treatment. Interestingly, binge alcohol intake or recent excessive drinking elevated circulating neutrophils and subsequently increased hepatic neutrophil infiltration and liver injury, which can be inhibited by blockade of C-X-C motif chemokine receptors 1 and 2 (CXCR1 and CXCR2) in preclinical models (27, 28, 40–43). Targeting neutrophils for the treatment of sAH has not been explored clinically, but inhibition of CXCR1 and CXCR2 and other therapies that modulate neutrophils deserve further investigation. In addition, several other types of immune cells (e.g., T cells, NKT cells, mucosal-associated invariant T cells) have been implicated in the pathogenesis of AH (17); however, more clinical studies are required to clarify their functions in AH and evaluate their potential as therapeutic targets for AH therapy.

Gut dysfunction and dysbiosis. Alcohol misuse can cause a profound impairment of intestinal functions, including a disease called alcohol-associated bowel disease (44). Alcohol-induced intestinal dysfunctions include malabsorption of nutrients, reduced villus-to-crypt ratio restricted to the duodenum, increased intestinal permeability, reduced production of antimicrobial molecules, increased mucus thickness, a striking diminution of mucosal immune cells, and gut microbiome-related changes (44). In general, reduction of immune cells in the intestine is a unique feature of alcohol-associated bowel disease, which is different from other intestinal diseases (e.g., celiac disease, inflammatory bowel disease) characterized by intestinal inflammation (45). Alcohol-mediated reduction of intestinal immune cells results in intestinal immune dysfunction and subsequently contributes to gut barrier disruption (44). However, how chronic alcohol consumption exactly affects different pro- and antiinflammatory immune cell populations in different intestinal tracts still remains unclear. Moreover, alcohol misuse and ALD are associated with small intestinal bacterial overgrowth, alterations of gut microbiota (“dysbiosis”), and bacterial translocation (46, 47). Gut dysbiosis was first reported in rats (48) and later in mice (49) after chronic ethanol exposure. In mice, chronic ethanol feeding increased the abundance of Bacteroidetes and Verrucomicrobia bacteria but decreased the abundance of lower Firmicutes, and these changes were associated with downregulation of antimicrobial Reg3g and Reg3b gene expression in the proximal small intestine (49). The Schnabl group later found that cytolysin secreted by Enterococcus faecalis causes hepatocyte death and liver injury (50). Increased fecal numbers of E. faecalis were found in patients with sAH, and the presence of cytolysin-positive (cytolytic) E. faecalis correlated with the severity and mortality of sAH (50). Colonization of gut microbiome from the feces of patients with sAH induced liver injury in mice, which can be ameliorated by bacteriophages that specifically target cytolytic E. faecalis (50). Emerging evidence suggests that ALD-associated changes in intestinal fungi also contribute to the pathogenesis of ALD by producing toxins and metabolites (51) and that the intestinal virome is altered in AH (52), but further study is required in these areas.

Restoring intestinal epithelial integrity and antimicrobial function and correcting dysbiosis are attractive strategies for ALD. Zinc is critical for maintenance of intestinal barrier function (53), and zinc deficiency is associated with ALD (54) and exacerbates ALD in preclinical models (55). Zinc supplementation has been included in the anti–IL-1 trial for sAH, but this trial did not improve sAH (34). In addition to protecting against liver injury, IL-22 also protects against gut epithelial injury, promotes gut epithelial cell regeneration, and restores intestinal immunity (56). Activation of IL-22 in the gut via bacteria engineered to produce IL-22 or produce aryl-hydrocarbon receptor agonists that upregulate IL-22 protects against ALD in mice (57, 58). Moreover, activation of intestinal epithelial aryl hydrocarbon receptor by microbial tryptophan metabolites improves alcohol-mediated gut barrier dysfunction and has potential as a therapeutic target for ALD (59, 60). Targeting microbiome and mycobiome toxins have been actively investigated for the treatment of ALD (50, 51). Fecal microbiota transplantation as well as antibiotics, probiotics, and prebiotics have been tested or proposed as gut microbiome-centered therapies for ALD, but the results are inconsistent (61–64). Given the high heterogeneity of the gut microbiome in humans, the descriptive nature of the microbiome studies so far, and the lack of a definition for a “healthy” microbiome (65), it is difficult to have conclusive results. It is unlikely that targeting the gut microbiome alone will be sufficient to treat ALD in all patients.

Ductular reaction. Ductular reaction (DR) is associated with advanced ALD and is characterized by an increased number of cholangiocytes along with inflammatory cell infiltration and loss of hepatocytes (66). The origin of the expanded cholangiocytes is controversial, and multiple origins have been proposed, including cholangiocyte proliferation, hepatic progenitor cell differentiation into cholangiocytes, and dedifferentiation of hepatocytes toward a cholangiocyte-like phenotype (66). Thus, targeting DR to preferentially differentiate hepatic progenitor cells into hepatocytes is a potential strategy for the treatment of advanced ALD. Several drivers of DR have been identified, including modulation of biliary NF-κB activity, long noncoding RNA ACTA2-AS1, mTOR activation, CXCR4-mediated hepatocyte dedifferentiation, and neutrophil or macrophage infiltration (67–76). Of these, inflammation-mediated DR, mTOR activation, and biliary NF-κB activity alterations seem to be present in human ALD samples, indicating their translational significance. However, targeting the mTOR and NF-κB pathways specifically in cholangiocytes is difficult and, therefore, inhibiting inflammatory exacerbation of DR may hold the most potential as a therapeutic approach. Regardless, DR is associated with worse prognosis in ALD, and therapeutics that reverse DR, hepatocyte dedifferentiation, and the cholestatic phenotype hold potential for ALD treatment.

Hepatic mitochondrial dysfunction. Hepatocytes are rich in mitochondria, which play important roles in glucose, lipid, and protein metabolism as well as ROS homeostasis. A wide range of studies have found that heavy alcohol consumption causes impairment of mitochondrial biogenesis, mitochondrial DNA damage, and subsequent oxidative stress and cell death (77, 78). In addition, formation of megamitochondria in hepatocytes has been a known effect of heavy alcohol use since the 1970s (79), but how these changes are related to ALD progression were unknown until recently. The Ding lab demonstrated that alcohol consumption decreased hepatic dynamin-related protein 1 (DRP1), a protein involved in mitochondrial fission, and induced megamitochondria in cells and a mouse model of ALD (80). Patients with sAH have decreased hepatic DRP1 that is associated with increased accumulation of megamitochondria in the liver, and genetic deletion of the Drp1 gene markedly exacerbates ALD in mice, supporting the role of mitochondrial dysfunction in ALD progression (80). Additionally, another study suggests that activation of hepatic activating transcription factor 4 acts as a driver of alcohol-impaired mitochondrial biogenesis and respiratory function (81). Defective mitochondrial respiratory function can provoke elevated ROS production and subsequently sensitize hepatocytes to death, a key event in ALD progression (79). Collectively, these recent studies suggest that modulating mitochondrial homeostasis in ALD is a potential therapeutic strategy and requires further characterization.

Other potential mechanisms and therapeutic targets. Over the last 20 years, many molecular mechanisms have been identified that may contribute to the pathogenesis of ALD (18), but translation of these mechanisms to therapeutic targets needs further attention. For example, alcohol consumption causes adipose inflammation, lipolysis, and damage, which likely contribute to ALD pathogenesis (82, 83). Moreover, dysregulation of lipid metabolism contributes to MASLD progression by inducing hepatocyte death and has been actively investigated as a therapeutic target for MASLD (84), but its role in sAH and whether it can be used as a therapeutic target for ALD is unclear. An endogenous cholesterol derivative, 25-hydroxycholesterol 3-sulfate (larsucosterol), was found to inhibit liver lipid accumulation and improve cell survival by inhibiting DNA methyltransferases, which has shown promise in a phase IIa clinical study for moderate and sAH (85). Several therapies targeting ROS have shown mixed effects for sAH treatment, with N-acetyl cystine (NAC) providing no benefit (86, 87) and metadoxine providing modest survival benefits (88). Autophagy has been shown to play an important but complex role in the pathogenesis of liver diseases, including ALD (89, 90), but has not been tested clinically as a therapeutic target for ALD due to its highly complex, cell-specific roles (91). Many miRNAs have been found to modulate ALD disease progression, but the application of these miRNAs as therapeutic targets in ALD treatment is still at the early stage of investigation (92). Further translational studies are required to test the therapeutic potential of autophagy modulators and miRNAs for ALD treatment.