Cardiac macrophages and emerging roles for their metabolism after myocardial infarction

Glucose fuels the mobilization of cardiac monocytes after MI. Multiple lines of evidence support a paradigm wherein acute inflammatory mobilization of myeloid cells is fueled by glycolysis. Glycolysis provides a rapid pathway to generate the necessary building blocks for cell proliferation and the energy that is needed to secrete inflammatory cytokines. CCR2+ tissue macrophages differentiate from blood-borne monocytes, both of which increase their glucose appetite during inflammation. This thirst for sugar begins early in myeloid differentiation, external to the myocardial infarct, as disruption of glucose transporters (such as Glut1) in hematopoietic stem cells impairs both intracellular glucose flux and inflammatory myelopoiesis (32). In patient-derived monocytes and macrophages, increased glucose uptake fuels the generation of mitochondrial ROS (mROS). This activates the glycolytic enzyme pyruvate kinase M2 (PKM2), which in turn signals to boost IL-6 and IL-1β production. Thus, PKM2 integrates glycolysis, oxidative stress, and inflammation (33). Glycolysis is also required for the adhesion of human CD14+CD16− monocytes to endothelial layers (34). This binding is necessary for the transmigration of blood monocytes into the heart. Many of these immunometabolic features can be recapitulated in isolated cells. For example, healthy human CD14+ monocytes activated with a TLR4 agonist increase aerobic Warburg (35) glycolysis and suppress mitochondrial oxidative phosphorylation (OXPHOS) (36). Glucose can also be sourced from glycogen stores to fuel inflammation (37). In patients after MI, peripheral monocytes are enriched for both glycolytic enzyme and inflammatory transcripts, and these patterns appear to be conserved between humans and experimental rodents (38). In experimental animals, monocytes just 1 day after MI exhibited higher basal extracellular acidification rates and elevated glycolytic reserve, consistent with a high glycolytic capacity. Additionally, oxygen consumption rates revealed decreased basal OXPHOS and spare respiratory capacity, and maximal respiration was also reduced, consistent with a higher dependence on glycolysis relative to oxidative metabolism (39). Glycolytic affinity in monocytes has been exploited clinically to track monocytes by fluorodeoxyglucose positron emission tomography (FDG-PET). FDG uptake is increased within the infarct concomitant with monocyte infiltration (40). In acute MI patients, peripheral monocyte abundance is also associated with elevated myocardial FDG uptake, larger infarcts, and worsened systolic function (41).

Inflammatory and metabolic adaptations to hypoxia. The appetite for glycolysis continues after monocytes differentiate into CCR2+ cardiac macrophages. Tracking macrophage polarity over the span of a week after experimental ligation of coronary arteries revealed a notable parallel induction of glycolysis and inflammatory cytokine gene transcripts (42). This response likely reflected the activity of recruited, monocyte-derived CCR2+ macrophages (26), which also exhibit glycolytic transcriptional signatures.

The cardiac microenvironment instructs divergent functional fates in myeloid cells during inflammation (43). Coronary obstruction reduces nutrient and oxygen (44) availability, and experimental permanent coronary occlusion leads to substantial loss of resident cardiac macrophages (6). This depleted state contrasts with that which occurs after coronary reperfusion, which salvages resident macrophages. Given that the majority of patients undergo a form of clinical reperfusion, this point stresses the importance of inducing reperfusion in studies that examine therapeutic relevance. In those cardiac macrophages that survive acute ischemia, or alternatively are recruited from the circulation, hypoxia triggers the stabilization of hypoxia-inducible transcription factors (HIFs) (45). HIF-1α promotes metabolic adaptations in a cell-autonomous manner (46), particularly by increasing mRNAs of glucose transporters and glycolytic enzymes (45). HIF-1α also polarizes toward glycolysis by suppressing metabolism through the mitochondrial tricarboxylic acid (TCA) cycle. Glycolysis is favored because HIF-1α directly transactivates the gene encoding pyruvate dehydrogenase kinase 1 (PDK1). PDK1 in turn inactivates the TCA cycle enzyme pyruvate dehydrogenase, which converts pyruvate to acetyl-CoA (47). Increased glycolytic intermediates also feed the pentose phosphate pathway (PPP), which generates NADPH-dependent ROS. Importantly, reperfusion injury has been associated with activation of NADPH oxidase in macrophages (19).

HIF-1α–dependent metabolism is further coupled to induction of inflammatory cytokines, notably IL-1β (48). Though HIFs contribute to bactericidal capacity in macrophages (49), tempering of HIF-1α activity in myeloid (50) and hematopoietic stem cells (51) has been found to attenuate inflammation and improve cardiac function after experimental MI. One immunometabolic explanation for this maladaptation is provided by shedding of cell-surface phagocytic receptors through the action of hypoxia-inducible proteases. For example, inhibiting HIF-1α and glycolysis reduced soluble levels of the phagocytic receptor MerTK, which is required for cardiac repair (52), maintenance of cardiomyocyte metabolism through removal of spent cardiomyocyte mitochondria (also known as exophers) (53), and cardiac angiogenesis (54). In addition to HIF-1α, the structurally related HIF-2α accumulates in cardiac macrophages after MI (50), and separately has been implicated in inflammatory macrophage functions (55). Like HIF-1α, HIF-2α fuels maladaptive glycolytic pathways within macrophages, albeit indirectly. That is, HIF-2α contributes to the cellular glycolytic shift by sequestering fatty acids in lipid droplets (56), in essence starving macrophage mitochondrial metabolism (50). Despite this evidence for myeloid HIF-mediated cardiopathogenic roles, others have reported that chronic hypoxia has the capacity to promote reparative macrophage functions. For example, prolonged hypoxia enhances macrophage-mediated phagocytic processes (57) through the PPP, and hypoxia preconditioning of macrophages has been shown to reduce scar size after experimental MI (58). Given the substantial interest in targeting HIFs in the setting of inflammatory ischemia/reperfusion injury (59), it will be of further interest to parse out more specific temporal and spatial contributions of hypoxic metabolism in the heterogeneous macrophage response to cardiac inflammation.

Mitochondrial metabolism and macrophage and cardiac inflammation. Flux of metabolites does not occur in isolation, and alterations in one pathway have consequences in another. Metabolites also enter divergent catabolic fates, depending on the activities or localization of metabolic enzymes and metabolite carriers. For example, glycolysis-derived pyruvate can be reduced to lactate in the cytosol or transported into the mitochondrion via the mitochondrial pyruvate carrier to feed oxidative metabolism. Prior studies have implicated mitochondrial pyruvate import in the inflammatory polarization of macrophages (60), although further experimentation is needed to test this concept in cardiac macrophages. Though often associated with antiinflammatory macrophage polarization, mitochondrial metabolism can also promote macrophage inflammation. For example, the mitochondrial electron transport chain is necessary for the activation of the macrophage inflammasome (61).

Within the mitochondrion of inflammatory macrophages, a so-called “broken,” or disrupted, TCA cycle explains reductions in coupled OXPHOS. This is characterized by an accumulation of TCA intermediates, including succinate, citrate, fumarate, and malate (62). In the case of succinate, its accumulation is a broad feature of ischemia and ischemic hearts (63). Upon reperfusion, accumulated succinate is oxidized by succinate dehydrogenase (SDH; complex II of the electron transport chain), leading to mROS accumulation at mitochondrial complex I (63) and in macrophages (64). mROS activates HIF-1α (65), and succinate further stabilizes HIF-1α by leading to the inhibition of prolyl hydroxylase domain (PHD) enzymes (66). Consistent with these signaling axes, inhibition of SDH reduces mROS and myocardial reperfusion-associated injury (63). For example, malonate is a competitive inhibitor of SDH and is cardioprotective when administered during cardiac ischemia (63), including by reducing infarct size (67). Succinate can further be excreted through plasma membrane transporters of the SLC13 family (68) and is recognized by neighboring cells through G protein–coupled receptor 91 (GPR91), thereby acting as a cell crosstalk signaling molecule (69). GPR91 activation in cardiomyocytes leads to pathological hypertrophy (70). Interestingly, activation of succinate receptor 1 (SUNCR1) can promote an antiinflammatory macrophage phenotype (71). This response is not completely surprising, as inflammation often programs its own resolution (72) through negative-feedback circuits.

The TCA metabolite citrate also accumulates in ischemic hearts (73). In some cases, citrate leaves the TCA cycle and mitochondrion via the citrate carrier (74). Once in the cytosol, cytosolic ATP citrate synthase, also known as ATP citrate lyase (ACLY), converts citrate to acetyl-CoA. Since this reaction increases the abundance of acetyl-CoA, which serves as a substrate for histone acetylation, it promotes alteration of the chromatin structure. Epigenetic mechanisms of inflammatory gene expression are triggered in inflammatory macrophages, and these responses correlate with increased ACLY and histone acetyltransferase activity (75). In macrophages, metabolic tracing studies revealed that TLR signaling redirects metabolic flux and generates acetyl-CoA from glucose to increase inflammatory gene expression (60). ACLY has been shown to be activated in cardiac vasculature macrophages during atherosclerosis (76), yet its role in myocardial tissue macrophages remains unknown and worth testing. The TCA intermediate fumarate is also implicated in inflammatory macrophages. Accumulation of fumarate induces monocytic epigenetic reprogramming to increase the inflammatory cytokines TNF-α and IL-6 (77). Moreover, inhibition of fumarate hydratase in macrophages leads to impaired mitochondrial respiration, the release of inflammatory mitochondrial RNA, and increased TNF production (78). Separately, knockout of fumarate hydratase in cardiomyocytes is cardioprotective after myocardial ischemia/reperfusion (79). If similar results are found after inhibition of cardiac macrophage fumarate hydratase, this approach could simplify potential therapeutic strategies; otherwise, cell-specific targeting would be necessary for optimal cardioprotection.

Inflammatory amino acid metabolism. Amino acids are also an important contributor to macrophage activation. For example, serine deprivation diminishes TLR4-triggered IL1B mRNA (80). Also, the amino acid arginine can be metabolized for either inflammatory or antiinflammatory macrophage actions. In the case of inflammation, the enzyme nitric oxide synthase (NOS) converts arginine to citrulline and nitric oxide (NO). Increased levels of inducible NOS (iNOS) are a signature feature of TLR-activated macrophages (81), and NO can antagonize mitochondrial metabolism by interfering with the activity of the TCA cycle enzyme aconitase 2 and pyruvate dehydrogenase (82). In patients, l-arginine, when added to standard postinfarction therapies, did not improve ejection fraction and may in fact may be associated with higher postinfarction mortality (83).

Taken together, accumulating evidence supports a concept wherein the metabolic bias of cardiac macrophages can substantially alter the amplitude of the inflammatory response to cardiac injury. From these studies, an integrated working model emerges that illustrates potential contributions of cardiac macrophage metabolites to acute cardiac inflammation. This model is depicted in Figure 2. It is important to note that not all outcomes of these inflammatory circuits are detrimental, as inflammation per se is necessary to trigger protective inflammation-resolution and tissue repair programs. Furthermore, functions of metabolic pathways are certainly context dependent, as metabolites that act to inflame macrophages in one scenario can alternatively act in an antiinflammatory or cardiac repair capacity, as discussed below.