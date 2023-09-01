Primary sclerosing cholangitis and the path to translation

In recent years, several studies have focused on defining gut microbial signatures and metabolites in PSC. These findings revealed reduced microbial diversity, as well as bacterial and fungal dysbiosis that was independent of the IBD-related microbiome signatures (7–9). Specifically, there was a marked increase in the Veillonella genus in patients with PSC-IBD when compared with both healthy controls and patients with IBD alone. To better evaluate a causative link between dysbiosis, intestinal permeability, and hepatobiliary effects, Nakamoto et al. transplanted fecal microbiota from patients with PSC into gnotobiotic mice and identified three bacterial strains (Klebsiella pneumoniae, Proteus mirabilis, and Enterococcus gallinarum) from their mesenteric lymph nodes (10). These were associated with hepatobiliary inflammation and a high Th17 response that was reversible with antibiotic treatment. These bacteria were also more prevalent in patients with PSC. More recently, a lytic phage cocktail was developed that targets Klebsiella pneumoniae and Enterococcus gallinarum. Administration of the cocktail improved liver inflammation and fibrosis in colonized specific pathogen–free mice (11). Awoniyi et al. studied protective versus detrimental bacterial species that can affect PSC outcomes and found that in the Mdr2–/– mice, short chain fatty acid–producing Lachnospiraceae species could have protective effects against Enterococcus faecalis and E. coli enterohepatic translocation, thereby exerting an antifibrotic effect in the liver. In patient cohorts, fecal E. faecalis and Enterobacteriaceae had a positive association with the Mayo risk score, while Lachnospiraceae showed a negative association with the score (12).

Despite these recent advances, clearly identifying a causative association between fecal microbiota and liver immune responses remains challenging. Further studies are needed to focus on gut epithelium–associated bacteria that could uniquely modify mucosal immune responses and affect disease severity.

Patients with PSC were also found to exhibit increased Th17 differentiation, which, as noted above, could be affected by the microbiota (10). Monocytes from patients with PSC have significantly increased IL-1β and IL-6 production (necessary for Th17 differentiation) compared with monocytes from healthy controls, and PSC patient PBMCs stimulated with C. Albicans produced significantly higher levels of IL-1β compared with healthy controls or patients with PBC (13). The first atlas of intrahepatic T cells in PSC demonstrated that naive CD4+ T cells have a propensity to develop into Th17 cells, exhibiting a predisposition to an effector function (14). Additionally, naive CD4+ T cells are less likely to differentiate into Foxp3+ Tregs. Studies also reported a reduced number of Tregs in PSC compared with PBC (15), and reduced Treg expansion was linked to upregulation of the IL-12 receptor (16). Stimulating Treg expansion with IL-2/anti–IL-2 immune complexes reduced the CD8+ T cell count and improved biliary injury and fibrosis in Mdr2–/– mice (17). GWAS revealed a correlation between the reduced expansion of Tregs and SNP of the IL-2 receptor α (15). Therefore, Treg dysfunction could have a key role in the pathogenesis of PSC. In a clinical trial using adoptive Treg transfer, Voskens et al. observed that ex vivo–expanded autologous Tregs from a patient with refractory ulcerative colitis and PSC resulted in a decrease in liver enzymes (47% decrease in alkaline phosphatase [ALP] by week 4) that lasted 4 weeks and returned to baseline by week 12 (18).

Mast cells (MCs) are tissue-resident immune cells that were observed to accumulate around the portal tracts in both human and animal models of PSC. Mice that were deficient in MCs exhibited decreased portal inflammation and ductular reaction, and these effects were linked to H2 histamine receptor signaling (19). MCs expressing farnesoid X receptor (FXR) played an important role in liver injury and regulation of bile acid (BA) levels through alteration of intestinal and biliary FXR/FGF15 signaling (20).

Another study showed that the FGF15/-19/FXR/CYP7A1 axis had a key role in modulating BA synthesis. In patients, suppressed BA synthesis portended a worse prognosis with low serum C4 levels (21). FXR agonism with cilofexor is currently being evaluated in a phase III trial.

TGR5 is a GPCR for primary and secondary BAs and was shown to have a protective role in biliary epithelial cells (BECs) by stimulating tight junction integrity. Reich et al. demonstrated TGR5 downregulation in PSC, and this contributed to a reactive BEC phenotype. Restoring TGR5 or increasing its level by norursodeoxycholic acid (norUDCA) resulted in improved liver enzymes and histology (22). Clinical trials focusing on norUDCA are currently ongoing.

Last, a significant amount of research has focused on the role of secretin and the secretin receptor (SR), which is only expressed on cholangiocytes within the liver. Recently, long-term administration of the SR antagonist (SCT 5-27) decreased ductular reaction and liver fibrosis in bile duct–ligated and Mdr2–/– mice through miR-125b and FoxA2 (23). Taken together, these preclinical studies provide a strong rationale to pursue clinical trials. Ongoing trials in this field are briefly summarized below.