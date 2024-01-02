Immune mechanisms of granuloma formation in sarcoidosis and tuberculosis

Macrophages. The main cellular constituents of granuloma are a heterogenous group of immune cells with diverse functions in homeostasis, infection, and disease. In the lungs, two major groups exist, defined by their location, transcriptional profile, and ontogeny (86). The first macrophages encountered by M. tuberculosis are resident, yolk sac–derived AMs. These have a tolerogenic transcriptomic and functional profile, and their main task is to maintain alveolar homeostasis (87). In infection and disease, monocyte-derived (or bone marrow–derived) macrophages (MDMs) become more relevant, as they arrive to replace the infected AMs (88, 89). Macrophages have also been described as M1-like (proinflammatory and LPS/IFN-γ induced) and M2-like (antiinflammatory, prorepair, and IL-4 induced), but these divisions, especially in humans, are likely to be less simplistic (90, 91).

AMs and MDMs respond differently upon recognition of M. tuberculosis. Infection of resident AMs (which are highly permissive to M. tuberculosis) results in a metabolic commitment to fatty acid oxidation, while infection of MDMs is associated with upregulation of the glycolytic pathways (92). Glycolysis is a crucial metabolic prerequisite for phagocytosis, reactive oxygen species, and production of proinflammatory cytokines (93–95) resulting in macrophages with greater M1-like features. A driver of this glycolytic shift is mTORC1, a master metabolic checkpoint kinase that integrates microenvironmental signals to regulate the metabolism and proliferation of cells (96, 97). Zebrafish studies using forward genetic screen identified mtorc1 as an important early host resistance factor in TB (98). In increasing glycolytic metabolism, mTORC1 signaling also appears to protect macrophages from mitochondrial damage and mycobacterium-induced cell death. In TB, this means that macrophages can counter an early mycobacterial virulence mechanism simply by regulating energy metabolism, while the host antigen-specific adaptive immune response gathers pace (98).

In sarcoidosis, chronic upregulated mTORC1 signaling in macrophages is proposed as a major factor in persistence of granuloma (99). Linke et al. found that activation of mTORC1 in myeloid cells (via myeloid-specific deletion of Tsc2) initiated and maintained granuloma formation via increased macrophage proliferation and inhibition of apoptosis in vivo (99). The level of mTORC1 activation in sarcoidosis lung samples also correlated with progressive disease, reflecting new granuloma formation (99). Linke et al. also showed that proliferation of MDMs is critical to development of epithelioid granulomas. This required de novo expression of cyclin-dependent kinase 4 (CDK4), metabolic reprogramming toward increased glycolysis, and simultaneous inhibition of NF-κB signaling and apoptosis. Other studies showed that coculture of sarcoidosis PBMCs with purified protein M. tuberculosis derivative resulted in increased mTORC phosphorylation, resulting in granuloma-like aggregates in cell culture (100), while inhibition of mTORC signaling caused a significant reduction in granuloma formation. Independently, in sarcoidosis, CDK4 was identified as a key contributor to granuloma formation in a GWAS (101).

In addition to M1-like macrophages in the granuloma, there are some reports of M2-like/antiinflammatory macrophages in TB and sarcoidosis tissue (102, 103). M. tuberculosis can also push differentiation to an M2-like macrophage by increasing arginase-1 and reducing nitric oxide production, thus increasing M. tuberculosis survival (104, 105). The driver for M2-like macrophages in sarcoidosis is less clear, though IL-13, found in some fibrotic lungs, is a candidate (102, 106).

Monocytes. Monocytes are precursors to macrophages and are recruited to the lungs along the CCL-2 gradient (107). Similar to macrophages and neutrophils, they can also act as a permissive focus for mycobacterial multiplication and survival. Monocytes are recruited to the lungs in the initial stage of M. tuberculosis infection (108). The inflammatory or CD14+CD16+ monocytes subset is increased in TB, but there is some evidence that they have an immunomodulatory role (109–111), with a predisposition to differentiate to M2-like macrophages. There is also a significant correlation between M2-like macrophages abundance in TB lungs and progression of disease (110).

Patients with sarcoidosis also have higher levels of CD14+CD16+ monocytes in their blood and BAL compared with healthy controls (112). In contrast to monocytes from patients with TB, these monocytes have an inflammatory profile, with higher basal levels of TNF-α and IL-6, and upregulated TLR2 expression (113). Their levels are also associated with a progressive disease course in sarcoidosis (112). There is evidence that increased TLR2 expression on monocytes is important in granuloma formation. TLR2 stimulation by serum amyloid A can regulate granuloma formation in sarcoidosis independent of any direct infection of monocytes (114). In the lungs, BAL cells from patients with sarcoidosis showed enhanced secretion of TNF-α and IL-6 when stimulated with a TLR2 ligand (19 kDa lipoprotein of M. tuberculosis) (115). Circulating monocytes from patients with sarcoidosis also showed upregulation of genes involved in phagocytosis and lysosomal pathways, whereas genes involved in proteasome degradation and ribosomal pathways were downregulated (116).

Therefore, there are functional differences in circulating monocytes derived from patients with sarcoidosis and patients with TB. One hypothesis is that the antiinflammatory profile observed in TB is secondary to direct M. tuberculosis infection of the monocytes (if these were in the lungs), whereas changes in monocytes are a primary feature of sarcoidosis, linked to genetic variation, and precede monocytes’ arrival in the lungs. Indeed, polymorphisms in TLR2 loci have been shown in sarcoidosis and are also associated with disease course (18).

Neutrophils. Neutrophils are important constituents of the TB granuloma (114, 117, 118). Blocking neutrophil expression of S100A9 (one of a group of calcium-binding surface proteins) prevented the formation of organized epithelioid granuloma in a guinea pig model (119). S100A9 expressed by neutrophils in mycobacterial granulomas was found to amplify prostaglandin E2 production and macrophage polarization to an M2-like phenotype (120). Neutrophils can phagocytose mycobacteria and may subsequently die by apoptosis, undergoing efferocytosis by resident macrophages (121). Neutrophil presence is not a well-established phenomenon in lungs of patients with sarcoidosis, and they are not usually found around granuloma. However, several studies have shown a small increase in neutrophils in BAL of patients with sarcoidosis, though their origin from an associated nonsarcoidosis-related tracheobronchitis remains uncertain (122–124). Their contribution to granuloma formation is unknown, but those with higher neutrophil levels in BAL were more likely to require corticosteroids treatment and had relapsing disease (122, 123).

T lymphocytes. T cells play an integral role in the maturation of granulomas. In M. tuberculosis infection, optimal control of the organism requires antigen-specific CD4+ T cells. Loss of CD4+ T cells (as in AIDS-HIV) and ability to produce IFN-γ result in devastating disseminated TB infection (125–129). Additionally, without CD4 Th1 cells, M. tuberculosis can disseminate, despite preservation of the cellular integrity of the granuloma (130). IFN-γ–deficient mice develop lethal mycobacterial infection, even in the setting of a low-dose inoculum (131, 132). However, an often-cited anomaly is the relatively poor ability of lung-resident CD4+ T cells to produce IFN-γ (in contrast to circulating CD4+ T cells), which may protect from M. tuberculosis–induced pathology (133). In a murine infection model, Gern et al. showed that IFN-γ production by M. tuberculosis–specific CD4+ T cells is rapidly extinguished within the granuloma but not within unaffected lung regions, suggesting localized immunosuppression (134). TGF-β seems to contribute to poor IFN-γ secretion by CD4+ T cells, as blockade of TGF-β signaling in T cells resulted in improved IFN-γ production within granulomas, and lower bacterial burdens. This phenomenon is not observed in sarcoidosis. Instead, CD4 Th1 cells are highly active within sarcoidosis-affected lungs (as measured by BAL) (135) even though there is relative peripheral lymphopenia and anergy in circulating lymphocytes (136).

Another effector CD4+ T cell, Th17, has also been shown to be important in both TB and sarcoidosis. In TB, it was proposed that the primary role of IL-17 is to clear M. tuberculosis that has not been controlled by Th1 cells and macrophages. In early M. tuberculosis infection, the main source of IL-17 seems to be γδ T cells (137, 138), but Th17 cells do appear in the lungs as infection progresses (139). IL-17A is instrumental in granuloma formation and stability and recall of IFN-γ–producing CD4+ T cells to the lungs (140, 141). In IL-17A–knockout mice, M. tuberculosis infection is accompanied by granuloma that failed to mature (partially due to reduced intercellular adhesion molecules and LFA-1) and impaired protective response (140). Conversely, unrestrained IL-17 levels promote detrimental host responses in TB infection, mainly due to the accumulation of neutrophils in infected tissue (142). As the infection progresses, IL-17 production declines. Potential mechanisms include Th17 cell exhaustion with high expression of PD-1 and downregulation of the IL-23 receptor on Th17 cells and dysregulation of the STAT3 pathway (143), limiting Th17 cells’ ability to produce IL-17.

In contrast to TB, Th17 cells are the main producers of IL-17 in blood and lung of patients with sarcoidosis and likely have a pathogenic role (144). A large genetic association of SNPs of >19,000 individuals detected the IL-23R/Th17 pathway as a prominent factor in causation of sarcoidosis (145). Th17 cells (shown by flow cytometry staining surface markers CCR6 and CCR4) in mediastinal lymph nodes of sarcoidosis are increased (146). There is also immunohistochemical evidence of IL-17 and IL-23R expression in granulomas (135) and higher levels of ESAT-6–stimulated IL-17–producing CD4+ T cells in BAL (147). However, IL-17–producing CD4+ T cells were also found to be reduced in sarcoidosis BAL by Tøndell et al. (148), who used IL-17 and IFN-γ expression to identify these cells.

In sarcoidosis, a further subset of Th17 cells that produces both IFN-γ and IL-17 (in variable amounts) is found and termed variably Th17.1, Th1/Th17, ex-Th17, nonclassical Th17, or Th17* cells. These cells are increased in BAL and blood (148), and they may be more important than Th17 cells in their contribution to disease and granulomas, owing to their contribution to the IFN-γ pool in the lungs. Th17.1 cells were shown to correlate with radiological stage (148, 149) and progressive chronic disease (150). These Th17.1 cells are thought to differentiate from recruited Th17 cells under the influence of local inflammatory signals and cytokines, e.g., IL-23, and especially IL-12, which suppresses RORγt and IL-17 but enhances IFN-γ (140, 151). However, in a study in which Th17.1 cells were more definitively defined by T-bet and RORγt expression, Kaiser et al. found that they were also increased in Löfgren’s syndrome (152). Vukmirovic also identified a Th17 signature transcriptomically in BAL cells from patients with Löfgren’s syndrome (153). Overall, there is enough evidence to suggest a role for Th17 cells and IFN-γ–producing Th17 cells in sarcoidosis, but how they promote granuloma formation in sarcoidosis is unclear. Additionally, it is unclear whether IL-17 itself (rather than the IFN-γ produced by Th17.1) has a pathogenic role in sarcoidosis. The presence of Th17.1 cells is supported by single-cell transcriptomic studies by Krausgruber et al., as described below (154). Notably, Th17.1 cells do not appear to be regulated by Tregs (155), and their presence has not been widely reported in TB.

Th2 cell activity is less established in TB and sarcoidosis granulomas. A change in the Th1/Th2 balance could be involved in development of fibrosis in sarcoidosis granuloma, but the supporting evidence is not robust (156).

While much less abundant in granulomas, CD8+ T cells show interesting spatial localization within the TB granuloma environment and are required for optimal M. tuberculosis control (157, 158). In early stages of infection, CD8+ T cells are distributed in a circular formation on the outer layer of the lymphocytic core, and with chronic infection, they become more interspersed with CD4+ T cells throughout the granuloma (159).

Tregs and innate lymphoid cells. There is a large body of work around Tregs and control of TB infection in murine and NHP models and human samples (160). Many studies show elevated Tregs in blood and BAL of patients with TB compared with those with latent disease and healthy controls. However, it is unclear whether high levels of Tregs are a consequence of inflammation or a risk factor for TB development. As Tregs are closely linked to differentiation of Th17 cells, many have questioned if Tregs are involved in controlling the numbers of Th17 cells in TB and sarcoidosis granuloma. On its own, TGF-β induces expression of both FoxP3 and RORγt — transcription factors critical in development of Tregs and Th17, respectively. FoxP3 inhibits the function of RORγt (161) and constrains emergence of Th17 cells (162). However, in the presence of IL-6, TGF-β promotes CD4+ T cell differentiation to Th17 cells. Most work in animal models describes an increase in Treg levels as M. tuberculosis infection progresses (160).

In sarcoidosis, Treg perturbances tend toward functional rather than numerical anomalies. In a large tissue-based study (n = 69 patients), Taflin et al. showed that Tregs proliferate and accumulate within sarcoidosis granulomas, but neither circulating nor tissue Treg numbers correlated with disease severity (163). Furthermore, in an in vitro model using PBMCs cultured with BCG-coated beads, Treg depletion accelerated granuloma growth in healthy controls, but not in patients with active sarcoidosis, suggesting a resistance of sarcoidosis T cells or monocytes to Treg influence. Tregs in sarcoidosis granuloma appear terminally differentiated, with reduced expression of CTLA4 (164). They retain their antiproliferative activity, but they were unable to inhibit IFN-γ and TNF-α production from autologous T cells, compared with Tregs from healthy controls (165).

Overall, Th1, Th17, and Treg balance in granulomas could determine progression of disease and granulomas in sarcoidosis. The ratio of circulating Tregs/Th17 cells is inversely correlated with disease activity, decreasing in those who develop relapsing pulmonary sarcoidosis and returning to normal with treatment (166). The ratio of BAL Tregs/effector T cells was also significantly higher among patients who developed clinical remission versus chronic pulmonary disease on long-term follow-up (167).

Innate lymphoid cells, including NK cells and unconventional T cell populations (e.g., γδ T cells, MAIT cells, invariant NKT cells), are infrequent (apart from NK cells) but potent immune cells. In TB, apart from γδ T cells and NK cells, no major role has been identified for unconventional T cells in granuloma formation. γδ T cells recognize TB phosphoantigens (e.g., HMBPP) (168) and are expanded in the earliest phase of M. tuberculosis infection (169, 170). NK cells recognize mycobacterial cell wall components and stress ligands expressed on infected cells and can directly kill M. tuberculosis–infected cells (171, 172). They play a particularly important role in immune-compromised individuals, who lack the ability to mount a sufficient T cell response. In contrast, the roles of NK cells, invariant NKT cells, and γδ T cells in sarcoidosis are not well defined — γδ T cells were not found in BAL or biopsy specimens of patients with sarcoidosis (173, 174), and very few NK cells are found in sarcoid granulomas (175). CD1d-restricted invariant NKT cells are reduced in blood and BAL and absent in lymph nodes of patients with sarcoidosis (176).

B cells. In the periphery of the granuloma in TB, B cells form highly organized ectopic lymphoid structures with the molecular and immunological characteristics of germinal centers (177–179). Maglione et al. demonstrated that B cell–deficient mice lacked germinal centers in the lungs and showed abnormal granulomatous responses correlated with increased pulmonary pathology and burden of infection (180, 181). Without B cells, M. tuberculosis infection is accompanied by high levels of IL-17–mediated neutrophilic recruitment and more severe lung immunopathology (182).However, when compared with CD4 Tfh-like cells, B cells were relatively less important in controlling M. tuberculosis burden (183). B cells are not known to be a major component of the sarcoidosis granuloma, with one exception — lung sections, particularly those from HLA-DRB1*03+ patients with sarcoidosis, show vimentin-rich tertiary lymphoid structures with a corresponding increase in both IgG and IgA antivimentin antibody titers in the blood (85). B cells may also play a role in some sarcoidosis phenotypes such as severe neurologic or ocular sarcoidosis, given reports of therapeutic responses to rituximab in otherwise treatment-refractory disease. Cross-talk between B and T cells may be relevant but largely unexplored.

These studies show key similarities and differences between sarcoidosis and TB in immune cells behavior around granulomas (summarized in Table 1 and Figure 1). Granuloma formation in TB is heavily driven by recognition of antigens from a specific pathogen (as expected) and is a product of a coordinated host immune response against an intracellular pathogen and its evasive strategies. In contrast, the immune response leading to and maintaining granuloma formation in sarcoidosis may be driven by diverse genetic variants.

Figure 1 Schema of key immune features and immune cells (other than macrophages, MCGs, and epithelioid cells) involved or found in TB granuloma and sarcoidosis granuloma. Each panel proposes a timeline of involvement and relative abundance for each of the immune cells and major processes within (A) TB granuloma and (B) sarcoidosis granuloma. Each granuloma is thought to act as its own immune entity with its own trajectory.