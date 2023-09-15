Beyond epithelial damage: vascular and endothelial contributions to idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis

The key vascular signaling pathways that promote fibrogenesis involve NO or GPCR signaling via cAMP or cGMP to promote transcriptional events (Figure 3A) or inside-out signaling via the α v β 1 integrin (Figure 3B). Several therapeutics targeting various components of these signaling pathways have been assessed with varying degrees of success in IPF trials (Figure 3 and Table 1).

Figure 3 Vascular signaling pathways regulate fibrosis via GPCR, NO, intracellular (PPAR) receptors, and surface integrins in IPF. (A) Drugs that may counter fibrosis can act through signaling pathways in a range of vascular cell types, including ECs, VSMCs, and fibroblasts. Fibrogenesis-promoting pathways involve GPCRs or NO and signal through cAMP or cGMP to induce fibrosis-related transcriptional events. Treprostinil (TP) acts on cell surface GPCRs to increase intracellular cAMP, which can affect transcription of actin-encoding genes that affect the cytoskeleton, cell motility, and adhesion. TP can also directly activate intracellular PPAR receptors to modulate gene expression. PDE inhibitors (BI-1015550 and sildenafil) prevent cAMP and cGMP breakdown. cGMP, generated following exposure to endogenous NO, activates PKG, which affects gene transcription, the cytoskeleton, and cell contraction. Stimulators, including riociguat, can also generate cGMP. The ET antagonists bosentan and ambrisentan block GPCRs to reduce intracellular Ca2+ concentrations and PKC activity, again modulating gene expression. (B) Therapeutics in IPF can signal through pathways affecting TGF-β signaling or other mechanisms promoting profibrotic gene expression. Ziritaxestat blocks autotaxin, from which LPA is generated. LPA induces various profibrotic effects via GPCRs, including increased RhoA activity and actin cytoskeleton rearrangements that promote altered cell motility in a range of cells relevant to fibrosis. Belumosudil preferentially blocks the ROCK2 isoform. The cytoskeleton can activate cell surface integrins, which are implicated in TGF-β activation. Integrins can be directly blocked by bexotegrast. CTGF, which has numerous profibrotic signaling effects, can be neutralized by the monoclonal antibody pamrevlumab. ATR2 agonists affect numerous intracellular phosphatases, which affect downstream profibrotic gene expression.

Endothelial NOS. NO is a free radical second messenger that is generated by three isoforms of synthase: neuronal, inducible, and endothelial. Endothelial NO synthase (eNOS; also known as NOSIII) is expressed in vascular ECs and produces NO via a calcium/calmodulin pathway. NO subsequently activates soluble guanylyl cyclase (sGC) to generate cGMP, which in turn activates protein kinase G (PKG), leading to modulation/reduction of intracellular calcium concentration, leading to EC permeability, smooth muscle relaxation, and the inhibition of platelet aggregation (60). When eNOS is overexpressed in transgenic mice, the degree of bleomycin-induced subpleural fibrosis is attenuated (61). Furthermore, mice lacking all three NOS isoforms exhibit a worse fibrotic reaction to bleomycin. These fibrotic effects were attenuated in iNOS-null mice that possessed eNOS and in mice supplemented with an NO donor (62), suggesting that NO is protective against fibrosis. However, application of a NO-specific inhibitor attenuated bleomycin-induced fibrogenesis and inhibited angiogenesis by regulation of VEGF and inhibition of PAI-1, indicating that NO serves a complicated role in fibrosis (63). Resolution of bleomycin-induced fibrosis requires eNOS-dependent deactivation of myofibroblasts, and there is evidence of diminished eNOS in aged mice (64). Loss of eNOS may provide one mechanism through which aging promotes IPF.

The sGC stimulator riociguat targets the NO/cGMP pathway and is licensed for use specifically in chronic thromboembolic pulmonary hypertension and also has demonstrable antifibrotic effects in animal models (65, 66). In the RISE-IIP phase II randomized controlled trial (RCT) of 147 patients, riociguat was compared with placebo in patients with PH and interstitial lung disease (ILD), of which IPF was the most common subtype, representing 74% of the treatment arm (67). The trial was terminated early due to earlier mortality and an increased risk of adverse events, including worsening of ILD in the treatment group, and no evidence of any therapeutic benefit.

Inhaled NO gas has recently been shown to improve exercise capacity (as assessed by ability to undertake moderate to vigorous activities) and was well tolerated in patients with ILD and PH (ILD-PH) where IPF represented the largest subgroup of ILD in a phase IIb RCT (68). However, no data on functional markers of fibrosis (e.g., FVC) were measured in follow-up. A randomized trial assessing the effects of NO on dyspnea specifically in IPF patients is under way (ClinicalTrials.gov NCT05052229).

Endothelin. Endothelin (ET) is a potent vasoconstrictor with vascular remodeling properties; therefore, ET antagonists are used in the treatment of idiopathic PAH. ETA and ETB receptors are expressed on alveolar epithelial cells and fibroblasts, both of which, under certain disease conditions, are capable themselves of ET synthesis (69). ET can induce fibroblast differentiation, migration, and survival; and epithelial-mesenchymal transition (EMT) and EndMT and ECM production and antagonism of ET can attenuate fibrosis in animal models (70, 71). Similarly, VSMCs when stimulated with interferon in combination with TNF-α acquire the ability to synthesize ET (72–77). ET is increased in plasma and bronchoalveolar lavage (BAL) of patients with IPF and in bleomycin animal models with evidence of increased ET expression in fibrotic tissue particularly in ECs in areas of angiogenesis (78–80).

The dual ETA and ETB receptor antagonist bosentan was compared with placebo in 158 patients with IPF in the BUILD-1 study. Bosentan was well tolerated; however, the trial did not meet its primary endpoint of improvement in 6-minute walk distance (6MWD) (81). However, a trend favoring bosentan was noted toward reduced death and disease progression (although the trial was not appropriately powered to conclude either). A post hoc subgroup analysis suggested that this effect was more pronounced in patients with biopsy-proven IPF. Therefore, the BUILD-3 study was powered to meet these endpoints and enrolled 616 patients with IPF diagnosed by surgical lung biopsy. No significant difference was observed between the bosentan and treatment groups in stabilization of lung function or death (21). Macitentan, another dual receptor antagonist, also did not meet its primary endpoint of change in pulmonary function tests, disease progression, or death in a phase II RCT (22). Assessment of a potent ETA-selective receptor antagonist, ambrisentan, in IPF was terminated early due to worsening disease progression in the treatment (27%) versus control group (17%) (1). These trials demonstrate no beneficial effect of ET receptor antagonists in IPF and suggest that specific targeting of the ETA receptor is harmful. It is, therefore, possible that targeting the ETB receptor may have a beneficial effect in IPF, although specific inhibitors have not yet been developed.

Cyclic nucleotides and phosphodiesterases. cAMP is an intracellular messenger formed by adenylate cyclase. In the endothelium, cAMP functions to maintain barrier junction integrity and permeability (through a combined effect with Rho) and vascular smooth muscle tone (82). In human lung fibroblasts, cAMP activation can limit proliferation and ECM differentiation (83). cAMP is degraded by several intracellular phosphodiesterases (PDEs). Dual inhibition of PDE3 and PDE4 can inhibit migration of VSMCs in rats and reverse the vascular remodeling of PH (84), and specific PDE4 inhibition causes less histological fibrosis and collagen accumulation in murine models compared with controls (85, 86).

The nonselective PDE4 inhibitor roflumilast is currently in use in chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and has proven effective in bleomycin mouse models in limiting fibrosis and vascular remodeling (87). However, it is limited by its side effect profile, notably substantial diarrhea. A recent phase II trial of a preferential PDE4B inhibitor, BI-1015550, in patients with IPF proved effective in stabilizing FVC after 12 weeks, and this result was independent of concurrent antifibrotic use (based on median difference in FVC between treatment and placebo groups of 62.4 mL and 88.4 mL in patients with and without concurrent antifibrotic use, respectively) (19). Thirteen percent of patients discontinued therapy in the treatment arm due to diarrhea. The proposed mechanisms of action of the PDE4B inhibitor include an inhibitory effect on fibroblast proliferation and ECM production and an anti-inflammatory component (88). These benefits have made BI-1015550 a promising agent, and it is being further assessed in large phase III studies (NCT05321069).

cGMP is a parallel intracellular second messenger to cAMP with similar functional effects in some systems. cGMP is catabolized by a number of PDE enzymes, with PDE5 being the most therapeutically valuable and a standard target in the treatment of PAH. Inhibition of PDE5 in in vitro models with sildenafil prevents TGF-β–induced EndoMT and VSMC-mesenchymal transition through downstream signaling on ERK1/2 and SMAD, providing further evidence of a beneficial antifibrotic effect of these pathways (89).

In a small open-label study, beneficial effects of sildenafil on 6MWD observed in patients with IPF-PH suggested that enhancing NO/cGMP pathways has therapeutic potential in this condition (90). Subsequently, the STEP-IPF double-blind RCT of sildenafil compared with placebo in 180 patients with advanced IPF (defined by diffusing capacity of carbon monoxide [DLco] of less than 35% of predicted) did not meet its primary endpoint of improvement in 6MWD, although there were improvements in DLco, which was a key secondary endpoint (91). Some subjective secondary endpoints, including quality of life, also showed improvement. The INSTAGE trial, comparing nintedanib as the standard of care combined with sildenafil versus placebo, also did not meet its primary endpoint of change in quality of life as measured by the St. George’s Respiratory Questionnaire (92). However, a reduction of the rate of decline in FVC of at least 5% was observed in the nintedanib plus sildenafil group versus the control arm (31.4% vs. 50.7% of patients; HR 0.56; 95% CI 0.38–0.82). Additionally, a recent cohort study identified a survival benefit in patients with ILD-PH who were treated with sildenafil (93).

Prostanoids. Prostanoids comprise a group of lipid mediators including thromboxane, prostaglandin E 2 (PGE 2 ), PGI 2 (prostacyclin), and PGD 2 , all formed from arachidonic acid (94). Arachidonic acid is liberated from membrane phospholipid in multiple cells by the action of phospholipase A 2 and converted to PGH 2 by the action of cyclooxygenase 1 (COX-1) (constitutive) or COX-2 (inducible). PGH 2 is converted to its respective prostanoid by the action of the site-specific synthase. In the vasculature, prostacyclin is the primary prostanoid produced, largely because of coexpression of COX-1 and prostacyclin synthase by ECs (95). As a counterbalance, platelets release primarily thromboxane since they coexpress COX-1 and thromboxane synthase (96). Prostacyclin is a fundamental antithrombotic mediator and induces vasodilation in some, but not other, vascular beds. Inhibition of COX-2 with NSAIDs, including COX-2–selective medications, is associated with increased risk of cardiovascular mortality due to loss of prostacyclin (97). By contrast, inhibition of COX-1 in platelets (i.e., with low-dose aspirin) is an established preventative therapy for secondary cardiovascular events. Prostacyclin and its analogs have an established role in the therapy of PAH and in the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. Therapeutic formulations that target prostacyclin receptor pathways include iloprost, selexipag, and treprostinil (98).

Prostanoids have long been investigated as possible antifibrotic mediators. Reduced levels of PGE 2 are found in the BAL fluid from patients with IPF (99). In gene knockout models of fibrosis, mice deficient in the prostacyclin receptor developed worse fibrosis in response to bleomycin as measured by hydroxyproline content and measures of lung mechanics (100). This effect was dependent on COX-2 expression. A prostacyclin receptor–specific agonist applied to human IPF fibroblasts demonstrated an antifibrotic effect, with inhibition of fibroblast proliferation, reduced ECM secretion, and, importantly, a reversal of the myofibroblast phenotype. These effects were mediated by cAMP with proposed downstream mechanisms including hijacking of gene transcription from the TGF-β/SMAD canonical pathway, such as the inhibiting transcription factors YAP and TAZ, which are implicated in transcription of genes including the gene encoding connective tissue growth factor (CTGF) (101). cAMP also inhibits the MAPK pathway, which is implicated in fibrosis via a mitogenic effect of PDGF. Upregulation of PKA activity inhibits downstream effectors in this pathway, such as ERK, which is also implicated in fibrogenesis. Inhibition of the ERK pathway can be enhanced when there is a sustained cAMP activity within the cell nucleus as opposed to cAMP activity within the cytosol alone, an effect seen with treprostinil (102). This synthetic prostacyclin analog can also upregulate inhibitors of ERK, notably DUSP1, and inhibit activity of microRNA clusters involved in regulation of this pathway (103). In VSMCs, prostacyclin can inhibit cell proliferation through a cAMP/EPAC/PKA-dependent mechanism and also inhibit vascular smooth muscle cell migration via a cAMP/EPAC/RhoA pathway, which prevents cytoskeletal reorganization (104). In addition, activation of a range of PPAR receptors has an inhibitory effect on TGF-β signaling and fibrogenesis in animal models of fibrosis (105).

PGE 2 is a central component of the inflammatory response in humans. While a multitude of cells release the wider range of prostanoids, PGE 2 is considered a critical regulator of inflammation, and inhibition of PGE 2 at the site of inflammation explains much of the therapeutic benefit of NSAIDs. Animal models and in vitro experiments on human lung fibroblasts have demonstrated reduced production of COX-2–dependent PGE 2 , which may be explained by epigenetic changes in patients with IPF and the milieu of chemokines such as CCL2, which inhibits PGE 2 release (106). There is also abnormal PGE 2 receptor (EP1, 2, 3 and 4) expression in fibrotic tissue. PGE 2 can inhibit fibroblast proliferation and ECM production through the EP2 and EP4 receptors in a cAMP/PKA-dependent manner; however, higher PGE 2 concentrations can have a profibrotic effect via the EP1 receptor (through downregulation of cAMP) and the EP3 receptor (via increased intracellular calcium). PGE 2 can also inhibit the effect of TGF-β and the SMAD pathway. Administration of exogenous PGE 2 in mice has a protective effect against bleomycin-induced fibrosis (107). PGE 2 deficiency is also important in the increased apoptotic phenotype of lung epithelial cells and apoptosis resistance in fibroblasts in IPF tissue, which contributes to disordered wound healing of the disease (108). There is also evidence that the prostanoid PGD 2 has a protective effect in bleomycin-induced fibrosis in mice and reduces vascular permeability (109). Stimulation of the PGF2a receptor conversely promotes fibrogenesis (110).

Inhaled treprostinil was evaluated in patients with ILD-PH in INCREASE, a phase III RCT looking primarily at treatment of PH. The trial met its primary endpoint of improvement in 6MWD (16). Interestingly, a post hoc analysis of FVCs measured found that in the 163 patients in the treatment, there was an overall improvement in FVC, and this was most pronounced in the subgroup of patients with IPF (17). A large phase III trial is currently under way investigating treprostinil specifically in IPF (111).

Rho/ROCK. RhoA is a GTPase that activates Rho-associated protein kinase (ROCK), leading to phosphorylation of myosin light chains to reorganize the actin cytoskeleton, promoting cell contraction, motility, and adhesion in inflammatory cells, smooth muscle cells (notably VSMCs that are important for regulating vascular tone), and platelets (112, 113). Two isoforms have been identified: ROCK1, expressed ubiquitously, and ROCK2, expressed predominantly in cardiac tissue, pulmonary tissue, and smooth muscle (114). The RhoA/ROCK pathway is implicated in the normal lung wound healing process, facilitating fibroblast and epithelial cell migration in response to receptor signaling by TGF-β, lysophosphatidic acid (LPA), and thrombin/PAR-1, and may also regulate profibrotic gene expression (115, 116). The activity of RhoA/ROCK is enhanced in IPF tissue (117). In the endothelium, activation of RhoA/ROCK signaling by LPA is responsible for generation of vascular leak by generating cellular contraction and disrupting cell-cell and cell-matrix adhesion (118). Extravascular leak of profibrotic mediators, including thrombin (itself a ROCK activator in epithelium and fibroblasts), propagates the fibrotic process, thus driving fibrogenesis. In pulmonary ECs in response to hypoxia, ROCK may also downregulate expression of eNOS, which, as described, is involved in the generation of both fibrosis and PH (119).

A mechanistic link has been demonstrated in shared pathways in RhoA activation and PDE4 via A-kinase anchoring protein 13 (AKAP13) (120). AKAP13 activates PDE4, reducing protein kinase activity in addition to having a RhoGEF function whereby it can phosphorylate and activate RhoA, suggesting that AKAP13 may be a master regulator of fibrotic responses.

In animal models of fibrosis, inhibition of ROCK using fasudil (which has clinical applications in the management of subarachnoid hemorrhage due to its vasorelaxant properties) and the experimental compound Y-27632 attenuates fibrosis and vascular remodeling (112, 121). In gene-deleted animal models, bleomycin-induced fibrosis is attenuated when either ROCK isoform is deleted, indicating that both enzymes are implicated in fibrogenesis (122). This is relevant as selective ROCK inhibition may be sufficient to inhibit fibrosis and avoid complications such as hypotension. Selective inhibition of ROCK2 with Slx-2119 downregulated profibrotic gene expression in a range of fibrotic effector cells including VSMCs in in vitro models (123). The selective ROCK2 inhibitor belumosudil has been evaluated in a phase I trial of patients with IPF, where it was well tolerated and slowed decline in lung function (124). Belumosudil is currently the subject of a phase II trial (NCT02688647); although initial results have not been published, the results posted on ClinicalTrials.gov suggest that FVC remains unchanged.

Coagulation cascade. There are a number of potential mechanisms through which fibrosis and abnormal clotting may occur. Tissue factor initiates the extrinsic coagulation pathway, is highly expressed by alveolar epithelial cells in patients with IPF, and generates lung-tissue fibrin deposits, which serve as a platform for inflammatory cells and profibrotic cytokines, enhancing their accumulation at sites of injury (125). This environment favors an imbalance in the system toward the pro-coagulation pathway. Activation of the coagulation cascade generates multiple proteases and thrombin, which has profibrotic actions in part due to its action on PAR receptors, particularly PAR-1. PAR receptors are present on a range of cells including ECs and fibroblasts, affecting EC barrier integrity and promoting release of PDGF and CTGF, and promoting fibroblast differentiation (126).

Similarly, elevated levels of both factor VIII, a marker of EC injury that is implicated in thrombosis, and fibrin degradation products, including D-dimers, are seen in patients with IPF, suggesting exuberant coagulation (127). Factor X expression is also increased in fibrotic human lung tissue and in mouse models of fibrosis (128). This protein is implicated in myofibroblast differentiation via activation of the PAR-1 receptor, which is highly expressed in fibroblastic foci. Activation of PAR-1 also increases RhoA activity, which can activate TGF-β from its latent complex via α v β 6 integrin (115).

Despite the evidence of disrupted clotting in IPF, the STEP-IPF study, comparing warfarin (an inhibitor of factors II, VII, IX, and X) with placebo, demonstrated harm, and this detriment was due to accelerated fibrosis rather than bleeding complications (129). Recent registry data support this finding, with warfarin being associated with reduced transplant-free survival; however, treatment with newer direct oral anticoagulants, which are direct factor Xa inhibitors, was not associated with a reduction in survival (130). These results suggest that selective inhibition of factor Xa may have antifibrotic potential. To provide further evidence for the benefits of targeting specific coagulation pathways, the profibrotic effects of thrombin acting via the PAR-1 receptor mediated through α v β 6 and TGF-β can be inhibited using the direct thrombin inhibitor dabigatran in a murine model (131).