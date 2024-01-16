Modulation of macrophage metabolism as an emerging immunotherapy strategy for cancer

Metabolism is required for the proper function of all cells, and it can be categorized into catabolic (from the Greek root of “breaking down”) or anabolic (from the Greek root word of “upward”) metabolism. Most studies on immunometabolism in tumors have focused on catabolic processes, as nutrient scarcity typically drives catabolism in immune cells (26). The term “glycolysis” typically refers to the breakdown of glucose to lactate, even though it truly refers to the generation of pyruvate. The conversion of pyruvate to lactate in the presence of oxygen is defined as “aerobic glycolysis” or the “Warburg effect.” The importation of glucose-derived pyruvate into the mitochondria is called glucose oxidation or aerobic respiration. In this Review, we will use aerobic glycolysis to refer to lactate production and oxidative phosphorylation (OXPHOS) or tricarboxylic acid (TCA) cycle when discussing glucose oxidation.

Analysis of macrophages demonstrates an upregulation and dependence on aerobic glycolysis in response to inflammatory stimuli such as TLRs (27). Activation of TLR4 by LPS or other pathogen-associated molecular patterns results in elevated aerobic glycolysis through the PI3K/AKT signaling cascade; an increase in lactate production; expression of activation surface markers, such as CD40, CD80, and CD86; and elevated GLUT1 glucose transporters — effects that can be reversed in the presence of immunosuppressive IL-10 signaling (27, 28). Subsequent studies have shown that there is a metabolic “break” of glucose oxidation centered within the TCA cycle. This interruption typically occurs at the isocitrate dehydrogenase (IDH) step of the TCA cycle. Specifically, it involves the conversion of isocitrate to α-ketoglutarate (α-KG), a critical point in the cycle in which citrate normally feeds into subsequent oxidative OXPHOS processes. The break, known as “reverse TCA cycle flux” or “TCA cycle rewiring,” involves the diversion of citrate away from the traditional energy production pathway and its conversion into itaconate, a metabolite with immunomodulatory properties. This metabolic rewiring is predominantly observed in macrophages and has been linked to their inflammatory responses. While this metabolic rewiring is prominently recognized in inflammatory macrophages and dendritic cells, further investigation is required to determine whether this phenomenon extends to other cell populations (27, 29, 30).

Inflammatory processes induce a break in the TCA cycle so that intermediates can be used as anabolic intermediates in other pathways that support the inflammatory response (27, 30, 31). Examples of this include (a) the malonylation of glyceraldehyde 3-phosphate dehydrogenase preventing its binding to TNF-α transcripts; (b) the shunting of succinate to stabilize HIF-1α via inhibition of prolyl hydroxylase domain (PHD) enzymes; and (c) the accumulation of citrate and itaconate to inhibit OXPHOS, thereby allowing the macrophages to assume a more glycolytic phenotype (32–35). Succinate is shunted out of the TCA cycle to stabilize HIF-1α, further promoting glycolysis and the production of IL-1β (35). Citrate can be transported out of the mitochondria to be used as an alternate source of cytosolic NADPH via the IDH1 and IDH2 shuttle (36). Indeed, the downstream product of IDH1 and IDH2, α-KG, can shift inflammatory activation by suppressing HIF-1α activity and functioning as a substrate for the demethylation of H3K27 (37, 38). Thus, the ratio of α-KG to succinate correlates with the inflammatory activity of myeloid cells (30, 39). Additionally, decreased rates of OXPHOS are thought to be due to the elevated expression of NOS, a key enzyme producing NO that is capable of reversibly binding complex I in the electron transport chain thereby inhibiting downstream OXPHOS (31, 40, 41). These studies highlight both a reduction in TCA activity and a perturbation in OXPHOS in inflammatory macrophages, as they are both dependent on each other to function.

Notably, this break in the TCA cycle is not as straightforward among all inflammatory processes. For example, mitochondrial OXHPOS is required for activation of the NLRP3 inflammasome (42, 43). Inhibition of mitochondrial electron transport chain complexes I, II, III, and V effectively blocks the activation of the NLRP3 inflammasome. The introduction of exogenous enzymes capable of restoring the function of mitochondria, without inducing the production of ROS, successfully rescues NLRP3 inflammasome activation in the absence of native mitochondrial complex I or complex III activity. In another critical study, authors identified that TCA metabolism is necessary for an inflammatory response (44). In this study, shortly after TLR ligation, macrophages rapidly generate acetyl-CoA from TCA-generated citrate needed to fuel histone acetylation promoting the expression of inflammatory genes.

How can aerobic glycolysis and a broken TCA cycle be critical for inflammatory macrophage activation, while intact TCA metabolism is also essential? To untangle this apparent paradox, one needs to consider the temporal component of these processes. Upon LPS and IFN-γ stimulation, a two-stage remodeling of the TCA cycle occurs: an early stage with a temporary accumulation of intermediates, like succinate and itaconate, and a late stage in which these metabolites diminish, resulting in a progressive breakdown in TCA/OXPHOS, which accompanies inflammatory cell activation (29). When put into a broader context, the early stages of inflammatory macrophage activation require intact TCA/OXPHOS, but this breaks down over time as inflammatory cells become reliant on aerobic glycolysis. Therefore, the simplified notion that aerobic glycolysis is preferential for inflammatory activation comes with the caveat of longitudinal kinetics.

In contrast to inflammatory cells, immunosuppressive myeloid cells have been historically considered less dependent on aerobic glycolysis and more mitochondrial dependent; however, this is an oversimplification. The emergence of pyruvate dehydrogenase kinase 1 (PDK1) has been shown to be a key regulatory step in macrophage polarization, promoting proinflammatory outcomes by restricting commitment to the TCA cycle by inhibition of pyruvate dehydrogenase, whereas loss of PDK1 promotes antiinflammatory outcomes (45). Under metabolite-restricted conditions, the glycolysis inhibitor 2-deoxyglucose (2-DG) has been used to demonstrate that glycolysis is necessary to fuel immunosuppressive myeloid functions, further contributing to the complexity of metabolic requirements for immunosuppressive myeloid cells in tumors. More specifically, 2-DG can inhibit TAM polarization after immunosuppressive IL-4 treatment but only in glucose-limited conditions and not in conditions sufficient to maintain TCA cycle function, such as high galactose or glutamine supplementation. These data suggest that immunosuppressive TAMs prefer glucose as a fuel for TCA cycle support but have the means necessary to maintain TCA function in nutrient-restricted conditions such as glycolysis inhibition (46, 47). Reinforcing these findings, a seminal study identified that mTORC2 and IRF4 work in parallel to upregulate glucose metabolism and promote immunosuppression in tumors (48). Based on these findings, it is evident that immunosuppressive TAMs prefer to use glucose metabolism to fuel TCA cycle turnover and thereby promote OXPHOS, but they are also capable of adapting their metabolic programing to utilize other sources.

Research by the Reinfeld group serves as an example of the highly glycolytic nature of TAMs. Their work showed that in colorectal cancer TAMs consume more glucose than any other cells within the TME, surpassing even the tumor cells (49). This study indicated that glutamine is the preferred substrate for tumors in vivo, calling into question how much the Warburg effect is essential to tumor growth in vivo. Indeed, two landmark studies have shown the necessity of OXPHOS in tumor growth (50–53). Collectively, the findings from these studies indicate that, in an in vivo setting, the target of glycolytic inhibition may be primarily the TAMs rather than tumor cells.