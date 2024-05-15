Clinical MedicineMetabolism Open Access | 10.1172/JCI173278

LXR signaling pathways link cholesterol metabolism with risk for prediabetes and diabetes

1Department of Internal Medicine, Wake Forest School of Medicine, Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA. 2Department of Medicine, Division of Cardiology, and 3Department of Medicine, Division of Geriatrics, Duke University, Durham, North Carolina, USA. 4Department of Biological, Geological, and Environmental Sciences, Cleveland State University, Cleveland, Ohio, USA.; 5Department of Epidemiology and Prevention, Wake Forest School of Medicine, Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA 6Division of Epidemiology and Community Health, University of Minnesota, Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA. 7The Institute for Translational Genomics and Population Sciences, Department of Pediatrics, The Lundquist Institute for Biomedical Innovation at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center, Torrance, California, USA 8Division of Endocrinology, Diabetes and Metabolism, Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, Los Angeles, California, USA. 9Department of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine, University of Vermont, Burlington, Vermont, USA. 10Department of Medicine, Division of Pulmonary, Allergy, and Critical Care Medicine, Duke University, Durham, North Carolina, USA. 11Center for Public Health Genomics, University of Virginia, Charlottesville, Virginia, USA. 12Cardiovascular Health Research Unit, Departments of Medicine, Epidemiology, and Health Systems and Population Health, University of Washington, Seattle, Washington, USA. 13New York Academy of Medicine, New York, New York, USA. 14Department of Pharmacology and Cancer Biology, Duke University, Durham, North Carolina, USA. 15Fralin Life Sciences Institute, Virginia Tech, Blacksburg, Virginia, USA. 16Department of Medicine, Columbia University, New York, New York, USA. 17School of Medicine and Public Health, University of Wisconsin, Madison, Wisconsin, USA. 18Division of Cardiology, Department of Medicine, Johns Hopkins University, Baltimore, Maryland, USA. Address correspondence to: Yongmei Liu, Department of Medicine, Division of Cardiology, Duke Molecular Physiology Institute, Duke University School of Medicine, Carmichael Building, 300 N. Duke Street, Room 50-102, Durham, North Carolina 27701-2047, USA. Phone: 919.479.2317; Email: Yongmei.liu@duke.edu. Authorship note: JD and ATN contributed equally to this work. Find articles by Ding, J. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

1Department of Internal Medicine, Wake Forest School of Medicine, Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA. 2Department of Medicine, Division of Cardiology, and 3Department of Medicine, Division of Geriatrics, Duke University, Durham, North Carolina, USA. 4Department of Biological, Geological, and Environmental Sciences, Cleveland State University, Cleveland, Ohio, USA.; 5Department of Epidemiology and Prevention, Wake Forest School of Medicine, Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA 6Division of Epidemiology and Community Health, University of Minnesota, Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA. 7The Institute for Translational Genomics and Population Sciences, Department of Pediatrics, The Lundquist Institute for Biomedical Innovation at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center, Torrance, California, USA 8Division of Endocrinology, Diabetes and Metabolism, Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, Los Angeles, California, USA. 9Department of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine, University of Vermont, Burlington, Vermont, USA. 10Department of Medicine, Division of Pulmonary, Allergy, and Critical Care Medicine, Duke University, Durham, North Carolina, USA. 11Center for Public Health Genomics, University of Virginia, Charlottesville, Virginia, USA. 12Cardiovascular Health Research Unit, Departments of Medicine, Epidemiology, and Health Systems and Population Health, University of Washington, Seattle, Washington, USA. 13New York Academy of Medicine, New York, New York, USA. 14Department of Pharmacology and Cancer Biology, Duke University, Durham, North Carolina, USA. 15Fralin Life Sciences Institute, Virginia Tech, Blacksburg, Virginia, USA. 16Department of Medicine, Columbia University, New York, New York, USA. 17School of Medicine and Public Health, University of Wisconsin, Madison, Wisconsin, USA. 18Division of Cardiology, Department of Medicine, Johns Hopkins University, Baltimore, Maryland, USA. Address correspondence to: Yongmei Liu, Department of Medicine, Division of Cardiology, Duke Molecular Physiology Institute, Duke University School of Medicine, Carmichael Building, 300 N. Duke Street, Room 50-102, Durham, North Carolina 27701-2047, USA. Phone: 919.479.2317; Email: Yongmei.liu@duke.edu. Authorship note: JD and ATN contributed equally to this work. Find articles by Nguyen, A. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

1Department of Internal Medicine, Wake Forest School of Medicine, Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA. 2Department of Medicine, Division of Cardiology, and 3Department of Medicine, Division of Geriatrics, Duke University, Durham, North Carolina, USA. 4Department of Biological, Geological, and Environmental Sciences, Cleveland State University, Cleveland, Ohio, USA.; 5Department of Epidemiology and Prevention, Wake Forest School of Medicine, Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA 6Division of Epidemiology and Community Health, University of Minnesota, Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA. 7The Institute for Translational Genomics and Population Sciences, Department of Pediatrics, The Lundquist Institute for Biomedical Innovation at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center, Torrance, California, USA 8Division of Endocrinology, Diabetes and Metabolism, Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, Los Angeles, California, USA. 9Department of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine, University of Vermont, Burlington, Vermont, USA. 10Department of Medicine, Division of Pulmonary, Allergy, and Critical Care Medicine, Duke University, Durham, North Carolina, USA. 11Center for Public Health Genomics, University of Virginia, Charlottesville, Virginia, USA. 12Cardiovascular Health Research Unit, Departments of Medicine, Epidemiology, and Health Systems and Population Health, University of Washington, Seattle, Washington, USA. 13New York Academy of Medicine, New York, New York, USA. 14Department of Pharmacology and Cancer Biology, Duke University, Durham, North Carolina, USA. 15Fralin Life Sciences Institute, Virginia Tech, Blacksburg, Virginia, USA. 16Department of Medicine, Columbia University, New York, New York, USA. 17School of Medicine and Public Health, University of Wisconsin, Madison, Wisconsin, USA. 18Division of Cardiology, Department of Medicine, Johns Hopkins University, Baltimore, Maryland, USA. Address correspondence to: Yongmei Liu, Department of Medicine, Division of Cardiology, Duke Molecular Physiology Institute, Duke University School of Medicine, Carmichael Building, 300 N. Duke Street, Room 50-102, Durham, North Carolina 27701-2047, USA. Phone: 919.479.2317; Email: Yongmei.liu@duke.edu. Authorship note: JD and ATN contributed equally to this work. Find articles by Lohman, K. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

1Department of Internal Medicine, Wake Forest School of Medicine, Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA. 2Department of Medicine, Division of Cardiology, and 3Department of Medicine, Division of Geriatrics, Duke University, Durham, North Carolina, USA. 4Department of Biological, Geological, and Environmental Sciences, Cleveland State University, Cleveland, Ohio, USA.; 5Department of Epidemiology and Prevention, Wake Forest School of Medicine, Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA 6Division of Epidemiology and Community Health, University of Minnesota, Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA. 7The Institute for Translational Genomics and Population Sciences, Department of Pediatrics, The Lundquist Institute for Biomedical Innovation at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center, Torrance, California, USA 8Division of Endocrinology, Diabetes and Metabolism, Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, Los Angeles, California, USA. 9Department of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine, University of Vermont, Burlington, Vermont, USA. 10Department of Medicine, Division of Pulmonary, Allergy, and Critical Care Medicine, Duke University, Durham, North Carolina, USA. 11Center for Public Health Genomics, University of Virginia, Charlottesville, Virginia, USA. 12Cardiovascular Health Research Unit, Departments of Medicine, Epidemiology, and Health Systems and Population Health, University of Washington, Seattle, Washington, USA. 13New York Academy of Medicine, New York, New York, USA. 14Department of Pharmacology and Cancer Biology, Duke University, Durham, North Carolina, USA. 15Fralin Life Sciences Institute, Virginia Tech, Blacksburg, Virginia, USA. 16Department of Medicine, Columbia University, New York, New York, USA. 17School of Medicine and Public Health, University of Wisconsin, Madison, Wisconsin, USA. 18Division of Cardiology, Department of Medicine, Johns Hopkins University, Baltimore, Maryland, USA. Address correspondence to: Yongmei Liu, Department of Medicine, Division of Cardiology, Duke Molecular Physiology Institute, Duke University School of Medicine, Carmichael Building, 300 N. Duke Street, Room 50-102, Durham, North Carolina 27701-2047, USA. Phone: 919.479.2317; Email: Yongmei.liu@duke.edu. Authorship note: JD and ATN contributed equally to this work. Find articles by Hensley, M. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

1Department of Internal Medicine, Wake Forest School of Medicine, Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA. 2Department of Medicine, Division of Cardiology, and 3Department of Medicine, Division of Geriatrics, Duke University, Durham, North Carolina, USA. 4Department of Biological, Geological, and Environmental Sciences, Cleveland State University, Cleveland, Ohio, USA.; 5Department of Epidemiology and Prevention, Wake Forest School of Medicine, Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA 6Division of Epidemiology and Community Health, University of Minnesota, Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA. 7The Institute for Translational Genomics and Population Sciences, Department of Pediatrics, The Lundquist Institute for Biomedical Innovation at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center, Torrance, California, USA 8Division of Endocrinology, Diabetes and Metabolism, Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, Los Angeles, California, USA. 9Department of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine, University of Vermont, Burlington, Vermont, USA. 10Department of Medicine, Division of Pulmonary, Allergy, and Critical Care Medicine, Duke University, Durham, North Carolina, USA. 11Center for Public Health Genomics, University of Virginia, Charlottesville, Virginia, USA. 12Cardiovascular Health Research Unit, Departments of Medicine, Epidemiology, and Health Systems and Population Health, University of Washington, Seattle, Washington, USA. 13New York Academy of Medicine, New York, New York, USA. 14Department of Pharmacology and Cancer Biology, Duke University, Durham, North Carolina, USA. 15Fralin Life Sciences Institute, Virginia Tech, Blacksburg, Virginia, USA. 16Department of Medicine, Columbia University, New York, New York, USA. 17School of Medicine and Public Health, University of Wisconsin, Madison, Wisconsin, USA. 18Division of Cardiology, Department of Medicine, Johns Hopkins University, Baltimore, Maryland, USA. Address correspondence to: Yongmei Liu, Department of Medicine, Division of Cardiology, Duke Molecular Physiology Institute, Duke University School of Medicine, Carmichael Building, 300 N. Duke Street, Room 50-102, Durham, North Carolina 27701-2047, USA. Phone: 919.479.2317; Email: Yongmei.liu@duke.edu. Authorship note: JD and ATN contributed equally to this work. Find articles by Parker, D. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

1Department of Internal Medicine, Wake Forest School of Medicine, Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA. 2Department of Medicine, Division of Cardiology, and 3Department of Medicine, Division of Geriatrics, Duke University, Durham, North Carolina, USA. 4Department of Biological, Geological, and Environmental Sciences, Cleveland State University, Cleveland, Ohio, USA.; 5Department of Epidemiology and Prevention, Wake Forest School of Medicine, Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA 6Division of Epidemiology and Community Health, University of Minnesota, Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA. 7The Institute for Translational Genomics and Population Sciences, Department of Pediatrics, The Lundquist Institute for Biomedical Innovation at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center, Torrance, California, USA 8Division of Endocrinology, Diabetes and Metabolism, Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, Los Angeles, California, USA. 9Department of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine, University of Vermont, Burlington, Vermont, USA. 10Department of Medicine, Division of Pulmonary, Allergy, and Critical Care Medicine, Duke University, Durham, North Carolina, USA. 11Center for Public Health Genomics, University of Virginia, Charlottesville, Virginia, USA. 12Cardiovascular Health Research Unit, Departments of Medicine, Epidemiology, and Health Systems and Population Health, University of Washington, Seattle, Washington, USA. 13New York Academy of Medicine, New York, New York, USA. 14Department of Pharmacology and Cancer Biology, Duke University, Durham, North Carolina, USA. 15Fralin Life Sciences Institute, Virginia Tech, Blacksburg, Virginia, USA. 16Department of Medicine, Columbia University, New York, New York, USA. 17School of Medicine and Public Health, University of Wisconsin, Madison, Wisconsin, USA. 18Division of Cardiology, Department of Medicine, Johns Hopkins University, Baltimore, Maryland, USA. Address correspondence to: Yongmei Liu, Department of Medicine, Division of Cardiology, Duke Molecular Physiology Institute, Duke University School of Medicine, Carmichael Building, 300 N. Duke Street, Room 50-102, Durham, North Carolina 27701-2047, USA. Phone: 919.479.2317; Email: Yongmei.liu@duke.edu. Authorship note: JD and ATN contributed equally to this work. Find articles by Hou, L. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

1Department of Internal Medicine, Wake Forest School of Medicine, Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA. 2Department of Medicine, Division of Cardiology, and 3Department of Medicine, Division of Geriatrics, Duke University, Durham, North Carolina, USA. 4Department of Biological, Geological, and Environmental Sciences, Cleveland State University, Cleveland, Ohio, USA.; 5Department of Epidemiology and Prevention, Wake Forest School of Medicine, Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA 6Division of Epidemiology and Community Health, University of Minnesota, Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA. 7The Institute for Translational Genomics and Population Sciences, Department of Pediatrics, The Lundquist Institute for Biomedical Innovation at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center, Torrance, California, USA 8Division of Endocrinology, Diabetes and Metabolism, Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, Los Angeles, California, USA. 9Department of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine, University of Vermont, Burlington, Vermont, USA. 10Department of Medicine, Division of Pulmonary, Allergy, and Critical Care Medicine, Duke University, Durham, North Carolina, USA. 11Center for Public Health Genomics, University of Virginia, Charlottesville, Virginia, USA. 12Cardiovascular Health Research Unit, Departments of Medicine, Epidemiology, and Health Systems and Population Health, University of Washington, Seattle, Washington, USA. 13New York Academy of Medicine, New York, New York, USA. 14Department of Pharmacology and Cancer Biology, Duke University, Durham, North Carolina, USA. 15Fralin Life Sciences Institute, Virginia Tech, Blacksburg, Virginia, USA. 16Department of Medicine, Columbia University, New York, New York, USA. 17School of Medicine and Public Health, University of Wisconsin, Madison, Wisconsin, USA. 18Division of Cardiology, Department of Medicine, Johns Hopkins University, Baltimore, Maryland, USA. Address correspondence to: Yongmei Liu, Department of Medicine, Division of Cardiology, Duke Molecular Physiology Institute, Duke University School of Medicine, Carmichael Building, 300 N. Duke Street, Room 50-102, Durham, North Carolina 27701-2047, USA. Phone: 919.479.2317; Email: Yongmei.liu@duke.edu. Authorship note: JD and ATN contributed equally to this work. Find articles by Taylor, J. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

1Department of Internal Medicine, Wake Forest School of Medicine, Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA. 2Department of Medicine, Division of Cardiology, and 3Department of Medicine, Division of Geriatrics, Duke University, Durham, North Carolina, USA. 4Department of Biological, Geological, and Environmental Sciences, Cleveland State University, Cleveland, Ohio, USA.; 5Department of Epidemiology and Prevention, Wake Forest School of Medicine, Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA 6Division of Epidemiology and Community Health, University of Minnesota, Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA. 7The Institute for Translational Genomics and Population Sciences, Department of Pediatrics, The Lundquist Institute for Biomedical Innovation at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center, Torrance, California, USA 8Division of Endocrinology, Diabetes and Metabolism, Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, Los Angeles, California, USA. 9Department of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine, University of Vermont, Burlington, Vermont, USA. 10Department of Medicine, Division of Pulmonary, Allergy, and Critical Care Medicine, Duke University, Durham, North Carolina, USA. 11Center for Public Health Genomics, University of Virginia, Charlottesville, Virginia, USA. 12Cardiovascular Health Research Unit, Departments of Medicine, Epidemiology, and Health Systems and Population Health, University of Washington, Seattle, Washington, USA. 13New York Academy of Medicine, New York, New York, USA. 14Department of Pharmacology and Cancer Biology, Duke University, Durham, North Carolina, USA. 15Fralin Life Sciences Institute, Virginia Tech, Blacksburg, Virginia, USA. 16Department of Medicine, Columbia University, New York, New York, USA. 17School of Medicine and Public Health, University of Wisconsin, Madison, Wisconsin, USA. 18Division of Cardiology, Department of Medicine, Johns Hopkins University, Baltimore, Maryland, USA. Address correspondence to: Yongmei Liu, Department of Medicine, Division of Cardiology, Duke Molecular Physiology Institute, Duke University School of Medicine, Carmichael Building, 300 N. Duke Street, Room 50-102, Durham, North Carolina 27701-2047, USA. Phone: 919.479.2317; Email: Yongmei.liu@duke.edu. Authorship note: JD and ATN contributed equally to this work. Find articles by Voora, D. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

1Department of Internal Medicine, Wake Forest School of Medicine, Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA. 2Department of Medicine, Division of Cardiology, and 3Department of Medicine, Division of Geriatrics, Duke University, Durham, North Carolina, USA. 4Department of Biological, Geological, and Environmental Sciences, Cleveland State University, Cleveland, Ohio, USA.; 5Department of Epidemiology and Prevention, Wake Forest School of Medicine, Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA 6Division of Epidemiology and Community Health, University of Minnesota, Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA. 7The Institute for Translational Genomics and Population Sciences, Department of Pediatrics, The Lundquist Institute for Biomedical Innovation at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center, Torrance, California, USA 8Division of Endocrinology, Diabetes and Metabolism, Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, Los Angeles, California, USA. 9Department of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine, University of Vermont, Burlington, Vermont, USA. 10Department of Medicine, Division of Pulmonary, Allergy, and Critical Care Medicine, Duke University, Durham, North Carolina, USA. 11Center for Public Health Genomics, University of Virginia, Charlottesville, Virginia, USA. 12Cardiovascular Health Research Unit, Departments of Medicine, Epidemiology, and Health Systems and Population Health, University of Washington, Seattle, Washington, USA. 13New York Academy of Medicine, New York, New York, USA. 14Department of Pharmacology and Cancer Biology, Duke University, Durham, North Carolina, USA. 15Fralin Life Sciences Institute, Virginia Tech, Blacksburg, Virginia, USA. 16Department of Medicine, Columbia University, New York, New York, USA. 17School of Medicine and Public Health, University of Wisconsin, Madison, Wisconsin, USA. 18Division of Cardiology, Department of Medicine, Johns Hopkins University, Baltimore, Maryland, USA. Address correspondence to: Yongmei Liu, Department of Medicine, Division of Cardiology, Duke Molecular Physiology Institute, Duke University School of Medicine, Carmichael Building, 300 N. Duke Street, Room 50-102, Durham, North Carolina 27701-2047, USA. Phone: 919.479.2317; Email: Yongmei.liu@duke.edu. Authorship note: JD and ATN contributed equally to this work. Find articles by Sawyer, J. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

1Department of Internal Medicine, Wake Forest School of Medicine, Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA. 2Department of Medicine, Division of Cardiology, and 3Department of Medicine, Division of Geriatrics, Duke University, Durham, North Carolina, USA. 4Department of Biological, Geological, and Environmental Sciences, Cleveland State University, Cleveland, Ohio, USA.; 5Department of Epidemiology and Prevention, Wake Forest School of Medicine, Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA 6Division of Epidemiology and Community Health, University of Minnesota, Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA. 7The Institute for Translational Genomics and Population Sciences, Department of Pediatrics, The Lundquist Institute for Biomedical Innovation at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center, Torrance, California, USA 8Division of Endocrinology, Diabetes and Metabolism, Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, Los Angeles, California, USA. 9Department of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine, University of Vermont, Burlington, Vermont, USA. 10Department of Medicine, Division of Pulmonary, Allergy, and Critical Care Medicine, Duke University, Durham, North Carolina, USA. 11Center for Public Health Genomics, University of Virginia, Charlottesville, Virginia, USA. 12Cardiovascular Health Research Unit, Departments of Medicine, Epidemiology, and Health Systems and Population Health, University of Washington, Seattle, Washington, USA. 13New York Academy of Medicine, New York, New York, USA. 14Department of Pharmacology and Cancer Biology, Duke University, Durham, North Carolina, USA. 15Fralin Life Sciences Institute, Virginia Tech, Blacksburg, Virginia, USA. 16Department of Medicine, Columbia University, New York, New York, USA. 17School of Medicine and Public Health, University of Wisconsin, Madison, Wisconsin, USA. 18Division of Cardiology, Department of Medicine, Johns Hopkins University, Baltimore, Maryland, USA. Address correspondence to: Yongmei Liu, Department of Medicine, Division of Cardiology, Duke Molecular Physiology Institute, Duke University School of Medicine, Carmichael Building, 300 N. Duke Street, Room 50-102, Durham, North Carolina 27701-2047, USA. Phone: 919.479.2317; Email: Yongmei.liu@duke.edu. Authorship note: JD and ATN contributed equally to this work. Find articles by Boudyguina, E. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

1Department of Internal Medicine, Wake Forest School of Medicine, Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA. 2Department of Medicine, Division of Cardiology, and 3Department of Medicine, Division of Geriatrics, Duke University, Durham, North Carolina, USA. 4Department of Biological, Geological, and Environmental Sciences, Cleveland State University, Cleveland, Ohio, USA.; 5Department of Epidemiology and Prevention, Wake Forest School of Medicine, Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA 6Division of Epidemiology and Community Health, University of Minnesota, Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA. 7The Institute for Translational Genomics and Population Sciences, Department of Pediatrics, The Lundquist Institute for Biomedical Innovation at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center, Torrance, California, USA 8Division of Endocrinology, Diabetes and Metabolism, Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, Los Angeles, California, USA. 9Department of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine, University of Vermont, Burlington, Vermont, USA. 10Department of Medicine, Division of Pulmonary, Allergy, and Critical Care Medicine, Duke University, Durham, North Carolina, USA. 11Center for Public Health Genomics, University of Virginia, Charlottesville, Virginia, USA. 12Cardiovascular Health Research Unit, Departments of Medicine, Epidemiology, and Health Systems and Population Health, University of Washington, Seattle, Washington, USA. 13New York Academy of Medicine, New York, New York, USA. 14Department of Pharmacology and Cancer Biology, Duke University, Durham, North Carolina, USA. 15Fralin Life Sciences Institute, Virginia Tech, Blacksburg, Virginia, USA. 16Department of Medicine, Columbia University, New York, New York, USA. 17School of Medicine and Public Health, University of Wisconsin, Madison, Wisconsin, USA. 18Division of Cardiology, Department of Medicine, Johns Hopkins University, Baltimore, Maryland, USA. Address correspondence to: Yongmei Liu, Department of Medicine, Division of Cardiology, Duke Molecular Physiology Institute, Duke University School of Medicine, Carmichael Building, 300 N. Duke Street, Room 50-102, Durham, North Carolina 27701-2047, USA. Phone: 919.479.2317; Email: Yongmei.liu@duke.edu. Authorship note: JD and ATN contributed equally to this work. Find articles by Bancks, M. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

1Department of Internal Medicine, Wake Forest School of Medicine, Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA. 2Department of Medicine, Division of Cardiology, and 3Department of Medicine, Division of Geriatrics, Duke University, Durham, North Carolina, USA. 4Department of Biological, Geological, and Environmental Sciences, Cleveland State University, Cleveland, Ohio, USA.; 5Department of Epidemiology and Prevention, Wake Forest School of Medicine, Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA 6Division of Epidemiology and Community Health, University of Minnesota, Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA. 7The Institute for Translational Genomics and Population Sciences, Department of Pediatrics, The Lundquist Institute for Biomedical Innovation at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center, Torrance, California, USA 8Division of Endocrinology, Diabetes and Metabolism, Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, Los Angeles, California, USA. 9Department of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine, University of Vermont, Burlington, Vermont, USA. 10Department of Medicine, Division of Pulmonary, Allergy, and Critical Care Medicine, Duke University, Durham, North Carolina, USA. 11Center for Public Health Genomics, University of Virginia, Charlottesville, Virginia, USA. 12Cardiovascular Health Research Unit, Departments of Medicine, Epidemiology, and Health Systems and Population Health, University of Washington, Seattle, Washington, USA. 13New York Academy of Medicine, New York, New York, USA. 14Department of Pharmacology and Cancer Biology, Duke University, Durham, North Carolina, USA. 15Fralin Life Sciences Institute, Virginia Tech, Blacksburg, Virginia, USA. 16Department of Medicine, Columbia University, New York, New York, USA. 17School of Medicine and Public Health, University of Wisconsin, Madison, Wisconsin, USA. 18Division of Cardiology, Department of Medicine, Johns Hopkins University, Baltimore, Maryland, USA. Address correspondence to: Yongmei Liu, Department of Medicine, Division of Cardiology, Duke Molecular Physiology Institute, Duke University School of Medicine, Carmichael Building, 300 N. Duke Street, Room 50-102, Durham, North Carolina 27701-2047, USA. Phone: 919.479.2317; Email: Yongmei.liu@duke.edu. Authorship note: JD and ATN contributed equally to this work. Find articles by Bertoni, A. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

1Department of Internal Medicine, Wake Forest School of Medicine, Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA. 2Department of Medicine, Division of Cardiology, and 3Department of Medicine, Division of Geriatrics, Duke University, Durham, North Carolina, USA. 4Department of Biological, Geological, and Environmental Sciences, Cleveland State University, Cleveland, Ohio, USA.; 5Department of Epidemiology and Prevention, Wake Forest School of Medicine, Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA 6Division of Epidemiology and Community Health, University of Minnesota, Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA. 7The Institute for Translational Genomics and Population Sciences, Department of Pediatrics, The Lundquist Institute for Biomedical Innovation at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center, Torrance, California, USA 8Division of Endocrinology, Diabetes and Metabolism, Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, Los Angeles, California, USA. 9Department of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine, University of Vermont, Burlington, Vermont, USA. 10Department of Medicine, Division of Pulmonary, Allergy, and Critical Care Medicine, Duke University, Durham, North Carolina, USA. 11Center for Public Health Genomics, University of Virginia, Charlottesville, Virginia, USA. 12Cardiovascular Health Research Unit, Departments of Medicine, Epidemiology, and Health Systems and Population Health, University of Washington, Seattle, Washington, USA. 13New York Academy of Medicine, New York, New York, USA. 14Department of Pharmacology and Cancer Biology, Duke University, Durham, North Carolina, USA. 15Fralin Life Sciences Institute, Virginia Tech, Blacksburg, Virginia, USA. 16Department of Medicine, Columbia University, New York, New York, USA. 17School of Medicine and Public Health, University of Wisconsin, Madison, Wisconsin, USA. 18Division of Cardiology, Department of Medicine, Johns Hopkins University, Baltimore, Maryland, USA. Address correspondence to: Yongmei Liu, Department of Medicine, Division of Cardiology, Duke Molecular Physiology Institute, Duke University School of Medicine, Carmichael Building, 300 N. Duke Street, Room 50-102, Durham, North Carolina 27701-2047, USA. Phone: 919.479.2317; Email: Yongmei.liu@duke.edu. Authorship note: JD and ATN contributed equally to this work. Find articles by Pankow, J. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar |

1Department of Internal Medicine, Wake Forest School of Medicine, Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA. 2Department of Medicine, Division of Cardiology, and 3Department of Medicine, Division of Geriatrics, Duke University, Durham, North Carolina, USA. 4Department of Biological, Geological, and Environmental Sciences, Cleveland State University, Cleveland, Ohio, USA.; 5Department of Epidemiology and Prevention, Wake Forest School of Medicine, Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA 6Division of Epidemiology and Community Health, University of Minnesota, Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA. 7The Institute for Translational Genomics and Population Sciences, Department of Pediatrics, The Lundquist Institute for Biomedical Innovation at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center, Torrance, California, USA 8Division of Endocrinology, Diabetes and Metabolism, Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, Los Angeles, California, USA. 9Department of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine, University of Vermont, Burlington, Vermont, USA. 10Department of Medicine, Division of Pulmonary, Allergy, and Critical Care Medicine, Duke University, Durham, North Carolina, USA. 11Center for Public Health Genomics, University of Virginia, Charlottesville, Virginia, USA. 12Cardiovascular Health Research Unit, Departments of Medicine, Epidemiology, and Health Systems and Population Health, University of Washington, Seattle, Washington, USA. 13New York Academy of Medicine, New York, New York, USA. 14Department of Pharmacology and Cancer Biology, Duke University, Durham, North Carolina, USA. 15Fralin Life Sciences Institute, Virginia Tech, Blacksburg, Virginia, USA. 16Department of Medicine, Columbia University, New York, New York, USA. 17School of Medicine and Public Health, University of Wisconsin, Madison, Wisconsin, USA. 18Division of Cardiology, Department of Medicine, Johns Hopkins University, Baltimore, Maryland, USA. Address correspondence to: Yongmei Liu, Department of Medicine, Division of Cardiology, Duke Molecular Physiology Institute, Duke University School of Medicine, Carmichael Building, 300 N. Duke Street, Room 50-102, Durham, North Carolina 27701-2047, USA. Phone: 919.479.2317; Email: Yongmei.liu@duke.edu. Authorship note: JD and ATN contributed equally to this work. Find articles by Rotter, J. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar |

1Department of Internal Medicine, Wake Forest School of Medicine, Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA. 2Department of Medicine, Division of Cardiology, and 3Department of Medicine, Division of Geriatrics, Duke University, Durham, North Carolina, USA. 4Department of Biological, Geological, and Environmental Sciences, Cleveland State University, Cleveland, Ohio, USA.; 5Department of Epidemiology and Prevention, Wake Forest School of Medicine, Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA 6Division of Epidemiology and Community Health, University of Minnesota, Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA. 7The Institute for Translational Genomics and Population Sciences, Department of Pediatrics, The Lundquist Institute for Biomedical Innovation at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center, Torrance, California, USA 8Division of Endocrinology, Diabetes and Metabolism, Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, Los Angeles, California, USA. 9Department of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine, University of Vermont, Burlington, Vermont, USA. 10Department of Medicine, Division of Pulmonary, Allergy, and Critical Care Medicine, Duke University, Durham, North Carolina, USA. 11Center for Public Health Genomics, University of Virginia, Charlottesville, Virginia, USA. 12Cardiovascular Health Research Unit, Departments of Medicine, Epidemiology, and Health Systems and Population Health, University of Washington, Seattle, Washington, USA. 13New York Academy of Medicine, New York, New York, USA. 14Department of Pharmacology and Cancer Biology, Duke University, Durham, North Carolina, USA. 15Fralin Life Sciences Institute, Virginia Tech, Blacksburg, Virginia, USA. 16Department of Medicine, Columbia University, New York, New York, USA. 17School of Medicine and Public Health, University of Wisconsin, Madison, Wisconsin, USA. 18Division of Cardiology, Department of Medicine, Johns Hopkins University, Baltimore, Maryland, USA. Address correspondence to: Yongmei Liu, Department of Medicine, Division of Cardiology, Duke Molecular Physiology Institute, Duke University School of Medicine, Carmichael Building, 300 N. Duke Street, Room 50-102, Durham, North Carolina 27701-2047, USA. Phone: 919.479.2317; Email: Yongmei.liu@duke.edu. Authorship note: JD and ATN contributed equally to this work. Find articles by Goodarzi, M. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

1Department of Internal Medicine, Wake Forest School of Medicine, Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA. 2Department of Medicine, Division of Cardiology, and 3Department of Medicine, Division of Geriatrics, Duke University, Durham, North Carolina, USA. 4Department of Biological, Geological, and Environmental Sciences, Cleveland State University, Cleveland, Ohio, USA.; 5Department of Epidemiology and Prevention, Wake Forest School of Medicine, Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA 6Division of Epidemiology and Community Health, University of Minnesota, Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA. 7The Institute for Translational Genomics and Population Sciences, Department of Pediatrics, The Lundquist Institute for Biomedical Innovation at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center, Torrance, California, USA 8Division of Endocrinology, Diabetes and Metabolism, Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, Los Angeles, California, USA. 9Department of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine, University of Vermont, Burlington, Vermont, USA. 10Department of Medicine, Division of Pulmonary, Allergy, and Critical Care Medicine, Duke University, Durham, North Carolina, USA. 11Center for Public Health Genomics, University of Virginia, Charlottesville, Virginia, USA. 12Cardiovascular Health Research Unit, Departments of Medicine, Epidemiology, and Health Systems and Population Health, University of Washington, Seattle, Washington, USA. 13New York Academy of Medicine, New York, New York, USA. 14Department of Pharmacology and Cancer Biology, Duke University, Durham, North Carolina, USA. 15Fralin Life Sciences Institute, Virginia Tech, Blacksburg, Virginia, USA. 16Department of Medicine, Columbia University, New York, New York, USA. 17School of Medicine and Public Health, University of Wisconsin, Madison, Wisconsin, USA. 18Division of Cardiology, Department of Medicine, Johns Hopkins University, Baltimore, Maryland, USA. Address correspondence to: Yongmei Liu, Department of Medicine, Division of Cardiology, Duke Molecular Physiology Institute, Duke University School of Medicine, Carmichael Building, 300 N. Duke Street, Room 50-102, Durham, North Carolina 27701-2047, USA. Phone: 919.479.2317; Email: Yongmei.liu@duke.edu. Authorship note: JD and ATN contributed equally to this work. Find articles by Tracy, R. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

1Department of Internal Medicine, Wake Forest School of Medicine, Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA. 2Department of Medicine, Division of Cardiology, and 3Department of Medicine, Division of Geriatrics, Duke University, Durham, North Carolina, USA. 4Department of Biological, Geological, and Environmental Sciences, Cleveland State University, Cleveland, Ohio, USA.; 5Department of Epidemiology and Prevention, Wake Forest School of Medicine, Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA 6Division of Epidemiology and Community Health, University of Minnesota, Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA. 7The Institute for Translational Genomics and Population Sciences, Department of Pediatrics, The Lundquist Institute for Biomedical Innovation at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center, Torrance, California, USA 8Division of Endocrinology, Diabetes and Metabolism, Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, Los Angeles, California, USA. 9Department of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine, University of Vermont, Burlington, Vermont, USA. 10Department of Medicine, Division of Pulmonary, Allergy, and Critical Care Medicine, Duke University, Durham, North Carolina, USA. 11Center for Public Health Genomics, University of Virginia, Charlottesville, Virginia, USA. 12Cardiovascular Health Research Unit, Departments of Medicine, Epidemiology, and Health Systems and Population Health, University of Washington, Seattle, Washington, USA. 13New York Academy of Medicine, New York, New York, USA. 14Department of Pharmacology and Cancer Biology, Duke University, Durham, North Carolina, USA. 15Fralin Life Sciences Institute, Virginia Tech, Blacksburg, Virginia, USA. 16Department of Medicine, Columbia University, New York, New York, USA. 17School of Medicine and Public Health, University of Wisconsin, Madison, Wisconsin, USA. 18Division of Cardiology, Department of Medicine, Johns Hopkins University, Baltimore, Maryland, USA. Address correspondence to: Yongmei Liu, Department of Medicine, Division of Cardiology, Duke Molecular Physiology Institute, Duke University School of Medicine, Carmichael Building, 300 N. Duke Street, Room 50-102, Durham, North Carolina 27701-2047, USA. Phone: 919.479.2317; Email: Yongmei.liu@duke.edu. Authorship note: JD and ATN contributed equally to this work. Find articles by Murdoch, D. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

1Department of Internal Medicine, Wake Forest School of Medicine, Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA. 2Department of Medicine, Division of Cardiology, and 3Department of Medicine, Division of Geriatrics, Duke University, Durham, North Carolina, USA. 4Department of Biological, Geological, and Environmental Sciences, Cleveland State University, Cleveland, Ohio, USA.; 5Department of Epidemiology and Prevention, Wake Forest School of Medicine, Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA 6Division of Epidemiology and Community Health, University of Minnesota, Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA. 7The Institute for Translational Genomics and Population Sciences, Department of Pediatrics, The Lundquist Institute for Biomedical Innovation at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center, Torrance, California, USA 8Division of Endocrinology, Diabetes and Metabolism, Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, Los Angeles, California, USA. 9Department of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine, University of Vermont, Burlington, Vermont, USA. 10Department of Medicine, Division of Pulmonary, Allergy, and Critical Care Medicine, Duke University, Durham, North Carolina, USA. 11Center for Public Health Genomics, University of Virginia, Charlottesville, Virginia, USA. 12Cardiovascular Health Research Unit, Departments of Medicine, Epidemiology, and Health Systems and Population Health, University of Washington, Seattle, Washington, USA. 13New York Academy of Medicine, New York, New York, USA. 14Department of Pharmacology and Cancer Biology, Duke University, Durham, North Carolina, USA. 15Fralin Life Sciences Institute, Virginia Tech, Blacksburg, Virginia, USA. 16Department of Medicine, Columbia University, New York, New York, USA. 17School of Medicine and Public Health, University of Wisconsin, Madison, Wisconsin, USA. 18Division of Cardiology, Department of Medicine, Johns Hopkins University, Baltimore, Maryland, USA. Address correspondence to: Yongmei Liu, Department of Medicine, Division of Cardiology, Duke Molecular Physiology Institute, Duke University School of Medicine, Carmichael Building, 300 N. Duke Street, Room 50-102, Durham, North Carolina 27701-2047, USA. Phone: 919.479.2317; Email: Yongmei.liu@duke.edu. Authorship note: JD and ATN contributed equally to this work. Find articles by Rich, S. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

1Department of Internal Medicine, Wake Forest School of Medicine, Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA. 2Department of Medicine, Division of Cardiology, and 3Department of Medicine, Division of Geriatrics, Duke University, Durham, North Carolina, USA. 4Department of Biological, Geological, and Environmental Sciences, Cleveland State University, Cleveland, Ohio, USA.; 5Department of Epidemiology and Prevention, Wake Forest School of Medicine, Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA 6Division of Epidemiology and Community Health, University of Minnesota, Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA. 7The Institute for Translational Genomics and Population Sciences, Department of Pediatrics, The Lundquist Institute for Biomedical Innovation at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center, Torrance, California, USA 8Division of Endocrinology, Diabetes and Metabolism, Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, Los Angeles, California, USA. 9Department of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine, University of Vermont, Burlington, Vermont, USA. 10Department of Medicine, Division of Pulmonary, Allergy, and Critical Care Medicine, Duke University, Durham, North Carolina, USA. 11Center for Public Health Genomics, University of Virginia, Charlottesville, Virginia, USA. 12Cardiovascular Health Research Unit, Departments of Medicine, Epidemiology, and Health Systems and Population Health, University of Washington, Seattle, Washington, USA. 13New York Academy of Medicine, New York, New York, USA. 14Department of Pharmacology and Cancer Biology, Duke University, Durham, North Carolina, USA. 15Fralin Life Sciences Institute, Virginia Tech, Blacksburg, Virginia, USA. 16Department of Medicine, Columbia University, New York, New York, USA. 17School of Medicine and Public Health, University of Wisconsin, Madison, Wisconsin, USA. 18Division of Cardiology, Department of Medicine, Johns Hopkins University, Baltimore, Maryland, USA. Address correspondence to: Yongmei Liu, Department of Medicine, Division of Cardiology, Duke Molecular Physiology Institute, Duke University School of Medicine, Carmichael Building, 300 N. Duke Street, Room 50-102, Durham, North Carolina 27701-2047, USA. Phone: 919.479.2317; Email: Yongmei.liu@duke.edu. Authorship note: JD and ATN contributed equally to this work. Find articles by Psaty, B. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

1Department of Internal Medicine, Wake Forest School of Medicine, Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA. 2Department of Medicine, Division of Cardiology, and 3Department of Medicine, Division of Geriatrics, Duke University, Durham, North Carolina, USA. 4Department of Biological, Geological, and Environmental Sciences, Cleveland State University, Cleveland, Ohio, USA.; 5Department of Epidemiology and Prevention, Wake Forest School of Medicine, Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA 6Division of Epidemiology and Community Health, University of Minnesota, Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA. 7The Institute for Translational Genomics and Population Sciences, Department of Pediatrics, The Lundquist Institute for Biomedical Innovation at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center, Torrance, California, USA 8Division of Endocrinology, Diabetes and Metabolism, Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, Los Angeles, California, USA. 9Department of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine, University of Vermont, Burlington, Vermont, USA. 10Department of Medicine, Division of Pulmonary, Allergy, and Critical Care Medicine, Duke University, Durham, North Carolina, USA. 11Center for Public Health Genomics, University of Virginia, Charlottesville, Virginia, USA. 12Cardiovascular Health Research Unit, Departments of Medicine, Epidemiology, and Health Systems and Population Health, University of Washington, Seattle, Washington, USA. 13New York Academy of Medicine, New York, New York, USA. 14Department of Pharmacology and Cancer Biology, Duke University, Durham, North Carolina, USA. 15Fralin Life Sciences Institute, Virginia Tech, Blacksburg, Virginia, USA. 16Department of Medicine, Columbia University, New York, New York, USA. 17School of Medicine and Public Health, University of Wisconsin, Madison, Wisconsin, USA. 18Division of Cardiology, Department of Medicine, Johns Hopkins University, Baltimore, Maryland, USA. Address correspondence to: Yongmei Liu, Department of Medicine, Division of Cardiology, Duke Molecular Physiology Institute, Duke University School of Medicine, Carmichael Building, 300 N. Duke Street, Room 50-102, Durham, North Carolina 27701-2047, USA. Phone: 919.479.2317; Email: Yongmei.liu@duke.edu. Authorship note: JD and ATN contributed equally to this work. Find articles by Siscovick, D. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

1Department of Internal Medicine, Wake Forest School of Medicine, Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA. 2Department of Medicine, Division of Cardiology, and 3Department of Medicine, Division of Geriatrics, Duke University, Durham, North Carolina, USA. 4Department of Biological, Geological, and Environmental Sciences, Cleveland State University, Cleveland, Ohio, USA.; 5Department of Epidemiology and Prevention, Wake Forest School of Medicine, Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA 6Division of Epidemiology and Community Health, University of Minnesota, Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA. 7The Institute for Translational Genomics and Population Sciences, Department of Pediatrics, The Lundquist Institute for Biomedical Innovation at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center, Torrance, California, USA 8Division of Endocrinology, Diabetes and Metabolism, Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, Los Angeles, California, USA. 9Department of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine, University of Vermont, Burlington, Vermont, USA. 10Department of Medicine, Division of Pulmonary, Allergy, and Critical Care Medicine, Duke University, Durham, North Carolina, USA. 11Center for Public Health Genomics, University of Virginia, Charlottesville, Virginia, USA. 12Cardiovascular Health Research Unit, Departments of Medicine, Epidemiology, and Health Systems and Population Health, University of Washington, Seattle, Washington, USA. 13New York Academy of Medicine, New York, New York, USA. 14Department of Pharmacology and Cancer Biology, Duke University, Durham, North Carolina, USA. 15Fralin Life Sciences Institute, Virginia Tech, Blacksburg, Virginia, USA. 16Department of Medicine, Columbia University, New York, New York, USA. 17School of Medicine and Public Health, University of Wisconsin, Madison, Wisconsin, USA. 18Division of Cardiology, Department of Medicine, Johns Hopkins University, Baltimore, Maryland, USA. Address correspondence to: Yongmei Liu, Department of Medicine, Division of Cardiology, Duke Molecular Physiology Institute, Duke University School of Medicine, Carmichael Building, 300 N. Duke Street, Room 50-102, Durham, North Carolina 27701-2047, USA. Phone: 919.479.2317; Email: Yongmei.liu@duke.edu. Authorship note: JD and ATN contributed equally to this work. Find articles by Newgard, C. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar |

1Department of Internal Medicine, Wake Forest School of Medicine, Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA. 2Department of Medicine, Division of Cardiology, and 3Department of Medicine, Division of Geriatrics, Duke University, Durham, North Carolina, USA. 4Department of Biological, Geological, and Environmental Sciences, Cleveland State University, Cleveland, Ohio, USA.; 5Department of Epidemiology and Prevention, Wake Forest School of Medicine, Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA 6Division of Epidemiology and Community Health, University of Minnesota, Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA. 7The Institute for Translational Genomics and Population Sciences, Department of Pediatrics, The Lundquist Institute for Biomedical Innovation at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center, Torrance, California, USA 8Division of Endocrinology, Diabetes and Metabolism, Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, Los Angeles, California, USA. 9Department of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine, University of Vermont, Burlington, Vermont, USA. 10Department of Medicine, Division of Pulmonary, Allergy, and Critical Care Medicine, Duke University, Durham, North Carolina, USA. 11Center for Public Health Genomics, University of Virginia, Charlottesville, Virginia, USA. 12Cardiovascular Health Research Unit, Departments of Medicine, Epidemiology, and Health Systems and Population Health, University of Washington, Seattle, Washington, USA. 13New York Academy of Medicine, New York, New York, USA. 14Department of Pharmacology and Cancer Biology, Duke University, Durham, North Carolina, USA. 15Fralin Life Sciences Institute, Virginia Tech, Blacksburg, Virginia, USA. 16Department of Medicine, Columbia University, New York, New York, USA. 17School of Medicine and Public Health, University of Wisconsin, Madison, Wisconsin, USA. 18Division of Cardiology, Department of Medicine, Johns Hopkins University, Baltimore, Maryland, USA. Address correspondence to: Yongmei Liu, Department of Medicine, Division of Cardiology, Duke Molecular Physiology Institute, Duke University School of Medicine, Carmichael Building, 300 N. Duke Street, Room 50-102, Durham, North Carolina 27701-2047, USA. Phone: 919.479.2317; Email: Yongmei.liu@duke.edu. Authorship note: JD and ATN contributed equally to this work. Find articles by Herrington, D. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

1Department of Internal Medicine, Wake Forest School of Medicine, Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA. 2Department of Medicine, Division of Cardiology, and 3Department of Medicine, Division of Geriatrics, Duke University, Durham, North Carolina, USA. 4Department of Biological, Geological, and Environmental Sciences, Cleveland State University, Cleveland, Ohio, USA.; 5Department of Epidemiology and Prevention, Wake Forest School of Medicine, Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA 6Division of Epidemiology and Community Health, University of Minnesota, Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA. 7The Institute for Translational Genomics and Population Sciences, Department of Pediatrics, The Lundquist Institute for Biomedical Innovation at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center, Torrance, California, USA 8Division of Endocrinology, Diabetes and Metabolism, Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, Los Angeles, California, USA. 9Department of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine, University of Vermont, Burlington, Vermont, USA. 10Department of Medicine, Division of Pulmonary, Allergy, and Critical Care Medicine, Duke University, Durham, North Carolina, USA. 11Center for Public Health Genomics, University of Virginia, Charlottesville, Virginia, USA. 12Cardiovascular Health Research Unit, Departments of Medicine, Epidemiology, and Health Systems and Population Health, University of Washington, Seattle, Washington, USA. 13New York Academy of Medicine, New York, New York, USA. 14Department of Pharmacology and Cancer Biology, Duke University, Durham, North Carolina, USA. 15Fralin Life Sciences Institute, Virginia Tech, Blacksburg, Virginia, USA. 16Department of Medicine, Columbia University, New York, New York, USA. 17School of Medicine and Public Health, University of Wisconsin, Madison, Wisconsin, USA. 18Division of Cardiology, Department of Medicine, Johns Hopkins University, Baltimore, Maryland, USA. Address correspondence to: Yongmei Liu, Department of Medicine, Division of Cardiology, Duke Molecular Physiology Institute, Duke University School of Medicine, Carmichael Building, 300 N. Duke Street, Room 50-102, Durham, North Carolina 27701-2047, USA. Phone: 919.479.2317; Email: Yongmei.liu@duke.edu. Authorship note: JD and ATN contributed equally to this work. Find articles by Hoeschele, I. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

1Department of Internal Medicine, Wake Forest School of Medicine, Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA. 2Department of Medicine, Division of Cardiology, and 3Department of Medicine, Division of Geriatrics, Duke University, Durham, North Carolina, USA. 4Department of Biological, Geological, and Environmental Sciences, Cleveland State University, Cleveland, Ohio, USA.; 5Department of Epidemiology and Prevention, Wake Forest School of Medicine, Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA 6Division of Epidemiology and Community Health, University of Minnesota, Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA. 7The Institute for Translational Genomics and Population Sciences, Department of Pediatrics, The Lundquist Institute for Biomedical Innovation at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center, Torrance, California, USA 8Division of Endocrinology, Diabetes and Metabolism, Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, Los Angeles, California, USA. 9Department of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine, University of Vermont, Burlington, Vermont, USA. 10Department of Medicine, Division of Pulmonary, Allergy, and Critical Care Medicine, Duke University, Durham, North Carolina, USA. 11Center for Public Health Genomics, University of Virginia, Charlottesville, Virginia, USA. 12Cardiovascular Health Research Unit, Departments of Medicine, Epidemiology, and Health Systems and Population Health, University of Washington, Seattle, Washington, USA. 13New York Academy of Medicine, New York, New York, USA. 14Department of Pharmacology and Cancer Biology, Duke University, Durham, North Carolina, USA. 15Fralin Life Sciences Institute, Virginia Tech, Blacksburg, Virginia, USA. 16Department of Medicine, Columbia University, New York, New York, USA. 17School of Medicine and Public Health, University of Wisconsin, Madison, Wisconsin, USA. 18Division of Cardiology, Department of Medicine, Johns Hopkins University, Baltimore, Maryland, USA. Address correspondence to: Yongmei Liu, Department of Medicine, Division of Cardiology, Duke Molecular Physiology Institute, Duke University School of Medicine, Carmichael Building, 300 N. Duke Street, Room 50-102, Durham, North Carolina 27701-2047, USA. Phone: 919.479.2317; Email: Yongmei.liu@duke.edu. Authorship note: JD and ATN contributed equally to this work. Find articles by Shea, S. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

1Department of Internal Medicine, Wake Forest School of Medicine, Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA. 2Department of Medicine, Division of Cardiology, and 3Department of Medicine, Division of Geriatrics, Duke University, Durham, North Carolina, USA. 4Department of Biological, Geological, and Environmental Sciences, Cleveland State University, Cleveland, Ohio, USA.; 5Department of Epidemiology and Prevention, Wake Forest School of Medicine, Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA 6Division of Epidemiology and Community Health, University of Minnesota, Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA. 7The Institute for Translational Genomics and Population Sciences, Department of Pediatrics, The Lundquist Institute for Biomedical Innovation at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center, Torrance, California, USA 8Division of Endocrinology, Diabetes and Metabolism, Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, Los Angeles, California, USA. 9Department of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine, University of Vermont, Burlington, Vermont, USA. 10Department of Medicine, Division of Pulmonary, Allergy, and Critical Care Medicine, Duke University, Durham, North Carolina, USA. 11Center for Public Health Genomics, University of Virginia, Charlottesville, Virginia, USA. 12Cardiovascular Health Research Unit, Departments of Medicine, Epidemiology, and Health Systems and Population Health, University of Washington, Seattle, Washington, USA. 13New York Academy of Medicine, New York, New York, USA. 14Department of Pharmacology and Cancer Biology, Duke University, Durham, North Carolina, USA. 15Fralin Life Sciences Institute, Virginia Tech, Blacksburg, Virginia, USA. 16Department of Medicine, Columbia University, New York, New York, USA. 17School of Medicine and Public Health, University of Wisconsin, Madison, Wisconsin, USA. 18Division of Cardiology, Department of Medicine, Johns Hopkins University, Baltimore, Maryland, USA. Address correspondence to: Yongmei Liu, Department of Medicine, Division of Cardiology, Duke Molecular Physiology Institute, Duke University School of Medicine, Carmichael Building, 300 N. Duke Street, Room 50-102, Durham, North Carolina 27701-2047, USA. Phone: 919.479.2317; Email: Yongmei.liu@duke.edu. Authorship note: JD and ATN contributed equally to this work. Find articles by Stein, J. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar |

1Department of Internal Medicine, Wake Forest School of Medicine, Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA. 2Department of Medicine, Division of Cardiology, and 3Department of Medicine, Division of Geriatrics, Duke University, Durham, North Carolina, USA. 4Department of Biological, Geological, and Environmental Sciences, Cleveland State University, Cleveland, Ohio, USA.; 5Department of Epidemiology and Prevention, Wake Forest School of Medicine, Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA 6Division of Epidemiology and Community Health, University of Minnesota, Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA. 7The Institute for Translational Genomics and Population Sciences, Department of Pediatrics, The Lundquist Institute for Biomedical Innovation at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center, Torrance, California, USA 8Division of Endocrinology, Diabetes and Metabolism, Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, Los Angeles, California, USA. 9Department of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine, University of Vermont, Burlington, Vermont, USA. 10Department of Medicine, Division of Pulmonary, Allergy, and Critical Care Medicine, Duke University, Durham, North Carolina, USA. 11Center for Public Health Genomics, University of Virginia, Charlottesville, Virginia, USA. 12Cardiovascular Health Research Unit, Departments of Medicine, Epidemiology, and Health Systems and Population Health, University of Washington, Seattle, Washington, USA. 13New York Academy of Medicine, New York, New York, USA. 14Department of Pharmacology and Cancer Biology, Duke University, Durham, North Carolina, USA. 15Fralin Life Sciences Institute, Virginia Tech, Blacksburg, Virginia, USA. 16Department of Medicine, Columbia University, New York, New York, USA. 17School of Medicine and Public Health, University of Wisconsin, Madison, Wisconsin, USA. 18Division of Cardiology, Department of Medicine, Johns Hopkins University, Baltimore, Maryland, USA. Address correspondence to: Yongmei Liu, Department of Medicine, Division of Cardiology, Duke Molecular Physiology Institute, Duke University School of Medicine, Carmichael Building, 300 N. Duke Street, Room 50-102, Durham, North Carolina 27701-2047, USA. Phone: 919.479.2317; Email: Yongmei.liu@duke.edu. Authorship note: JD and ATN contributed equally to this work. Find articles by Patel, M. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

1Department of Internal Medicine, Wake Forest School of Medicine, Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA. 2Department of Medicine, Division of Cardiology, and 3Department of Medicine, Division of Geriatrics, Duke University, Durham, North Carolina, USA. 4Department of Biological, Geological, and Environmental Sciences, Cleveland State University, Cleveland, Ohio, USA.; 5Department of Epidemiology and Prevention, Wake Forest School of Medicine, Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA 6Division of Epidemiology and Community Health, University of Minnesota, Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA. 7The Institute for Translational Genomics and Population Sciences, Department of Pediatrics, The Lundquist Institute for Biomedical Innovation at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center, Torrance, California, USA 8Division of Endocrinology, Diabetes and Metabolism, Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, Los Angeles, California, USA. 9Department of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine, University of Vermont, Burlington, Vermont, USA. 10Department of Medicine, Division of Pulmonary, Allergy, and Critical Care Medicine, Duke University, Durham, North Carolina, USA. 11Center for Public Health Genomics, University of Virginia, Charlottesville, Virginia, USA. 12Cardiovascular Health Research Unit, Departments of Medicine, Epidemiology, and Health Systems and Population Health, University of Washington, Seattle, Washington, USA. 13New York Academy of Medicine, New York, New York, USA. 14Department of Pharmacology and Cancer Biology, Duke University, Durham, North Carolina, USA. 15Fralin Life Sciences Institute, Virginia Tech, Blacksburg, Virginia, USA. 16Department of Medicine, Columbia University, New York, New York, USA. 17School of Medicine and Public Health, University of Wisconsin, Madison, Wisconsin, USA. 18Division of Cardiology, Department of Medicine, Johns Hopkins University, Baltimore, Maryland, USA. Address correspondence to: Yongmei Liu, Department of Medicine, Division of Cardiology, Duke Molecular Physiology Institute, Duke University School of Medicine, Carmichael Building, 300 N. Duke Street, Room 50-102, Durham, North Carolina 27701-2047, USA. Phone: 919.479.2317; Email: Yongmei.liu@duke.edu. Authorship note: JD and ATN contributed equally to this work. Find articles by Post, W. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

1Department of Internal Medicine, Wake Forest School of Medicine, Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA. 2Department of Medicine, Division of Cardiology, and 3Department of Medicine, Division of Geriatrics, Duke University, Durham, North Carolina, USA. 4Department of Biological, Geological, and Environmental Sciences, Cleveland State University, Cleveland, Ohio, USA.; 5Department of Epidemiology and Prevention, Wake Forest School of Medicine, Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA 6Division of Epidemiology and Community Health, University of Minnesota, Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA. 7The Institute for Translational Genomics and Population Sciences, Department of Pediatrics, The Lundquist Institute for Biomedical Innovation at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center, Torrance, California, USA 8Division of Endocrinology, Diabetes and Metabolism, Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, Los Angeles, California, USA. 9Department of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine, University of Vermont, Burlington, Vermont, USA. 10Department of Medicine, Division of Pulmonary, Allergy, and Critical Care Medicine, Duke University, Durham, North Carolina, USA. 11Center for Public Health Genomics, University of Virginia, Charlottesville, Virginia, USA. 12Cardiovascular Health Research Unit, Departments of Medicine, Epidemiology, and Health Systems and Population Health, University of Washington, Seattle, Washington, USA. 13New York Academy of Medicine, New York, New York, USA. 14Department of Pharmacology and Cancer Biology, Duke University, Durham, North Carolina, USA. 15Fralin Life Sciences Institute, Virginia Tech, Blacksburg, Virginia, USA. 16Department of Medicine, Columbia University, New York, New York, USA. 17School of Medicine and Public Health, University of Wisconsin, Madison, Wisconsin, USA. 18Division of Cardiology, Department of Medicine, Johns Hopkins University, Baltimore, Maryland, USA. Address correspondence to: Yongmei Liu, Department of Medicine, Division of Cardiology, Duke Molecular Physiology Institute, Duke University School of Medicine, Carmichael Building, 300 N. Duke Street, Room 50-102, Durham, North Carolina 27701-2047, USA. Phone: 919.479.2317; Email: Yongmei.liu@duke.edu. Authorship note: JD and ATN contributed equally to this work. Find articles by Jacobs, D. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

1Department of Internal Medicine, Wake Forest School of Medicine, Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA. 2Department of Medicine, Division of Cardiology, and 3Department of Medicine, Division of Geriatrics, Duke University, Durham, North Carolina, USA. 4Department of Biological, Geological, and Environmental Sciences, Cleveland State University, Cleveland, Ohio, USA.; 5Department of Epidemiology and Prevention, Wake Forest School of Medicine, Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA 6Division of Epidemiology and Community Health, University of Minnesota, Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA. 7The Institute for Translational Genomics and Population Sciences, Department of Pediatrics, The Lundquist Institute for Biomedical Innovation at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center, Torrance, California, USA 8Division of Endocrinology, Diabetes and Metabolism, Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, Los Angeles, California, USA. 9Department of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine, University of Vermont, Burlington, Vermont, USA. 10Department of Medicine, Division of Pulmonary, Allergy, and Critical Care Medicine, Duke University, Durham, North Carolina, USA. 11Center for Public Health Genomics, University of Virginia, Charlottesville, Virginia, USA. 12Cardiovascular Health Research Unit, Departments of Medicine, Epidemiology, and Health Systems and Population Health, University of Washington, Seattle, Washington, USA. 13New York Academy of Medicine, New York, New York, USA. 14Department of Pharmacology and Cancer Biology, Duke University, Durham, North Carolina, USA. 15Fralin Life Sciences Institute, Virginia Tech, Blacksburg, Virginia, USA. 16Department of Medicine, Columbia University, New York, New York, USA. 17School of Medicine and Public Health, University of Wisconsin, Madison, Wisconsin, USA. 18Division of Cardiology, Department of Medicine, Johns Hopkins University, Baltimore, Maryland, USA. Address correspondence to: Yongmei Liu, Department of Medicine, Division of Cardiology, Duke Molecular Physiology Institute, Duke University School of Medicine, Carmichael Building, 300 N. Duke Street, Room 50-102, Durham, North Carolina 27701-2047, USA. Phone: 919.479.2317; Email: Yongmei.liu@duke.edu. Authorship note: JD and ATN contributed equally to this work. Find articles by Parks, J. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

1Department of Internal Medicine, Wake Forest School of Medicine, Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA. 2Department of Medicine, Division of Cardiology, and 3Department of Medicine, Division of Geriatrics, Duke University, Durham, North Carolina, USA. 4Department of Biological, Geological, and Environmental Sciences, Cleveland State University, Cleveland, Ohio, USA.; 5Department of Epidemiology and Prevention, Wake Forest School of Medicine, Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA 6Division of Epidemiology and Community Health, University of Minnesota, Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA. 7The Institute for Translational Genomics and Population Sciences, Department of Pediatrics, The Lundquist Institute for Biomedical Innovation at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center, Torrance, California, USA 8Division of Endocrinology, Diabetes and Metabolism, Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, Los Angeles, California, USA. 9Department of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine, University of Vermont, Burlington, Vermont, USA. 10Department of Medicine, Division of Pulmonary, Allergy, and Critical Care Medicine, Duke University, Durham, North Carolina, USA. 11Center for Public Health Genomics, University of Virginia, Charlottesville, Virginia, USA. 12Cardiovascular Health Research Unit, Departments of Medicine, Epidemiology, and Health Systems and Population Health, University of Washington, Seattle, Washington, USA. 13New York Academy of Medicine, New York, New York, USA. 14Department of Pharmacology and Cancer Biology, Duke University, Durham, North Carolina, USA. 15Fralin Life Sciences Institute, Virginia Tech, Blacksburg, Virginia, USA. 16Department of Medicine, Columbia University, New York, New York, USA. 17School of Medicine and Public Health, University of Wisconsin, Madison, Wisconsin, USA. 18Division of Cardiology, Department of Medicine, Johns Hopkins University, Baltimore, Maryland, USA. Address correspondence to: Yongmei Liu, Department of Medicine, Division of Cardiology, Duke Molecular Physiology Institute, Duke University School of Medicine, Carmichael Building, 300 N. Duke Street, Room 50-102, Durham, North Carolina 27701-2047, USA. Phone: 919.479.2317; Email: Yongmei.liu@duke.edu. Authorship note: JD and ATN contributed equally to this work. Find articles by Liu, Y. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

Authorship note: JD and ATN contributed equally to this work.



J Clin Invest. 2024;134(10):e173278.

© 2024 Ding et al. This work is licensed under the Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License. To view a copy of this license, visit http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/. Published in Volume 134, Issue 10 on May 15, 20242024;134(10):e173278. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI173278 © 2024 Ding et al. This work is licensed under the Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License. To view a copy of this license, visit http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/.