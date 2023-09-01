The emerging importance of lymphatics in health and disease: an NIH workshop report

Lymphatic abnormalities play a key role in many pathological processes (Figure 3). Here, we highlight a few disease conditions but exclude hematological malignancies, reflecting the focus and aims of the workshop. Comprehensive reviews on organ-specific LS and its contributions to health and disease have been published (29, 54, 55).

Figure 3 Lymphatic diseases manifest across the human body. Changes in normal lymphatic function can alter multiple systems in the body and manifest as different and varied pathologies. There are many conditions related to lymphatic dysfunction within all body systems. Hematological malignancies were not included because the focus of the workshop was on understudied diseases of the lymphatic system. Various NIH Institutes or Centers that currently fund lymphatic research are indicated: NCATS, National Center for Advancing Translational Sciences; NCCIH, National Center for Complementary and Integrative Health; NCI, National Cancer Institute; NEI, National Eye Institute; NHLBI, National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute; NIA, National Institute on Aging; NIAID, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases; NIAMS, National Institute of Arthritis and Musculoskeletal and Skin Diseases; NIDCD, National Institute on Deafness and Other Communication Disorders; NIDCR, National Institute of Dental and Craniofacial Research; NIDDK, National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases; NIGMS, National Institute of General Medical Sciences; NINDS, National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke.

CNS lymphatic dysfunction. The mechanisms by which waste and metabolites are cleared in the CNS is a topic of intense study. Indeed, the existence of functional lymphatic vessels in the meninges was only recently described (56). A recently named “glymphatic” pathway may mediate waste removal from the brain. The system includes the perivascular space and glial cells (astrocytes), but not formal lymphatic vessels. Cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) is produced by epithelial cells in the choroid plexus, surrounds the brain, and circulates within the subarachnoid space. The glymphatic system removes intercellular metabolites, waste products, proteins, and antigens from the brain through CSF-ISF exchange along channels formed between the vein walls and the astrocytic end feet (12, 57). This process is regulated by pulsation of brain arteries that drive CSF through astrocyte end feet across the brain parenchyma (57, 58). Lymphatic vessels in the dura mater surrounding the brain transport CSF waste products and inflammatory cells into the deep cervical lymph nodes (56, 59).

The glymphatic system is influenced by aging, sleep cycles, and genetic factors (58, 60–62). Preclinical studies indicate that dysfunction of the glymphatic system, from aging or injury, may contribute to the development of neurological disorders like Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, small-vessel cerebrovascular disease, and traumatic brain injury (63–66). Compared with those in young, healthy individuals, aging meningeal lymphatic vessels have decreased diameter and specific branching patterns and drain to cervical lymph nodes, potentially imperiling upstream glymphatic function. In Alzheimer’s disease, impaired function of the glymphatic system may diminish waste clearance and thereby allow accumulation of toxic protein aggregates. Strategies to improve meningeal lymphatic function, e.g., treatment with VEGFC, improve learning and memory tests in older mice, likely via enhanced lymph drainage (67). Notably, ligation of meningeal lymphatics eliminated these benefits (67).

In other CNS-related diseases, the transport of self-antigens via the CNS LS is thought to initiate autoimmune responses in draining lymph nodes. Similarly, antitumor immune responses were inhibited by deep cervical lymph node resection or enhanced by increasing lymphatic function using VEGFC injections (68). Thus, modulators of lymphatic function may serve as therapies or may increase the efficacy of existing treatments for CNS disorders and aggressive brain tumors.

Cardiac lymphatic system dysfunction. Given the indispensable role of lymphatics in maintaining tissue fluid homeostasis, immune cell trafficking, reverse cholesterol transport, and nutritional lipid uptake, the LS function has been implicated in several cardiovascular pathologies, e.g., atherosclerosis, myocardial infarction, and heart failure (69).

Unlike several other tissues, cardiac lymphatics depend on myocardial contractions to propel lymphatic flow. Additionally, the rate and force of cardiac contractions substantially affect lymph flow (70). Insufficient cardiac lymphatic drainage caused by injury, such as during surgery or myocardial infarction, results in myocardial edema (71) and increased inflammation (72) that, in turn, impair cardiac lymphangiogenesis, further contributing to pathological changes (73–75). In contrast, stimulation of lymphangiogenesis after cardiac injury increases cardiac function and is associated with decreased inflammation and myocardial extracellular volume (76, 77). A recent study highlighted the involvement of the LEC-derived paracrine signal reelin in cardiac repair (78), which is best known for its role in neuronal development and has, consequently, stimulated the field to reconsider the functional role of lymphatics in pathological conditions. Although stimulation of cardiac lymphangiogenesis appears to offer protective benefits following injury, a perplexing finding by several groups involves the loss or absence of cardiac lymphatics, which, unexpectedly, does not impair basal heart function (79, 80).

Lymphatics in the adventitial arterial wall were revealed more than a century ago (81) and identified in atherosclerotic arteries over the last 30 years (82–84). Recent studies suggest that lymphatics are critical for lipoprotein-cholesterol removal from atherosclerotic plaques (85), and stimulating lymphatic drainage in mouse atherosclerotic arteries induces plaque regression (17, 86). Additionally, impaired lymphatic function promoted inflammation, whereas prevention of lymphatic growth by blocking of VEGFR signaling aggravated atherosclerotic plaque formation (78, 87). Taken together, studies on cardiac and aortic lymphatics suggest that manipulation of the LS may improve cardiac function, decrease atherosclerosis, and improve outcomes following cardiac injury.

Renal lymphatic system dysfunction. Renal lymphatics are critical for kidney development, immune responses, regulation of tissue fluid and fluid balance, and the progression and persistence of renal disease (88–92). Lymphatic capillaries are sparse in the adult kidney, being located close to the glomeruli and tubules in the renal cortex. In healthy kidneys, classical lymphatic vessels are absent in the renal medulla. Renal lymphangiogenesis occurs in kidney diseases such as polycystic kidney disease (PKD), transplant rejection, acute kidney injury, diabetic nephropathy, and IgA nephropathy (92), and is correlated with renal fibrosis in chronic kidney disease (93–95). Despite a clear association between renal lymphangiogenesis and several chronic kidney diseases, varying consequences of lymphangiogenesis have been reported. For example, increased renal function may promote contradictory effects; removal of waste products and inflammatory cells benefits the kidney, while increasing inflammatory responses, via the transportation of antigen-presenting cells to hilar lymph nodes, harms the kidney (95). Differences in disease outcomes may arise from changes in lymphatic function rather than simply the expansion of nonfunctional lymphatics (92). For example, renal lymphangiogenesis is protective in mouse models of PKD and may improve blood pressure regulation (90, 96). Treatment with recombinant VEGFC in mouse models of PKD increased lymphangiogenesis and promoted clearance of pericystic inflammatory cells with resultant decreased cystic disease (97). Similarly, injection of VEGFC in wild-type mice and studies with transgenic mice overexpressing VEGFD in the tubules demonstrated increased natriuresis and decreased inflammation, kidney fibrosis, and hypertensive responses (98, 99). Further supporting the idea that improved lymphatic function decreases inflammatory responses and preserves organ function is the finding that increased lymphatic density in renal transplant biopsies or overexpression of VEGFC in mouse models of kidney transplant is associated with improved allograft function and transplant success (100, 101).

Gastrointestinal and liver lymphatics: contribution to metabolic diseases. The gastrointestinal (GI) tract carries out the critical function of nutrient absorption and transport. At the same time, the GI is home to a vast microbiome that might threaten the body with microbial invasion were it not for a critical checks and balances system that, in states of health, leads to a cooperative, beneficial relationship between the human body and the microorganisms of the intestinal tract. This cooperativity provides critical benefits to human metabolism, immunity, and overall physiology. Lymphatic capillaries drain the intestinal wall along the GI tract, and this lymph is then transported through collecting lymphatic vessels that lie just outside the intestine in the mesentery. Mesenteric collecting lymphatics drain to a series of intestine-draining lymph nodes, with the efferent lymph from these lymph nodes making its way to the thoracic duct.

The GI tract drains cargo to distinct lymph nodes along the different regions of the intestine (102), allowing for distinct immune responses in each region. The lymph nodes that drain the duodenum, the most proximal segment of the small intestine, are predisposed to tolerance and immunosuppression. Diseases arising from impaired food tolerance, including celiac disease associated with antigluten immunity and food allergies in general, are associated with altered responses in lymph nodes of the proximal small intestine and associated draining lymphatics. In mice, one condition that disrupts the immunosuppressive state of the proximal intestinal LS is helminth infection (102).

The blind-ended lymphatic capillaries in intestinal villi are called lacteals. They have greater surface area due to increased height of the villi in the duodenum than in other parts of the small intestine. Owing to their button-like junctions, these lymphatics efficiently pick up enterocyte-secreted, chylomicron-type lipoproteins bearing long-chain fatty acids and cholesterol esters from the diet. Closure of the button-like junctions or failure of lacteals to develop sufficient height results in impaired lipid absorption (103–105). Conversely, leak of chylomicrons from the mesenteric collecting vessels drives mesenteric or visceral adipose tissue expansion and may contribute to obesity or its complications (105–107).

The lymphatics that drain the ileum have shorter lacteals, and, contrasting with the tolerance features of the proximal LS, ileal lymph nodes are more predisposed to promoting immunity, positioning them to develop effective responses against invading organisms, as the ileum contains a denser microbial community (102). The intestinal and associated mesenteric lymphatic vessels that reach ileal-draining lymph nodes are often altered in inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). In particular, in at least some IBD patients tertiary lymphoid tissue aggregates form along the lymphatics (108) that can promote leakage of lymph while also obstructing outflow (109). The aggregates form at lymphatic valve sites in response to disease-driving cytokines that suppress critical valve-specifying genes (109). While these tertiary lymphoid structures disrupt immune cell trafficking, they may prevent dissemination of microbial signals to distal systemic environments. Interfering with valve maintenance allows for inflammatory, microbe-derived signals to disseminate beyond the intestine (110). The leakage of lymph in IBD appears to be associated with adipose expansion of the adjacent mesentery, a phenomenon called creeping fat that results in deposition of disease-associated microbes (111).

Compared with the small intestine, far less is known about colon-draining lymphatic vessels. New studies implicate small- and large-intestinal lymphatic vessels in the production of R-spondin3 that maintains stem cell niches in intestinal crypts (112–114). This secretory function for lymphatics appears to be as relevant to the small and large intestine as to the cardiac system (74), but more studies are needed.

Rather than entering the lymphatic vasculature, the majority of molecular cargo absorbed and released from enterocytes is smaller than chylomicrons and thus freely enters the fenestrated venous vasculature that overlays the lacteals (115). Venous outflow from the intestine flows into the portal vein that serves as the major blood supply for the liver. Thus, chylomicrons that carry fats are the exceptional nutrient type that routes through intestinal lymphatics, while the liver receives and serves to filter and metabolize much of the molecular cargo crossing the intestinal wall. This feature not only allows the liver access to intestinal cargo for metabolic purposes, but also positions the liver to protect the central blood supply from toxic or inflammatory exposure, thereby reducing the probability of acute events that have the potential to escalate into deadly outcomes like shock, sepsis, or disseminated intravascular coagulation.

Future research is needed to understand how cargo arriving to the liver is separated for further transport out of the liver via liver-draining lymphatics versus the hepatic vein. The liver-draining lymph makes a substantial contribution to lymph return at the thoracic duct; 25% to 50% of lymph passing through the thoracic duct arises in the liver (70). Liver lymphatics are challenging to study since many markers used to identify lymphatics in other organs are not lymphatic-selective in the liver. Cirrhosis of the liver substantially increases the output of lymph from the liver; however, it is unclear whether the nature of the cargo that is routed to lymph versus venous outflow of the liver is altered in conditions like cirrhosis. Lymphatic proliferation and stability are also altered in other liver conditions like nonalcoholic and alcoholic fatty liver disease (116, 117), but much remains to be studied as to whether such alterations impact the course of disease progression in the liver.

Studies have shown that obesity can lead to impaired lymphatic function (118). This dysfunction contributes to the development of obesity-related comorbidities by promoting tissue inflammation, impairing lipid metabolism, and altering immune cell trafficking (119). Given the link between obesity and lymphatic dysfunction, targeting the LS may represent a therapeutic strategy for obesity and its associated comorbidities. Preclinical studies have demonstrated that stimulating lymphangiogenesis or enhancing lymphatic function can improve obesity-related inflammation and metabolic dysfunction (55).

As our understanding of the role of lymphatics in obesity continues to evolve, there are several objectives for researchers to meet, including (a) identifying mechanisms that regulate lymphatic vessel formation and function in response to obesity; (b) determining the role of lymphatic dysfunction in the development of obesity-related complications, such as insulin resistance and atherosclerosis; (c) investigating the crosstalk between the LS and other tissues, such as adipose tissue and the immune system, in the context of obesity; (d) exploring interventions to improve lymphatic function and ameliorate obesity-related complications; and (e) developing imaging techniques for the noninvasive assessment of lymphatic function in obesity.

Autoimmunity and lymphatic function. Alterations in lymphatic function have been implicated in several autoimmune diseases, including multiple sclerosis (see CNS lymphatic dysfunction section above), Castleman disease, dermatomyositis, systemic sclerosis, systemic lupus erythematosus, and rheumatoid arthritis (RA) (120). These observations are not surprising given the key role lymphatics play in concentrating the peripheral tissue antigen landscape into draining lymph nodes, active sites of innate and adaptive immune responses (121). LECs contribute to this process by producing chemokines such as CCL21 and CCL19 that guide positioning of dendritic cells within lymph nodes (122). LECs can also directly modulate immune cell activity by producing growth factors and cytokines including TGF-β1, IL-7, and colony-stimulating factor 1 (CSF1) (123–126). More recent studies have shown that LECs express MHCII complexes and can present peripheral tissue antigens or transfer immune complexes to other antigen-presenting cells. In contrast to professional antigen-presenting cells (127–130), antigen presentation by LECs occurs without costimulatory molecules and is thought to inhibit immune responses. In addition, LECs can present antigens together with programmed cell death ligand 1 (PD-L1) and inhibit cytotoxic T cell activation (131, 132) or mediate tolerance through an autoimmune regulator–independent (AIRE-independent) mechanism (133). Interestingly, mice that lack cutaneous lymphatics develop autoantibodies (134).

The effects of lymphatic function in RA have been the subject of intense study and have led to clinical advances that have greatly improved treatment outcomes. In RA, autoimmune responses attack the synovium, resulting in inflammation and the release of inflammatory cytokines that further damage the synovium. In the early stages of synovial inflammation, lymphangiogenesis and increased lymphatic pumping increase clearance of inflammatory cells and cellular debris, thus enabling partial resolution of the inflammatory process (135, 136). However, persistent inflammation and inflammatory cytokines damage the LECs and LMCs in the afferent lymphatics and draining lymph nodes, leading to the collapse phase of the disease (137). Impaired lymphatic function prompts accumulation of fluid in the joint, and lymph node sinuses become obstructed by B cells (138). These changes lead to increased joint inflammation, synovial hyperplasia, and joint destruction (139). Immune modulating treatments for RA such as anti-TNF or anti-CD20 antibodies not only decrease inflammation but also improve lymphatic function (137, 140).

Lymphedema. Lymphedema is a chronic disease characterized by impaired lymphatic function causing tissue swelling in the skin. Impaired lymphatic function results in accumulation of ISF, adipose deposition, and soft tissue fibrosis. Patients with lymphedema develop progressive swelling and heaviness of the affected limbs. Lymphedema can be broadly categorized as primary lymphedema resulting from congenital abnormalities of the LS or secondary lymphedema resulting from trauma, infection, or injury to the LS.

The incidence of primary lymphedema is not well understood; however, the disease is estimated to occur in 1 of every 6,000 people (141, 142). Congenital abnormalities of the LS arise from spontaneous or inherited mutations of VEGFR3 or other genes. Primary lymphedema most commonly presents in adolescence or later in life and, for unknown reasons, affects females more frequently than males.

Secondary lymphedema is the most frequent cause of lymphedema worldwide. In developing countries, filariasis, a parasitic infection, is the most common cause of secondary lymphedema. Estimates suggest that over 100 million patients suffer from filariasis (143). In Western countries, the most common cause of lymphedema is surgical injury associated with cancer treatment. The disease may also develop secondary to trauma, radiation, obesity, or other external factors. It is estimated that 1 in 1,000 patients suffers from secondary lymphedema, but the true incidence may be higher (144). Breast cancer treatment is the most common cause of secondary lymphedema in Western countries because of the high prevalence of this cancer; however, lymphedema also occurs commonly after treatment of other solid tumors (145), with varying incidence depending on the cancer type, diagnostic methods, length of follow-up, and anatomic variabilities (146–148).

The pathophysiology of secondary lymphedema is complex and involves inflammation, fibrosis, impairment of collateral lymphatic formation, valvular failure, decreased lymphatic pumping, and lymphatic leakiness (144). Secondary lymphedema typically develops in a delayed fashion after the initial surgical insult, suggesting that lymphatic injury is the initiating factor. ISF accumulation is thought to promote development of chronic inflammation, leukotriene activation, and adipose deposition (149–154). T helper cell infiltration and differentiation along the T helper 2 (Th2) lineage is an important regulator of disease development, and experiments using animal models show that Th2 cells are necessary and sufficient for the development of secondary lymphedema (155–157). Recent clinical trials, aligning with studies in animals, show promise for antiinflammatory treatments (158, 159). Development of effective therapies is an active area of research and an important unmet need.

Lymphatic anomalies. Anomalies of the LS can cause substantial morbidity and in some cases mortality. Complex lymphatic anomalies are rare, sporadically occurring diseases characterized by multifocal lymphatic malformations (160). Kaposiform lymphangiomatosis (KLA) is a potentially life-threatening lymphatic anomaly characterized by diffusely abnormal lymphatics in multiple organs (161). The etiology of KLA is not well understood but involves a somatic activating mutation on the NRAS oncogene (Q61R) in some patients with KLA (162, 163). This mutation leads to the activation of MAPK and PI3K signaling pathways, resulting in unchecked cell proliferation. Recent studies have identified elevated serum levels of angiopoietin-2 expression as a biomarker of the disease that is useful for following disease progression (164). Therapies have likely improved the prognosis (165); however, more studies are needed to quantify the prevalence of KLA and to develop more specific treatments. Gorham-Stout disease (GSD) is another rare disease characterized by progressive bone loss and lymphatic vessel abnormalities of the bone and other organ systems (165–167). The etiology of GSD is incompletely understood but is thought to involve abnormal growth and invasion of lymphatic vessels into the bones leading to bone loss, pathological fractures, and bone deformity. VEGFC and VEGFD are the most important factors that drive lymphatic vessel formation from preexisting vessels (168, 169). These factors might account for the effects of GSD, as uncontrolled VEGFC expression induces lymphatic invasion of bone and osteolysis (170, 171). An activating somatic mutation in the KRAS proto-oncogene (G12V) was identified in a patient with GSD (172), and a mouse model was developed for GSD that revealed lymphatic developmental defects with fewer lymphatic valves (172).

A better understanding of cellular mechanisms regulating abnormal lymphatic development such as hyperactive RAS/MAPK signaling or abnormalities in PI3K/AKT pathways may lead to treatments for rare diseases that cause notable morbidity and mortality. An example can be found in the successful treatment of lymphatic anomalies in a patient with Noonan syndrome, a RASopathy affecting multiple organ systems. DCMRL revealed severe visceral lymphatic flow derangements that were linked to gastrointestinal bleeding and protein-losing enteropathy (PLE). Treatment with a MEK inhibitor to target RAS signaling resolved the lymphatic defects and led to dramatic improvement in clinical outcomes and quality of life (173).

Central lymphatic flow defects can lead to PLE or plastic bronchitis, and both complications are linked to aberrant lymphatic patterning and flow (174). These complications have been directly connected to unusual lymphatic patterning that may bypass or be linked to the thoracic duct. Both are also linked to lymph backflow into the aberrant lymphatic structures. For PLE, backward-flowing lymph pushes protein and immune cells into the lumen of the intestine, causing hypoalbuminemia and low T cell counts (174). Alternatively, a fistula may develop between visceral lymphatics and the duodenum, given the convergence of many vascular and lymphatic structures in the visceral space where the pancreas, liver, and duodenum come into proximity with each other (175). Embolization that ablates access of lymph to the aberrant lymphatic vessels can effectively treat some patients (174).