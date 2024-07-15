Molecular analysis of primary and metastatic sites in patients with renal cell carcinoma

This study presents comprehensive molecular profiling of a large set of RCC tumors from the primary kidney and metastatic sites to delineate differences that may contribute to clinical behavior. Previous studies have elucidated that site of metastasis informs prognosis in RCC. While patients with liver, bone, and brain metastases tend to have the worst outcomes, those with metastases to endocrine glands including the pancreas have improved outcomes (11, 13–15). The TRACERx Renal cohort identified unique somatic alterations in primary and metastatic tumors and was able to classify groups of tumor clones based on their ability to metastasize (15). Other studies have identified a higher number of genetic aberrations associated with metastatic lesions when compared with primary lesions and have described significant intratumoral heterogeneity even from samples collected from the same site (22–24). Another smaller cohort study specifically described angiogenesis, cell migration, cell motility, and cell adhesion–related gene signatures to be associated with pulmonary metastases in patients with RCC (25). MicroRNAs, as they are involved in the control of cell development, proliferation, and apoptosis and thus promotion of metastatic spread, have also been described (26–28). Biologically, earlier studies have elucidated the genomic landscape of metastatic lesions related to RCC; we add to this body of literature by presenting data from a real-world cohort. We also add detailed transcriptomic data and investigated the TME, which are lacking in previously published data sets. This work is clinically relevant and can inform strategies for optimizing therapy for patients with advanced RCC.

We first identified differential patterns of genomic alterations across kidney and metastatic sites. For example, metastatic lesions from the lungs, endocrine glands, and bone lesions were enriched for PBRM1 mutations relative to the kidney (P < 0.05 at each site). Retrospective data reveal that patients with lung and pancreatic metastases (included in our analysis with “endocrine”) are associated with better clinical outcomes, attributable to a preponderance of PBRM1 mutations in the latter (29). Bone lesions also had higher TP53 alterations, which are associated with negative outcomes and may supersede the benefits associated with PBRM1 mutations. As far as the role of PBRM1 mutations in predicting response to treatments, there have been discrepancies in results across different data sets regarding the predictive role of PBRM1 mutations. While in some contexts, PBRM1 mutated tumors expressed high levels of angiogenesis-associated genes and were associated with better prognosis in patients treated with antiangiogenic drug-based regimens (30), in other studies patients with PBRM1 mutations had better clinical outcomes in response to immune checkpoint inhibitors (31, 32). Due to lack of outcome data in our study, we cannot verify this association, but we did see a predominance of PBRM1 mutations in pancreatic and bone metastatic lesions that have previously been shown to respond better to antiangiogenic agents (29, 33).

BAP-1 mutations, which have been associated with poor prognosis in ccRCC (34, 35), were observed in 10% of tumors in the overall cohort, consistent with prior studies (16, 36–38), and no differential expression was seen between the primary renal tumors versus sites of metastasis.

We observed PTEN alterations in 7% of tumors in our cohort with increased alteration in tumors derived from the liver and CNS. PTEN mutations in ccRCC cell lines have been shown to promote sensitivity to mTOR inhibitors, everolimus, and temsirolimus (39). In this study, although rates of tumors with PTEN loss were low, we found metastatic lesions, particularly liver metastases, enriched for PTEN mutations, suggesting that further study of mTOR-targeting agents in patients with liver metastasis may be warranted.

Another important mutation with differential prevalence between primary renal tumors and metastatic sites was TP53, a classic tumor suppressor gene. Prior studies demonstrate TP53 to be prevalent in approximately 2%–6 % of tumors at primary sites versus up to 15% at metastatic sites (16, 38, 40–42). Additionally, TP53 mutations have been associated with poor outcomes (43). Our observation of a higher prevalence of TP53 mutations in bone and brain lesions is consistent with the observation that these sites of metastasis are associated with worse clinical outcomes (14).

Current treatment options in the frontline setting include immunotherapy combinations (nivolumab plus ipilimumab) or the combination of a checkpoint inhibitor with a VEGF inhibitor. Transcriptomic analysis in our study recapitulates data from IMMotion151, which identified 7 molecular clusters in RCC: (1) angiogenic/stromal; (2) angiogenic; (3) complement/Ω-oxidation; (4) T-effector/proliferative; (5) proliferative; (6) stromal/proliferative, and (7) small nuclear RNA (snoRNA) genes. We observed that metastatic tumors from the lungs were enriched with angiogenic/stromal and stromal/proliferative subtypes, while bone metastasis had a predominance of angiogenic/stromal subtypes, suggesting that these patients may respond to an antiangiogenic drugs. Though prospective data of outcomes of patients with bone metastases treated with pure IO or IO/VEGF regimen are lacking, retrospectively, tyrosine kinase inhibitor–containing (TKI-containing) regimens compared with immunotherapy alone have been shown to improve outcomes for patients with bone metastases (33).

In our study, liver lesions were uniquely and significantly enriched for genes belonging to the complement/Ω-oxidation (cluster iii). The “complement/Ω-oxidation cluster” has previously been shown to have a low expression of both angiogenesis and immune genes (17). Moderate expression of cell cycle genes has been associated with elevated expression of genes belonging to the complement cascade signature, which are known to drive worse outcomes (17). As shown above, liver metastatic lesions are also enriched for PTEN mutations, which have been implicated in resistance to the antiangiogenic agents sunitinib and sorafenib (44) and a higher responsiveness to mTOR inhibitors such as everolimus and temsirolimus. While rarely used as a single agent, consideration for the combination of lenvatinib and everolimus is provocative for patients with liver metastases.

While uncommon in our study, CNS metastases had a numerically higher percentage of T-effector, proliferative, and stromal/proliferative subtypes compared with the kidney, suggesting potential benefit of immune checkpoint inhibition for patients with CNS metastases. A recent retrospective study from the IMDC database also showed that patients with brain metastases receiving IO-based combination therapy had longer OS than those receiving anti-VEGF monotherapy (HR 0.51, 95% CI 0.29–0.92; P = 0.026) (45).

Many of the same genes that were identified as associated with metastases in our study were reported as associated with metastases in studies that used data from the TCGA or other publicly available data sets (46, 47), including genes involved in ECM reorganization. In addition to the interaction between cancer cells and the TME, there are paracrine effects from the release of cytokines, chemokines, growth factors, and proteases which determine behavior of tumors at metastatic sites (21). Based on our analysis, we found a predominance of fibroblasts across several metastatic sites (lung, pleura, bone, liver, skin, and soft tissue). CAFs have been proposed to play an immune regulatory/inflammatory function as well as an antigen-presenting function (47). Previously, in lung metastasis from breast cancer, CAFs were described to be transcriptionally dynamic with stage-specific gene signatures and have been implicated in shaping the inflammatory microenvironment in these lesions (48). Proinflammatory signaling from CAFs (IL-33) has also been implicated in establishing a metastatic niche in the context of breast cancer–associated lung metastasis and chemoresistance (49, 50). When compared with the kidney, markers of ICI response such as PD-1, dMMR/MSI-High, and high TMB were similar at distant sites of metastasis. Even though previous studies have shown a discordance as high as approximately 21% in PD-L1 staining between primary tumors and metastatic sites in RCC (51), our study did not show this difference. However, our study did not use paired samples. Interestingly, transcriptional expression of PD-L1 and/or PD-L2, which have been shown to be associated with worse prognosis (14), were higher in lung, pleura, and bone metastases compared with kidney samples. A previous metaanalysis of more than 1,000 cases with RCC demonstrated higher PD-L1 expression by IHC to be associated with an increase in mortality by over 50% (52). However, PD-L1 expression has not consistently predicted response to immune checkpoint inhibition in several clinical trials (53). This is further complicated by differences between PD-L1 assays by IHC that are used for each drug (e.g., 28–8 Dako assay for nivolumab, and SP142 Ventana assay for atezolizumab) (54). These factors have discouraged the use of PD-L1 as a predictive biomarker of response to immune checkpoint inhibitor therapy for patients with RCC.

Overall, this study provides the rationale for potential clinical activity of treatments under development in patients with specific metastatic sites. To our knowledge, an in-depth comparative analysis of primary and metastatic lesions from both a genomic and transcriptomic perspective and that of the TME in a large RCC cohort has not been presented before. We provide new insights to understand the molecular underpinning of organotropism, which will help inform future personalized therapy strategies in patients with RCC. However, our study is limited by the lack of clinical and survival data to correlate molecular associations of metastases with outcomes, as well as evaluation of intrinsic and acquired resistance mechanisms. Moreover, while we assume most tumors included in this analysis are from patients with metastatic disease, the precise stage information for individual tumors was not available. Additionally, we lack a comparison of paired primary and metastatic samples derived from the same individual patient to assess tumor evolution. While central pathology review was conducted on all cases classified as non-ccRCC to confirm the diagnosis, this was not performed on all ccRCC cases. The tumors used in this analysis were FFPE and we do acknowledge that formalin fixation can chemically alter DNA/ RNA, and can affect our data analysis (55). However, for commercial next-generation sequencing, this is the most commonly utilized technique in clinical practice and our study was a retrospective evaluation of tumors previously submitted. Overall, our results help inform future precision medicine strategies for patients with RCC and to understand the potential of individualizing treatments according to specific sites of metastasis in the future.

In conclusion, cancer mortality is almost exclusively related to the development of distant metastasis. Cancer metastasis is a complex phenomenon where cancer cells are trying to establish a niche in various organs. Many factors have been proposed as plausible mechanisms, such as mutations within the cancer cells, suppressive signals in the TME (56–59), features of each organ of metastasis (architecture, physiology, and resident cells — mesenchymal cells such as activated fibroblasts, pericytes, endothelial cells, and inflammatory cells) (59). Our findings define several such molecular features that differentiate primary and distant metastatic sites of disease in patients with RCC. Future studies should address the clinical outcomes correlated with molecular differences of metastases and validate these findings in a clinical trial setting.