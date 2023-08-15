Molecular correlates of vaccine-induced protection against typhoid fever

Transcriptional response to typhoid vaccine and subsequent S. Typhi challenge. Whole blood RNA-Seq was performed using samples collected at several time points of the study (Figure 1 and Table 1). Principal component (PC) analysis of the blood transcriptome from all study time points showed clustering — on the first PC — of samples taken at typhoid diagnosis (Figure 2A). GBP1P1 and ANKRD22 were identified as the genes with the greatest contribution to this clustering (Figure 2B). Differentially expressed genes (DEGs) were observed at all the study time points, with the peak in gene perturbation occurring at typhoid diagnosis (Figure 2, C–G). Differential gene expression comparison at the baseline showed no significant difference between nTD and TD participants, or between ViTT and ViPS recipients.

Figure 2 Global overview of blood gene expression data over the study time points. (A) PC analysis plot and contribution plot of RNA-Seq data (13,609 genes, n = 514) from all study time points, batch corrected for the sequencing pool. (B) Contribution plot of the genes contributing to PC1 and PC2. Genes with the greatest contribution are highlighted in red. (C) Volcano plot highlighting DEGs (FDR <0.01; red = upregulated, blue = downregulated) at day 1 after vaccination compared with pre-vaccination expression (99 DEGs, n = 72). (D) Volcano plot highlighting DEGs (FDR <0.01; red = upregulated, blue = downregulated) at post-vaccination day 7 compared with pre-vaccination expression (140 DEGs, n = 67). (E) Volcano plot highlighting DEGs (FDR <0.01; red = upregulated, blue = downregulated) at 12 hours after challenge compared with pre-challenge expression (678 DEGs, n = 101). (F) Volcano plot highlighting DEGs (FDR <0.01; red = upregulated, blue = downregulated) at day 7 after challenge (in the non-diagnosed group) compared with pre-challenge expression (172 DEGs, n = 50). (G) Volcano plot highlighting DEGs (FDR <0.01; red = upregulated, blue = downregulated) at typhoid diagnosis compared with pre-challenge expression (6,854 DEGs, n = 47). P values were obtained from the moderated t statistic, after adjustment for multiple testing (Benjamini and Hochberg’s method). The top 10 genes, ranked by FDR, are labeled.

Differences in early IFN signaling following conjugate typhoid vaccine compared with plain polysaccharide recipients. We observed greater gene perturbation 1 day after vaccination in recipients of ViTT (154 DEGs) compared with those who received ViPS (no DEGs) (Figure 3A). GSEA found several differentially regulated pathways 1 day after vaccination, with the most significant term being “neutrophil degranulation” for both vaccine groups (Figure 3, B and C). Moreover, general agreement was seen in terms of the direction of gene regulation 1 day following either vaccine (Figure 3E). While at the gene level no statistically significant differential expression was discernible between the vaccine groups 1 day after vaccination, genes in the IFN signaling pathway, such as STAT1 and CXCL10, were exclusively upregulated following ViTT (Figure 3D). Additionally, GSEA revealed several pathways that were differentially regulated between the vaccine groups 1 day after vaccination including the IFN signaling pathway (Figure 3E).

Figure 3 Blood gene expression profile on V1 and V7 for ViTT and ViPS recipients. (A) Volcano plot of changes in blood gene expression in ViPS or ViTT recipients at V1 compared with V0. (B) Top 5 upregulated and downregulated pathways from GSEA for ViPS recipients at V1 compared with V0. (C) Top 5 upregulated and downregulated pathways from GSEA for ViTT recipients at V1 compared with V0. (D) Agreement plot of fold change of DEGs (P < 0.05) for ViPS recipients at V1 (y axis) and ViTT recipients at V1 (x axis) compared with V0. (E) Top 5 upregulated and downregulated pathways from GSEA after ViTT vaccination compared with ViPS at V1. (F) Top 5 upregulated and downregulated pathways from GSEA at V7 for both Vi vaccine groups compared with V0. (G) A module derived from WGCNA that is associated with the V7 time point. (H) Volcano plot of changes in blood gene expression for ViPS recipients at V7, compared with V0. (I) Volcano plot of changes in blood gene expression in ViTT recipients at V7 compared with V0. (J) Volcano plot of differences in gene expression for ViTT recipients compared with ViPS recipients, both at V7. (K) Modular signatures induced during different study time points; enriched modules (FDR <1 × 10–6) are displayed. Segments of the pie charts represent the proportion of upregulated (red) and downregulated (blue) genes (absolute fold change >1.25).

Humoral immunity signature is present in blood transcriptome 7 days after typhoid vaccination. The transcriptomic signature identified from whole blood 7 days after typhoid vaccination was characteristic of humoral immunity and BCR signaling (Figure 3F). Weighted gene correlation network analysis (WGCNA) described a gene module — composed of several Ig genes — that was prominent 7 days after vaccination (Figure 3G and Supplemental Figure 1, A and B). When ViPS and ViTT vaccine groups were analyzed separately, gene regulation 7 days after vaccination was qualitatively consistent, but quantitative differences were apparent (Figure 3, I and D, and Supplemental Figure 1C). Greater gene perturbation was observed 7 days after ViTT (186 DEGs) compared with ViPS (3 DEGs) (Figure 3, H and I). Two genes (HSP90B1 and IGHG1) showed significantly greater expression 7 days after ViTT administration compared with the same time after ViPS administration (Figure 3J). Moreover, modular analysis described enrichment of genes associated with plasma cells for both vaccine groups at V7, and gene modules such as stimulated CD4+ T cells was exclusively enriched in ViTT recipients (Figure 3K), which is consistent with a T cell–dependent response. Increases in plasma cell signals were observed for ViTT recipients at V7 compared with ViPS recipients (Supplemental Figure 2).

Time-series analyses for post-vaccination time points identified 165 genes that were differentially regulated between nTD ViTT and ViPS recipients (Supplemental Figure 3). Several Ig heavy-chain variable region (IGHV) genes were present in the DEG list including the Ig genes IGHV3-20, IGHV3-23, IGHV3-48, and IGHV3-74 (Supplemental Figures 4 and 5), aligning with the top DEGs at V7 in ViTT recipients compared with baseline (Figure 3J).

BCR clonal expansion after vaccination is associated with protection against typhoid challenge. Using the upregulation of IGHV genes as a guide, further examination of IGHV gene usage in response to vaccination was performed for the BCR repertoire of Vi vaccine recipients. The magnitude of BCR clonal expansion was initially quantified with the proportion of the total repertoire occupied by each clonotype, hence clonal space homeostasis, using Immunarch (15) (Figure 4A). The result showed that at V7, half (11 of 22) of ViTT nTD participants had a peripheral B cell repertoire composed of 50% or more hyperexpanded clonotypes, compared with 15% (2 of 13) for TD participants. Interestingly, 40% (8 of 20) of nTD ViPS recipients also showed B cell repertoires of 50% or more hyperexpanded clonotypes at V7, whereas only 1 of 12 TD ViPS recipients showed this level of hyperexpanded clonotypes.

Figure 4 Clonal expansion in ViPS and ViTT participants at V7 with differential IGHV usage. (A) Clonal expansion at V7 measured by clonal space homeostasis. Clonotype abundance of 50% is indicated by an orange dotted line. (B) Gini index at V7. Significance was determined by Mann-Whitney U test. (C and D) The Gini index at V7 correlates with ELISA and ELISPOT data. P values for R values were calculated using Spearman’s rank correlation test. P values for the Gini index and total IgG titers were calculated using the Mann-Whitney U test. Box plots show the median and IQR of the Gini index, Vi-specific IgG titers, and log Vi–specific IgG-secreting cell count for nTD (green) and TD (orange) participants. (C) The Gini index at V7 correlates with Vi-specific IgG titers at D0. (D) The Gini index at V7 correlates with log Vi–specific IgG-secreting cells at V7. Participants who received ViPS are denoted by a circle, and participants who received ViTT are denoted by a triangle. nTD participants are labeled in green and TD participants in orange. (E) Volcano plot shows the differential gene expression profile of nTD versus TD participants in both the ViTT and ViPS groups at V7. (F) IGHV usage across the time points for nTD and TD participants who received ViTT or ViPS. Mean IGHV usage of each IGHV gene represents the mean of the percentage of total BCR clonotypes utilizing the IGHV gene for each participant. IGHV with greater than 5% usage or greater than 1% increase from V0 to V7 are highlighted in color. (G) Average total BCR count in participants who expressed the BCR cluster.

To quantify clonal expansion, the Gini index was calculated for each participant and compared between vaccine groups and challenge outcomes. A significant difference was observed when contrasting the Gini index between nTD and TD participants who received ViTT; nTD participants underwent a significantly more robust clonal expansion compared with TD participants (Figure 4B). However, no significant difference in the Gini index was observed between ViPS recipients with different challenge outcomes (Figure 4B). In addition, as the hyperexpansion of clonotypes may correlate to a higher antibody titer at later time points, we correlated the Gini index with Vi-specific IgG titers at the day of challenge (D0) (Figure 4C). Significant correlations were observed between the Gini index at V7 and Vi-specific IgG-secreting cell counts at V7 (Figure 4D).

IGHV3-23 usage is associated with protection following typhoid challenge. Differential gene expression analysis revealed upregulation of IGHV3-23 in ViTT nTD participants at V7 compared with V0. However, no similar upregulation of IGHV gene expression was observed for ViPS recipients (Figure 4E). To investigate BCR gene usage at the repertoire level between ViTT participants with different challenge outcomes, we retrieved and filtered the CDR H3 sequences using MIXCR and VDJ tools. In total, 90,574 unique BCR sequences were identified for ViTT nTD participants across all time points, and 43,057 were identified for ViTT TD participants. Among all BCR sequences retrieved from ViTT nTD participants at V7, 17.30% used IGHV3-23, followed by IGHV3-21 (8.24%) and IGHV3-30 (5.48%) (Figure 4F). In contrast, ViTT TD participants at V7 showed a more mixed profile comprising IGHV3-23 (13.35%), IGHV3-21 (9.13%), and IGHV3-30 (5.99%) (Figure 4F). Among the ViPS nTD participants, IGHV3-23 had the highest usage at V7 (13.87%), followed by IGHV3-21 (8.16%) and IGHV3-30 (4.93%). ViPS TD participants showed higher IGHV3-23 usage at V7 (12.59%), followed by IGHV3-21 (7.68%) and IGHV3-30 (5.02%).

CDR H3 clustering identifies amino acid sequence clusters that potentially contribute to Vi-polysaccharide binding. IGHV3-23, like other IGHV genes, encodes a sequence that partially spans the complementarity-determining region H3 (CDR H3) loop. BCR clonotypes with similar CDR H3 sequences and V, D, and J gene usages may confer similar binding capabilities (16, 17). Thus, with the aim of identifying the definitive biological mechanism underlying the protection derived from IGHV3-23 upregulation, BCR sequences using IGHV3-23 by amino acid similarities were clustered using a Hamming distance-based clustering approach. In total, 24,974 unique clusters were identified across the combined data sets for ViTT, ViPS, and controls. Of these clusters, 12,928 were identified in ViTT recipients, 8,474 were identified in ViPS recipients, and 3,987 unique clusters were identified in control vaccine recipients. After assigning all unique clones with cluster numbers, filters were applied to (a) display clusters present in more than 25% of ViTT participants and (b) display clusters with no single participant expressing 50% or more of the total count. These filters were applied to identify convergent clonotypes between participants that may contribute to protection (Figure 4G). From this analysis, cluster 184 was shown to be the most commonly upregulated cluster at V7 in both ViTT and ViPS nTD participants. In particular, cluster 184 was upregulated in nTD participants compared with TD participants. The total clone count normalized by the number of participants expressing clonotypes within this cluster for ViTT nTD, ViTT TD, ViPS nTD, and ViPS TD participants was 69.50, 13.15, 28.50, and 0.83, respectively (Figure 4G).

The nTD participants are characterized by the upregulation of several clusters that were unshared between participants. These clusters may represent individual responses to the vaccines (Figure 5A). In general, the number of clusters identified was higher in the ViTT group than in the ViPS group, whereas the same was observed when comparing the nTD group with the TD group (Figure 5B).

Figure 5 Visualization of BCR clusters. (A) BCR clusters in participants receiving ViTT. Clusters with a total count of 1,000 or higher are shown in individual colors. Data from V0 are shown in light brown, and data from V7 are shown in darker brown. The same clusters between V0 and V7 are connected by gray lines. (B) BCR clusters generated from participants receiving ViPS or ViTT at V0, V1, and V7 time points presented as network plots. Groups were separated by challenge outcome. The size of the network corresponds to the number of clusters within it, with each cluster represented by a dot. Clusters that comprise 1 unique BCR clonotype are shown in green, and clusters that comprise more than 1 unique BCR clonotype are shown in blue. Clonotypes within clusters that are connected to more than 6 other sequences in the cluster are shown in amber to help locate the center of each cluster.

Cluster 184, composed of 345 unique B cell clonotypes, was shared between 16 of 24 nTD and 11 of 13 TD participants receiving ViTT. The cluster was also shared between 12 of 22 nTD and 5 of 13 TD participants receiving ViPS. Comparison of cluster expression at V7 for both vaccine groups showed that the highest expression was in the nTD group (Figure 6A). Alignment of all cluster 184 CDR H3 sequences showed a high level of CDR H3 conservation (Figure 6B). When compared with the background, as defined by all other CDR H3 sequences from unique clones using IGHV3-23, the conservation was statistically significant (Figure 6C). Of the 15–amino acid CDR H3 sequence, the conservation of the TIR motif at positions 8–10 was the most significant compared with the background. This motif was searched against the CDR H3 sequences of known Vi-binding antibodies (18). Six Vi-binding antibodies were identified as comprising 15–amino acid–long CDR H3 regions while also comprising IGHV3-23, with 2 comprising identical CDR H3 sequences. To validate the potential binding capabilities of this cluster, alignment with CDR H3 sequences was performed (a) between sequences within the cluster and (b) between sequences within the cluster and the 6 additional CDR H3 sequences from Vi-binding antibodies (18). Both alignments returned the same amino acid conservation annotation from Clustal Omega (19), implicating potential Vi-polysaccharide binding (Figure 6, D and E). There was no significance observed when comparing expression on an individual level (Figure 6A). Comparison was also made between the 6 Vi-binding clonotypes with clusters 184 and 711 to determine the Hamming distance between each clonotype within the cluster with the CDR H3 sequences of known Vi-binding antibodies. We observed that both clusters were highly similar to the CDR H3 sequence of known Vi-binding antibodies at V7 (Figure 6F).

Figure 6 Amino acid sequence conservation of BCR cluster 184. (A) Expression of cluster 184 in ViTT and ViPS recipients at V7. (B) Logo plot highlighting probability and amino acid residue properties. (C) pLogo plot demonstrating that most amino acid residues are significantly outstanding from the background. Significance was determined by Mann–Whitney U test; the red lines indicate a significance level cutoff of P < 0.05. (D and E) Amino acid sequence conservation calculated by Clustal Omega (19) between (D) cluster 184 CDR H3 sequences alone and (E) cluster 184 CDR H3 sequences and known Vi-binding BCR CDR H3 sequences. Three example sequences for each are included for simplicity. An asterisk denotes positions that have a single, fully conserved residue; a colon denotes amino acids with strong similarity, which scores higher than 0.5 in the Gonnet PAM 250 matrix. Conservation is highlighted in crimson (*) and orange (:). (F) Unique BCR clonotypes in cluster 184 and 711 and the relative proximity to known Vi-binding BCR CDR H3 sequences at V0 and V7 for ViPS and ViTT participants. The number of unique BCR clonotypes was normalized by the number of participants for each time point.

BCR clonal expansion in ViTT recipients is not primarily directed toward the carrier protein. BCR clonal expansion was observed in ViTT recipients at V7 (Figure 4, A and B). As both the carbohydrate and peptide moieties of the vaccine are viable ligands to BCRs, it was of interest to assess which moiety the expansion of BCR clonotypes was primarily directed toward to understand the makeup of ViTT-induced humoral immunity. A total of 667 known TT-binding B cell clonotypes were retrieved from the literature, of which the IGHV usage in 317 clonotypes was known. Of these clonotypes, 16 of 317 comprised IGHV3-23 (20–29). In contrast, our knowledge of Vi-polysaccharide–binding clonotypes comprised 52 clonotypes previously described, of which 20 of 52 used IGHV3-23 (18). To assess the nature of clonal expansion after ViTT vaccination, the total number of unique B cell clonotypes incorporating IGHV3-23 was divided by the total number of likely TT-binding clonotypes identified in ViTT participants at V7. Likely TT-binding clonotypes were defined by the clonotypes that carry CDR H3 sequences within 1 amino acid difference of known TT-binding clonotypes, while keeping the same CDR H3 length. The results showed disproportional upregulation of clonotypes comprising IGHV3-23 compared with likely TT-binding clonotypes (Supplemental Figure 6). To validate the presence of likely TT-binding CDR H3 sequence as a ViTT-specific response, the total expression of BCR clonotypes containing these likely TT-binding CDR H3 sequences was compared between ViPS and ViTT participants, with significantly higher expression observed in ViTT recipients 7 days after vaccination (Supplemental Figure 7).

Typhoid challenge is associated with early changes in gene expression that peak at the time of typhoid diagnosis. To understand the interplay between vaccines and S. Typhi challenge, a series of differential gene expression analyses was performed. As early as 12 hours after challenge, we observed changes in blood gene expression including increases in CD180, a cell-surface molecule involved in B cell recognition of LPS. GSEA also indicated upregulation of the BCR signaling pathway at this early time point (Figure 7, A and C). Measurable differences (DEGs = 390) in the blood transcriptome of nTD participants were observed at D7 compared with the baseline (Figure 7B). These changes were enriched for genes associated with pathways such as those for complement cascades and Fc γ receptor–mediated phagocytosis (Figure 7D). In this study, the peak of gene perturbation was seen at typhoid diagnosis (6,854 DEGs; Figure 7F and Supplemental Figure 8). At typhoid diagnosis, IFN signaling, antigen-processing, and neutrophil degranulation pathways were enriched (Figure 7E). The gene perturbation was largely similar at typhoid diagnosis regardless of the vaccine received (Figure 7F and Supplemental Figure 9D). However, differences in gene regulation at the pathway level were evident in individuals who previously received a typhoid vaccine, including differences in the regulation of T cell pathways in ViTT recipients (Figure 7, F and G).

Figure 7 Post-challenge blood gene expression profile for ViTT and ViPS recipients. (A) Volcano plot of differences in gene expression on D0+12h compared with D0 for all participants. (B) Volcano plot of differences in gene expression on D7 compared with D0 for participants who did not develop typhoid fever. (C) The top 5 upregulated and downregulated pathways from GSEA on D0+12h. (D) The top 5 upregulated and downregulated pathways from GSEA on D7 for those who did not develop typhoid fever. (E) Top 5 upregulated and downregulated pathways from GSEA at the day of typhoid diagnosis compared with day of challenge. (F) Agreement plot of changes in gene expression (DEGs only) at typhoid diagnosis in those who received ViTT compared with control vaccine recipients. (G) Top 5 upregulated and downregulated pathways from GSEA at the day of typhoid diagnosis for ViTT versus control vaccine recipients.

Attenuated gene perturbation after infection in ViTT recipients compared with other groups: time series analysis. Next, a time series analysis was performed on all TD participants for the post-challenge time points. Both ViPS- and ViTT-vaccinated participants had a sizable set of genes (120 and 401, respectively) that showed different trends across the time points following challenge compared with the control group (Figure 8, A and B). The genes with similar profiles were grouped together in a cluster, most of which showed decreased gene expression perturbation in ViTT and ViPS recipients following challenge and at the TD time point compared with the control group.

Figure 8 Significantly different expression profiles across time points following challenge. (A) For participants vaccinated with ViPS, a representative example gene from each cluster is plotted. Regression fit curves are shown for each group. An expression profile of these genes for ViTT recipients is also shown as a reference. (B) For participants vaccinated with ViTT. a representative example gene from each cluster is plotted. Regression fit curves are shown for each group. An expression profile of these genes for ViPS recipients is also shown as a reference. (C) Overlap between the significantly expressed genes in ViPS and ViTT vaccination groups compared with control. (D) Significantly enriched GO terms (biological process) among 323 genes with significantly different expression profiles for the ViTT-vaccinated group but not the ViPS-vaccinated group.

Despite the fact that both Vi vaccine groups revealed 9 clusters of significant genes of genes with significant expression profile differences, only 2 clusters (clusters 3 and 4) showed more distinct trends in ViPS-vaccinated participants compared with the ViTT-vaccinated and control groups. Three other clusters showed the same direction of change for both Vi vaccines compared with the control group (clusters 1, 7, and 8) (Figure 8A). The remaining clusters were biased in overall expression across the participants in the ViPS group and therefore could not be used to interpret the response to the challenge (clusters 2, 6, and 9). None of the clusters revealed significant enrichment of gene ontology (GO) terms. On the other hand, ViTT recipients had a more distinct profile than did the other 2 groups (Figure 8B). Clusters 4, 5, and 8 showed a lower degree of perturbation in ViTT participants at TD, with only cluster 3 showing increased perturbation. GO terms analysis of the genes in those clusters revealed enrichment of multiple biological processes.

Both Vi vaccine groups responded differently to typhoid infection compared with the control group: ViPS and ViTT recipients share 78 genes that were significantly differentially expressed, whereas 42 and 323 genes were uniquely differentially expressed in the ViPS group and ViTT group, respectively (Figure 8C). GO terms enrichment analysis of those genes that were unique to the ViTT group revealed enrichment of genes in multiple pathways involved in immune responses, such as the cytokine response, leukocyte activation, and the innate immune response (Figure 8D).

Further analysis performed on the clinical data around typhoid diagnosis showed that ViTT recipients had lower median C-reactive protein (CRP) levels after diagnosis of typhoid fever (Supplemental Figure 10A). Fever over 38°C was present in 23% of the ViTT-vaccinated participants compared with 36% of the ViPS participants and 46% of the control group (Supplemental Figure 10B). However, none of the observed clinical differences between the groups was statistically significant (Mann-Whitney U test, P < 0.05).