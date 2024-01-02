I would like to begin by reminding everyone of two historic eras that spawned a rapid expansion of physician-scientists in the United States. First, under the visionary leadership of Dr. James Shannon, NIH Director from 1955 to 1968, a series of new programs was launched aimed at formally supporting the scientific training of physicians. Among these, the most impactful was the Medical Scientist Training Program (MSTP) Institutional T32 grants (1). This transformational program was designed to formally foster and support combined MD-PhD degree education at medical schools across the country. It proved to be an enormous success in terms of rapidly expanding the early-stage pool of physician-scientists. Currently, there are approximately 50 funded MSTPs and nearly as many non–NIH-funded MD-PhD programs, which together award over 600 combined degrees annually (2).

The second development was more accidental and involved the civil unrest of the late 1960s, driven in part by the Vietnam War. Idealistic medical students and residents were generally opposed to the tenets and morality of this war, leading to strategies to avoid the mandatory draft lottery following residency. Certainly, the more senior among us will remember this. One approach was to enter federally supported programs for postresidency research positions at the NIH, allowing, in essence, a legal waiver of the draft. These were highly competitive programs, so typically only the top tier of residents was selected. Notably, this often resulted in the first in-depth research exposure for these young physicians fresh out of residency training who otherwise often aspired to a clinical career. This new breed of physician-scientists has been well described, often referred to as the “Yellow Berets” or “Accidental Scientists,” as described in humorous detail by Bob Lefkowitz in his book A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to Stockholm (3). I will refer to this group as “late-bloomer” physician-scientists given that this started a movement that was sustained well beyond the Yellow Beret era. Many of these individuals underwent transformative career pathway shifts spawned by a newly found passion for research and, thereafter, sought to combine bench science with clinical care and teaching. The impact of this late-blooming-scientist movement at the NIH was enormous in several ways. First, this highly competitive program led to some of the brightest young physicians of their time entering biomedical research pathways, including a number of subsequent Nobel laureates (Harold Varmus, Michael Brown, Joseph Goldstein, and Bob Lefkowitz) and scientific leaders at the NIH such as Tony Fauci: our heroes! Second, this program resulted in a downstream cascade effect in subsequent years. Most took faculty positions at medical schools across the country, serving as mentors and leading by example. This started a new paradigm in which late bloomers sprung from first in-depth research experiences during their specialty fellowship training in medical schools across the country. It invigorated academic societies and expanded attendance at the annual AFCR/ASCI/AAP Spring meeting. It was a very exciting time indeed!

As it turns out, I was a benefactor of this era — a self-proclaimed late-bloomer physician-scientist. After finishing my medicine residency at Barnes Hospital in St. Louis, I had every intention of moving on to a clinical cardiology fellowship and a career as a clinician. My mentors and advisors, Arnie Strauss, David Kipnis, Jeff Gordon, and Burt Sobel were all directly or indirectly influenced by postgraduate “late-bloomer” research training programs at the NIH. They were inspiring and created a supportive environment that was manifest as a “culture of science” for young physicians, including myself, most of whom did not have prior in-depth experience in fundamental or applied research. For me, this led to a period of intense disruption, exhilaration, and even a touch of cognitive dissonance during my research experience as a Cardiology Fellow. But it was the “thrill of discovery,” and its potential impact on biomedicine, that led to my seeing the light and choosing a career pathway direction that ultimately led to the launching of an independent research program. Yes, it was risky, but also so exciting that I did not think about turning back.

These two converging developments defined the central pipeline that markedly expanded the cohort of physician-scientists in the United States (Figure 1). However, this remarkable swell of the physician-scientist pool required adjustments. There was increasing recognition that this rapid expansion could not be sustained unless additional support mechanisms were put in place. Indeed, Jim Wyngaarden’s AAP Presidential Address in 1979 described the physician-scientist as an “endangered species” (4). With such calls to action, a movement took place to help sustain the newly formed pipeline, triggering the NIH to develop new initiatives that invested in physician-scientist training and the transition to independence, including NIH-sponsored NRSA, K Award, and loan repayment programs. In addition, several innovative programs supported by private entities such as the Howard Hughes Medical Institute (HHMI) and Lucille Markey Foundation Scholars Programs also emerged providing support during and following graduate medical education. I submit to you that lobbying by societies such as the AAP had a major impact during this period. At this point, and for a number of years thereafter, we were truly on a roll!