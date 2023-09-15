Antibody-drug conjugates in breast cancer: overcoming resistance and boosting immune response

Despite the clinical impact of ADCs, a portion of patients have de novo or primary resistance to ADCs, and another subset of patients initially respond to ADCs but later develop resistance. Several trials have reported disease progression without an initial tumor response to ADCs in breast cancer (Table 2). Mechanisms of ADC resistance are complex but are generally related to resistance against the antibody or payload component (Figure 1). Resistance to the entire ADC complex can occur through physical barriers, such as the binding site barrier (24). This barrier is the result of a dense tumor microenvironment that prevents the ADC from distributing throughout the tumor at the dose used for ADCs. Physical barriers can also be seen with ADCs targeting brain tumors due to their trouble passing the blood-brain barrier (25). Other factors like absorption, distribution, metabolism, and excretion (collectively known as ADME) behaviors, DAR value, and dosage can also contribute to resistance. ADME behaviors can result in lower amounts of circulating ADC, like in the case of an h1F6-targeting antibody that is cleared faster when conjugated to a chemotherapeutic payload (26). Higher DAR values can also increase clearance from the body (26). Dose-related mechanisms of resistance have been further investigated in dose escalation studies or via a cyclical method in which treatment of tumors occurs at high doses for short periods (27).

Figure 1 Mechanisms of resistance. Resistance mechanisms to antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) can be broadly classified into two categories: antibody resistance and payload resistance. Antibody resistance mechanisms include clearance of ADC, antigen loss, and derangement in internalization. Payload resistance mechanisms include alterations in the payload target, upregulation of antiapoptotic proteins, activation of cell signaling pathways, and clearance of the payload.

Table 2 De novo resistance to ADCs in breast cancer trials

Antibody resistance

Antigen loss. Several studies have shown that with exposure to ADCs, there is a marked decrease in antigen levels shortly following initiation of treatment (28). Decreased HER2 was seen in human breast cancer cell lines at the protein and RNA levels upon chronic exposure to T-DM1, suggesting a transcriptional mechanism of HER2 downregulation (28). Although treatment with ADCs could select for clones of antigen-negative cancer cells, the bystander effect of ADCs could potentially alleviate clonal expansion of resistant cells. However, artificial CRISPR/Cas9–mediated TROP2 deletion in TNBC cells has been shown to suppress TNBC cell growth (29). Downregulation of TROP2 through the generation of small hairpin RNA targeting TROP2 also decreased the invasion ability of the TNBC cell line, suggesting that antigen downregulation in response to TROP2 ADC treatment could potentially impair cancer cells (29). However, the impact of TROP2 loss under anti-TROP2 pressure has not been explored; thus, the translational benefit of these findings remains unclear.

In addition to ADC-targeted destruction of antigen-expressing cells, antigen loss has also been shown to result from acquired molecular alterations in the antibody target. Studies specifically observed acquired molecular alterations in the antibody target TROP2 in patients who experienced a prolonged response but eventually progressed on SG. The TACSTD2/TROP2T256R missense mutation encodes a protein that has markedly lower binding affinity to the antibody, which can explain one mechanism of resistance (30). Truncated forms of the antigen are another potential mechanism of resistance. While resistance to trastuzumab has been associated with a truncated form of HER2, p96HER2, it is not yet clear whether p96HER2 also reduces binding to anti-HER2 ADCs like T-DM1 and T-DXd (31).

Derangement of ADC internalization and recycling. Cancer cells can also develop resistance through derangements in ADC internalization and trafficking to lysosomes. Endocytosis followed by lysosomal degradation is the central route by which ADCs are processed. Investigators evaluating T-DM1 resistance found that in resistant cells, ADCs are instead internalized into caveolin-1–positive (CAV-1–positive) puncta with altered trafficking to lysosomes. Internalization into CAV-1–positive puncta does not allow for appropriate enzymatic processing of the non-cleavable linker of T-DM1. Additionally, because these CAV-1–positive compartments have a neutral pH, charged payloads are unable to permeate through the membrane to act on neighboring cells, thus reducing bystander activity of the ADC (32).

Even when ADCs are appropriately internalized, a percentage of these endosomes are rapidly recycled back to the cell membrane before release of the payload, leading to clearance of the ADC out of the cell (33). Increased lysosomal pH was found to prevent the proteinase activity of lysosomal enzymes and subsequently decrease the activity of T-DM1 (34).

One strategy to overcome these mechanisms of resistance is to promote more rapid internalization and effective lysosomal trafficking. Bivalent biparatopic HER2-directed ADCs are designed to address this hypothesis by targeting two non-overlapping epitopes on HER2 to induce HER2 clustering (35). Theoretically, this design creates a large meshwork of receptor clustering and results in rapid and enhanced HER2 internalization versus any monospecific antibody. Biparatopic antibodies also lead to increased lysosomal degradation (36, 37). This approach is being tested in phase I clinical studies (38).

Payload resistance

Drug clearance. Drug clearance through increased expression of drug efflux pumps is one of the most studied pathways of chemotherapy resistance (39). Similar mechanisms have been evaluated with ADCs given that the primary mechanism of action is through the delivery of chemotoxic payloads. In cell lines resistant to brentuximab vedotin, the ATP-binding cassette (ABC) drug transporter ABCB1 has been shown to be upregulated, increasing the export of the payload monomethyl auristatin E (MMAE) out of the cell (40). Similarly, studies looking at mechanisms of resistance to the anti–nectin-4 ADC enfortumab vedotin-ejfv also found upregulation of ABCB1 expression in resistant tumors (41). Sensitivity to enfortumab vedotin-ejfv has been shown to be restored through newer-generation ABC transport inhibitors, such as tariquidar, which targets ABCB1 (41). Additionally, clearance by efflux pumps is affected by the type of payload used. For example, ABCB1-overexpressing cells exposed to an MMAE payload had dramatically reduced MMAE activity (42). In contrast, the activity of the payload monomethyl auristatin F (MMAF) was not affected by the ABCB1-overexpressing cell line (42). The difference in susceptibility of these compounds to efflux may be related to alkyl substitutions of large size on MMAF (42).

Alterations in signaling pathways. As with many other cancer chemotherapeutics, ongoing exposure to ADCs can lead to selective pressure for acquired resistance mutations. Studies evaluating gemtuzumab ozogamicin resistance in acute myeloid leukemia (AML) cells have shown activation of the phosphatidylinositol-3-kinase (PI3K)/protein kinase B (AKT) pathway, and inhibition of this pathway with the investigational AKT inhibitor MK-2206 was able to sensitize resistant AML cells to calicheamicin-γ, a DNA-binding cytotoxic antibody and the payload of gemtuzumab ozogamicin (43). In breast cancer cells, loss of the tumor suppressor PTEN results in activation of PI3K/AKT signaling. T-DM1–resistant cells were found to have reduced PTEN levels, which supports the finding that PI3K/AKT activation leads to resistance. Combination with a PI3K inhibitor, CDC-0941, led to synergistic inhibition of breast cancer cell growth, suggesting that combination therapy with this class of inhibitors could circumvent ADC resistance (44).

Modulation of the apoptotic signaling pathway is another pathway of resistance. Polo-like kinase 1 (PLK1), a mitotic kinase that regulates the cell cycle, is upregulated in T-DM1–resistant cells (45). Inhibition of PLK1 with volasertib reversed resistance by inducing spindle assembly checkpoint–dependent mitotic arrest, followed by cyclin-dependent kinase-1 (CDK1) phosphorylation and inactivation of the antiapoptotic protein B cell lymphoma 2 (Bcl-2) (45). In T-DM1–resistant cells, overexpression of the leukemia inhibitory factor receptor (LIFR) has been shown to activate the signal transducer and activator of transcription 3 (STAT3) pathway (46). This cascade led to upregulation of the antiapoptotic proteins Bcl-xL, Bcl-2, survivin, and Mcl-1, and subsequently conferred T-DM1 resistance (46). STAT3 activation was overcome by napabucasin, a STAT inhibitor, suggesting that this pathway is another potential target (46).

Targeting the DNA damage response pathway in combination with ADCs is another approach to overcome payload resistance. As a part of the DNA damage response pathway, DNA-topoisomerase complexes are usually removed by poly(ADP-ribose) polymerase–dependent (PARP-dependent) mechanisms, which allows the DNA breaks to be repaired. PARP inhibitors block this pathway to allow for persistent DNA strand breaks and subsequent cell death. Phase I/II trials combining SG and the PARP inhibitors talazoparib and rucaparib have shown promising synergistic antitumor effects (47). Tolerability may be an issue with this combination, and further investigation may help in determining the optimal dose and schedule.

Alterations in payload target. Studies have also found alterations in the payload target TOP1 following exposure to T-DM1. The point mutation of TOP1 is believed to alter the DNA binding affinity of the enzyme and prevent adequate binding of the payload to the enzyme-DNA interface (30). These findings are not unique to ADCs and are consistent with historical reports of alterations in TOP1 that confer resistance to conventional chemotherapy treatments using TOP1 inhibitors (48).

Payload diversification may be one way to overcome payload resistance due to alterations in the payload target. NCT04152499 (ClinicalTrials.gov) is a phase I/II clinical trial evaluating a TROP2-targeted ADC, with a belotecan derivative payload. Patients with HR+/HER2– advanced or metastatic breast cancer who previously received therapy with an anti-HER2 ADC (T-DXd) for HER2-low tumors are eligible. The sequential administration of ADCs with distinct mechanisms of action for their payloads holds the potential to overcome resistance to payload alterations.

Urgent need for biomarkers. Given that response rates to ADCs can be as low as 21% in trials, there is a need for improved ADC biomarkers that appropriately select patients and improve the therapeutic index of these drugs. The FDA recently approved a companion diagnostic based on immunohistochemistry (IHC) to aid the assessment of HER2-low breast cancer and to predict response to T-DXd in this population (49). However, there are no approved biomarkers that can predict which patients will develop resistance to ADCs. Traditionally, biomarkers are clinically detected by IHC expression or other assays such as FISH, although both methods have their own limitations, including sampling error in focally receptor-positive tumors and limited reproducibility of receptor assays (50, 51). Newer methods can involve imaging and circulating tumor products (52).

However, biomarker development for ADCs must overcome several challenges. Upon evaluation of phase I and II clinical trials conducted with ADCs using preselected target antigens, 19% of the trials showed no relationship between target expression and response to the ADC (53). This finding suggests that the presence of target expression is only one important component of patient selection. Instead, payload resistance and response markers, such as tubulin-β3 (TUBB3) and TOPO1, are being evaluated on formalin-fixed, paraffin-embedded tissue from pancreatic adenocarcinoma tumors and colorectal cancer tumors (54, 55).

Other challenges to ADC biomarker development include tumor heterogeneity and the accuracy of sampling from one biopsy at one moment in time (56). Newer modes of assessing protein include imaging of radiolabeled monoclonal antibody (mAb) by positron emission tomography (PET), termed “immuno-PET.” These methods quantify the mAb in tissues and could be used to improve the therapeutic window of ADCs through dose optimization (57). In the ZEPHIR trial for breast cancer, baseline Zr-trastuzumab imaging was obtained before T-DM1 therapy followed by computerized tomography (CT) scans to assess response (58). Of patients classified as HER2 positive by immuno-PET, 72% had a positive response in imaging. Conversely, of patients classified as HER2 negative by immuno-PET, 88% had stable or progressive disease (58).

Detection and measurement of antigens on circulating tumor cells (CTCs) is another noninvasive companion diagnostic tool to identify patients likely to benefit from treatment with ADCs. An immunofluorescence-based assay has been developed to evaluate the target antigen of six-transmembrane epithelial antigen of prostate 1 (STEAP1) on CTCs in metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer patients (59). In a phase I study evaluating the ADC targeting STEAP1 in metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer, there was general consistency between CTCs, the prostate cancer screening antigen PSA, and response on imaging (60).

Because of its ease of collection, circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) is rapidly being integrated clinically as a noninvasive biomarker for cancer diagnosis, staging, treatment response monitoring, and residual disease (61). The phase II HERALD trial administered T-DXd to patients with an advanced solid tumor malignancy with HER2 amplification as identified by a 74-gene sequencing ctDNA panel, Guardant 360 (62). In this trial, tumor tissue, ctDNA, and CTCs are all being collected to better understand the role of these tests as predictive biomarkers and makers of resistance. While the results have not yet been reported, there is a need for additional studies to inform the role of liquid biopsies in clinical practice.