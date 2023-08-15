A phase II study of Bruton’s tyrosine kinase inhibition for the prevention of anaphylaxis

Study design. The full trial protocol is available in Supplementary information. While the trial was partially supported by a research agreement from AstraZeneca, the design and conduct of the study were performed entirely by the investigators. All study procedures were conducted at a single site — Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine — in accordance with international ethics guidelines and local ethical and legal requirements, including the Declaration of Helsinki. Study visits were completed in the Clinical Research Unit at the Johns Hopkins University Bayview Campus in Baltimore, Maryland after written informed consent was obtained. All study visits occurred between December 2021 and October 2022. Patients stopped all antihistamines and medications with antihistamine properties at least 1 week before study visits in preparation for skin puncture testing and OFC. At Visit 1, medical history, vital signs, height, and weight were collected, and an electrocardiogram was performed (Figure 1). Patients underwent pregnancy testing (if applicable), skin testing, and basophil activation testing before food challenge. They then completed an OFC to peanut to confirm clinical reactivity at baseline. Patients with asthma underwent in-office spirometry before beginning OFC to confirm adequate asthma control, which was defined as having a forced expiratory volume in 1 second ≥ 80% of predicted for the patient. If they had an objective clinical reaction to a cumulative dose of 1,044 mg of peanut protein or less at baseline, patients were continued in the study. Visit 1 was followed by a rest period of at least 6 weeks. At the end of this rest period (and 2 days before visit 2), all patients began treatment with 4 standard oral doses of acalabrutinib (100 mg; AstraZeneca) every 12 hours. Patients received their fourth and final dose of acalabrutinib on the morning of visit 2. At visit 2, patients underwent the same procedures as visit 1. Four weeks following visit 2, all patients returned for a follow-up visit (visit 3) for repeat skin testing, basophil activation testing, and laboratory testing.

Patient recruitment, screening, and eligibility. Eligible patients were 18 years of age or older at screening with a history of an IgE-mediated allergy to peanut. Patients were required to have a positive skin puncture test to peanut extract and an objective clinical reaction to cumulative dose of 1,044 mg of peanut protein or less during baseline OFC. Key exclusion criteria included: cardiovascular disease or prior cerebrovascular accident; active infection; history of bleeding disorder or receiving anticoagulants; any immunomodulatory therapies or oral corticosteroids within 1 month before study participation; active infection or latent hepatitis; use of strong CYP3A4 inducers or inhibitors; and pregnancy or nursing. Patients were also excluded if they had ever received peanut immunotherapy or omalizumab. Complete eligibility criteria are listed in Supplemental Table 1. Patients who were taking proton pump inhibitors were instructed to stop these medications 7 days before enrollment.

Patients were recruited from the Johns Hopkins University Allergy and Clinical Immunology outpatient clinic and through IRB-approved advertising on social media. Patients who responded to advertisements were initially screened by telephone to determine eligibility. If determined eligible, patients were consented by teleconference before visit 1 in compliance with FDA 21 CFR Part 11.

Medical history and demographics. Age and information about medical comorbidities including food allergies and other atopic disorders were collected at intake. Patients were asked to report their biologic sex (options included male and female) and gender identity (options included male, female, unspecified, and prefer not to answer). Patients were also asked to report their race (options included American Indian or Alaskan Native, Asian, Black or African American, Native Hawaiian or other Pacific Islander, White, unknown, or not reported) and ethnicity (options included Hispanic or Latino, not Hispanic or Latino, unknown, and not reported).

Endpoints. The predetermined primary endpoint was the change in patients’ threshold dose of ingested peanut protein to elicit an objective clinical reaction during OFC after acalabrutinib pretreatment compared with the patients’ baseline. A key secondary endpoint included the change in the severity of clinical reactions during OFC. Other secondary endpoints included size of the skin test wheal to peanut extract and the percent of basophils activated ex vivo by peanut extract while receiving acalabrutinib compared with baseline. Safety endpoints included electrocardiography and laboratory blood testing, including complete blood counts and differentials, serum chemistries, and liver function tests. Exploratory endpoints included changes in circulating quantitative immunoglobulins and serum-specific IgE to peanut and peanut components.

Skin puncture testing. End-point titration skin puncture testing was performed using whole peanut extract (Greer), undiluted and in 9 serial 1:10 dilutions (original units given by manufacturer, weight/volume). Histamine (1 mg/mL; ALK) and saline (Greer) were used as positive and negative controls, respectively. Lincoln Diagnostics Multi-Test II devices and testing trays were used for skin testing application for all extract dilutions and controls. Skin tests were read 15 minutes after application. The wheal and flare were each circled with a ballpoint pen and transferred to a clear adhesive sheet, from which the largest diameter and its shortest perpendicular diameter for each wheal was measured in millimeters. Skin test wheal area was calculated as π × (average radius)2.

Oral food challenge to peanut. All patients underwent a patient-blinded, placebo-controlled, graded OFC to peanut at visit 1 to establish their baseline level of clinical reactivity. The food challenge protocol was designed to detect the “no observed adverse effect level”, or the highest dose observed not to produce any adverse effect, for each patient (26). While not ideal, it was essential that both placebo and peanut challenges be completed on the same day due to regulatory constraints on the duration of acalabrutinib dosing. To accomplish this, subjects were given 3 varying doses of placebo followed by graded doses of peanut (Supplemental Table 1). The amounts of placebo (oat flour; Bob’s Red Mill) or peanut (organic defatted light roast peanut flour; Anthony’s) needed for each dose were calculated based on the target protein amount and the protein content per weight listed on food packaging. Doses were prepared by mixing dry flour with chocolate pudding (Snack Pack) as a vehicle. Visit 1 began with placebo challenge and then immediately continued with peanut food challenge in increasing doses from 1 mg to 1,000 mg peanut protein, for a total cumulative goal amount of 4,044 mg of peanut protein. Patients were blinded to peanut or oat doses by using nose clips during dose consumption and coating their mouth with a flavored beverage such as juice or coffee immediately after each dose. Vital signs and physical exam were repeated roughly every 15 minutes throughout the OFC. Symptoms were assessed during OFC by a board-certified allergist/immunologist using a predefined symptom scale (Supplemental Table 2; further details can be found below under Symptom Score Assessment). Food doses were given every 15 minutes until a patient had an objective clinical reaction as determined by the symptom scoring scale, at which point the food challenge was stopped, and the reaction was treated using intramuscular epinephrine, plus additional adjunct therapies at the discretion of the investigator (Supplemental Table 5). In the event of moderate to severe subjective symptoms alone, the time between food challenge doses was extended, or the food challenge was stopped per the scoring system. All patients underwent identical repeat OFC at visit 2 to establish their new level of clinical reactivity while taking acalabrutinib.

Symptom score assessment. Adapted from the PRACTALL scale (11), a predefined scoring system was utilized to assess symptoms during OFC and determine clinical reactivity (Supplemental Table 2). Symptoms were color-coded to indicate the level of severity and likelihood of their representing true clinical reactivity rather than an anxiety reaction. In brief, green scores included symptoms that did not likely represent a true reaction and were not an indication to stop or delay peanut dosing. Orange scores were judged to be representative of a true reaction if 2 or more orange symptoms recurred for 3 consecutive peanut doses, in which case the food challenge was considered positive, and dosing was stopped. In the case of single, isolated orange symptoms, dosing was continued and/or delayed based on the clinical judgement of the principal investigator. Red scores represented objective symptoms that were highly likely to represent a true clinical reaction; therefore, any red symptom was an indication to stop dosing. Individual symptoms were recorded at each food dose, and combined symptom scores for each dose were calculated.

Basophil activation testing. Whole blood samples drawn into 4 mL lithium heparin phlebotomy tubes (BD Biosciences) before food challenge at each visit were utilized for basophil activation testing. Whole blood was incubated with mouse IgM anti-human-IgE monoclonal antibody (clone 6061P, Hybridoma Labs), the indicated dilutions of peanut extract (Greer), 1 μM fMLP (Sigma), or vehicle (Greer incipient control solution) in PAGCM buffer (piperazine-N,N′-bis[2-ethanesulfonic acid] + bovine serum albumin [MP Biomedicals] + glucose [Sigma-Aldrich] + 1.7 mM calcium + 1.7 mM magnesium) for 30 minutes at 37°C. Cells were then fixed using Phosflow Fix Buffer (BD Biosciences), centrifuged at 400g for 5 minutes, and resuspended in Pipes buffer with 1 mM EDTA and 0.25% BSA. Cells were blocked with 1 mg/mL nonspecific human IgG (MB Biological) and then incubated with the monoclonal antibodies anti-CD63 (1/1,000, BD-Pharmingen) and anti-FcεRIα (clone CRA-1, 1/250, Life Technologies) for 25 minutes at room temperature, then with secondary antibodies anti-CD123-PE (1/100, BD Biosciences), anti-mouse IgG2b-Alexa Fluor488 (1/1,000, Life Technologies), and anti-mouse IgG1-Alexa Fluor647 (1/1,000, Life Technologies) for 25 minutes at room temperature before analysis on a BD Accuri C6 flow cytometer. The percentage of CD63+ cells was recorded for each sample. All conditions were normalized by subtracting the percent activation in vehicle-treated samples; in the event of a negative value from this normalization, the result was recorded as zero. The highest percent of basophil activation obtained from 3 anti-IgE concentrations (0.1, 1, or 10 μg/mL) was reported as the maximum IgE-mediated stimulation for that sample.

Laboratory testing and toxicity monitoring. All patients underwent medical interview, physical exam, and laboratory testing at all visits to monitor for safety. Laboratory testing for toxicity monitoring (complete blood counts, serum chemistries, and quantitative immunoglobulins) was performed at each visit prior to OFC by the Johns Hopkins Core Pathology Laboratory. Adverse event determinations were made using the FDA Guidance for Industry: Toxicity Grading Scale for Healthy Adult and Adolescent Volunteers Enrolled in Preventive Vaccine Clinical Trials. Hepatitis serologies were also performed at visit 1. Before the start of the food challenges, laboratory quantification of total IgE and specific IgE to peanut and peanut components were performed using the Phadia ImmunoCAP platform by the Johns Hopkins Dermatology, Allergy, and Clinical Immunology Reference Laboratory. The lower limit of detection for the Phadia system is 0.1 KUA/L for all specific IgEs.

Statistics. All null hypothesis significance tests were 2-tailed. Normality testing was performed on all data using the Shapiro-Wilk test (α = 0.05). In the event that data did not demonstrate normal Gaussian distribution, nonparametric tests were utilized as described. For tests using multiple comparisons, corrections for multiplicity were employed as described, and only the P adj values are presented in the manuscript. In analyses where there was a significant dose by treatment interaction at the P = 0.05 level, posthoc differences were presented separately for each dose using the Wilcoxon matched pairs signed rank test. All data were analyzed using Graphpad Prism software, version 9.2.0.

All patients who received acalabrutinib (n = 10) were included in the data analyses. A single blood sample was misplaced by the core pathology laboratory, resulting in missing data for Patient 006’s complete blood counts at visit 2; this was considered to have been a random occurrence, and sampling could not be repeated based on the timing of the sample draw. Basophil activation data were lost for Patient 008’s visit 3 due to cytometer malfunction; this was also considered to have been a random occurrence. Due to the randomness of these 2 individual events, no statistical adjustments were made.

Sample size was determined pretrial based on the primary outcome. It was estimated that 10 subjects allowed for 80% power to detect a 3-fold increase (1.1 natural log units; i.e. 1 food-dose escalation) in the threshold food dose using a paired t test with P < 0.05. For this sample size determination, the primary endpoint was assumed to be normally distributed with a SD of 1.1 natural log units.

Because most patients tolerated the highest cumulative amount of peanut during food challenge after acalabrutinib treatment, the primary outcome was analyzed as a censored variable after trial using a Wilcoxon matched-pairs signed rank test with P < 0.05.

For symptom scores, 2-way RM ANOVA with Geisser-Greenhouse correction was used to determine the interaction between treatment (baseline versus acalabrutinib), food challenge dose, and the patient on total symptom scores at each food challenge dose and an interaction effect of treatment by challenge dose. Once a patient displayed an objective clinical reaction, symptom scoring was ceased. For statistical analysis only, the final symptom score value was duplicated for the remainder of (unconsumed) food doses in order to perform ANOVA. This adjustment is not reflected in the graph in Figure 1, where symptom scores are not displayed after the final tolerated food dose. For multiple comparisons between baseline and acalabrutinib at each food challenge dose, Šídák’s multiple comparisons correction was used, with individual variances computed for each comparison, and an α threshold of 0.05.

Due to nonnormal distribution of skin puncture testing data, the significant interaction effect between treatment and extract dilution, and that many skin tests showed no wheal response at lower concentrations of peanut extract, skin test size to undiluted peanut extract was analyzed separately using a Wilcoxon matched-pairs signed rank test. The highest nonreactive skin test was also analyzed using a Wilcoxon matched-pairs signed rank test (P < 0.05) due to its nonnormal distribution.

Because the interaction effect between treatment and extract dilution was significant, and at lower concentrations of extract many basophil activation responses were 0, peanut extract dilution responses were analyzed using the AUC. The mean response for each patient across all peanut extract dilutions was calculated and analyzed using Wilcoxon matched-pairs signed rank test to compare baseline to acalabrutinib treatment. This mean height was not multiplied by width given that the peanut extract has only relative units (w/v). Peanut response means were graphed as AUC. This test was also used to compare responses to anti-IgE and fMLP.

To analyze peanut- and peanut component-specific IgE values, a 2-way RM ANOVA with Geisser-Greenhouse correction was used to determine interaction between treatment (baseline versus acalabrutinib), peanut (or component), and patient on the level of specific IgE. Multiplicity-P adj values were calculated using a family wise alpha threshold of 0.05.

Other laboratory values obtained for safety analysis were analyzed with 1-way ANOVA with the Geisser-Greenhouse correction when applicable (for serum chemistries and quantitative immunoglobulins), and otherwise were analyzed with a mixed-effects analysis (for complete blood counts).

Study approval. This trial was conducted under the approval of a United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Investigational New Drug application (IND 142734) and the Johns Hopkins University IRB (IRB00223615). Written informed consent was obtained from all patients prior to participation in study procedures.

Data availability. The data that support the findings of this study including the supplemental materials are available in a separate supporting data file available online. Further study-related human subject data is available from the corresponding author upon request and will be deidentified before sharing.