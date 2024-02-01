Circadian immunity from bench to bedside: a practical guide

Circadian and sleep biology have the potential to make existing medical interventions better without increasing costs to patients or the healthcare system (133). However, modern civilization is in a sense designed to free people from a rigid day-night cycle, and neither patients nor caregivers are likely to embrace interventions that they find proscriptive. How then can we successfully deploy circadian regulation of immune function in clinical practice? A review of current literature offers some practical suggestions.

Focus on controlled medical settings. There is compelling evidence that the therapeutic index of many popular medications varies with time of day, including immunomodulatory drugs like corticosteroids (134). In the real world though, patients frequently do not take medications as prescribed (135). Therefore, it makes sense to focus on chronotherapy interventions given in controlled settings. Such settings include inpatient wards, infusion centers, surgeries, and outpatient clinics where time of sample collection and medical interventions can be tracked (6). As examples, checkpoint inhibitors given for metastatic melanoma or R-CHOP chemotherapy given for B cell lymphoma appear to be more efficacious when given in the afternoon to early evening (136, 137). A future opportunity in this space may be to establish the optimal timing of corticosteroids that are part of a great many chemotherapy regimens. One mouse-based study found that glucocorticoid signaling at night stimulates T cell survival via IL-7 receptor signaling (36). This opens the possibility that corticosteroids could increase antitumor immunity if given at the right time of day.

Focus on public health benefits. Because of interindividual differences, applying circadian biology to individual outpatients would ideally involve knowing the phase of their relevant circadian rhythms in real-time. However, currently, we do not have the technology to accomplish this at scale, although various groups are developing wearable or implantable devices (138–140). Even if we had the technology, and the predictor models of circadian phase that the technology would rely on were perfectly accurate, there is a limit to how precisely in time clinical interventions can be delivered in real-world settings. While a four-hour interval of the day could reasonably be targeted to provide a treatment in standard clinical practice (targeting, say, a single hour of the day), achieving a benefit from biological rhythms is infeasible short of an automated implant (like an insulin pump). For now, public health interventions like mass vaccination campaigns are good targets for chronotherapy, because, at this scale, interindividual differences will average out and only a moderate level of temporal precision appears to be required (about 4 hours) (131). While the effect size of circadian-timed vaccinations applied based on population norms would likely be smaller than the effect of individualized therapy, extending circadian-timed vaccinations over thousands or millions of patients would amount to a large aggregate benefit. Another possible avenue is public policy. Recently, a campaign in the US Congress to legislate permanent daylight savings time brought to the fore research on the detrimental effects of moving the clocks ahead one hour in the spring, essentially a short period of jet lag (141). We know of no studies examining the immunological effects of moving the clocks ahead, but this seems biologically plausible. The sleep and circadian biology research community favors permanent standard time as an alternative, as this would maximize activity during daylight hours in the winter, especially for schoolchildren (142–145).

Concrete clinical endpoints. For biological rhythms concepts to be embraced by patients and clinicians, the benefits must be tangible and seen as worth the effort. To this end, studies looking to apply circadian medicine should be designed and powered whenever possible to assess clinically important endpoints in addition to biomarkers. For example, one recent chronotherapy trial examined the administration of total parenteral nutrition in pediatric bone marrow transplant recipients, comparing 20- to 24-hour-a-day feeding (the current standard of care) with daytime-restricted feeding (146). Time-restricted feeding is a nutrition strategy in which caloric intake is limited to a period of 10–12 hours. Time-restricted feeding has shown to improve metabolic diseases in animal models, such as obesity, glucose intolerance, and dyslipidemia (147). The rationale for the trial was to test whether a feeding strategy consonant with normal circadian rhythms would be beneficial in humans. They found that daytime-restricted feeding was associated with a faster transition to an oral diet and a shorter hospital stay (146).

Identify and target patient subsets that derive the most benefit. Taking COVID-19 vaccination as an example, if every patient benefited equally from receiving COVID-19 immunization within the same narrow time frame, information regarding timing would be clinically useless. This is because immunizing an entire population within a narrow time frame would be at odds with attaining herd immunity in the shortest possible time. For chronobiology to improve public health, it will be necessary to identify the subsets of patients who should be prioritized for dosing at biologically optimal times of day. In the case of our recent study and others, timed vaccination seemed to disproportionately benefit older patients (116, 122, 131). Prioritizing older patients for vaccines earlier in the day would make it possible to derive clinical benefits from circadian-timed dosing without impeding vaccine uptake for the general population. In a similar vein, administering R-CHOP chemotherapy in the afternoon to patients with B cell lymphoma appears to primarily benefit women. Chemotherapy infusion centers could realize the benefits of this biological rhythm for patients without impeding their workflow simply by scheduling female patients for later in the day.

Capitalize on big data. A key lesson of the last few years is that large, high-quality data sets can be a major asset in medical research that approaches the utility of randomized controlled trials. Longitudinal cohorts, such as the UK Biobank and data sets collected during the COVID-19 pandemic, have helped to unmask the real-world contributions of biological rhythms and sleep in disease. The challenge is how to obtain this kind of data more widely in the future. Studies routinely capitalize on local EMR systems to observe biological rhythms in disease activity (e.g., asthma exacerbations, ref. 148) or in the processes of care (like inpatient medication dosing, ref. 149). However, the full power of such data to detect optimal times of day with precision is only realized at population-level scales. While EMRs are mandated in the US, the lack of a unified system fragments data collection, and there are multiple proprietary EMR products in use. That said, some EMR platforms, like EPIC and Cerner, have achieved significant market share nationwide and have “care everywhere” functions that allow the extraction of patient data across various hospitals using their platform. It would be extremely valuable to have a central research interface that could distill existing EMR data networks into useful deidentified data sets, perhaps administered and maintained by a responsible government body such as the NIH or the CDC. An alternative private enterprise solution to advancing circadian medicine would be the use of synthetic databases for research purposes (150). These databases contain large amounts of well-annotated patient data that are deidentified by introducing small random variations in the information recorded. To use these sources for analyzing biological rhythms in immunity or other clinical aspects, it would be necessary to decode specific fields so they accurately represent the original time stamps. A mechanism to obtain special permission for such decoding from either private or public entities would be extremely valuable in translating biological rhythms and sleep research to the clinic.