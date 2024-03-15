Comprehensive assessment of immune context and immunotherapy response via noninvasive imaging in gastric cancer

Clinicopathological characteristics. The present study included 2,600 patients with GC from 9 independent cohorts at 4 different centers. The overall study design is shown in Figure 1. Patients with available information on CT images and IHC or available follow-up data (n = 2,297) were selected to evaluate the lymphoid and myeloid immune context, or predict survival. Moreover, patients with available radiogenomics information (n = 42) were used to determine relationships between genomics characterization and imaging appearance. Furthermore, patients treated with anti–PD-1 immunotherapy (n = 261) were used to investigate associations between imaging biomarkers and therapeutic outcomes. The clinicopathological characteristics of patients in the training cohort (n = 242), internal validation cohort 1 (n = 160), internal validation cohort 2 (n = 512), external validation cohort 1 (n = 102), external validation cohort 2 (n = 1,123), and prospective validation cohort (n = 158) are listed in Table 1. Of these patients, 1,574 (68.5%) were men, and 723 patients (31.5%) were women. The median age (interquartile range) for men was 58.0 (50.0–65.0) years, and the median age (interquartile range) for women was 55.0 (43.0–63.0) years. Most patients (n = 1,651, 71.9%) had stage II or III disease.

Table 1 Clinicopathological characteristics of patients with GC in the training and validation cohorts

Supplemental Table 1 (supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI175834DS1) lists the detailed clinicopathological features of the immunotherapy cohort 1 (n = 198), immunotherapy cohort 2 (n = 63), and radiogenomics cohort (n = 42). Among the 2 immunotherapy cohorts, 149 patients (57.1%) were men, and 112 patients (42.9%) were women. The median age (interquartile range) for men was 60.0 (52.0–67.0) years, and the median age (interquartile range) for women was 51.0 (41.0–63.0) years. Almost all patients had stage III or IV disease, except for 17 patients with stage II GC. Immunotherapy as first-, second-, and third-line treatment was administered in 147, 72, and 42 patients, respectively. The objective response (OR) rates in the immunotherapy cohort 1 and 2 were 32.3% and 19.1%, respectively. In the radiogenomics cohort, 36 patients (85.7%) were men, and 6 patients (14.3%) were women. The median age (interquartile range) for men was 68.0 (59.0–72.0) years, and the median age (interquartile range) for women was 66.0 (52.0–68.0) years. Most patients (n = 39; 90.5%) had stage II or III disease.

Lymphoid and myeloid immune context were significantly associated with prognosis. This study initially evaluated the predictive power of the lymphoid and myeloid immune context, determined through IHC, for survival outcomes. The Kaplan-Meier plots of disease-free survival (DFS) and overall survival (OS) are shown in Figure 2. Patients with a high lymphoid immune score (LIS) or low myeloid immune score (MIS) had a better prognosis (DFS and OS) in the training cohort and 2 validation cohorts (P < 0.01 for all with statistical significance). The relationships between the LIS or MIS status and clinicopathological characteristics in each cohort are presented in Supplemental Tables 2 and 3. Multivariate Cox regression analyses also confirmed that, after adjusting for other clinicopathological variables, the LIS (HR: 0.183–0.362) and MIS (HR: 1.971–6.014) remained independent predictive factors for clinical outcomes (DFS and OS) (Supplemental Tables 4–7). Further, the comparison of specific scores in each LIS or MIS status (i.e., 0 versus 1 in the LIS-low group; 2 versus 3 versus 4 in the LIS-high group; and 1 versus 2 in the MIS-high group), did not reveal statistically significant differences in survival (all P > 0.1) (Supplemental Figures 1 and 2).

Development and validation of the radiomics imaging biomarkers. In the training cohort, using several artificial intelligence algorithms, including max-relevance and min-redundancy (mRMR) algorithm, collinearity reduction algorithm, the least absolute shrinkage and selector operation (LASSO) logistic regression algorithm, the support vector machine-recursive feature elimination (SVM-RFE) algorithm, and multivariate logistic regression method (MLR), we constructed 2 imaging biomarkers, called lymphoid radiomics score (LRS) and myeloid radiomics score (MRS), to evaluate the lymphoid and myeloid immune context, respectively. The detailed workflow and calculation formulas are shown in Supplemental Figure 3. The LRS radiomics biomarker included 7 intratumoral and 4 peritumoral features, while the MRS radiomics biomarker included 10 intratumoral and 4 peritumoral features. As shown in Figure 3, the AUC (95% CI) for the LRS in distinguishing the lymphoid immune status was 0.773 (0.714–0.833) in the training cohort, 0.767 (0.690–0.843) in the internal validation cohort 1, and 0.765 (0.664–0.867) in the external validation cohort 1. Moreover, a significantly higher LRS was observed in the LIS-high group than that in the LIS-low group within each cohort. In addition, the AUC (95% CI) for the MRS in distinguishing the myeloid immune status was 0.750 (0.689–0.810), 0.745 (0.667–0.822), and 0.736 (0.640–0.831) in the training cohort, internal validation cohort 1, and external validation cohort 1, respectively, followed by a significantly higher MRS observed in the MIS-high group than that in the MIS-low group. We also confirmed that the AUC values of these 2 imaging biomarkers were higher than that of any single radiomics feature in the training and validation cohorts (Supplemental Figure 4). The optimal cut-off value for LRS and MRS identified by Youden’s index in the training cohort was –0.1293 and –0.2604, respectively (Supplemental Table 8). Accordingly, patients were classified into different radiomics status: a LRS-low group (LRS < –0.1293) or a LRS-high group (LRS ≥ –0.1293), and a MRS-low group (MRS < –0.2604) or a MRS-high group (MRS ≥ –0.2604). The relationships between the LRS or MRS status and clinicopathological characteristics in each cohort are listed in Supplemental Tables 9–12. Furthermore, the LRS and MRS statuses were incorporated into a combined imaging biomarker (LRS/MRS: low or high) including 4 radiomics immune subtypes: 1 (−/−), 2 (+/−), 3 (−/+), and 4 (+/+). And the clinicopathological characteristics stratified by this combined biomarker in all cohorts are reported in Supplemental Tables 13–15. Although the determination of a cutoff for the CT biomarkers was not the aim of this study, comparative data of these cut-off values based on different methods (Youden’s index, median, upper quartile, or lower quartile) are presented in the Supplemental Materials and Supplemental Table 16.

Figure 3 Predicted performance of radiomics imaging biomarkers for lymphoid and myeloid immune context in the training cohort, internal validation cohort 1, and external validation cohort 1. (A) Receiver operating characteristic curves of the LRS for predicting the lymphoid immune context; (B) LRS of the high and low lymphoid immune context; (C) Receiver operating characteristic curves of the MRS for predicting the myeloid immune context; (D) MRS of the high and low myeloid immune context. The data are presented as the mean values with SEM. For statistical comparisons among different groups in the training cohort (n = 242), internal validation cohort 1 (n = 160), and external validation cohort 1 (n = 102), a 2 tailed t test (unpaired) was used. LRS, lymphoid radiomics score; MRS, myeloid radiomics score.

Explanations via Shapley additive explanations and RNA-Seq. Risk estimates can be extracted from the prediction by Shapley values (positively correlated with importance) then to allow explanation on the global level. Compared with other clinicopathological variables (mean Shapley value: 0.01–0.88), the LRS (mean Shapley value: 1.80–2.08) and MRS (mean Shapley value: 1.60–1.95) were the most important features for the prediction of the lymphoid and myeloid immune context (Supplemental Figure 5). We also found that the 4 radiomics imaging subtypes (1 [−/−], 2 [+/−], 3 [−/+], and 4 [+/+]) were the most important features for the prediction of the lymphoid and myeloid immune context, compared with other clinicopathological variables (Supplemental Figure 6A). And the imaging subtype 1 (−/−) was characterized by low infiltration of lymphoid cells and myeloid cells; the imaging subtype 2 (+/−) was characterized by high infiltration of lymphoid cells and low infiltration of myeloid cells; the imaging subtype 3 (−/+) was characterized by low infiltration of lymphoid cells and high infiltration of myeloid cells; the imaging subtype 4 (+/+) was characterized by high infiltration of lymphoid cells and myeloid cells (Supplemental Figure 6B). Next, we performed GSEA and KEGG analyses using GSEA software to investigate the molecular signaling pathways associated with imaging biomarkers in a radiogenomics cohort. The results showed that the LRS-high and MRS-low groups were positively correlated with multiple tumor suppression–related pathways and immune activation–related pathways, such as the P53 pathway, apoptosis pathway, inflammatory response pathway, antigen processing and presentation pathway, and TNF signaling, while the LRS-low and MRS-high groups were positively correlated with multiple tumor promoting–related pathways and metabolism-related pathways, including MYC target signaling, E2F target signaling, and glucolipid metabolism (Figure 4 and Supplemental Figure 7). These findings suggested that the developed radiomics imaging biomarkers had potential predictive value for prognosis and therapeutic response.

Figure 4 Radiogenomics interpretations on the relationship between genomics characterization and imaging appearance. (A) Molecular signaling pathways associated with LRS in the radiogenomics cohort (n = 42); (B) Molecular signaling pathways associated with MRS in the radiogenomics cohort (n = 42). The P value was calculated using permutation test, adjusted for multiple hypothesis testing. LRS, lymphoid radiomics score; MRS, myeloid radiomics score.

Prognostic value of the radiomics imaging biomarkers. The radiomics imaging biomarkers of LRS (HR: 0.180–0.522, P < 0.001) and MRS (HR: 1.640–4.679, P < 0.004) were significantly associated with survival outcomes (DFS and OS) in the training cohort, 2 internal validation cohorts, 2 external validation cohorts, and the prospective validation cohort (Figure 5). The covariates in the multivariate Cox regression analyses included age, sex, tumor location, tumor differentiation, tumor size, Lauren type, CEA, CA19-9, chemotherapy, and TNM staging. The multivariate analyses confirmed that LRS and MRS remained independent predictive factors for clinical outcomes (DFS and OS) after adjusting for these covariates. (Table 2 and Supplemental Tables 17–22). We next observed that the proportional hazards (PH) assumption tests for the Cox regression models were valid for OS and DFS (Supplemental Figure 8, P > 0.05). Moreover, survival curves showed that the combined biomarker (LRS/MRS) was the independent classifier for DFS (P < 0.0001) and OS (P < 0.0001) in each cohort (Figure 6). Of these patients, the highest 5-year DFS and OS rates were observed in the imaging subtype 2 (+/−) (52.7% and 60.5%, respectively), followed by the subtype 4 (+/+) (39.0% and 45.1%, respectively) and subtype 1 (−/−) (35.9% and 40.6%, respectively), while the 5-year DFS and OS rates in the imaging subtype 3 (−/+) (15.9% and 21.1%, respectively) was the worst (P < 0.0001 for all). We observed a slight survival difference of imaging subtypes 1 and 4 in external validation cohort 1 compared with other cohorts, which may be due to a bias of small sample size in this cohort. Additionally, when stratified by other factors including TNM stage, age, sex, tumor size, location, histology, differentiation, CEA, and CA19-9, 2 radiomics imaging biomarkers and the combined biomarker maintained their statistically significant predictive value for prognosis in these subgroups (Supplemental Figures 9–14). The aforementioned survival outcomes (Supplemental Figure 15) were also confirmed in a cohort from the USA, and the relationships between these 3 imaging biomarkers and clinicopathological variables are reported in Supplemental Table 23. Finally, the nomograms integrating the radiomics biomarkers and TNM stage for predicting prognosis of DFS and OS were developed (Supplemental Figure 16). As shown in Supplemental Table 24, we found that the nomogram consistently improved the accuracy of prognosis prediction, with a C-index ranging from 0.715–0.841, which was notably superior to the radiomics biomarkers (LRS and MRS) and TNM stage across all cohorts (P < 0.001).

Figure 5 Kaplan-Meier plots according to dichotomized LRS or MRS in patients with GC from the training and validation cohorts. (A) Disease-free survival; (B) Overall survival. Comparisons of the above survival curves were performed with a 2-sided log-rank test. LRS, lymphoid radiomics score; MRS, myeloid radiomics score.

Figure 6 Kaplan-Meier analyses of prognosis according to the combined imaging biomarker (LRS/MRS: low or high) with 4 radiomics immune subtypes: 1 (−/−), 2 (+/−), 3 (−/+), and 4 (+/+) in patients with GC. (A) DFS in the training cohort, 2 internal validation cohorts; 2 external validation cohorts, and prospective validation cohort; (B) OS in the training cohort, 2 internal validation cohorts; 2 external validation cohorts, and prospective validation cohort. Comparisons of the above survival curves were performed with a 2-sided log-rank test. LRS, lymphoid radiomics score; MRS, myeloid radiomics score; DFS, disease-free survival; OS, overall survival.

Table 2 Multivariate cox regression analyses for DFS and OS in patients with GC

Predictive value of the radiomics imaging biomarkers for immunotherapy response. This study subsequently assessed the relationships between the radiomics imaging biomarkers and immunotherapy response in 2 independent cohorts from different centers. Interestingly, as shown in Figure 7A, we found that the LRS in the PR group (mean [95%CI] in immunotherapy cohort 1 and 2 was 0.377 [−0.078, 0.833], and 1.023 [−0.025, 2.082]) and the CR group (0.641 [0.145, 1.138]) was significantly higher than that in the PD group (−0.373 [−0.647, −0.100], and −0.154 [−0.807, 0.499]) and SD group (−0.303 [−0.695, 0.089], and −0.436 [−1.011, 0.136]), while the MRS in the PR group (−0.377 [−0.796, −0.042], and −1.028 [−1.884, −0.173]) and CR group (−0.851 [−1.514, −0.188]) was significantly lower than that in the PD group (0.312 [0.118, 0.506], and 0.418 [−0.211, 1.048]) and SD group (0.223 [−0.251, 0.697], and 0.056 [−0.584, 0.695]) in 2 immunotherapy cohorts (all P < 0.03).

Figure 7 Predictive value of radiomics imaging biomarkers for therapeutic response and clinical outcomes in patients treated with anti–PD-1 immunotherapy. (A) LRS and MRS of different responses to anti–PD-1 immunotherapy in immunotherapy cohort 1 (n = 198) and 2 (n = 63). The data are presented as the mean values with SEM. For statistical comparisons among different groups, a 2 tailed t test (unpaired) was used.; (B) The ratio of different immunotherapy responses among subgroups of imaging biomarkers in the immunotherapy cohort 1 (n = 198) and 2 (n = 63); (C) The ratio of different immunotherapy responses from 2 radiomics imaging biomarkers (LRS and MRS) and their combined biomarker (LRS/MRS) with 4 subtypes in the entire cohort (n = 261). Data was compared by the κ2 test; (D) Prognostic value of the radiomics imaging biomarkers for progression-free survival in patients treated with anti–PD-1 immunotherapy; (E) Prognostic value of the radiomics imaging biomarkers for OS in patients treated with anti–PD-1 immunotherapy. Comparisons of the above survival curves were performed with a 2-sided log-rank test. ns, P > 0.05; *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001; ****P < 0.0001. LRS, lymphoid radiomics score; MRS, myeloid radiomics score.

More interestingly, we found that patients in the LRS-high group (40.8% and 30.0% in immunotherapy cohorts 1 and 2, respectively) or MRS-low group (51.7% and 33.4%) had a higher OR rate than those in the LRS-low group (16.2% and 9.1%) or MRS-high group (24.4% and 10.3%), which was also confirmed in the entire cohort (P < 0.001) (Figure 7B and Supplemental Tables 25 and 26). Moreover, a highly heterogeneous outcome on OR rate was also observed among the 4 imaging subtypes: 1 (−/−) with 27.3%, 2 (+/−) with 53.3%, 3 (−/+) with 10.2%, and 4 (+/+) with 30.0% (P < 0.0001), which was also confirmed in each immunotherapy cohort (Figure 7C and Supplemental Tables 25 and 26). Furthermore, following stratification according to treatment lines and treatment types, similar results were obtained regarding the predictive ability of the 2 imaging biomarkers or the combined biomarker for immunotherapy response (Supplemental Figure 17 and Supplemental Table 27).

We next compared the performance of CT imaging biomarkers and PD-L1 for predicting the immunotherapy response. We found that the combined positive score (CPS) of PD-L1 expression, a clinically approved biomarker of immunotherapy response, showed a quite modest ability in predicting immunotherapy response, with an AUC of 0.648 (95% CI, 0.567–0.729). However, the combination of LRS and MRS presented with a higher AUC of 0.727 (95% CI, 0.657–0.798) compared with CPS. Importantly, when CPS, LRS and MRS were combined into an integrative model, a significant improvement in the accuracy of immunotherapy response prediction was observed (AUC: 0.780 [0.715–0.845], P < 0.001) compared with CPS (Supplemental Figure 18).

Finally, as shown in Figure 7, D and E, Kaplan-Meier plots of progression-free survival (PFS) and OS confirmed the prognostic value of 2 radiomics imaging biomarkers (LRS and MRS) and the combined biomarker (P < 0.001 for all). In addition, in subgroup analyses of TNM staging and treatment lines, these biomarkers remained the statistically significant classifiers for survival prediction (Supplemental Figure 19).