Enhancing immunotherapy response in melanoma: myeloid-derived suppressor cells as a therapeutic target

A number of preclinical and clinical studies have been performed to evaluate the efficacy and safety of MDSC inhibition either as a single treatment or in combination with other therapies to improve antitumor responses and overcome the resistance of cancer cells (110–115). Ongoing clinical trials targeting MDSCs in melanoma patients are listed in Table 1. Current treatment strategies can be classified into five groups: (a) depletion of MDSCs; (b) inhibition of their suppressive functions; (c) blocking of their expansion and recruitment to the tumor site; (d) promotion of MDSC differentiation into mature myeloid cells; and (e) inhibition of MDSC metabolism (Figure 2) (35, 116).

Figure 2 Potential therapeutic approaches to target MDSCs. The main strategies to target MDSCs include MDSC depletion (A); inhibition of MDSC suppressive functions (B); blocking of MDSC expansion and recruitment (C); promotion of MDSC differentiation (D); and inhibition of MDSC metabolism (E). Relevant MDSC mechanisms are illustrated in each panel, and examples for each type of therapeutic approach are listed. AA, arachidonic acid; CMP, common myeloid progenitor; CPT1, carnitine palmitoyltransferase 1; FAO, fatty acid oxidation; FFAs, free fatty acids; GO, gemtuzumab ozogamicin; HSC, hematopoietic stem cell; TKIs, tyrosine kinase inhibitors; TSA, trichostatin A.

Table 1 Clinical trials targeting MDSCs in melanoma

MDSC depletion. Such chemotherapeutics as gemcitabine, 5-fluorouracil, paclitaxel, and doxorubicin were demonstrated to significantly reduce MDSC frequencies (116). Thus, low-dose paclitaxel could decrease the accumulation and immunosuppressive activity of tumor-infiltrating MDSCs in melanoma-bearing mice (117) and melanoma patients (118), leading to the inhibition of tumor progression. Moreover, the anti-CD33 monoclonal antibody gemtuzumab ozogamicin has recently been reported to deplete MDSCs, restore T cell immunity, and improve the efficiency of immunotherapy of various tumors, including melanoma (119). Furthermore, the tyrosine kinase inhibitor sunitinib, which blocks several tyrosine kinases localized on both MDSCs and tumor cells, was reported to reduce MDSC frequencies via blockade of Fms-like tyrosine kinase 3 (Flt3), c-kit (CD117), and VEGF receptor (VEGFR) in patients with renal cell carcinoma (120, 121). Additionally, the TNF-related apoptosis-induced ligand receptor 2 (TRAIL-R2) agonistic antibody DS-8273a was demonstrated to eliminate MDSCs without affecting mature myeloid cells and to diminish the progression of disease among a cohort of patients with advanced malignancies (96). A phase I trial also tested the efficacy and safety of DS-8273a in combination with nivolumab in unresectable stage III/IV melanoma patients (ClinicalTrials.gov NCT02983006).

Inhibition of MDSC suppressive functions. Disruption of COX-2/PGE 2 pathway and phosphodiesterase-5 (PDE5) inhibitors such as sildenafil, vardenafil, and tadalafil has been employed to neutralize MDSC immunosuppressive capacities (35). Sildenafil was reported to reduce the expression of ARG1 and iNOS in MDSCs, and thereby inhibit their immunosuppressive functions (122). Furthermore, Meyer et al. (104) showed that sildenafil prolonged the survival of melanoma-bearing mice by reducing MDSC levels and activity, leading to restored CD8+ T cell infiltration and function in the TME. In an open-label trial with tadalafil, some metastatic melanoma patients resistant to ICI showed a response to the treatment that was associated with MDSC inhibition and accumulation of activated CD8+ T cells in metastatic lesions (123).

Blocking phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase (PI3K) was reported to reprogram MDSCs from an immunosuppressive to an immune-promoting phenotype (82). An ongoing phase I clinical trial with IPI-549, an inhibitor of PI3K, in combination with nivolumab is demonstrating improved clinical activity and safety in patients with stage III/IV melanoma who showed resistance to anti–PD-L1 therapy (NCT02637531).

Inhibiting IDO could be another strategy to block MDSC functions. Clinical trials in patients with advanced solid tumors using IDO inhibitors such as epacadostat (124), navoximod (NCT02048709), EOS200271 (125), and BMS-986205 (NCT02658890) in combination therapies with ICIs showed that the treatment was effective and well tolerated. However, in a phase III trial, the combination of epacadostat with pembrolizumab in patients with unresectable or metastatic melanoma was not successful (NCT02752074). A preclinical study using an IDO vaccine to target IDO+ immunosuppressive cells in the TME demonstrated a depletion of immunosuppressive myeloid populations and improvement in antitumor effects in both IDO-expressing and non-IDO-expressing tumors from melanoma-bearing mice (114). Moreover, a phase I/II clinical trial in metastatic melanoma patients including an immunomodulatory vaccine (IO102/IO103) against IDO and PD-L1 showed a high response rate and improved progression-free survival (112).

STAT3 was found to be a promising target to diminish MDSC immunosuppressive functions (126). Diverse approaches targeting STAT3 inhibition have been evaluated in preclinical models and clinical trials (127–129). Nevertheless, clinical implementation in advanced solid tumors has yielded limited efficacy or intolerable toxicities (130). We demonstrated previously that STAT3 inhibition by napabucasin reduced the immunosuppressive activity of MDSCs and prolonged the survival of melanoma-bearing mice (131). Moreover, STAT3 activation in circulating M-MDSCs from melanoma patients was found to be correlated with their poor progression-free survival, indicating the potential role of STAT3 as a predictive marker and a therapeutic target in melanoma (131).

The key cytokine IL-1β, produced by inflammasome in response to damage-associated or pathogen-associated molecular patterns, was reported to be enriched in melanoma patients (132). Tengesdal et al. (133) demonstrated that inhibition of tumor-derived NLR family pyrin domain containing 3 (NLRP3) inflammasome by dapansutrile (OLT1177) in combination with ICIs reduced MDSC-mediated T cell suppression and thereby decreased tumor progression in melanoma-bearing mice.

Blocking MDSC expansion and recruitment. Growth factors such as SCF, GM-CSF, CSF, and VEGF are produced by tumor cells and could stimulate the expansion of MDSCs (134–136). Inhibiting MDSC development from the bone marrow progenitors by blocking SCF was reported to reduce MDSC expansion and tumor angiogenesis in a mouse model of colon cancer (137). Moreover, the blockade of GM-CSF/G-CSF signaling was reported to restrain the accumulation of MDSCs and reinvigorate antitumor immune responses (138). Furthermore, when combined with other therapies, CSF-1/CSF-1R blockade was also shown to inhibit MDSC expansion (139). A clinical trial with the CSF-1R inhibitor ARRY-382 in patients with advanced solid tumors including melanoma was terminated due to insufficient efficacy (NCT02880371). However, a phase I/II clinical trial to test the efficacy and safety of CSF-1R inhibitors (PD-0360324) in patients with melanoma is still ongoing (NCT02554812).

Blocking the interactions of chemokine receptors with their ligands to inhibit MDSC recruitment to the tumor site has been implicated as a therapeutic strategy. Anti-CXCR2 therapy was shown to reduce the accumulation of PMN-MDSCs in the TME, prolong survival, and decrease the occurrence of distant metastases in melanoma-bearing mice (45). Currently, SX-682, a CXCR1/2 inhibitor, is being tested in a phase I trial with pembrolizumab in patients with metastatic melanoma (NCT03161431).

Histone deacetylases (HDACs) and DNA methyltransferases can regulate antitumor immunity (140). HDAC inhibition has been shown to reduce MDSC recruitment to the tumor site, reinforce T cell activation, and thereby improve antitumor immune responses (141). The HDAC inhibitor entinostat applied in patients with metastatic uveal melanoma in combination with pembrolizumab was reported to promote durable antitumor responses (142). Moreover, Li et al. (143) reported that low-dose HDAC inhibitor trichostatin A in combination with anti–PD-L1 antibodies potentiated antitumor effects of immunotherapies and prolonged the survival of melanoma-bearing mice.

A number of reports demonstrated that MDSCs contribute to tumor growth by stimulating angiogenesis (83, 144, 145). In particular, MDSCs increase the proliferation and vasculogenic mimicry formation of melanoma cells (146). It has been demonstrated that the chemotherapeutic drug doxycycline remarkably reduced the ability of MDSCs to stimulate mimicry formation in melanoma cells, resulting in a strong antitumor effect when applied in combination with anti–PD-1 antibodies in melanoma-bearing mice (146). Moreover, anti-VEGF/VEGFR agents tested in clinical trials could reduce the recruitment of MDSCs and inhibit their angiogenesis-promoting effects in patients with metastatic non–small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and colorectal cancer (147, 148). Additionally, a receptor for the proangiogenic factor angiopoietin 2, TIE-2, was reported to be expressed on circulating M-MDSCs from melanoma patients (149). TIE-2+ M-MDSCs overexpressed PD-L1, CD73, IL-10, and TGF-β and displayed high immunosuppressive activity against melanoma-specific T cells. The authors suggested that NGPT2/TIE-2 signaling represents a tumor escape mechanism and that the combination of TIE-2 inhibitors and ICIs possesses therapeutic potential in melanoma (149).

Sun et al. (150) reported that the level of CXCL10 is greatly enhanced under tumor conditions and increased CXCL10 induces the accumulation of peripheral M-MDSCs, ultimately leading to tumor growth and metastasis in melanoma-bearing mice. This may indicate the importance of potential therapies targeting CXCL10 in the TME.

Artemisinin, an antimalarial drug, has been described as a promising therapeutic agent for cancer treatment (151). A preclinical study demonstrated that artemisinin therapy inhibited the accumulation and immunosuppressive activity of MDSCs, promoted antitumor T cell proliferation, and enhanced the efficacy of anti–PD-L1 therapy in melanoma-bearing mice (152).

Promotion of MDSC differentiation. All-trans retinoic acid (ATRA) was demonstrated to stimulate the maturation of myeloid cells into fully differentiated and less immunosuppressive variants (153). ATRA-induced differentiation of MDSCs into mature myeloid cells has been implicated in many preclinical and clinical studies (153, 154). In particular, a phase I/II clinical trial with a combination of ATRA and pembrolizumab revealed a favorable tolerability and high response rate in patients with stage IV melanoma (NCT02403778) (115).

Inhibition of MDSC metabolism. Another possibility to inhibit MDSC-mediated immunosuppression is to interrupt MDSC metabolism. In several tumor mouse models, the FATP2 inhibitor lipofermata alone or in combination with ICI blocked the activity of PMN-MDSCs and delayed tumor growth (75). Etomoxir is a small-molecule inhibitor of fatty acid oxidation (FAO), blocking carnitine palmitoyltransferase 1a (CPT1a), an important transporter critical for the oxidation of long-chain fatty acids in mitochondria (155). FAO inhibition by etomoxir was reported to decrease tumor growth in different mouse models by limiting MDSC fatty acid metabolism (156). Several studies demonstrated the association between the CD39/CD73/A2AR signaling pathway and poor cancer prognosis (64, 157, 158). An anti-CD73 antibody, oleclumab, is being tested together with anti–PD-L1 antibody (durvalumab) in various phase II trials in patients with NSCLC (NCT03822351, NCT03334617, NCT03794544). Moreover, clinical studies have also been performed to evaluate the safety and efficacy of the dual inhibition of adenosine receptors A2AR and A2BR (NCT05024097) or coinhibition of A2AR and CD73 (159) as a potential strategy to inhibit adenosine-mediated immunosuppression.

Itaconate, a tricarboxylic acid cycle–derived metabolite produced after the activation of immune response gene 1 (IRG1) by inflammatory stimuli, was found to be secreted by MDSCs (113, 160). Zhao et al. (160) demonstrated that itaconate derived from MDSCs suppressed CD8+ T cell proliferation and function. Furthermore, a loss of IRG1 diminished tumor growth and potentiated the efficacy of anti–PD-1 immunotherapy in the murine melanoma model, suggesting that IRG1 could be targeted to improve response to ICIs.